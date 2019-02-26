Image 1 of 26 Alejandro Valverde wins atop Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 26 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 3 at UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 3 at UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora Hansgrobe) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) at stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 26 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) signing in at stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrian-Merida) stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was second on the day, and kept the overall lead, at stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gives thumbs up on the podium after winning stage 3 at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) at the finish, in fifth place, of stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 26 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the finish of stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 26 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 26 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks at stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 26 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the field at stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 26 UAE Team Emirates on stage ahead of stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 26 Movistar on stage ahead of stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sits on Tom Dumoulin's wheel at stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 Overall race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the final climb of stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 26 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) during stage 3 UAE Tour, jumps ahead of the final climb of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) on the final climb of stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) at stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) stage 3 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took his first victory as world champion on Tuesday, winning atop Jebel Hafeet on stage 3 of the UAE Tour.

At the top of the 10.8km final climb, the Spaniard, who triumphed here at the Abu Dhabi Tour 12 months ago, won the sprint for the line ahead of race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and David Gaudu (Groupama- FDJ).

Roglic retained his overall lead, with Valverde moving up to second at 14 seconds. Gaudu is now third, at 31 seconds.

There was virtually no action in the race until the closing climb. Jumbo-Visma controlled the entire ascent, with Roglic himself taking charge in the finale. In the end, only Gaudu, Valverde, and Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) were able to stay with him.

"It's my first victory of the year, and I was really keen to take it. It was hard, but I felt good," Valverde said in a post-race interview. "I did a good job of keeping sheltered because there was a lot of wind out there and I managed to get the victory.

"It was difficult to follow Roglic. He went very early. I knew I had to bide my time and go at the same point I went last year, and that's what I did. It was very important to know the climb and have that reference from last year."

The Dutch team pushed the tempo all the way up, with rider after rider dropping off the back. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) were amongst the biggest losers. Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin and Wilco Kelderman were unable to follow the closing attack, but still maintained their top ten GC positions.

How it unfolded

The stage was a simple one, on paper. 165km through the desert, and then the climb up the Jebel Hafeet. A break group of four got away early on. The group had a familiar look as three of the four were repeats from stage 2. Igor Baev and Stepan Kuriyanov, both Gazprom, were joined by Charles Planet of Novo Nordisk, along with his teammate and break group 'newcomer' Fabio Calabria.

The group was caught surprisingly early. After a gap of no more than four minutes, the peloton gathered them back in with 80km to go.

An intermediate sprint near the base of the climb saw the first real action. The tempo picked up enough to drop the first batch of riders, and almost immediately the climbing started, on a wide, well-paved road. Astana, Movistar, CCC were all at the front, and riders were steadily shedding off the back.

CCC's Paddy Bevin was the first to pull away from the field, followed by UAE Team Emirates' Diego Ulissi. They built up a gap, second by second. Robert Power (Sunweb) was the next to jump from the field, bridging the 12-second gap.

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) was the first of the big names to be dropped. The pace stayed high and with just over six kilometres to go, the three leaders were caught. Laurens De Plus led race leader Primoz Roglic up the climb.

Soon Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) had to let the group go, and young Remo Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) then joined him.

With 4.2km to go, De Plus peeled away and Roglic took off. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) went with him. They opened up a small gap, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) joining them.

Alejandro Valverde and Davide Formolo gave chase, with the world champion driving away. He soon caught Martin, who had dropped, while Buchmann and Gaudu followed Roglic.

Wilco Kelderman and Ilnur Zakarin were the next to move up, with Dumoulin unable to make the jump. Kelderman fell back as Zakarin caught Formolo.

With 1km to go, Valverde dropped a tiring Martin and joined the three leaders. He immediately took Roglic's rear wheel. Buchmann was the first to try to go, with 600 metres to go, and Valverde went with him, cancelling the attack. Valverde opened the sprint and beat out Roglic for the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:44:50 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:35 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:44 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53 15 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:56 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 17 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 19 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:09 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:01:17 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:33 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:40 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:12 34 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:18 35 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:21 37 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:02:23 39 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 40 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:49 41 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 45 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:13 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:36 47 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:03:45 49 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:16 50 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:10 51 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 52 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 53 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 54 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 55 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:04 56 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:07:01 57 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:53 58 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 59 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:55 60 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 61 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 63 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 64 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 65 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 66 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 67 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 68 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 69 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 70 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 71 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:46 73 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:08 74 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 75 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 76 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 78 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:10 79 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 80 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:27 81 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 83 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 86 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:49 87 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 89 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:00 90 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:14:31 91 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:40 92 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:02 93 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 95 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 96 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 97 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 98 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 101 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 102 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 103 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 104 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 105 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 106 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 107 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 109 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 110 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 111 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 112 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 114 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 115 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 116 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 118 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 119 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 120 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 121 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 123 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 124 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 125 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 126 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 127 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 128 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 129 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 130 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 131 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 132 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 133 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 134 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:58 135 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 136 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:20 137 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 138 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 139 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:15

Sprint 1 - Al Qattara, 25.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 pts 2 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 5 3 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 3 4 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Sprint 2 - Green Al Mubazzarah, 165.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 3 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 3 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 13 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 6 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 7 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 11 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 12 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 3 13 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1 16 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 14:16:11 2 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28 3 Team Sky 0:01:41 4 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:11 5 Astana Pro Team 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:43 7 CCC Team 0:05:02 8 Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:04 9 Team Sunweb 0:06:39 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:31 11 Movistar Team 0:07:54 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:08:32 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:09:07 14 Bahrain-Merida 0:10:48 15 Lotto Soudal 0:12:14 16 Dimension Data 0:12:21 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:36 18 EF Education First 0:15:26 19 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:20:59 20 Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:08

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 9:38:05 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:31 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:39 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 8 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:01:05 9 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:07 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:16 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:17 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:23 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:24 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 17 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:28 18 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:29 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:32 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:35 21 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:01:37 22 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:39 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:46 24 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:01:49 26 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:53 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:55 28 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 30 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:50 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:53 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 35 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:02 36 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:07 37 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:11 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:25 39 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:03:52 40 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 41 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 42 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:04 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:11 44 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:27 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:42 46 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:49 47 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:54 48 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:03 49 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:30 50 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:05:40 51 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:05:46 53 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:00 54 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:58 56 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:01 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:06 58 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:19 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 60 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:08:25 61 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:08:27 63 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:30 64 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 65 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:44 66 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 67 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:08:54 68 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:09:01 69 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:21 70 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:47 71 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:07 72 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:41 73 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:43 74 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:42 75 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:48 76 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:11:51 77 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 78 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:02 79 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:18 80 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:12:20 81 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:22 82 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:31 83 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:19 84 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:24 86 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:00 87 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:15:06 88 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:18 89 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:52 90 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:37 91 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:08 92 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:15 93 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:17:22 94 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:28 95 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:32 96 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:34 97 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 98 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 99 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 100 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 101 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:40 102 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:41 103 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:17:49 104 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:51 105 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 106 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 107 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 108 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:53 109 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:17:57 111 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:02 112 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 113 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:18:05 114 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 115 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 116 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:08 117 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:20 118 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:23 119 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:18:25 120 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:27 121 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:18:37 122 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:40 123 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:18:55 124 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:58 125 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:08 126 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:13 127 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:18 128 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:36 129 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:19:52 130 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:04 131 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:20:12 132 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:20:16 133 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:26 134 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:20:49 135 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:16 136 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:25 137 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:50 138 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:09 139 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:12

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 26 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 19 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 12 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 10 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 9 11 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 7 13 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 16 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 4 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 20 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 21 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 22 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 24 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 25 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 27 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1 28 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1 29 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 1 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 26 pts 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 19 3 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 7 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 8 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1 9 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9:38:36 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:36 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:52 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:57 5 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:58 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08 7 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:22 8 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 9 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36 10 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:03:21 11 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 12 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 13 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:33 14 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23 15 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:32 16 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:07:54 17 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:59 18 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:08:23 19 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:11:49 20 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:48 21 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:06 22 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:16:51 23 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:03 24 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 25 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:10 26 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:17:18 27 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:20 28 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:34 29 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:17:54 30 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:37 31 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:47 32 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:19:45 33 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:55 34 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:45 35 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:19 36 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:38