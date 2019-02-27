Trending

UAE Tour: Ewan wins at Hatta Dam

Roglic extends overall lead

Image 1 of 34

Caleb Ewan celebrates his first victory for Lotto Soudal

Caleb Ewan celebrates his first victory for Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 34

Caleb Ewan receives his prizes

Caleb Ewan receives his prizes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

Primoz Roglic retains the red jersey as overall leader

Primoz Roglic retains the red jersey as overall leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

Caleb Ewan on the podium

Caleb Ewan on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

David Gaudu is still third overall and best young rider despite a late mechanical

David Gaudu is still third overall and best young rider despite a late mechanical
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

Stepan Kurianov pulls on the green jersey as leader of the points classification

Stepan Kurianov pulls on the green jersey as leader of the points classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 34

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 34

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 34

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the attack

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the attack
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 34

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) powers to the top

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) powers to the top
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 34

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 34

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 34

Brent Bookwalter (Mitchelton-Scott)

Brent Bookwalter (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 34

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale)

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 34

Rob Power (Sunweb)

Rob Power (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 34

Primoz Roglic set for another day in red

Primoz Roglic set for another day in red
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 34

Matteo Moschetti pips Primoz Roglic for second place

Matteo Moschetti pips Primoz Roglic for second place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 34

Alexander Kristoff had to finish the stage on foot after his chain slipped

Alexander Kristoff had to finish the stage on foot after his chain slipped
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 34

The peloton splits in the crosswinds

The peloton splits in the crosswinds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 34

Race leader Primoz Roglic in control up front

Race leader Primoz Roglic in control up front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 34

Sunweb pile on the pressure

Sunweb pile on the pressure
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 34

The peloton splits in the wind

The peloton splits in the wind
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 34

Davide Formolo and Tom Dumoulin cross the line

Davide Formolo and Tom Dumoulin cross the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 34

Dan Martin crosses the line

Dan Martin crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 34

Joy for Ewan on Hatta Dam

Joy for Ewan on Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

Diego Ulissi crosses the line ahead of Alejandro Valverde

Diego Ulissi crosses the line ahead of Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

Ewan stands and puts all his power through the pedals

Ewan stands and puts all his power through the pedals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali crosses the line

Vincenzo Nibali crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

Alejandro Valverde and Mark Cavendish greet each other ahead of the stage

Alejandro Valverde and Mark Cavendish greet each other ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

Alessandro De Marchi in the breakaway

Alessandro De Marchi in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

Thumbs up from Alejandro Valverde, the world champion

Thumbs up from Alejandro Valverde, the world champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

The world champion at the back of the Movistar line

The world champion at the back of the Movistar line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

Richie Porte and his Trek-Segafredo teammates

Richie Porte and his Trek-Segafredo teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) used his sprinting power to conquer the short, steep climb to the edge of Hatta Dam and so win stage 4 of the UAE Tour.

The Australian started the climb from the front and pounded on the pedals, pointing into the air in celebration as he crossed the line. It was his first win since moving to Lotto Soudal for the 2019 season but came on a climb rather than a flat sprint finish.

Young Italian sprinter Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) was second, two seconds behind Ewan, and race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was third, taking a precious four-second time bonus.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Damien Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) were caught up in a crash with six kilometres to go and were forced to make a hectic chase. Valverde made it back to finish eighth, five seconds down on Ewan. The young French rider hit a speed bump inside the final kilometre and needed to change a wheel, so was fortunate to be given the same time as Valverde due to the three-kilometre rule for crashes and mechanical problems.

Roglic now leads Valverde by 21 seconds in the overall classification, with Gaudu at 38 seconds, as the race heads into stage 5 on Thursday.

The 17 per cent climb to the finish required a huge effort, leaving riders gasping after they crossed the line. Alexander Kristoff had been well-placed at the foot of the climb, but struggled in a big gear and was forced to walk to the finish after breaking his rear derailleur and losing his chain.

It was an unusual way for a Ewan to win his first race of 2019, but he showed he is more than just a pure sprinter.

"I thought I would win more of a typical bunch sprint to start with, but I knew coming into the stage, with all the fast sprinter here, that this might be my best opportunity to take a stage win because of the uphill finish," Ewan said of his first win with Lotto Soudal.

"My team did well to protect me all day. It was a pretty tough stage even before the final climb. I was right where I needed to be on that last right-hand turn, and I still felt good coming up the climb. I started my sprint when I needed to, and luckily I held on.

"I watched the video of previous years a few times. In the videos, you don't really see how steep it is. When I started sprinting I could really feel it - had to click down a few gears to keep on top of it, but I felt good and could really keep the power until the end."

Roglic was relieved not to have lost any time.

"It's always better to gain some time in a stage like this than lose some time. Once again, my teammates did a really job before the uphill finish, then it was up to me, and I delivered," he explained.

"It was my first time here. It's only once you turn right and hit this wall that you realize how hard it is. I was in the big chain ring, and it was a big fight to make it to the top."

How it happened

The stage was all about the finish on the ramp to the edge of Hatta Dam, but the long ride east across the desert was never going to be easy and 30kph tailwind and crosswind made for a fast race, but with echelons and sand blowing across the road.

Yet again, the break of the day formed soon after the start overlooking the Palm Jumeirah. The group contained no fewer than three Gazprom-Rusvelo riders: Igor Boev, Artem Nych and Stepan Kurianov as they again targeted the intermediate sprints jersey. Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) and Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) also joined the move for a day out front. Their lead quickly pushed out to four minutes.

The stage visited the Dubai Cycling Track circuit and then cut across the desert with a series of left and right turns on the highways.

After 85km Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) crashed alone. The Belgian prodigy finished 15th on the previous day's summit finish but he was forced to abandon the race. The Belgian team later confirmed that Evenepoel had suffered superficial abrasions but no fractures.

With 75km left to race, the wind rose and so did the tension and speed in the peloton. A left turn after the feed zone turned the tailwind into a crosswind and Bahrain-Merida went on the attack.

That first attack failed as the wind eased but with 60km to go the riders were caught in an exposed section of desert with sand blowing across the road. A cross-tailwind raised the seed and caused problems with the peloton splitting into four groups.

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Ewan were amongst those caught out behind but a change in direction near Hatta allowed them to get back on before the rolling roads of the final 40km.

Valverde had been hoping to use the wind to test his rivals and gesticulated furiously when the peloton eased. It was unclear if he was venting his anger a Movistar teammate who was not on the font or other riders in the front group.

The break still led the peloton by three minutes but Jumbo-Visma again came to the front to accept their responsibility as race leaders. UAE Team Emirates also contributed to the pursuit of the five leaders, and so the gap dropped to 40 seconds with 20km to go.

On the first climb, with 14km to go, Clarke, De Marchi and Nych distanced Planet and Boev, then De Marchi pushed on alone. However, the peloton was stirring behind.

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked and was joined by Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb). They worked well together and swept up the breakaway riders, with Dumoulin going clear alone on the second kick up. He had little chance of staying away but bravely persisted as Tony Martin led the chase for Jumbo-Visma.

The Valverde-crash occurred with six kilometres to go on a wide straight section of road. A number of riders went down and others were forced off the road or delayed. Valverde weaved his way through the crash and began to chase with two teammates. Gaudu, Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) were also among those caught behind and were forced to chase. However the race was on and nobody waited for the world champion, with CCC Team riding hard on the front.

Dumoulin was pulled back with five kilometres to go as the riders swept through the suburbs of Hatta and headed towards the foot of the dam.

Valverde made it back and dived into the corners to try to move up to the front. Gaudu had a mechanical problem and wisely stopped to change a wheel inside the three-kilometre point, ensuring he would be given the same time as the group he was in at the finish.

The finish on Hatta Dam is an intense uphill sprint but most of the sprint fancied their chances. Sonny Colbrelli won at Hatta Dam a year ago in the Dubai Tour. The other previous winners at Hatta are Marcel Kittel, John Degenkolb and Juan Jose Lobato.

Positioning was vital and Jumbo-Visma, then Team Sky and then UAE Team Emirates hit the front inside the final kilometre. Kristoff stomped on the pedals as the road turned right and the 17 per cent climb began. However, he was over-geared. Moschetti was faster and kicked away, but Ewan was just as strong and came up alongside the young Italian and then raced passed him.

Ewan was using his sprinting power but was dancing on the pedals and holding the tops of his brake levers. It was an effective style, and he opened a gap on everyone, going on to win the stage by several bike lengths with one arm in the air.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal4:27:07
2Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
15James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
18Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
25Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
28Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
29Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
30Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
32Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
33Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
36Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
37Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
38Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:29
40Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:32
41Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
42Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
43Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:05
44Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:41
45Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
46Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
47Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:48
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
49Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
50Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:52
51Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:56
52Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:00:59
53Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:13
54Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:15
55Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:31
56David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:05
57Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:46
58Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
59Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
60Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:51
61Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:01:54
62Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:00
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:02:03
64Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:08
65Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:02:13
66Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:40
67Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
68Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:56
69Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:03
70Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:03:11
71Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:03:21
72Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:24
73Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
74Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:03:26
75Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:28
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:12
77James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:04:35
78Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:51
79Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
81Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
82Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
83Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
84Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
86Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
87Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
88Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
91Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
92Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
93Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
94Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
95Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:30
96Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
97Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:50
98Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:06:58
99Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:06
100Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
101Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
102Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
103Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
104Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
105Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
106Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
107Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
108Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
109Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
110Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
111Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
112Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
115Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
116Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
118Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
119Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
120Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
121Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
122Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
123Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
124Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
125Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
127Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
129Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
130Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
131Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
132Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
133Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
134Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
136Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
137Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo39pts
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk32
3Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo12
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb3
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida3
7Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3
8Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
10Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1
11Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1
12Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Sprint 1 - Al Qudra Cycle Track, km 46,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8pts
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk5
3Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3
4Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1

Sprint 2 - Labhab, km 88,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8pts
2Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo5
3Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo3
4Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo13:21:33
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:03
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5UAE Team Emirates
6Dimension Data0:00:30
7Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:39
8Team Sky
9CCC Team
10Team Sunweb0:00:50
11Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:41
12Astana Pro Team0:01:58
13Lotto Soudal0:02:33
14EF Education First0:03:05
15Groupama-FDJ0:04:20
16Gazprom–Rusvelo0:04:31
17Bahrain-Merida0:06:30
18Movistar Team0:07:55
19Katusha-Alpecin0:09:35
20Team Novo Nordisk0:11:50

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma14:05:10
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:38
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:46
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:54
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:01
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:04
8Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:01:12
9James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:14
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:15
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:23
12Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:30
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:31
14Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:36
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:42
17Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:46
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:01:56
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:02
20Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
21Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:20
22Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:02:36
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
24Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:57
26Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:03:14
27Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:18
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:03:32
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:36
30Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:08
31Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:11
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:18
33Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:04:23
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:04:26
35Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:04:42
36Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:04:49
37Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:56
38Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:01
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:05:03
40Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:05:47
41Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:18
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:25
43Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:07:28
44Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:07:51
45Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:02
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:12
47Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:25
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:32
49Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:08:54
50Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:09:08
51Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:09:19
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:20
53Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:54
54Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:55
55Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:03
56Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:10
57Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:57
58Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:11:09
59Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:28
60Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:55
61Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:12:38
62Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:58
63Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:12
64Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:19
65Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:13:23
66Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:13:54
67Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:38
68Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:50
69Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:15:04
70Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:09
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:15:27
72Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:15:52
73Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:16:02
74Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:16:44
75James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:16:57
76Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:17:24
77Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:35
78Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:17:41
79Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:48
80Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:49
81Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:00
82Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:12
83Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:18:13
84Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:17
85Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:30
87Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:18:34
88Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:18:35
89Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:44
90Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:50
91Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:26
92Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:27
93Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:30
94Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:19:38
95Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:19:49
96Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:19:56
97Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:27
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:20:39
99Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:08
100Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:21:23
101Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
102Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:21:33
103Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:22:06
104Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:22:43
105Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:46
106Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:55
107Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:22:58
108Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:00
109Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:23:16
110Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:23:35
111Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:51
112Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:11
113Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:13
114Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:16
115Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:24:23
116Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:24:30
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:36
118Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:40
119Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First0:24:42
120Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:24:59
121Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:25:09
122Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
123Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:25:13
124Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:25:28
125Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
126Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:25:37
127Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:25:45
128Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:16
129Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:26:28
130Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:36
131Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:39
132Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:41
133Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:27:00
134Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:34
135Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:28:22
136Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:17
137Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:39:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo39pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal32
3Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk32
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma28
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team23
6Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates20
7Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep16
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
10Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo12
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
12Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
13Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky9
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb8
15Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates7
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott7
17Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
20Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe5
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
23Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First4
24James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
26Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida3
27Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3
28Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
29Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2
30Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
31Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1
32Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1
33Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
34Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1
35Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1
36Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team1
37Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:05:48
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:36
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:52
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:58
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:08
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:58
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
8Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:36
9Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
10Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:33
11Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:03:45
12Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:04:04
13Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
14Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:40
15Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:08:41
16Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:12:45
17Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:15:24
18James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:16:19
19Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:17:03
20Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:10
21Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:11
22Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:17:35
23Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:19:11
24Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:49
25Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:20:45
26Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:23:33
27Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:23:52
28Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:24:31
29Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:24:35
30Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:24:50
31Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:38
32Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:03
33Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:56
34Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe41:44:41
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
3Team Sky0:02:02
4Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:44
5AG2R La Mondiale0:03:08
6Astana Pro Team0:04:21
7CCC Team0:05:33
8Mitchelton-Scott0:06:07
9Team Sunweb0:07:04
10Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:40
11Trek-Segafredo0:09:18
12Dimension Data0:12:48
13Groupama-FDJ0:12:49
14Lotto Soudal0:15:00
15Movistar Team0:15:35
16Bahrain-Merida0:16:55
17EF Education First0:18:25
18Katusha-Alpecin0:22:24
19Gazprom–Rusvelo0:25:55
20Team Novo Nordisk0:42:12

