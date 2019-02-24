Jumbo-Visma win UAE Tour TTT
Roglic takes race lead after Dutch team beats Sunweb and Bahrain-Merida
Stage 1: Al Hudayriat - Al Hudayriat
Jumbo-Visma won the opening 16km team time trial at the UAE Tour, with Primoz Roglic bringing the team home and so taking the first leader's red jersey of the new WorldTour race.
Jumbo-Visma set a time of 16:49 for the exposed but fast course in Abu Dhabi, racing at 57km/h thanks to huge turns by Tony Martin, Jos van Emden and Roglic.
Team Sunweb were seven seconds slower in 16:56, while Bahrain-Merida set a time of 16:58 thanks to the contribution of world time trial champion Rohan Dennis.
The exposed 16km course overlooking the Abu Dhabi skyline sparked some significant time difference amongst the overall contenders. Just like in a Grand Tour, seconds gained or lost in the team time trial will influence the mountain stages and fight for the red jersey.
Tom Dumoulin is only seven seconds behind Roglic, with Vincenzo Nibali well placed at nine seconds. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) is at 14 seconds and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is at 18 seconds.
The fight for overall victory is more complicated for others. Tejay van Garderen is 26 down on his debut with EF Education First, Dan Martin and his UAE Team Emirates squad lost 36 seconds, while Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) start the road stages with a handicap of 43 seconds.
57km/h average speed
The teams started at five-minute intervals under a warm sun and facing a slight breeze across the exposed terrain. Most riders had opted for 58 chainrings up front, expecting high speeds and the averages soon began to touch 55km/h, with higher speeds on the tailwind sections.
EF Education First held the fastest time for a while with 17:15 but then Bahrain-Merida finished fast, stopping the clock in 16:58. They were the first under the 17-minute barrier and have clearly been working hard on their time trial equipment and training.
Bahrain-Merida were happy with their ride but had little time to celebrate. Jumbo-Visma had been seven seconds faster at the intermediate time check and finished faster, stopping the clock in 16:49.
Their average speed was 57.086km/h – one of the highest averages ever recorded for a TTT. Race data showed that Roglic covered the final five kilometres at an average speed of 64km/h.
Other teams failed to get close to Jumbo-Visma and finished beyond the 17-minute mark. Team Sunweb were their biggest threat and Dumoulin helped drive the red train along on their new disc-brake Cervelo bikes. Dumoulin and his teammates spread across the road as they hit the line but they had lost some speed in the final kilometres and set a time of 16:56, seven seconds slower than Jumbo-Visma.
The riders in yellow and black hugged and celebrated with their staff, knowing their own hard work and performance had paid. Roglic took the leader’s jersey, with Laurens De Plus pulling on the best young rider’s white jersey.
"We are very happy to start the season this way. We have a good team here with very strong time triallists, but that is no guarantee to perform well. You also have to show it in the race and that's what we did,” Roglic said.
"It was a fast team time trial and it went very well. I came first through the last corner and then pulled a sprint.”
Monday's 184km second stage is one for the sprinters and finishes at the Abu Dhabi Marina. But Jumbo-Visma promised to defend their race lead.
"It's nice to have the leader's jersey and we certainly have ambitions to win this race. There are still some tough stages coming up, so we take it day by day. But we have an excellent start," Roglic said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:49
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:09
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:14
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|6
|CCC Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|8
|EF Education First
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:32
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|19
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:57
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:49
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|6
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:08
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|15
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|16
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|18
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|20
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|21
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|25
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|26
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|27
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|28
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|29
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|31
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|32
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|40
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|41
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|42
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|47
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|48
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|49
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|50
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|51
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|57
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:33
|62
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:41
|67
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|68
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|75
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|76
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|81
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|91
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:53
|92
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|93
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|97
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|98
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|99
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|100
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|101
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|102
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:00:58
|103
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|105
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:10
|106
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|107
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:13
|108
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|109
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:17
|110
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|111
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:27
|112
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:29
|113
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:32
|114
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|115
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:46
|116
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|117
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|120
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|121
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:47
|122
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:50
|124
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|125
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:55
|126
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|127
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|128
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:05
|129
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:06
|130
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:07
|131
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|132
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:10
|133
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:23
|134
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:43
|136
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:44
|137
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:03:08
|138
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:18
|139
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:46
|140
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:49
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|6
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|7
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|10
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:33
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|15
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:41
|16
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|17
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|19
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:53
|21
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|22
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|23
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|24
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|25
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|26
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:13
|27
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:17
|28
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:27
|29
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:46
|30
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|31
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|32
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:10
|33
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:23
|34
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:43
|35
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:03:08
|36
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:49
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:09
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:14
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|6
|CCC Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|8
|EF Education First
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:32
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|19
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:57
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:46
