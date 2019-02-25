UAE Tour: Gaviria wins stage 2
Roglic retains overall lead after crosswinds briefly split the race
Stage 2: Yas Mall - Abu Dhabi Breakwater
Fernando Gaviria gave UAE Team Emirates a victory on home soil on stage 2 of the inaugural UAE Tour, winning a bunch sprint in Abu Dhabi.
Related Articles
Stars assemble for the inaugural UAE Tour – Gallery
Roglic takes control of UAE Tour after Jumbo-Visma TTT victory
Tom Dumoulin: The plan is to win UAE Tour so we need to attack Roglic
UAE Tour: Gaviria takes 'special victory' at team's home race
The Colombian had a luxury lead-out man in Alexander Kristoff and, after opening his sprint from range, held off former teammate Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a close-fought contest. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) took the final place on the podium.
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead, though the race had earlier been split by coastal crosswinds before coming back together for a bunch gallop.
“The sprint was really difficult because there were a lot of strong riders,” said Gaviria. “My teammates did a really good job on the stage even in the wind. The peloton took it easy after the wind and it worked perfectly.
“I had a really good lead-out man with [Alexander] Kristoff. It’s not only good for me but for the team. UAE is a new country for me and is the sponsor for the team, it is important for the team and for me.”
Gaviria had started his season in style with two wins at the Vuelta a San Juan but was forced to abandon the Tour Colombia through illness. If there were some doubts over his shape coming to the UAE, they were wiped out emphatically here, along with any hint of doubt about whether Kristoff would be happy to sacrifice his chances and work for his younger teammate.
The team were quiet on the run-in but hit the front when it mattered in the final kilometre. Kristoff reached full sprint with Gaviria in the wheel and the 24-year-old didn’t wait long before opening the taps. Viviani, who also had two wins from the start of the season, had shown his track skills in fighting his up way onto Gaviria’s wheel, and stayed there for a little while before attempting to come around, but to no avail.
Ewan was unable to threaten the pair and finished a more distant third, with Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Sky) fourth and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) sixth behind his lead-out man Erik Baska. Sacha Modolo (EF Education First), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FJD), and Jakub Mareczko (CCC Team) all made the top 10, while the likes of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida), and Max Walscheid (Sunweb) were out of the picture.
Crosswinds
The race started out in relaxed fashion as a four-man breakaway quickly clipped off the front of the peloton and built a lead of 12 minutes. In there were two riders apiece from Novo Nordisk - Sam Brand and Charles Planet - and Gazpom-RusVelo - Igor Boev and Stepan Kuriyanov.
It was all calm for the first two hours but then the riders hit the exposed coastal roads by the Khalifa Port and the wind blew the field to pieces, sparking an hour of high-octane racing.
The breakaway quartet’s lead plummeted as the peloton formed into three groups. In the first were just 26 riders, including race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) as well as sprinters in Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal).
Back in the much larger second group were the rest of the big names, with the exception of Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) who was caught out in another group nearly three minutes back.
The gap between the first and second pelotons hung at around the minute-mark as the 26 out front all came through to take their turns and keep things rolling. They caught the breakaway with 75km to go, but by then the race had turned away from the exposed roads and a lull had already allowed the second peloton to get back to within touching distance. QuickStep finished the job and it was back together. The pace then slowed to such an extent that Porte’s group was also able to get back into contention.
“It was a typical race here with the wind. I was in the first group but in the end everything came together. I think we showed our guys are really strong and I thank them,” said Roglic.
The pace then dipped even lower, allowing Planet and Kuriyanov to head back out and build a lead of more than five minutes in a blink of an eye. Jumbo-Visma eventually called off the détente and started to control the gap from the front of the peloton, as the race made its way towards the finish in far more relaxed fashion. Movistar then took over, keeping Valverde safe until the 3km-to-go banner, before the sprint trains clicked into gear.
Sunweb, Bahrain, and Bora were all prominent, and FDJ led the way though the late right-hand bend that took the field into the final kilometre and into a headwind, but it was UAE who timed it right with their all-star duo. Viviani was a huge threat but Gaviria managed to sustain his powerful sprint into the wind, much to the delight of his team’s sponsors.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:36:32
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|5
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|11
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|14
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|23
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|26
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|38
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|39
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|40
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|42
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|43
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|46
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|50
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|52
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|53
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|55
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|56
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|58
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|60
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|68
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|69
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|72
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|73
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|74
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|76
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|79
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|82
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|86
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|88
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|89
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|92
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|94
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|95
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|96
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|100
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|102
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|103
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|104
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|105
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|107
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|108
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|109
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|114
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|117
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|118
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|119
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|120
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|125
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|126
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:32
|127
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:49
|128
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|129
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|130
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|131
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:51
|132
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|133
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:19
|134
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:01:47
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:02:06
|136
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:08
|137
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|138
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:08
|139
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:39
|DNF
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|pts
|2
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|5
|3
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|4
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|pts
|2
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|5
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|3
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|13
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|6
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|9
|7
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|9
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|5
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|4
|11
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|13
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|14
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|16
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:49:36
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|CCC Team
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Team Sunweb
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk
|10
|EF Education First
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Dimension Data
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:53:21
|2
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|6
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:09
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|16
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|18
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|19
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:20
|23
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:00:24
|24
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|25
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|26
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|28
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|29
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:26
|30
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|31
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|33
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|37
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|38
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|40
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:29
|41
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|42
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|50
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|51
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|52
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|54
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:32
|55
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|56
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|57
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:33
|59
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|60
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|63
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|65
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|72
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:45
|77
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|85
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|86
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:53
|87
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|88
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:55
|92
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:57
|93
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|94
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|95
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|96
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|97
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:00
|98
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|99
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|100
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:13
|101
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:15
|102
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|103
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|104
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:22
|105
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:29
|106
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:32
|107
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|108
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:46
|109
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|112
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|113
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:47
|114
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:50
|116
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|117
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|118
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:55
|119
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|120
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|121
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|122
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:05
|123
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:06
|124
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|126
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:10
|127
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:17
|128
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:23
|129
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:31
|130
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:40
|131
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:43
|132
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:44
|133
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:56
|134
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:03:04
|135
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:03:08
|136
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:18
|137
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:42
|138
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:46
|139
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|3
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|13
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|6
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|9
|7
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|8
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|5
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|4
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|13
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|15
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|16
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|13
|pts
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|3
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|5
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|5
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:53:21
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|5
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|6
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:26
|7
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|10
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Ama GHEBREIGZABHIER WERKILUL
|14
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:33
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|16
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|18
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|20
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:53
|21
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|22
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|23
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|24
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|25
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|26
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:13
|27
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:22
|28
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:46
|29
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|30
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|31
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:02:06
|32
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:10
|33
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:43
|34
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:03:08
|35
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:18
|36
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Team Sunweb
|14:06:25
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|14:06:34
|4
|Team Sky
|14:06:39
|5
|Movistar Team
|14:06:43
|6
|CCC Team
|14:06:49
|7
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:06:51
|8
|EF Education First
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:06:54
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:06:57
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:07:01
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|14:07:08
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|14:07:09
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|14:07:10
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:07:19
|19
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|14:07:22
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|14:08:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The best man won' says third-placed Sweeck after Belgium fail to contain Van der Poel at Cyclo-cross European ChampionshipsSecond-placed Iserbyt calls failing to beat dominant Dutchman by three seconds 'a missed opportunity'
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy