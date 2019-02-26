Trending

UAE Tour: Valverde wins atop Jebel Hafeet

Roglic retains overall lead

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took his first victory as world champion on Tuesday, winning atop Jebel Hafeet on stage 3 of the UAE Tour.

At the top of the 10.8km final climb, the Spaniard, who triumphed here at the Abu Dhabi Tour 12 months ago, won the sprint for the line ahead of race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and David Gaudu (Groupama- FDJ).

Roglic retained his overall lead, with Valverde moving up to second at 14 seconds. Gaudu is now third, at 31 seconds.

There was virtually no action in the race until the closing climb. Jumbo-Visma controlled the entire ascent, with Roglic himself taking charge in the finale. In the end, only Gaudu, Valverde, and Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) were able to stay with him.

"It's my first victory of the year, and I was really keen to take it. It was hard, but I felt good," Valverde said in a post-race interview. "I did a good job of keeping sheltered because there was a lot of wind out there and I managed to get the victory.

"It was difficult to follow Roglic. He went very early. I knew I had to bide my time and go at the same point I went last year, and that's what I did. It was very important to know the climb and have that reference from last year."

The Dutch team pushed the tempo all the way up, with rider after rider dropping off the back. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) were amongst the biggest losers. Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin and Wilco Kelderman were unable to follow the closing attack, but still maintained their top ten GC positions.

How it unfolded

The stage was a simple one, on paper. 165km through the desert, and then the climb up the Jebel Hafeet. A break group of four got away early on. The group had a familiar look as three of the four were repeats from stage 2. Igor Baev and Stepan Kuriyanov, both Gazprom, were joined by Charles Planet of Novo Nordisk, along with his teammate and break group 'newcomer' Fabio Calabria.

The group was caught surprisingly early. After a gap of no more than four minutes, the peloton gathered them back in with 80km to go.

An intermediate sprint near the base of the climb saw the first real action. The tempo picked up enough to drop the first batch of riders, and almost immediately the climbing started, on a wide, well-paved road. Astana, Movistar, CCC were all at the front, and riders were steadily shedding off the back.

CCC's Paddy Bevin was the first to pull away from the field, followed by UAE Team Emirates' Diego Ulissi. They built up a gap, second by second. Robert Power (Sunweb) was the next to jump from the field, bridging the 12-second gap.

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) was the first of the big names to be dropped. The pace stayed high and with just over six kilometres to go, the three leaders were caught. Laurens De Plus led race leader Primoz Roglic up the climb.

Soon Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) had to let the group go, and young Remo Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) then joined him.

With 4.2km to go, De Plus peeled away and Roglic took off. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) went with him. They opened up a small gap, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) joining them.

Alejandro Valverde and Davide Formolo gave chase, with the world champion driving away. He soon caught Martin, who had dropped, while Buchmann and Gaudu followed Roglic.

Wilco Kelderman and Ilnur Zakarin were the next to move up, with Dumoulin unable to make the jump. Kelderman fell back as Zakarin caught Formolo.

With 1km to go, Valverde dropped a tiring Martin and joined the three leaders. He immediately took Roglic's rear wheel. Buchmann was the first to try to go, with 600 metres to go, and Valverde went with him, cancelling the attack. Valverde opened the sprint and beat out Roglic for the win.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4:44:50
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:12
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:35
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:44
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:53
15Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:56
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
17Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
19Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
22Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:09
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:01:17
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
26Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
28Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:33
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:40
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
33Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:12
34Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:18
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:21
37Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:02:23
39Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
40Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:49
41Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
44Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
45Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:13
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:36
47Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:03:45
49Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:16
50Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:10
51Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
52Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
53Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
54Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
55Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:04
56Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:07:01
57Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:53
58Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
59Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:55
60Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
61Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
63Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
64Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
65Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
66Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
67Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
68Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
69Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
70Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
71Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
72Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:46
73Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:08
74Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
75James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
76Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
77Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
78Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:10
79Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
80Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:27
81Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
82Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
83Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
84Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
86Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:49
87Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
89Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:00
90Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:31
91Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:40
92Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:17:02
93Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
95Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
96Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
97Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
98Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
100Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
101Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
102Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
103Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
104Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
105Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
106Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
107Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
108Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
109Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
110Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
111Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
112Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
113Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
114Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
115Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
116Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
117Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
118Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
119Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
120Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
121Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
122Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
123Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
124Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
125Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
126Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
127Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
128Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
129Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
130Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
131Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
132Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
133Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
134Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:19:58
135Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
136Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:20
137Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
138Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
139Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:22:15

Sprint 1 - Al Qattara, 25.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8pts
2Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo5
3Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo3
4Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1

Sprint 2 - Green Al Mubazzarah, 165.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
3Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida3
4Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma16
3Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo13
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
6Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates7
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
11James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
12Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo3
13Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida3
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
15Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1
16Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1
17Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe14:16:11
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:28
3Team Sky0:01:41
4Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:11
5Astana Pro Team
6AG2R La Mondiale0:02:43
7CCC Team0:05:02
8Mitchelton-Scott0:06:04
9Team Sunweb0:06:39
10Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:31
11Movistar Team0:07:54
12Groupama-FDJ0:08:32
13Trek-Segafredo0:09:07
14Bahrain-Merida0:10:48
15Lotto Soudal0:12:14
16Dimension Data0:12:21
17Katusha-Alpecin0:12:36
18EF Education First0:15:26
19Gazprom–Rusvelo0:20:59
20Team Novo Nordisk0:29:08

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma9:38:05
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:31
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:39
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:47
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:54
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:57
8Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:01:05
9James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:07
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:08
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:16
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:17
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:23
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:24
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
16Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
17Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:28
18Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:29
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:32
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:35
21Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:01:37
22Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:39
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:46
24Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:01:49
26Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:53
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:55
28Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
30Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:50
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:53
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
34Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
35Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:02
36Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:03:07
37Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:11
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:03:25
39Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:03:52
40Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
41Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
42Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:04
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:11
44Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:27
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:42
46Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:49
47Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:54
48Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:03
49Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:05:30
50Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:05:40
51Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:05:46
53Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:00
54Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:58
56Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:01
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:06
58Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:19
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
60Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:08:25
61Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
62Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:08:27
63Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:08:30
64Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
65Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:44
66Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
67Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:08:54
68Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:09:01
69Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:21
70Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:47
71Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:07
72Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:41
73Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:43
74Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:42
75Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:48
76Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:51
77Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
78Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:02
79Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:18
80James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:12:20
81Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:22
82Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:12:31
83Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:19
84Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
85Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:24
86Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:00
87Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:15:06
88Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:18
89Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:52
90Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:37
91Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:08
92Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:15
93Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:17:22
94Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:28
95Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:32
96Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:17:34
97Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
98Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
99Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
100Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
101Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:40
102Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:41
103Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:17:49
104Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:51
105Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
106Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
107Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
108Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:53
109Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:17:57
111Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:02
112Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
113Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:18:05
114Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
115Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
116Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:18:08
117Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:18:20
118Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:18:23
119Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:18:25
120Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:18:27
121Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:18:37
122Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:18:40
123Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:18:55
124Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:58
125Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:08
126Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:13
127Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:18
128Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:36
129Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:19:52
130Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:04
131Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:20:12
132Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:20:16
133Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:26
134Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:20:49
135Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:21:16
136Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:25
137Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:22:50
138Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:09
139Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:32:12

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo26pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates20
4Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk19
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma16
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep16
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal12
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
10Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky9
11Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
12Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates7
13Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
16Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe5
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First4
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb3
20James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
21Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
22Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida3
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
24Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
25Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
27Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1
28Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1
29Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team1
30Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo26pts
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk19
3Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb3
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida3
7Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
8Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1
9Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1
10Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9:38:36
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:36
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:52
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:57
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:58
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:08
7Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:22
8Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
9Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:36
10Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:03:21
11Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
12Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
13Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:33
14Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
15Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:32
16Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:07:54
17Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:07:59
18Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:08:23
19James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:11:49
20Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:48
21Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:06
22Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:16:51
23Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:17:03
24Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
25Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:10
26Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:17:18
27Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:20
28Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:34
29Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:17:54
30Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:37
31Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:47
32Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:19:45
33Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:55
34Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:20:45
35Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:22:19
36Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:38

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe28:23:05
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
3Team Sky0:01:26
4Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:08
5Astana Pro Team0:02:26
6AG2R La Mondiale0:03:08
7CCC Team0:04:57
8Mitchelton-Scott0:06:07
9Team Sunweb0:06:17
10Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:02
11Movistar Team0:07:43
12Groupama-FDJ0:08:32
13Trek-Segafredo0:09:21
14Bahrain-Merida0:10:28
15Dimension Data0:12:21
16Lotto Soudal0:12:30
17Katusha-Alpecin0:12:52
18EF Education First0:15:23
19Gazprom–Rusvelo0:21:27
20Team Novo Nordisk0:30:25

