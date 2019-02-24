Image 1 of 27 Jumbo-Visma celebrate on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 27 Jumbo-Visma were super fast in the UAE Tour TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 EF Education First in TTT mode (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 27 Bahrain-Merida impressed in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Gazprom-Rusvelo is one of two Pro Continental teams at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 Jumbo-Visma on their way to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 UAE Team Emirates at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 Gazprom-Rusvelo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 Team Sunweb rode on disc-brake Cervelo TT bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 The UAE Team Emirates squad is racing on home turf (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 The Jumbo-Visma riders stayed close (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 27 Dimension Data were lined out (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 27 Lotto Soudal will be hoping to do better as a lead out train for Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 27 Team Sky finished fourth (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 27 Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 27 EF Education First (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 27 A shot of Jumbo-Visma from across the desert (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 27 Bahrain-Merida impressed with third place (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 27 Primoz Roglic (JUmbo-Visma) in the UAE Tour leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 27 Katusha-Alpecin finished off the pace (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 27 Deceuninck-QuickStep lined out in the desert (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Team Sky at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the UAE Tour leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Bahrain-Merida were fast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Movistar stay tight in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jumbo-Visma won the opening 16km team time trial at the UAE Tour, with Primoz Roglic bringing the team home and so taking the first leader's red jersey of the new WorldTour race.

Jumbo-Visma set a time of 16:49 for the exposed but fast course in Abu Dhabi, racing at 57km/h thanks to huge turns by Tony Martin, Jos van Emden and Roglic.

Team Sunweb were seven seconds slower in 16:56, while Bahrain-Merida set a time of 16:58 thanks to the contribution of world time trial champion Rohan Dennis.

The exposed 16km course overlooking the Abu Dhabi skyline sparked some significant time difference amongst the overall contenders. Just like in a Grand Tour, seconds gained or lost in the team time trial will influence the mountain stages and fight for the red jersey.

Tom Dumoulin is only seven seconds behind Roglic, with Vincenzo Nibali well placed at nine seconds. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) is at 14 seconds and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is at 18 seconds.

The fight for overall victory is more complicated for others. Tejay van Garderen is 26 down on his debut with EF Education First, Dan Martin and his UAE Team Emirates squad lost 36 seconds, while Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) start the road stages with a handicap of 43 seconds.

57km/h average speed

The teams started at five-minute intervals under a warm sun and facing a slight breeze across the exposed terrain. Most riders had opted for 58 chainrings up front, expecting high speeds and the averages soon began to touch 55km/h, with higher speeds on the tailwind sections.

EF Education First held the fastest time for a while with 17:15 but then Bahrain-Merida finished fast, stopping the clock in 16:58. They were the first under the 17-minute barrier and have clearly been working hard on their time trial equipment and training.

Bahrain-Merida were happy with their ride but had little time to celebrate. Jumbo-Visma had been seven seconds faster at the intermediate time check and finished faster, stopping the clock in 16:49.

Their average speed was 57.086km/h – one of the highest averages ever recorded for a TTT. Race data showed that Roglic covered the final five kilometres at an average speed of 64km/h.

Other teams failed to get close to Jumbo-Visma and finished beyond the 17-minute mark. Team Sunweb were their biggest threat and Dumoulin helped drive the red train along on their new disc-brake Cervelo bikes. Dumoulin and his teammates spread across the road as they hit the line but they had lost some speed in the final kilometres and set a time of 16:56, seven seconds slower than Jumbo-Visma.

The riders in yellow and black hugged and celebrated with their staff, knowing their own hard work and performance had paid. Roglic took the leader’s jersey, with Laurens De Plus pulling on the best young rider’s white jersey.

"We are very happy to start the season this way. We have a good team here with very strong time triallists, but that is no guarantee to perform well. You also have to show it in the race and that's what we did,” Roglic said.

"It was a fast team time trial and it went very well. I came first through the last corner and then pulled a sprint.”

Monday's 184km second stage is one for the sprinters and finishes at the Abu Dhabi Marina. But Jumbo-Visma promised to defend their race lead.

"It's nice to have the leader's jersey and we certainly have ambitions to win this race. There are still some tough stages coming up, so we take it day by day. But we have an excellent start," Roglic said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:49 2 Team Sunweb 0:00:07 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:09 4 Team Sky 0:00:14 5 Movistar Team 0:00:18 6 CCC Team 0:00:24 7 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26 8 EF Education First 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29 10 Dimension Data 11 Groupama-FDJ 12 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:32 13 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 15 Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 16 Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 17 Katusha-Alpecin 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 19 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:57 20 Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:46

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:49 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:07 6 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:08 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:14 15 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 16 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 17 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 18 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 20 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:18 21 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 25 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 26 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 27 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 28 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 29 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 31 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26 32 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 40 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 41 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 42 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 47 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 48 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 49 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 50 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 51 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 52 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 53 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 54 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 55 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 56 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 57 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 59 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 60 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:33 62 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 64 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 65 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 66 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:41 67 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 68 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 69 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 70 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 71 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 72 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 73 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 74 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 75 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 76 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 78 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 80 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 81 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 83 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 91 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:00:53 92 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 93 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 97 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 98 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 99 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 100 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 101 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 102 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:00:58 103 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 105 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:10 106 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 107 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:13 108 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 109 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:01:17 110 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 111 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:27 112 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:29 113 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32 114 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:39 115 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:46 116 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 121 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:47 122 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 123 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50 124 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 125 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:55 126 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 127 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:00 128 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:05 129 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:06 130 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:07 131 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 132 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:10 133 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:23 134 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 135 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43 136 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:44 137 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:08 138 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:18 139 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:46 140 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:40

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:49 2 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:14 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 5 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 6 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26 7 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29 10 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 13 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:33 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 15 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:41 16 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 17 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 19 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:00:53 21 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 22 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 23 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 24 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 25 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 26 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:13 27 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:01:17 28 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:27 29 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:46 30 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 31 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:00 32 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:10 33 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:23 34 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43 35 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:08 36 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:18