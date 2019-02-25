Trending

UAE Tour: Gaviria wins stage 2

Roglic retains overall lead after crosswinds briefly split the race

Image 1 of 43

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 2 of the UAE Tour

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 2 of the UAE Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 43

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) is presented with the points jersey

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) is presented with the points jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 43

Primoz Roglic retained the race leader's jersey

Primoz Roglic retained the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 43

Fernando Gaviria celebrates his stage victory on the podium

Fernando Gaviria celebrates his stage victory on the podium
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 43

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma)

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 43

The jersey holders stand on the podium with dignitaries

The jersey holders stand on the podium with dignitaries
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 43

Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo) wins the most aggressive rider

Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo) wins the most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 43

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) retains the best young rider's jersey

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) retains the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 43

The race came back together with around 50km to go

The race came back together with around 50km to go
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 43

Marcel Kittel comes past Kristoff in the echelons

Marcel Kittel comes past Kristoff in the echelons
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 43

Race leader Primoz Roglic held onto the leader's jersey for another day

Race leader Primoz Roglic held onto the leader's jersey for another day
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 43

After winning the opening stage team time trial Jumbo-Visma shared the leader's jerseys amongst the team

After winning the opening stage team time trial Jumbo-Visma shared the leader's jerseys amongst the team
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 43

The gap grew to a reported two minutes at one point

The gap grew to a reported two minutes at one point
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 43

Caleb Ewan works in the lead group

Caleb Ewan works in the lead group
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 43

Bora-hansgrohe's Peter Kennaugh was prominent throughout the stage at the head of affairs

Bora-hansgrohe's Peter Kennaugh was prominent throughout the stage at the head of affairs
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 43

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Fernando Gaviria were some of the big names to make the split

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Fernando Gaviria were some of the big names to make the split
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 43

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) showed some battle wounds from last week's Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) showed some battle wounds from last week's Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 43

Tony Gallopin takes a turn in the wind

Tony Gallopin takes a turn in the wind
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 43

Katusha-Alpecin's Marco Haller and Marcel Kittel worked hard in the lead group

Katusha-Alpecin's Marco Haller and Marcel Kittel worked hard in the lead group
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 43

Gorka Izagirre (Astana) made the lead group earlier in the race

Gorka Izagirre (Astana) made the lead group earlier in the race
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 43

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Team Sky was in the lead group when the race split up

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Team Sky was in the lead group when the race split up
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 43

Morkov leads Deceuninck-QuickStep in the echelons

Morkov leads Deceuninck-QuickStep in the echelons
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 43

Mark Cavendish eventually finished just outside the top ten

Mark Cavendish eventually finished just outside the top ten
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 43

Riders at the inaugural UAE Tour

Riders at the inaugural UAE Tour
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 43

Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal) in an echelon

Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal) in an echelon
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 43

The stage was far more exciting than its flat profile suggested

The stage was far more exciting than its flat profile suggested
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 43

Viviani and Ewan finished second and third, respectively, to Gaviria

Viviani and Ewan finished second and third, respectively, to Gaviria
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 43

Gaviria and Viviani's sprint was a close-fought affair

Gaviria and Viviani's sprint was a close-fought affair
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 43

UAE Team Emirates' Gaviria crosses the line at the team's home race

UAE Team Emirates' Gaviria crosses the line at the team's home race
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 43

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 43

Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale)

Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 43

Elia Viviani was caught out in the earlier crosswinds

Elia Viviani was caught out in the earlier crosswinds
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 43

Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott)

Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 43

Tsgabu Grmay is making his debut for Mitchelton-Scott at the UAE Tour

Tsgabu Grmay is making his debut for Mitchelton-Scott at the UAE Tour
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 43

Julius van den Berg (EF Education First)

Julius van den Berg (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 43

World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was also in the split

World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was also in the split
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 43

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 43

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale)

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 43

Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 40 of 43

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 41 of 43

Mitchelton-Scott's Sam Bewley was another rider to make the split

Mitchelton-Scott's Sam Bewley was another rider to make the split
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 42 of 43

Remco Evenepoel makes his WorldTour debut for Deceuninck-QuickStep

Remco Evenepoel makes his WorldTour debut for Deceuninck-QuickStep
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 43 of 43

Sabatini collects a refreshment from the team car

Sabatini collects a refreshment from the team car
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fernando Gaviria gave UAE Team Emirates a victory on home soil on stage 2 of the inaugural UAE Tour, winning a bunch sprint in Abu Dhabi.

Related Articles

Stars assemble for the inaugural UAE Tour – Gallery

Jumbo-Visma win UAE Tour TTT

Roglic takes control of UAE Tour after Jumbo-Visma TTT victory

Tom Dumoulin: The plan is to win UAE Tour so we need to attack Roglic

UAE Tour: Gaviria takes 'special victory' at team's home race

Viviani: Gaviria was the strongest today

The Colombian had a luxury lead-out man in Alexander Kristoff and, after opening his sprint from range, held off former teammate Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a close-fought contest. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) took the final place on the podium.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead, though the race had earlier been split by coastal crosswinds before coming back together for a bunch gallop.

“The sprint was really difficult because there were a lot of strong riders,” said Gaviria. “My teammates did a really good job on the stage even in the wind. The peloton took it easy after the wind and it worked perfectly.

“I had a really good lead-out man with [Alexander] Kristoff. It’s not only good for me but for the team. UAE is a new country for me and is the sponsor for the team, it is important for the team and for me.”

Gaviria had started his season in style with two wins at the Vuelta a San Juan but was forced to abandon the Tour Colombia through illness. If there were some doubts over his shape coming to the UAE, they were wiped out emphatically here, along with any hint of doubt about whether Kristoff would be happy to sacrifice his chances and work for his younger teammate.

The team were quiet on the run-in but hit the front when it mattered in the final kilometre. Kristoff reached full sprint with Gaviria in the wheel and the 24-year-old didn’t wait long before opening the taps. Viviani, who also had two wins from the start of the season, had shown his track skills in fighting his up way onto Gaviria’s wheel, and stayed there for a little while before attempting to come around, but to no avail.

Ewan was unable to threaten the pair and finished a more distant third, with Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Sky) fourth and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) sixth behind his lead-out man Erik Baska. Sacha Modolo (EF Education First), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FJD), and Jakub Mareczko (CCC Team) all made the top 10, while the likes of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida), and Max Walscheid (Sunweb) were out of the picture.

Crosswinds

The race started out in relaxed fashion as a four-man breakaway quickly clipped off the front of the peloton and built a lead of 12 minutes. In there were two riders apiece from Novo Nordisk - Sam Brand and Charles Planet - and Gazpom-RusVelo - Igor Boev and Stepan Kuriyanov.

It was all calm for the first two hours but then the riders hit the exposed coastal roads by the Khalifa Port and the wind blew the field to pieces, sparking an hour of high-octane racing.

The breakaway quartet’s lead plummeted as the peloton formed into three groups. In the first were just 26 riders, including race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) as well as sprinters in Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal).

Back in the much larger second group were the rest of the big names, with the exception of Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) who was caught out in another group nearly three minutes back.

The gap between the first and second pelotons hung at around the minute-mark as the 26 out front all came through to take their turns and keep things rolling. They caught the breakaway with 75km to go, but by then the race had turned away from the exposed roads and a lull had already allowed the second peloton to get back to within touching distance. QuickStep finished the job and it was back together. The pace then slowed to such an extent that Porte’s group was also able to get back into contention.

“It was a typical race here with the wind. I was in the first group but in the end everything came together. I think we showed our guys are really strong and I thank them,” said Roglic.

The pace then dipped even lower, allowing Planet and Kuriyanov to head back out and build a lead of more than five minutes in a blink of an eye. Jumbo-Visma eventually called off the détente and started to control the gap from the front of the peloton, as the race made its way towards the finish in far more relaxed fashion. Movistar then took over, keeping Valverde safe until the 3km-to-go banner, before the sprint trains clicked into gear.

Sunweb, Bahrain, and Bora were all prominent, and FDJ led the way though the late right-hand bend that took the field into the final kilometre and into a headwind, but it was UAE who timed it right with their all-star duo. Viviani was a huge threat but Gaviria managed to sustain his powerful sprint into the wind, much to the delight of his team’s sponsors.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates4:36:32
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
5Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
9Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
11Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
13Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
14Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
19Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
21Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
23Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
25Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
26Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
30Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
38Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
39Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
40Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
42Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
43Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
44Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
45Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
46Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
49Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
50Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
52Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
53Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
54Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
55Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
56Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
57David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
58Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
59Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
60Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
61Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
63Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
65Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
66Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
67Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
68Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
69Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
70Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
72Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
73James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
74Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
76Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
77Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
79Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
80Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
81Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
82Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
83Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
85Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
86Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
87Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
88Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
89Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
90Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
91Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
92Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
94Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
95Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
96Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
97Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
98Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
99Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
100Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
101Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
102Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
103Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
104Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
105Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
106Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
107Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
108Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
109Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
112Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
114Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
115Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
116Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
117Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
118Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
119Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
120Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
121Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
122Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
123Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
125Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
126Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:00:32
127James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:00:49
128Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
129Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
130Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
131Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:51
132Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
133Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:19
134Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:01:47
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:06
136Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:02:08
137Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
138Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:08
139Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:39
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - Al Bahia(km 97,7)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8pts
2Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo5
3Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk3
4Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1

Sprint 2 - Yas Island(km 142,9)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8pts
2Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo5
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb3
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates20pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep16
3Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo13
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal12
5Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk11
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky9
7Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe5
9Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo5
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First4
11Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb3
13Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
14Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team1
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
16Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe
2UAE Team Emirates13:49:36
3Team Sky
4CCC Team
5Bahrain-Merida
6Lotto Soudal
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Team Sunweb
9Team Novo Nordisk
10EF Education First
11Mitchelton-Scott
12Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Groupama-FDJ
14Team Jumbo-Visma
15Astana Pro Team
16Dimension Data
17Trek-Segafredo
18Gazprom–Rusvelo
19Movistar Team
20Katusha-Alpecin

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma4:53:21
2Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:06
6Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:07
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:09
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
11Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:00:14
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
14Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
16Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
18Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
19Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
21Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:20
23Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:00:24
24Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
25Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
26Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
28Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
29Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:26
30Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
31Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
33Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
37Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
38Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
40Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:29
41Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
42Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
46David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
48Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
49Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
50Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
51Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
52Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
53Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
54Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:32
55Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
56Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
57Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
58Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:33
59Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
60Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
61Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
62Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
63Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
64Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:43
65Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
66Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
67Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
68Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
69Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
70Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
71Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
72Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
73Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
75Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:45
77Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
79Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
81Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
82Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
83Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
84Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
85Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
86Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:00:53
87Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
88Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:55
92Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:57
93Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
94Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
95Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
96Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
97Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:00
98Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
99Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:12
100Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:01:13
101Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:01:15
102Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:16
103Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
104Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:22
105Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:01:29
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:32
107Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:39
108Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:46
109Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
110Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
111Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
112Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
113Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:47
114Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:50
116Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
117Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
118Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:01:55
119Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
120Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
121Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:00
122Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:05
123Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:06
124James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
125Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
126Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:10
127Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:02:17
128Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:23
129Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:31
130Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:40
131Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:43
132Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:44
133Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:56
134Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:03:04
135Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:03:08
136Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:18
137Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:42
138Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:46
139Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates20pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep16
3Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo13
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal12
5Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk11
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky9
7Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
8Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo5
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe5
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First4
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb3
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
13Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
15Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1
16Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo13pts
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk11
3Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo5
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb3
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
5Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4:53:21
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:00:14
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
5Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:24
6Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:26
7Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
10Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:29
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
13Ama GHEBREIGZABHIER WERKILUL
14Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:33
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
16Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:43
18Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
19Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:45
20Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:00:53
21Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
22Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:57
23Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
24Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
25Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
26Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:01:13
27Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:22
28Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:46
29Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
30Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:00
31James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:02:06
32Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:10
33Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:43
34Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:03:08
35Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:18
36Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:42

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma
2Team Sunweb14:06:25
3Bahrain-Merida14:06:34
4Team Sky14:06:39
5Movistar Team14:06:43
6CCC Team14:06:49
7Deceuninck-QuickStep14:06:51
8EF Education First
9Bora-Hansgrohe14:06:54
10Dimension Data
11Groupama-FDJ
12Mitchelton-Scott14:06:57
13UAE Team Emirates14:07:01
14Trek-Segafredo14:07:08
15Astana Pro Team14:07:09
16Lotto Soudal14:07:10
17Katusha-Alpecin
18AG2R La Mondiale14:07:19
19Gazprom–Rusvelo14:07:22
20Team Novo Nordisk14:08:11

Latest on Cyclingnews