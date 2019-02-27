Image 1 of 34 Caleb Ewan celebrates his first victory for Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 3 of 34 Caleb Ewan receives his prizes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 Primoz Roglic retains the red jersey as overall leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 Caleb Ewan on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 David Gaudu is still third overall and best young rider despite a late mechanical (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Stepan Kurianov pulls on the green jersey as leader of the points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 9 of 34 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 10 of 34 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the attack (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 11 of 34 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) powers to the top (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 12 of 34 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 13 of 34 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 14 of 34 Brent Bookwalter (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 15 of 34 Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 16 of 34 Rob Power (Sunweb) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 17 of 34 Primoz Roglic set for another day in red (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 Matteo Moschetti pips Primoz Roglic for second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 Alexander Kristoff had to finish the stage on foot after his chain slipped (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 The peloton splits in the crosswinds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Race leader Primoz Roglic in control up front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 Sunweb pile on the pressure (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 The peloton splits in the wind (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Davide Formolo and Tom Dumoulin cross the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 Dan Martin crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 Joy for Ewan on Hatta Dam (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 Diego Ulissi crosses the line ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Ewan stands and puts all his power through the pedals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Vincenzo Nibali crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Alejandro Valverde and Mark Cavendish greet each other ahead of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 Alessandro De Marchi in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Thumbs up from Alejandro Valverde, the world champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 The world champion at the back of the Movistar line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Richie Porte and his Trek-Segafredo teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) used his sprinting power to conquer the short, steep climb to the edge of Hatta Dam and so win stage 4 of the UAE Tour.

The Australian started the climb from the front and pounded on the pedals, pointing into the air in celebration as he crossed the line. It was his first win since moving to Lotto Soudal for the 2019 season but came on a climb rather than a flat sprint finish.

Young Italian sprinter Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) was second, two seconds behind Ewan, and race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was third, taking a precious four-second time bonus.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Damien Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) were caught up in a crash with six kilometres to go and were forced to make a hectic chase. Valverde made it back to finish eighth, five seconds down on Ewan. The young French rider hit a speed bump inside the final kilometre and needed to change a wheel, so was fortunate to be given the same time as Valverde due to the three-kilometre rule for crashes and mechanical problems.

Roglic now leads Valverde by 21 seconds in the overall classification, with Gaudu at 38 seconds, as the race heads into stage 5 on Thursday.

The 17 per cent climb to the finish required a huge effort, leaving riders gasping after they crossed the line. Alexander Kristoff had been well-placed at the foot of the climb, but struggled in a big gear and was forced to walk to the finish after breaking his rear derailleur and losing his chain.

It was an unusual way for a Ewan to win his first race of 2019, but he showed he is more than just a pure sprinter.

"I thought I would win more of a typical bunch sprint to start with, but I knew coming into the stage, with all the fast sprinter here, that this might be my best opportunity to take a stage win because of the uphill finish," Ewan said of his first win with Lotto Soudal.

"My team did well to protect me all day. It was a pretty tough stage even before the final climb. I was right where I needed to be on that last right-hand turn, and I still felt good coming up the climb. I started my sprint when I needed to, and luckily I held on.

"I watched the video of previous years a few times. In the videos, you don't really see how steep it is. When I started sprinting I could really feel it - had to click down a few gears to keep on top of it, but I felt good and could really keep the power until the end."

Roglic was relieved not to have lost any time.

"It's always better to gain some time in a stage like this than lose some time. Once again, my teammates did a really job before the uphill finish, then it was up to me, and I delivered," he explained.

"It was my first time here. It's only once you turn right and hit this wall that you realize how hard it is. I was in the big chain ring, and it was a big fight to make it to the top."

How it happened

The stage was all about the finish on the ramp to the edge of Hatta Dam, but the long ride east across the desert was never going to be easy and 30kph tailwind and crosswind made for a fast race, but with echelons and sand blowing across the road.

Yet again, the break of the day formed soon after the start overlooking the Palm Jumeirah. The group contained no fewer than three Gazprom-Rusvelo riders: Igor Boev, Artem Nych and Stepan Kurianov as they again targeted the intermediate sprints jersey. Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) and Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) also joined the move for a day out front. Their lead quickly pushed out to four minutes.

The stage visited the Dubai Cycling Track circuit and then cut across the desert with a series of left and right turns on the highways.

After 85km Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) crashed alone. The Belgian prodigy finished 15th on the previous day's summit finish but he was forced to abandon the race. The Belgian team later confirmed that Evenepoel had suffered superficial abrasions but no fractures.

With 75km left to race, the wind rose and so did the tension and speed in the peloton. A left turn after the feed zone turned the tailwind into a crosswind and Bahrain-Merida went on the attack.

That first attack failed as the wind eased but with 60km to go the riders were caught in an exposed section of desert with sand blowing across the road. A cross-tailwind raised the seed and caused problems with the peloton splitting into four groups.

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Ewan were amongst those caught out behind but a change in direction near Hatta allowed them to get back on before the rolling roads of the final 40km.

Valverde had been hoping to use the wind to test his rivals and gesticulated furiously when the peloton eased. It was unclear if he was venting his anger a Movistar teammate who was not on the font or other riders in the front group.

The break still led the peloton by three minutes but Jumbo-Visma again came to the front to accept their responsibility as race leaders. UAE Team Emirates also contributed to the pursuit of the five leaders, and so the gap dropped to 40 seconds with 20km to go.

On the first climb, with 14km to go, Clarke, De Marchi and Nych distanced Planet and Boev, then De Marchi pushed on alone. However, the peloton was stirring behind.

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked and was joined by Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb). They worked well together and swept up the breakaway riders, with Dumoulin going clear alone on the second kick up. He had little chance of staying away but bravely persisted as Tony Martin led the chase for Jumbo-Visma.

The Valverde-crash occurred with six kilometres to go on a wide straight section of road. A number of riders went down and others were forced off the road or delayed. Valverde weaved his way through the crash and began to chase with two teammates. Gaudu, Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) were also among those caught behind and were forced to chase. However the race was on and nobody waited for the world champion, with CCC Team riding hard on the front.

Dumoulin was pulled back with five kilometres to go as the riders swept through the suburbs of Hatta and headed towards the foot of the dam.

Valverde made it back and dived into the corners to try to move up to the front. Gaudu had a mechanical problem and wisely stopped to change a wheel inside the three-kilometre point, ensuring he would be given the same time as the group he was in at the finish.

The finish on Hatta Dam is an intense uphill sprint but most of the sprint fancied their chances. Sonny Colbrelli won at Hatta Dam a year ago in the Dubai Tour. The other previous winners at Hatta are Marcel Kittel, John Degenkolb and Juan Jose Lobato.

Positioning was vital and Jumbo-Visma, then Team Sky and then UAE Team Emirates hit the front inside the final kilometre. Kristoff stomped on the pedals as the road turned right and the 17 per cent climb began. However, he was over-geared. Moschetti was faster and kicked away, but Ewan was just as strong and came up alongside the young Italian and then raced passed him.

Ewan was using his sprinting power but was dancing on the pedals and holding the tops of his brake levers. It was an effective style, and he opened a gap on everyone, going on to win the stage by several bike lengths with one arm in the air.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:27:07 2 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 25 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 28 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 29 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 30 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 32 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 36 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 37 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 38 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:29 40 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:32 41 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 42 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 43 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:05 44 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:41 45 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 46 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 47 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:48 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 50 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 51 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56 52 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:00:59 53 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:13 54 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15 55 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:31 56 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:05 57 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:46 58 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 59 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 60 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:51 61 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:54 62 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:00 63 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:02:03 64 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:08 65 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:02:13 66 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:40 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 68 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:56 69 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:03 70 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:03:11 71 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:03:21 72 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:24 73 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 74 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:03:26 75 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:28 76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:12 77 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:04:35 78 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:51 79 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 81 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 82 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 86 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 87 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 88 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 91 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 93 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 94 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:30 96 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 97 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:50 98 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:06:58 99 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:06 100 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 102 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 103 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 104 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 107 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 108 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 111 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 112 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 115 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 116 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 118 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 119 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 120 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 121 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 122 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 123 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 124 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 129 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 130 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 132 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 133 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 134 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 136 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 137 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 39 pts 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 32 3 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 12 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 7 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3 8 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 10 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1 11 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Sprint 1 - Al Qudra Cycle Track, km 46,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 pts 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 5 3 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1

Sprint 2 - Labhab, km 88,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 pts 2 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 5 3 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 3 4 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 13:21:33 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:03 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 UAE Team Emirates 6 Dimension Data 0:00:30 7 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:39 8 Team Sky 9 CCC Team 10 Team Sunweb 0:00:50 11 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:41 12 Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 13 Lotto Soudal 0:02:33 14 EF Education First 0:03:05 15 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:20 16 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:04:31 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:30 18 Movistar Team 0:07:55 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:35 20 Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:50

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 14:05:10 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:54 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:04 8 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:01:12 9 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:14 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:23 12 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:30 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:31 14 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:36 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:42 17 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:46 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:01:56 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02 20 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 21 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:20 22 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:02:36 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 24 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:57 26 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:14 27 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:18 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:32 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:36 30 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:08 31 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:11 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:18 33 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:04:23 34 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:26 35 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:04:42 36 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:04:49 37 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:56 38 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:01 39 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:05:03 40 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:05:47 41 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:18 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:25 43 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:07:28 44 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:07:51 45 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:02 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:12 47 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:25 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:32 49 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:08:54 50 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:09:08 51 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:09:19 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:20 53 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:54 54 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:55 55 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:03 56 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:10 57 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:57 58 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:11:09 59 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:28 60 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:55 61 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:12:38 62 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:58 63 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:12 64 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:19 65 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:23 66 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:13:54 67 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:38 68 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:50 69 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:15:04 70 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:09 71 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:15:27 72 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:52 73 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:16:02 74 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:16:44 75 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:16:57 76 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:24 77 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:35 78 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:17:41 79 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:48 80 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:49 81 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:00 82 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:12 83 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:13 84 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:17 85 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:30 87 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:34 88 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:18:35 89 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:44 90 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:50 91 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:26 92 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:27 93 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:30 94 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:38 95 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:19:49 96 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:56 97 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:27 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:20:39 99 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:08 100 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:23 101 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:21:33 103 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:22:06 104 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:43 105 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:46 106 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:55 107 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:22:58 108 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:00 109 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:16 110 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:23:35 111 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:51 112 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:11 113 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:13 114 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:16 115 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:24:23 116 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:24:30 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:36 118 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:40 119 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 0:24:42 120 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:59 121 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:25:09 122 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 123 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:25:13 124 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:28 125 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 126 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:37 127 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:25:45 128 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:16 129 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:26:28 130 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:36 131 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:39 132 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:41 133 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:27:00 134 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:34 135 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:28:22 136 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:17 137 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:39:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 39 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 32 3 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 32 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 28 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 23 6 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20 7 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 10 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 12 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 12 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 13 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 9 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 7 16 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 7 17 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 20 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 23 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 4 24 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 26 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 27 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3 28 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2 30 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 31 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1 32 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 34 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1 35 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1 36 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 1 37 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:05:48 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:36 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:52 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:58 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:58 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 8 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36 9 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 10 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:33 11 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:03:45 12 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:04:04 13 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23 14 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:40 15 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:08:41 16 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:45 17 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:15:24 18 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:16:19 19 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:17:03 20 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:10 21 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:11 22 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:35 23 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:19:11 24 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:49 25 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:45 26 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:33 27 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:23:52 28 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:24:31 29 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:24:35 30 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:24:50 31 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:38 32 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:03 33 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:56 34 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:39