Image 1 of 15 Christoph Sauser wins the overall. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 15 Race leader Christoph Sauser chases uphill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 15 Women's race leader Sabine Spitz on the climb (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 15 The peloton climbs (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 15 The lead group passes some cows. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 15 Kevin Van Hoovels wins the final stage (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 15 Alban Lakata sprints Christoph Sauser for valuable seconds (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 15 Alban Lakata crosses the line just in front of race winner Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 15 Schumann after finishing (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 15 Esther Süss sprints to a photo finish with Sabine Spitz (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 15 A view of the Hechingen Schloss Platz (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 15 Racers finish up (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 15 Women's overall podium: Esther Süss, Sabine Spitz, Borghild Loevset (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 15 Men's overall podium: Alban Lakata, Christoph Sauser, Moritz Milatz (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 15 Men's overall podium: Alban Lakata, Christoph Sauser, Moritz Milatz (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Marathon world champion Christoph Sauser took the third edition of Sparkasse Trans Zollernalb, two seconds in front of Alban Lakata. In the women's competition, Sabine Spitz defended her one second lead against Esther Süss.

The last of three stages proved to be a race for seconds between Sauser, who had an advantage of three seconds on Lakata before the start in Albstadt.

Two intermediate sprints with the maximum of six bonus seconds were part of the 77km stage, and it was Lakata's plan to take the necessary three seconds at the first sprint at 15.5km.

But German eliminator national champion Simon Gegenheimer changed this plan, by sprinting first over the line, followed by Markus Bauer. One second was left for Lakata, who was supported by his teammate Robert Mennen.

All the following attacks, especially from Jochen Käß, were neutralized by Mennen, who threw everything in for Lakata. But the former marathon world champion missed out also the second chance in Albstadt-Tailfingen.

"There was a dangerous corner, and I didn't want to take a risk," said Lakata. So he crossed the intermediate sprint in fourth position, behind Kevin van Hoovels, Matthias Pfrommer and Markus Bauer.

After that, the following attack from Käß was successful. He took van Hoovels with him and the two were fighting for the stage win, while Lakata tried one more time to get Sauser off his wheel. But the Swiss rider was too strong.

"My job was to keep his wheel and I could," Sauser said. He did so up the 300m climb toward the finish line in Hechingen. Lakata went full gas into the climb, but Sauser jumped on his wheel and stayed there.

"I was missing the very last punch to get rid of Christoph," said Lakata. Nonetheless, he was showing good form two weeks before the marathon world championships.

"I am really happy to win against the superior strength of the teams. Moritz Milatz and me, we were the only ones without teammates," Sauser said after winning.

Milatz, 1:17 back before the stage, was trying to go for the stage win. "I had good legs but nobody helped me to follow Käß and van Hoovels," he said.

Van Hoovels attacked Käß in the last climb and took the stage victory. "I knew the finish from my victory two years ago. I am happy to finish the competition like this. The first two days were not so good for me, but now I looking forward to the Worlds," van Hoovels said.

Käß showed himself disappointed. "I worked more in the front and didn't expect his attack. But that's the sport,"he said.

Photo finish between Spitz and Süss

Sabine Spitz and Esther Süss were at the same level going into the final stage. In an unspoken agreement, they declined to attack each other until the last 300 meters. When the climb began, Spitz opened the fire, and Süss followed.

"I didn't think that the climb to the finish line was so long. When we reached the cobblestones, I went very hard," said Spitz.

Süss tried to pass on the last few meters, but in the opinion of the finish judges, she couldn't. They looked closely at the finish photo, and it was difficult for them to call the race.

Spitz got the stage win, but even without it, she would have taken the overall race victory by one second.

"It was great to ride here, the spectators here are really great. Even yesterday in rainy and cold conditions, the people came out to cheer for us," Spitz said. She is among those here preparing for marathon Worlds.

"To keep Sabine on this kind of course, it's good for me. At the Worlds we find some more climbs. The Trans Zollernalb was good training for that," said Süss.

Norwegian Borghild Loevset lost contact very early, but rode to a solid third place. "I am fine with my race. It was a good preparation for the Worlds," she said.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Van Hoovels (Versluys Team) 2:28:01 2 Jochen Käß (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 0:00:07 3 Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:40 4 Christoph Sauser (Team Specialized) 5 Torsten Marx (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:00:44 6 Sebastien Carabin (Versluys Pro Mountainbike Team) 0:00:46 7 Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team) 8 Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 0:00:55 9 Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude) 0:00:59 10 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:01:09 11 Christian Keuchler (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:02:26 12 Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team) 0:03:00 13 Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) 0:03:15 14 Joris Massaer (Los Pedalos) 15 Matthias Leisling (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:03:16 16 Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 0:03:18 17 Uwe Hardter (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:03:48 18 Bas Peters (Cycletrend) 0:03:50 19 Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls) 0:03:56 20 Rupert Palmberger (Centurion-Vaude) 21 Marcel Reiser (Team Sparkasse Zollernalb / Skyder) 0:04:15 22 Daniel Aspacher (Team Haico Racing) 0:05:46 23 Wolfgang Mayer (Team Firebike-Drössiger) 0:08:08 24 Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald) 0:08:09 25 Micha Van Den Eynde 0:08:16 26 Sascha Schwindling (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:08:25 27 Sebastian Stark (Tbr-Biehler) 0:08:39 28 Markus Nicolai (Team Bulls) 0:08:41 29 Florian Willbold (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 30 Oliver Vonhausen (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:11:10 31 Andre Schütz (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 0:11:24 32 Christian Schöllhorn (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:14:17 33 Ragnar Wirths (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:14:35 34 Florian Eitel (Rhein-Neckar-Racing) 0:14:37 35 Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:14:50 36 Steffen Thum (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 37 David Schiel (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:19:09 38 Bart Boeckmans 0:20:14 39 Florian Schweizer (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:22:44 40 Daniel Sauter (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:22:47 41 Kai Bodmer (Trek Domatec) 0:23:06 42 Andreas Hindennach (Team Haico Racing) 0:27:25 43 Daniel Krämer (Feistel-Racing Giant / RSG-Würzburg) 0:27:31 44 Wouter Dierckx (MTBteamlangdorp) 0:27:55 45 Marcel Messmer (Xc-Riders.De) 0:29:53 46 Kilian Pfeffer (Csv-MTB-Team) 0:31:01 47 Tobias Aplas (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 0:33:12 48 Stefan Richter (Raceteam Radleck Mering) 0:37:04 49 Timo Igelmund (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes) 0:38:42 50 Michael Kreiß (Kona National/Bike Ranch Team) 0:40:46

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) 2:48:06 2 Esther Süß (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team) 3 Borghild Loevset (Orkla Ck) 0:03:53 4 Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:11:00 5 Jana Zieschank (Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis Bikes) 0:13:59 6 Silke Keinath (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:26:23 7 Nel Van Damme 0:57:34

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffry Maes (Bike-Inn Team Herentals) 2:36:38 2 Max Friedrich (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:04 3 Matthias Gärtner (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:01:23 4 Peter Reiche (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:01:36 5 Daniel Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 0:02:36 6 Alexander Rebs (Focus Rapiro Racing) 0:02:39 7 Markus Westhäuser (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim) 0:02:55 8 David Schädler (Serpentine Velosport) 0:05:53 9 Jan Kaliciak (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 10 Tim-Christopher Stahnke (Focus Rapiro Racing) 0:06:01 11 Jerome Junker (LC Tetange) 0:11:14 12 Nikolaus Syc (Focus Rapiro Raicing) 0:11:44 13 Bojan Bohorc (RSG Lb) 0:13:24 14 Christoph Cords (Xc-Riders.De) 0:13:27 15 Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen) 0:14:07 16 Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen) 0:14:19 17 Benno Weber (1. Suhler MTB-Club/Radscheune Erfurt) 0:14:22 18 Mark Schneider (Sig Labor Koblenz – Poison Bikes) 0:19:05 19 Rado Declerck (Lingier-Versluys Beachbikersteam) 0:22:43 20 Marc Sanwald (Tsv Schmiden Activity-Racing-Team) 0:25:11 21 Johannes Rauch (RSC Neustadt Weinstraße) 0:34:26 22 Michael Gross (Team Xxxl - RSV Ellmendingen) 0:36:32 23 Markus Abt (Sparkasse Zollernalb) 0:46:03

Master 2-4 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ralf Fischer (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim) 2:39:33 2 Kurt Tempst 0:02:51 3 Uli Rottler (Uli Rottlers Pedal) 0:03:03 4 Ralf Kropp (Santos Rohloff Team) 0:08:44 5 Marco Renning (Bikekult Cannondale) 0:08:45 6 Thomas Schmitz 0:15:54 7 Wolf-Thorsten Witt (Merida Friends) 0:18:30 8 Uwe Augstein (Narr Isoliersysteme Gmbh) 0:19:08 9 Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team) 0:21:38 10 Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen) 0:24:54 11 Michel Wynsberghe 0:27:39 12 Ronny Dölker (RSV Geislingen) 0:28:52 13 Holger Kratz (RSC Neustadt A.D.W.) 0:28:53 14 Max Lippert (Bergpeter.De) 0:29:05 15 Ralf Berenhäuser (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes) 0:32:01 16 Steve Junker (LC Tetange) 0:34:14 17 Angelo Balsamo (Team Mettmann) 0:44:27 18 Danny Hoedemaekers (Merida Holland MTB Club) 0:46:13

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Team Specialized) 7:09:54 2 Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:02 3 Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team) 0:01:23 4 Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude) 0:02:46 5 Kevin Van Hoovels (Versluys Team) 0:03:42 6 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:04:36 7 Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 0:07:01 8 Sebastien Carabin (Versluys Pro Mountainbike Team) 0:10:01 9 Torsten Marx (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:10:06 10 Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 0:10:07 11 Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) 0:11:17 12 Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team) 0:12:15 13 Joris Massaer (Los Pedalos) 0:13:08 14 Jochen Käß (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 0:13:37 15 Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls) 0:14:36 16 Christian Keuchler (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:15:00 17 Bas Peters (Cycletrend) 0:17:57 18 Matthias Leisling (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:21:48 19 Uwe Hardter (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:23:10 20 Rupert Palmberger (Centurion-Vaude) 0:23:18 21 Sebastian Stark (Tbr-Biehler) 0:24:07 22 Daniel Aspacher (Team Haico Racing) 0:25:06 23 Florian Willbold (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:28:03 24 Micha Van Den Eynde 0:29:46 25 Sascha Schwindling (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:31:04 26 Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald) 0:32:48 27 Markus Nicolai (Team Bulls) 0:32:52 28 Wolfgang Mayer (Team Firebike-Drössiger) 0:40:11 29 Oliver Vonhausen (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:42:05 30 Andre Schütz (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 0:42:08 31 Marcel Reiser (Team Sparkasse Zollernalb / Skyder) 0:45:38 32 Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:57:33 33 Ragnar Wirths (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:59:11 34 Christian Schöllhorn (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:59:59 35 Florian Eitel (Rhein-Neckar-Racing) 1:05:01 36 Steffen Thum (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 1:06:30 37 Kai Bodmer (Trek Domatec) 1:12:40 38 David Schiel (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 1:16:07 39 Daniel Krämer (Feistel-Racing Giant / RSG-Würzburg) 1:18:33 40 Daniel Sauter (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 1:19:07 41 Marcel Messmer (Xc-Riders.De) 1:30:22 42 Florian Schweizer (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 1:32:12 43 Andreas Hindennach (Team Haico Racing) 1:32:26 44 Stefan Richter (Raceteam Radleck Mering) 1:33:12 45 Wouter Dierckx (MTBteamlangdorp) 1:35:44 46 Kilian Pfeffer (Csv-MTB-Team) 1:45:50 47 Tobias Aplas (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 2:07:53 48 Timo Igelmund (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes) 2:12:14 49 Michael Kreiß (Kona National/Bike Ranch Team) 2:35:48 50 Bart Boeckmans 5:11:56

Elite women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) 8:16:38 2 Esther Süß (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team) 0:00:01 3 Borghild Loevset (Orkla Ck) 0:14:34 4 Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:39:12 5 Jana Zieschank (Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis Bikes) 0:49:17 6 Silke Keinath (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 1:15:14 7 Nel Van Damme 3:13:45

Master 1 men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Friedrich (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 7:37:56 2 Geoffry Maes (Bike-Inn Team Herentals) 0:05:12 3 Peter Reiche (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:05:26 4 Markus Westhäuser (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim) 0:08:12 5 Matthias Gärtner (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:08:24 6 Alexander Rebs (Focus Rapiro Racing) 0:11:29 7 Daniel Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 0:19:40 8 David Schädler (Serpentine Velosport) 0:27:30 9 Jan Kaliciak (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:27:45 10 Tim-Christopher Stahnke (Focus Rapiro Racing) 0:28:45 11 Jerome Junker (LC Tetange) 0:32:54 12 Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen) 0:39:33 13 Nikolaus Syc (Focus Rapiro Raicing) 0:44:27 14 Bojan Bohorc (RSG Lb) 0:45:03 15 Christoph Cords (Xc-Riders.De) 0:49:25 16 Benno Weber (1. Suhler MTB-Club/Radscheune Erfurt) 0:55:09 17 Michael Gross (Team Xxxl - RSV Ellmendingen) 1:00:42 18 Mark Schneider (Sig Labor Koblenz – Poison Bikes) 1:02:15 19 Johannes Rauch (RSC Neustadt Weinstraße) 1:29:09 20 Marc Sanwald (Tsv Schmiden Activity-Racing-Team) 1:31:24 21 Rado Declerck (Lingier-Versluys Beachbikersteam) 1:32:24 22 Markus Abt (Sparkasse Zollernalb) 2:40:09 23 Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen) 5:22:17