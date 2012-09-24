Trending

Sauser hangs on for overall Trans Zollernalb victory

Spitz narrowly wins women's race

Image 1 of 15

Christoph Sauser wins the overall.

Christoph Sauser wins the overall.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 15

Race leader Christoph Sauser chases uphill

Race leader Christoph Sauser chases uphill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 15

Women's race leader Sabine Spitz on the climb

Women's race leader Sabine Spitz on the climb
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 15

The peloton climbs

The peloton climbs
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 15

The lead group passes some cows.

The lead group passes some cows.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 15

Kevin Van Hoovels wins the final stage

Kevin Van Hoovels wins the final stage
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 15

Alban Lakata sprints Christoph Sauser for valuable seconds

Alban Lakata sprints Christoph Sauser for valuable seconds
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 15

Alban Lakata crosses the line just in front of race winner Christoph Sauser

Alban Lakata crosses the line just in front of race winner Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 15

Schumann after finishing

Schumann after finishing
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 15

Esther Süss sprints to a photo finish with Sabine Spitz

Esther Süss sprints to a photo finish with Sabine Spitz
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 15

A view of the Hechingen Schloss Platz

A view of the Hechingen Schloss Platz
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 15

Racers finish up

Racers finish up
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 15

Women's overall podium: Esther Süss, Sabine Spitz, Borghild Loevset

Women's overall podium: Esther Süss, Sabine Spitz, Borghild Loevset
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 15

Men's overall podium: Alban Lakata, Christoph Sauser, Moritz Milatz

Men's overall podium: Alban Lakata, Christoph Sauser, Moritz Milatz
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 15

Men's overall podium: Alban Lakata, Christoph Sauser, Moritz Milatz

Men's overall podium: Alban Lakata, Christoph Sauser, Moritz Milatz
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Marathon world champion Christoph Sauser took the third edition of Sparkasse Trans Zollernalb, two seconds in front of Alban Lakata. In the women's competition, Sabine Spitz defended her one second lead against Esther Süss.

The last of three stages proved to be a race for seconds between Sauser, who had an advantage of three seconds on Lakata before the start in Albstadt.

Two intermediate sprints with the maximum of six bonus seconds were part of the 77km stage, and it was Lakata's plan to take the necessary three seconds at the first sprint at 15.5km.

But German eliminator national champion Simon Gegenheimer changed this plan, by sprinting first over the line, followed by Markus Bauer. One second was left for Lakata, who was supported by his teammate Robert Mennen.

All the following attacks, especially from Jochen Käß, were neutralized by Mennen, who threw everything in for Lakata. But the former marathon world champion missed out also the second chance in Albstadt-Tailfingen.

"There was a dangerous corner, and I didn't want to take a risk," said Lakata. So he crossed the intermediate sprint in fourth position, behind Kevin van Hoovels, Matthias Pfrommer and Markus Bauer.

After that, the following attack from Käß was successful. He took van Hoovels with him and the two were fighting for the stage win, while Lakata tried one more time to get Sauser off his wheel. But the Swiss rider was too strong.

"My job was to keep his wheel and I could," Sauser said. He did so up the 300m climb toward the finish line in Hechingen. Lakata went full gas into the climb, but Sauser jumped on his wheel and stayed there.

"I was missing the very last punch to get rid of Christoph," said Lakata. Nonetheless, he was showing good form two weeks before the marathon world championships.

"I am really happy to win against the superior strength of the teams. Moritz Milatz and me, we were the only ones without teammates," Sauser said after winning.

Milatz, 1:17 back before the stage, was trying to go for the stage win. "I had good legs but nobody helped me to follow Käß and van Hoovels," he said.

Van Hoovels attacked Käß in the last climb and took the stage victory. "I knew the finish from my victory two years ago. I am happy to finish the competition like this. The first two days were not so good for me, but now I looking forward to the Worlds," van Hoovels said.

Käß showed himself disappointed. "I worked more in the front and didn't expect his attack. But that's the sport,"he said.

Photo finish between Spitz and Süss

Sabine Spitz and Esther Süss were at the same level going into the final stage. In an unspoken agreement, they declined to attack each other until the last 300 meters. When the climb began, Spitz opened the fire, and Süss followed.

"I didn't think that the climb to the finish line was so long. When we reached the cobblestones, I went very hard," said Spitz.

Süss tried to pass on the last few meters, but in the opinion of the finish judges, she couldn't. They looked closely at the finish photo, and it was difficult for them to call the race.

Spitz got the stage win, but even without it, she would have taken the overall race victory by one second.

"It was great to ride here, the spectators here are really great. Even yesterday in rainy and cold conditions, the people came out to cheer for us," Spitz said. She is among those here preparing for marathon Worlds.

"To keep Sabine on this kind of course, it's good for me. At the Worlds we find some more climbs. The Trans Zollernalb was good training for that," said Süss.

Norwegian Borghild Loevset lost contact very early, but rode to a solid third place. "I am fine with my race. It was a good preparation for the Worlds," she said.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Hoovels (Versluys Team)2:28:01
2Jochen Käß (Multivan Merida Biking Team)0:00:07
3Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:00:40
4Christoph Sauser (Team Specialized)
5Torsten Marx (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:00:44
6Sebastien Carabin (Versluys Pro Mountainbike Team)0:00:46
7Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team)
8Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing)0:00:55
9Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude)0:00:59
10Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:01:09
11Christian Keuchler (Team Texa-Simplon)0:02:26
12Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team)0:03:00
13Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls)0:03:15
14Joris Massaer (Los Pedalos)
15Matthias Leisling (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:03:16
16Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida Biking Team)0:03:18
17Uwe Hardter (Team Texa-Simplon)0:03:48
18Bas Peters (Cycletrend)0:03:50
19Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls)0:03:56
20Rupert Palmberger (Centurion-Vaude)
21Marcel Reiser (Team Sparkasse Zollernalb / Skyder)0:04:15
22Daniel Aspacher (Team Haico Racing)0:05:46
23Wolfgang Mayer (Team Firebike-Drössiger)0:08:08
24Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald)0:08:09
25Micha Van Den Eynde0:08:16
26Sascha Schwindling (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:08:25
27Sebastian Stark (Tbr-Biehler)0:08:39
28Markus Nicolai (Team Bulls)0:08:41
29Florian Willbold (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)
30Oliver Vonhausen (Team Texa-Simplon)0:11:10
31Andre Schütz (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam)0:11:24
32Christian Schöllhorn (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:14:17
33Ragnar Wirths (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:14:35
34Florian Eitel (Rhein-Neckar-Racing)0:14:37
35Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:14:50
36Steffen Thum (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)
37David Schiel (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:19:09
38Bart Boeckmans0:20:14
39Florian Schweizer (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:22:44
40Daniel Sauter (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:22:47
41Kai Bodmer (Trek Domatec)0:23:06
42Andreas Hindennach (Team Haico Racing)0:27:25
43Daniel Krämer (Feistel-Racing Giant / RSG-Würzburg)0:27:31
44Wouter Dierckx (MTBteamlangdorp)0:27:55
45Marcel Messmer (Xc-Riders.De)0:29:53
46Kilian Pfeffer (Csv-MTB-Team)0:31:01
47Tobias Aplas (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam)0:33:12
48Stefan Richter (Raceteam Radleck Mering)0:37:04
49Timo Igelmund (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes)0:38:42
50Michael Kreiß (Kona National/Bike Ranch Team)0:40:46

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)2:48:06
2Esther Süß (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team)
3Borghild Loevset (Orkla Ck)0:03:53
4Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion Vaude)0:11:00
5Jana Zieschank (Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis Bikes)0:13:59
6Silke Keinath (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:26:23
7Nel Van Damme0:57:34

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffry Maes (Bike-Inn Team Herentals)2:36:38
2Max Friedrich (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:00:04
3Matthias Gärtner (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:01:23
4Peter Reiche (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:01:36
5Daniel Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing)0:02:36
6Alexander Rebs (Focus Rapiro Racing)0:02:39
7Markus Westhäuser (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim)0:02:55
8David Schädler (Serpentine Velosport)0:05:53
9Jan Kaliciak (Team Herzlichst Zypern)
10Tim-Christopher Stahnke (Focus Rapiro Racing)0:06:01
11Jerome Junker (LC Tetange)0:11:14
12Nikolaus Syc (Focus Rapiro Raicing)0:11:44
13Bojan Bohorc (RSG Lb)0:13:24
14Christoph Cords (Xc-Riders.De)0:13:27
15Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen)0:14:07
16Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen)0:14:19
17Benno Weber (1. Suhler MTB-Club/Radscheune Erfurt)0:14:22
18Mark Schneider (Sig Labor Koblenz – Poison Bikes)0:19:05
19Rado Declerck (Lingier-Versluys Beachbikersteam)0:22:43
20Marc Sanwald (Tsv Schmiden Activity-Racing-Team)0:25:11
21Johannes Rauch (RSC Neustadt Weinstraße)0:34:26
22Michael Gross (Team Xxxl - RSV Ellmendingen)0:36:32
23Markus Abt (Sparkasse Zollernalb)0:46:03

Master 2-4 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ralf Fischer (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim)2:39:33
2Kurt Tempst0:02:51
3Uli Rottler (Uli Rottlers Pedal)0:03:03
4Ralf Kropp (Santos Rohloff Team)0:08:44
5Marco Renning (Bikekult Cannondale)0:08:45
6Thomas Schmitz0:15:54
7Wolf-Thorsten Witt (Merida Friends)0:18:30
8Uwe Augstein (Narr Isoliersysteme Gmbh)0:19:08
9Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team)0:21:38
10Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen)0:24:54
11Michel Wynsberghe0:27:39
12Ronny Dölker (RSV Geislingen)0:28:52
13Holger Kratz (RSC Neustadt A.D.W.)0:28:53
14Max Lippert (Bergpeter.De)0:29:05
15Ralf Berenhäuser (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes)0:32:01
16Steve Junker (LC Tetange)0:34:14
17Angelo Balsamo (Team Mettmann)0:44:27
18Danny Hoedemaekers (Merida Holland MTB Club)0:46:13

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Team Specialized)7:09:54
2Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:00:02
3Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team)0:01:23
4Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude)0:02:46
5Kevin Van Hoovels (Versluys Team)0:03:42
6Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:04:36
7Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida Biking Team)0:07:01
8Sebastien Carabin (Versluys Pro Mountainbike Team)0:10:01
9Torsten Marx (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:10:06
10Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing)0:10:07
11Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls)0:11:17
12Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team)0:12:15
13Joris Massaer (Los Pedalos)0:13:08
14Jochen Käß (Multivan Merida Biking Team)0:13:37
15Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls)0:14:36
16Christian Keuchler (Team Texa-Simplon)0:15:00
17Bas Peters (Cycletrend)0:17:57
18Matthias Leisling (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:21:48
19Uwe Hardter (Team Texa-Simplon)0:23:10
20Rupert Palmberger (Centurion-Vaude)0:23:18
21Sebastian Stark (Tbr-Biehler)0:24:07
22Daniel Aspacher (Team Haico Racing)0:25:06
23Florian Willbold (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:28:03
24Micha Van Den Eynde0:29:46
25Sascha Schwindling (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:31:04
26Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald)0:32:48
27Markus Nicolai (Team Bulls)0:32:52
28Wolfgang Mayer (Team Firebike-Drössiger)0:40:11
29Oliver Vonhausen (Team Texa-Simplon)0:42:05
30Andre Schütz (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam)0:42:08
31Marcel Reiser (Team Sparkasse Zollernalb / Skyder)0:45:38
32Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:57:33
33Ragnar Wirths (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:59:11
34Christian Schöllhorn (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:59:59
35Florian Eitel (Rhein-Neckar-Racing)1:05:01
36Steffen Thum (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)1:06:30
37Kai Bodmer (Trek Domatec)1:12:40
38David Schiel (Team Herzlichst Zypern)1:16:07
39Daniel Krämer (Feistel-Racing Giant / RSG-Würzburg)1:18:33
40Daniel Sauter (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)1:19:07
41Marcel Messmer (Xc-Riders.De)1:30:22
42Florian Schweizer (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)1:32:12
43Andreas Hindennach (Team Haico Racing)1:32:26
44Stefan Richter (Raceteam Radleck Mering)1:33:12
45Wouter Dierckx (MTBteamlangdorp)1:35:44
46Kilian Pfeffer (Csv-MTB-Team)1:45:50
47Tobias Aplas (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam)2:07:53
48Timo Igelmund (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes)2:12:14
49Michael Kreiß (Kona National/Bike Ranch Team)2:35:48
50Bart Boeckmans5:11:56

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)8:16:38
2Esther Süß (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team)0:00:01
3Borghild Loevset (Orkla Ck)0:14:34
4Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion Vaude)0:39:12
5Jana Zieschank (Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis Bikes)0:49:17
6Silke Keinath (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)1:15:14
7Nel Van Damme3:13:45

Master 1 men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Friedrich (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)7:37:56
2Geoffry Maes (Bike-Inn Team Herentals)0:05:12
3Peter Reiche (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:05:26
4Markus Westhäuser (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim)0:08:12
5Matthias Gärtner (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:08:24
6Alexander Rebs (Focus Rapiro Racing)0:11:29
7Daniel Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing)0:19:40
8David Schädler (Serpentine Velosport)0:27:30
9Jan Kaliciak (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:27:45
10Tim-Christopher Stahnke (Focus Rapiro Racing)0:28:45
11Jerome Junker (LC Tetange)0:32:54
12Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen)0:39:33
13Nikolaus Syc (Focus Rapiro Raicing)0:44:27
14Bojan Bohorc (RSG Lb)0:45:03
15Christoph Cords (Xc-Riders.De)0:49:25
16Benno Weber (1. Suhler MTB-Club/Radscheune Erfurt)0:55:09
17Michael Gross (Team Xxxl - RSV Ellmendingen)1:00:42
18Mark Schneider (Sig Labor Koblenz – Poison Bikes)1:02:15
19Johannes Rauch (RSC Neustadt Weinstraße)1:29:09
20Marc Sanwald (Tsv Schmiden Activity-Racing-Team)1:31:24
21Rado Declerck (Lingier-Versluys Beachbikersteam)1:32:24
22Markus Abt (Sparkasse Zollernalb)2:40:09
23Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen)5:22:17

Master 2-4 men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ralf Fischer (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim)7:55:02
2Kurt Tempst0:05:15
3Uli Rottler (Uli Rottlers Pedal)0:10:30
4Ralf Kropp (Santos Rohloff Team)0:24:20
5Marco Renning (Bikekult Cannondale)0:26:54
6Wolf-Thorsten Witt (Merida Friends)0:48:09
7Thomas Schmitz0:49:36
8Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team)1:04:53
9Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen)1:11:48
10Uwe Augstein (Narr Isoliersysteme Gmbh)1:14:49
11Steve Junker (LC Tetange)1:15:33
12Michel Wynsberghe1:24:50
13Ralf Berenhäuser (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes)1:28:44
14Ronny Dölker (RSV Geislingen)1:29:32
15Max Lippert (Bergpeter.De)1:30:55
16Danny Hoedemaekers (Merida Holland MTB Club)1:33:09
17Holger Kratz (RSC Neustadt A.D.W.)1:39:28
18Angelo Balsamo (Team Mettmann)2:37:48

