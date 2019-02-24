Trending

Jumbo-Visma win UAE Tour TTT

Roglic takes race lead after Dutch team beats Sunweb and Bahrain-Merida

Image 1 of 27

Jumbo-Visma celebrate on the podium

Jumbo-Visma celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 27

Jumbo-Visma were super fast in the UAE Tour TTT

Jumbo-Visma were super fast in the UAE Tour TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

EF Education First in TTT mode

EF Education First in TTT mode
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 27

Bahrain-Merida impressed in the TTT

Bahrain-Merida impressed in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 27

Gazprom-Rusvelo is one of two Pro Continental teams at the UAE Tour

Gazprom-Rusvelo is one of two Pro Continental teams at the UAE Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 27

Jumbo-Visma on their way to victory

Jumbo-Visma on their way to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

UAE Team Emirates at speed

UAE Team Emirates at speed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 27

Gazprom-Rusvelo

Gazprom-Rusvelo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

Team Sunweb rode on disc-brake Cervelo TT bikes

Team Sunweb rode on disc-brake Cervelo TT bikes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

The UAE Team Emirates squad is racing on home turf

The UAE Team Emirates squad is racing on home turf
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 27

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 27

The Jumbo-Visma riders stayed close

The Jumbo-Visma riders stayed close
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 27

Dimension Data were lined out

Dimension Data were lined out
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 27

Lotto Soudal will be hoping to do better as a lead out train for Caleb Ewan

Lotto Soudal will be hoping to do better as a lead out train for Caleb Ewan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 27

Team Sky finished fourth

Team Sky finished fourth
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 27

Deceuninck-QuickStep

Deceuninck-QuickStep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 27

EF Education First

EF Education First
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 27

A shot of Jumbo-Visma from across the desert

A shot of Jumbo-Visma from across the desert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 27

Bahrain-Merida impressed with third place

Bahrain-Merida impressed with third place
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 27

Primoz Roglic (JUmbo-Visma) in the UAE Tour leader's jersey

Primoz Roglic (JUmbo-Visma) in the UAE Tour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 27

Katusha-Alpecin finished off the pace

Katusha-Alpecin finished off the pace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 27

Deceuninck-QuickStep lined out in the desert

Deceuninck-QuickStep lined out in the desert
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 27

Team Sky at speed

Team Sky at speed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 27

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the UAE Tour leader's jersey

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the UAE Tour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

Bahrain-Merida were fast

Bahrain-Merida were fast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

Movistar stay tight in the TTT

Movistar stay tight in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jumbo-Visma won the opening 16km team time trial at the UAE Tour, with Primoz Roglic bringing the team home and so taking the first leader's red jersey of the new WorldTour race.

Jumbo-Visma set a time of 16:49 for the exposed but fast course in Abu Dhabi, racing at 57km/h thanks to huge turns by Tony Martin, Jos van Emden and Roglic.

Team Sunweb were seven seconds slower in 16:56, while Bahrain-Merida set a time of 16:58 thanks to the contribution of world time trial champion Rohan Dennis.

The exposed 16km course overlooking the Abu Dhabi skyline sparked some significant time difference amongst the overall contenders. Just like in a Grand Tour, seconds gained or lost in the team time trial will influence the mountain stages and fight for the red jersey.

Tom Dumoulin is only seven seconds behind Roglic, with Vincenzo Nibali well placed at nine seconds. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) is at 14 seconds and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is at 18 seconds.

The fight for overall victory is more complicated for others. Tejay van Garderen is 26 down on his debut with EF Education First, Dan Martin and his UAE Team Emirates squad lost 36 seconds, while Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) start the road stages with a handicap of 43 seconds.

57km/h average speed

The teams started at five-minute intervals under a warm sun and facing a slight breeze across the exposed terrain. Most riders had opted for 58 chainrings up front, expecting high speeds and the averages soon began to touch 55km/h, with higher speeds on the tailwind sections.

EF Education First held the fastest time for a while with 17:15 but then Bahrain-Merida finished fast, stopping the clock in 16:58. They were the first under the 17-minute barrier and have clearly been working hard on their time trial equipment and training.

Bahrain-Merida were happy with their ride but had little time to celebrate. Jumbo-Visma had been seven seconds faster at the intermediate time check and finished faster, stopping the clock in 16:49.

Their average speed was 57.086km/h – one of the highest averages ever recorded for a TTT. Race data showed that Roglic covered the final five kilometres at an average speed of 64km/h.

Other teams failed to get close to Jumbo-Visma and finished beyond the 17-minute mark. Team Sunweb were their biggest threat and Dumoulin helped drive the red train along on their new disc-brake Cervelo bikes. Dumoulin and his teammates spread across the road as they hit the line but they had lost some speed in the final kilometres and set a time of 16:56, seven seconds slower than Jumbo-Visma.

The riders in yellow and black hugged and celebrated with their staff, knowing their own hard work and performance had paid. Roglic took the leader’s jersey, with Laurens De Plus pulling on the best young rider’s white jersey.

"We are very happy to start the season this way. We have a good team here with very strong time triallists, but that is no guarantee to perform well. You also have to show it in the race and that's what we did,” Roglic said.

"It was a fast team time trial and it went very well. I came first through the last corner and then pulled a sprint.”

Monday's 184km second stage is one for the sprinters and finishes at the Abu Dhabi Marina. But Jumbo-Visma promised to defend their race lead.

"It's nice to have the leader's jersey and we certainly have ambitions to win this race. There are still some tough stages coming up, so we take it day by day. But we have an excellent start," Roglic said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:49
2Team Sunweb0:00:07
3Bahrain-Merida0:00:09
4Team Sky0:00:14
5Movistar Team0:00:18
6CCC Team0:00:24
7Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:26
8EF Education First
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:29
10Dimension Data
11Groupama-FDJ
12Mitchelton-Scott0:00:32
13UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
14Trek-Segafredo0:00:43
15Astana Pro Team0:00:44
16Lotto Soudal0:00:45
17Katusha-Alpecin
18AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
19Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:57
20Team Novo Nordisk0:01:46

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:49
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:07
6Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:08
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
13Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:14
15Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
16Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
17Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
18Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
20Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:18
21Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
23Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
25Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:24
26Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
27Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
28Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
29Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
31Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:26
32Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
33Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
34Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
39Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
40Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
41Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
42Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:29
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
47Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
48Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
49Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
50Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
51David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
52Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
53Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
54Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
55Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
56Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
57Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
58Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
59Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
60Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
61Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:33
62Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
64Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
65Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
66Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:41
67Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:43
68Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
69Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
70Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
71Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
72Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
73Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
74Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
75Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
76Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
78Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
80Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:45
81Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
83Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
85Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
86Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
87Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
88Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
89Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
91Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:00:53
92Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
93Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:57
97Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
98Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
99Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
100Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
101Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
102Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:00:58
103Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
105Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:10
106Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:12
107Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:01:13
108Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:16
109James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:01:17
110Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
111Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:27
112Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:01:29
113Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:32
114Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:39
115Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:46
116Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
117Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
118Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
119Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
120Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
121Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:47
122Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
123Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:50
124Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
125Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:01:55
126Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
127Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:00
128Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:05
129Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:06
130Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:07
131Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
132Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:10
133Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:23
134Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
135Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:43
136Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:44
137Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:03:08
138Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:18
139Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:46
140Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:40

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:49
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:00:14
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
5Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:24
6Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:26
7James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:29
10Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
13Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:33
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
15Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:41
16Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:43
17Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
18Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:45
19Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:00:53
21Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
22Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:57
23Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
24Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
25Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
26Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:01:13
27James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:01:17
28Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:27
29Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:46
30Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
31Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:00
32Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:10
33Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:23
34Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:43
35Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:03:08
36Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:18

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:49
2Team Sunweb0:00:07
3Bahrain-Merida0:00:09
4Team Sky0:00:14
5Movistar Team0:00:18
6CCC Team0:00:24
7Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:26
8EF Education First
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:29
10Dimension Data
11Groupama-FDJ
12Mitchelton-Scott0:00:32
13UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
14Trek-Segafredo0:00:43
15Astana Pro Team0:00:44
16Lotto Soudal0:00:45
17Katusha-Alpecin
18AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
19Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:57
20Team Novo Nordisk0:01:46

