Fernando Gaviria gave UAE Team Emirates a victory on home soil on stage 2 of the inaugural UAE Tour, winning a bunch sprint in Abu Dhabi.

The Colombian had a luxury lead-out man in Alexander Kristoff and, after opening his sprint from range, held off former teammate Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a close-fought contest. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) took the final place on the podium.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead, though the race had earlier been split by coastal crosswinds before coming back together for a bunch gallop.

“The sprint was really difficult because there were a lot of strong riders,” said Gaviria. “My teammates did a really good job on the stage even in the wind. The peloton took it easy after the wind and it worked perfectly.

“I had a really good lead-out man with [Alexander] Kristoff. It’s not only good for me but for the team. UAE is a new country for me and is the sponsor for the team, it is important for the team and for me.”

Gaviria had started his season in style with two wins at the Vuelta a San Juan but was forced to abandon the Tour Colombia through illness. If there were some doubts over his shape coming to the UAE, they were wiped out emphatically here, along with any hint of doubt about whether Kristoff would be happy to sacrifice his chances and work for his younger teammate.

The team were quiet on the run-in but hit the front when it mattered in the final kilometre. Kristoff reached full sprint with Gaviria in the wheel and the 24-year-old didn’t wait long before opening the taps. Viviani, who also had two wins from the start of the season, had shown his track skills in fighting his up way onto Gaviria’s wheel, and stayed there for a little while before attempting to come around, but to no avail.

Ewan was unable to threaten the pair and finished a more distant third, with Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Sky) fourth and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) sixth behind his lead-out man Erik Baska. Sacha Modolo (EF Education First), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FJD), and Jakub Mareczko (CCC Team) all made the top 10, while the likes of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida), and Max Walscheid (Sunweb) were out of the picture.

Crosswinds

The race started out in relaxed fashion as a four-man breakaway quickly clipped off the front of the peloton and built a lead of 12 minutes. In there were two riders apiece from Novo Nordisk - Sam Brand and Charles Planet - and Gazpom-RusVelo - Igor Boev and Stepan Kuriyanov.

It was all calm for the first two hours but then the riders hit the exposed coastal roads by the Khalifa Port and the wind blew the field to pieces, sparking an hour of high-octane racing.

The breakaway quartet’s lead plummeted as the peloton formed into three groups. In the first were just 26 riders, including race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) as well as sprinters in Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal).

Back in the much larger second group were the rest of the big names, with the exception of Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) who was caught out in another group nearly three minutes back.

The gap between the first and second pelotons hung at around the minute-mark as the 26 out front all came through to take their turns and keep things rolling. They caught the breakaway with 75km to go, but by then the race had turned away from the exposed roads and a lull had already allowed the second peloton to get back to within touching distance. QuickStep finished the job and it was back together. The pace then slowed to such an extent that Porte’s group was also able to get back into contention.

“It was a typical race here with the wind. I was in the first group but in the end everything came together. I think we showed our guys are really strong and I thank them,” said Roglic.

The pace then dipped even lower, allowing Planet and Kuriyanov to head back out and build a lead of more than five minutes in a blink of an eye. Jumbo-Visma eventually called off the détente and started to control the gap from the front of the peloton, as the race made its way towards the finish in far more relaxed fashion. Movistar then took over, keeping Valverde safe until the 3km-to-go banner, before the sprint trains clicked into gear.

Sunweb, Bahrain, and Bora were all prominent, and FDJ led the way though the late right-hand bend that took the field into the final kilometre and into a headwind, but it was UAE who timed it right with their all-star duo. Viviani was a huge threat but Gaviria managed to sustain his powerful sprint into the wind, much to the delight of his team’s sponsors.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:36:32 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 5 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 11 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 13 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 14 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 21 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 23 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 26 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 38 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 39 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 40 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 42 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 43 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 44 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 45 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 46 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 49 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 50 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 52 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 53 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 54 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 55 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 56 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 58 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 59 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 60 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 61 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 63 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 64 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 66 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 67 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 68 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 69 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 72 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 73 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 74 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 76 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 79 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 80 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 81 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 82 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 83 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 85 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 86 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 87 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 89 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 90 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 91 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 92 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 94 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 95 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 96 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 98 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 100 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 101 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 102 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 103 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 104 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 105 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 107 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 108 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 109 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 114 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 116 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 118 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 119 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 120 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 125 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 126 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:32 127 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:49 128 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 129 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 130 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 131 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:51 132 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 133 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:19 134 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:01:47 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:02:06 136 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:08 137 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 138 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:08 139 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:39 DNF Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - Al Bahia(km 97,7) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 pts 2 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 5 3 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 4 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Sprint 2 - Yas Island(km 142,9) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 pts 2 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 5 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 3 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 13 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 12 5 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 11 6 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 9 7 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 9 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 5 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 4 11 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 13 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 14 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 1 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 16 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 2 UAE Team Emirates 13:49:36 3 Team Sky 4 CCC Team 5 Bahrain-Merida 6 Lotto Soudal 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Team Sunweb 9 Team Novo Nordisk 10 EF Education First 11 Mitchelton-Scott 12 Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 Groupama-FDJ 14 Team Jumbo-Visma 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Dimension Data 17 Trek-Segafredo 18 Gazprom–Rusvelo 19 Movistar Team 20 Katusha-Alpecin

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:53:21 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:06 6 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:07 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:09 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:14 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 14 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 16 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 18 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 19 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:20 23 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:00:24 24 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 25 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 26 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 28 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 29 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 30 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 33 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 37 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 38 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 40 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:29 41 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 42 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 48 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 49 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 50 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 51 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 52 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 53 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 54 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:32 55 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 56 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 57 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:33 59 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 60 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 61 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 62 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 63 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 64 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 65 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 66 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 67 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 68 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 69 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 70 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 71 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 72 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 73 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 75 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:45 77 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 81 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 85 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 86 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:00:53 87 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 88 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:55 92 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:57 93 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 94 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 95 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 96 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 97 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:00 98 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 99 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 100 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:13 101 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:15 102 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 103 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 104 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:22 105 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:29 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32 107 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:39 108 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:46 109 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 112 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 113 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:47 114 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50 116 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 117 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 118 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:55 119 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 120 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 121 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:00 122 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:05 123 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:06 124 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 126 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:10 127 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:17 128 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:23 129 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:31 130 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:40 131 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43 132 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:44 133 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:56 134 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:03:04 135 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:08 136 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:18 137 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:42 138 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:46 139 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 3 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 13 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 12 5 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 11 6 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 9 7 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 8 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 5 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 4 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 13 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 15 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1 16 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 13 pts 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 11 3 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 5 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 5 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:53:21 2 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:14 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 5 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 6 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 7 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 10 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 13 Ama GHEBREIGZABHIER WERKILUL 14 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:33 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 16 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 18 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 19 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 20 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:00:53 21 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 22 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 23 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 24 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 25 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 26 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:13 27 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:22 28 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:46 29 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 30 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:00 31 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:02:06 32 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:10 33 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43 34 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:08 35 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:18 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:42