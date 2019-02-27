UAE Tour: Ewan wins at Hatta Dam
Roglic extends overall lead
Stage 4: Palm Jumeirah - Hatta Dam
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) used his sprinting power to conquer the short, steep climb to the edge of Hatta Dam and so win stage 4 of the UAE Tour.
The Australian started the climb from the front and pounded on the pedals, pointing into the air in celebration as he crossed the line. It was his first win since moving to Lotto Soudal for the 2019 season but came on a climb rather than a flat sprint finish.
Young Italian sprinter Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) was second, two seconds behind Ewan, and race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was third, taking a precious four-second time bonus.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Damien Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) were caught up in a crash with six kilometres to go and were forced to make a hectic chase. Valverde made it back to finish eighth, five seconds down on Ewan. The young French rider hit a speed bump inside the final kilometre and needed to change a wheel, so was fortunate to be given the same time as Valverde due to the three-kilometre rule for crashes and mechanical problems.
Roglic now leads Valverde by 21 seconds in the overall classification, with Gaudu at 38 seconds, as the race heads into stage 5 on Thursday.
The 17 per cent climb to the finish required a huge effort, leaving riders gasping after they crossed the line. Alexander Kristoff had been well-placed at the foot of the climb, but struggled in a big gear and was forced to walk to the finish after breaking his rear derailleur and losing his chain.
It was an unusual way for a Ewan to win his first race of 2019, but he showed he is more than just a pure sprinter.
"I thought I would win more of a typical bunch sprint to start with, but I knew coming into the stage, with all the fast sprinter here, that this might be my best opportunity to take a stage win because of the uphill finish," Ewan said of his first win with Lotto Soudal.
"My team did well to protect me all day. It was a pretty tough stage even before the final climb. I was right where I needed to be on that last right-hand turn, and I still felt good coming up the climb. I started my sprint when I needed to, and luckily I held on.
"I watched the video of previous years a few times. In the videos, you don't really see how steep it is. When I started sprinting I could really feel it - had to click down a few gears to keep on top of it, but I felt good and could really keep the power until the end."
Roglic was relieved not to have lost any time.
"It's always better to gain some time in a stage like this than lose some time. Once again, my teammates did a really job before the uphill finish, then it was up to me, and I delivered," he explained.
"It was my first time here. It's only once you turn right and hit this wall that you realize how hard it is. I was in the big chain ring, and it was a big fight to make it to the top."
How it happened
The stage was all about the finish on the ramp to the edge of Hatta Dam, but the long ride east across the desert was never going to be easy and 30kph tailwind and crosswind made for a fast race, but with echelons and sand blowing across the road.
Yet again, the break of the day formed soon after the start overlooking the Palm Jumeirah. The group contained no fewer than three Gazprom-Rusvelo riders: Igor Boev, Artem Nych and Stepan Kurianov as they again targeted the intermediate sprints jersey. Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) and Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) also joined the move for a day out front. Their lead quickly pushed out to four minutes.
The stage visited the Dubai Cycling Track circuit and then cut across the desert with a series of left and right turns on the highways.
After 85km Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) crashed alone. The Belgian prodigy finished 15th on the previous day's summit finish but he was forced to abandon the race. The Belgian team later confirmed that Evenepoel had suffered superficial abrasions but no fractures.
With 75km left to race, the wind rose and so did the tension and speed in the peloton. A left turn after the feed zone turned the tailwind into a crosswind and Bahrain-Merida went on the attack.
That first attack failed as the wind eased but with 60km to go the riders were caught in an exposed section of desert with sand blowing across the road. A cross-tailwind raised the seed and caused problems with the peloton splitting into four groups.
Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Ewan were amongst those caught out behind but a change in direction near Hatta allowed them to get back on before the rolling roads of the final 40km.
Valverde had been hoping to use the wind to test his rivals and gesticulated furiously when the peloton eased. It was unclear if he was venting his anger a Movistar teammate who was not on the font or other riders in the front group.
The break still led the peloton by three minutes but Jumbo-Visma again came to the front to accept their responsibility as race leaders. UAE Team Emirates also contributed to the pursuit of the five leaders, and so the gap dropped to 40 seconds with 20km to go.
On the first climb, with 14km to go, Clarke, De Marchi and Nych distanced Planet and Boev, then De Marchi pushed on alone. However, the peloton was stirring behind.
Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked and was joined by Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb). They worked well together and swept up the breakaway riders, with Dumoulin going clear alone on the second kick up. He had little chance of staying away but bravely persisted as Tony Martin led the chase for Jumbo-Visma.
The Valverde-crash occurred with six kilometres to go on a wide straight section of road. A number of riders went down and others were forced off the road or delayed. Valverde weaved his way through the crash and began to chase with two teammates. Gaudu, Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) were also among those caught behind and were forced to chase. However the race was on and nobody waited for the world champion, with CCC Team riding hard on the front.
Dumoulin was pulled back with five kilometres to go as the riders swept through the suburbs of Hatta and headed towards the foot of the dam.
Valverde made it back and dived into the corners to try to move up to the front. Gaudu had a mechanical problem and wisely stopped to change a wheel inside the three-kilometre point, ensuring he would be given the same time as the group he was in at the finish.
The finish on Hatta Dam is an intense uphill sprint but most of the sprint fancied their chances. Sonny Colbrelli won at Hatta Dam a year ago in the Dubai Tour. The other previous winners at Hatta are Marcel Kittel, John Degenkolb and Juan Jose Lobato.
Positioning was vital and Jumbo-Visma, then Team Sky and then UAE Team Emirates hit the front inside the final kilometre. Kristoff stomped on the pedals as the road turned right and the 17 per cent climb began. However, he was over-geared. Moschetti was faster and kicked away, but Ewan was just as strong and came up alongside the young Italian and then raced passed him.
Ewan was using his sprinting power but was dancing on the pedals and holding the tops of his brake levers. It was an effective style, and he opened a gap on everyone, going on to win the stage by several bike lengths with one arm in the air.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:27:07
|2
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|25
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|29
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|32
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|36
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|37
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:29
|40
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:32
|41
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|43
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:05
|44
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:41
|45
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|46
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|47
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:48
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|50
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|51
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|52
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:00:59
|53
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:13
|54
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:15
|55
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:31
|56
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:05
|57
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:46
|58
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|60
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:51
|61
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:01:54
|62
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:00
|63
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:02:03
|64
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:08
|65
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:02:13
|66
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:40
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|68
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:56
|69
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:03
|70
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:03:11
|71
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:03:21
|72
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:24
|73
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|74
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:03:26
|75
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|76
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:12
|77
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:04:35
|78
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:51
|79
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|82
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|91
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|93
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:30
|96
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|97
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:50
|98
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:06:58
|99
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:06
|100
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|102
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|103
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|107
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|108
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|109
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|111
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|112
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|115
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|118
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|119
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|121
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|122
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|123
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|124
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|130
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|132
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|136
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|39
|pts
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|3
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|12
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|7
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|8
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|10
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|11
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|pts
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|3
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|pts
|2
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|5
|3
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|3
|4
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|13:21:33
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:03
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:00:30
|7
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:39
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|CCC Team
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:50
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:41
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:33
|14
|EF Education First
|0:03:05
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:20
|16
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:04:31
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:30
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:07:55
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:35
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:05:10
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:38
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:54
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:01
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:04
|8
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:01:12
|9
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:14
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:15
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|12
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:30
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:31
|14
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:42
|17
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:46
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:56
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:02
|20
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|21
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:20
|22
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|24
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:57
|26
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:14
|27
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:18
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:03:32
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:36
|30
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:08
|31
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:11
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:18
|33
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:04:23
|34
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:26
|35
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:04:42
|36
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:04:49
|37
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:56
|38
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:01
|39
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:05:03
|40
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:05:47
|41
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:18
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:25
|43
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:07:28
|44
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:07:51
|45
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:02
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:12
|47
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:25
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:32
|49
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:54
|50
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:09:08
|51
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:09:19
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:20
|53
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:54
|54
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:55
|55
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:03
|56
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:10
|57
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:57
|58
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:11:09
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:28
|60
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:55
|61
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:12:38
|62
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:58
|63
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:12
|64
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:19
|65
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:23
|66
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:13:54
|67
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:38
|68
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:50
|69
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:15:04
|70
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:09
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:15:27
|72
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:52
|73
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:16:02
|74
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:16:44
|75
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:16:57
|76
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:24
|77
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:35
|78
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:41
|79
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:48
|80
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:49
|81
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:00
|82
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:12
|83
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:13
|84
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:17
|85
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:30
|87
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:34
|88
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:18:35
|89
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:44
|90
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:50
|91
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:26
|92
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:27
|93
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:30
|94
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:38
|95
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:19:49
|96
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:56
|97
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:27
|98
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:39
|99
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:08
|100
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:23
|101
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:21:33
|103
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:22:06
|104
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:43
|105
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:46
|106
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:55
|107
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:22:58
|108
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:00
|109
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:16
|110
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:23:35
|111
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:51
|112
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:11
|113
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:13
|114
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:16
|115
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:24:23
|116
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:24:30
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:36
|118
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:40
|119
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|0:24:42
|120
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:59
|121
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:25:09
|122
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|123
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:25:13
|124
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:28
|125
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|126
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:37
|127
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:25:45
|128
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:16
|129
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:28
|130
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:36
|131
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:39
|132
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:41
|133
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:27:00
|134
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:34
|135
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:22
|136
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:17
|137
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:39:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|39
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|32
|3
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|28
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|6
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|7
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|10
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|12
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|12
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|13
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|9
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|17
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|20
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|23
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|4
|24
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|26
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|27
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|28
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|30
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|31
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1
|32
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1
|33
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|34
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|35
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|36
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|37
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:05:48
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:36
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:52
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:08
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:01:58
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|8
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:36
|9
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|10
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:33
|11
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:03:45
|12
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:04:04
|13
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|14
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:40
|15
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:08:41
|16
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:45
|17
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:15:24
|18
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:16:19
|19
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:03
|20
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:10
|21
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:11
|22
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:35
|23
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:19:11
|24
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:49
|25
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:45
|26
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:33
|27
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:23:52
|28
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:24:31
|29
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:24:35
|30
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:24:50
|31
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:38
|32
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:03
|33
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:56
|34
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|41:44:41
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:02
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:44
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:21
|7
|CCC Team
|0:05:33
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:07
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:04
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:40
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:18
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:12:48
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:49
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:00
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:15:35
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:55
|17
|EF Education First
|0:18:25
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:24
|19
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:25:55
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy