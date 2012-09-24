Trending

Sauser and Süss win Trans Zollernalb stage 2

Sauser takes over lead from Lakata while Spitz retains women's lead

Image 1 of 18

Christoph Sauser wins stage 2 of the Trans Zollernalb

Christoph Sauser wins stage 2 of the Trans Zollernalb
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 18

The skyline at the start of stage 2

The skyline at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 18

The leading group in the forest

The leading group in the forest
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 18

The lead group pedals through the fog

The lead group pedals through the fog
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 18

The lead group

The lead group
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 18

The chasers

The chasers
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 18

Christoph Sauser sprints toward the finish

Christoph Sauser sprints toward the finish
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 18

Alban Lakata heads toward the line

Alban Lakata heads toward the line
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 18

Moritz Milatz finishes up a rainy stage 2

Moritz Milatz finishes up a rainy stage 2
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 18

The men's podium on day 2: Alban Lakata, Christoph Sauser, Moritz Milatz

The men's podium on day 2: Alban Lakata, Christoph Sauser, Moritz Milatz
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 18

Stefan Sahm cleans up after finishing stage 2

Stefan Sahm cleans up after finishing stage 2
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 18

A rider wipes of stage 2 grime

A rider wipes of stage 2 grime
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 18

It was a long, cold, wet day.

It was a long, cold, wet day.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 18

Some stages eat chains

Some stages eat chains
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 18

Esther Süss outsprints Sabine Spitz

Esther Süss outsprints Sabine Spitz
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 18

Esther Süss sprints to a stage win

Esther Süss sprints to a stage win
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 17 of 18

Esther Süss after finishing stage 2

Esther Süss after finishing stage 2
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 18 of 18

Sabine Spitz after finishing stage 2

Sabine Spitz after finishing stage 2
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Switzerland ruled the second stage of Trans Zollernalb. Christoph Sauser took the victory in Albstadt and claimed the yellow leader's jersey. In the women's race, Esther Süss outsprinted Sabine Spitz for the stage win, but Spitz kept her overall classification lead by one second.

The weather influenced stage 2's racing in south west Germany. It was about 10 degrees Celsius and drizzling, making conditions miserable for riders.

After a first attack by Karl Platt, Matthias Leisling and Steffen Thum, a nine-man leading group was created, although it did not include that trio, which was paying for its effort.

The lead group stayed away together until the second intermediate sprint in Nusplingen.

Then, last year's race leader Robert Mennen took the initiative and accelerated to reduce the size of the lead group. The result was a five-man lead group with Mennen, Sauser and race leader Alban Lakata, stage 1 winner Moritz Milatz and German national marathon champ Markus Kaufmann.

In an uphill section, Sauser went into the front position and got a gap of several meters. He extended his lead on the next downhill.

Lakata, who was not able to follow Sauser because at this moment he was sitting on fourth position, started to chase. On the next climb, he went into full gas mode, not at least because he wanted to earn the two bonus seconds in front of Milatz.

At the top, Lakata was nine second behind Sauser and 15 seconds ahead of Milatz. One minute later, an accident happened. Lakata crashed into a person who was a bit too far onto the course. It cost him 10 seconds.

Lakata fought back and closed the gap to Sauser before entering the outskirts of Albstadt-Ebingen.

When it came to the last 500 meters, Sauser was fighting for the stage win but Lakata preferred to remain calm. "I didn't want to take any risk,s" he said. So, he crossed the finish line six seconds behind Sauser. The Swiss rider took over the yellow jersey by three seconds.

"Tomorrow, probably the intermediate sprints will be decisive, and I am not known as a good sprinter," Sauser said, looking to third and final stage on Sunday.

Milatz was able to take the third spot on the podium, but lost 1:19 to Sauser. So his chance to get the overall win now is very small.

"It was okay, but the last part of the day, I was totally empty. Probably because of the weather," said Milatz.

Tight duel between Süss and Spitz

In the women's competition, Esther Süss took revenge for being defeated in Friday's stage. Both, Sabine Spitz and Süss rode together during the entire distance of 79 kilometres. They were accompanied by Norwegian Borghild Loevset.

With 10 kilometres to go, Esther Süss accelerated, but Spitz was able to follow as well as Loevset. Three kilometres later, Loevset started to suffer. "I was totally empty because I didn't take in enough food. But I am happy to be with them for such a long time."

Süss and Spitz went into the last 500m together. Süss was in the better position when they came around the last curve.

"To have a stage win, that's not bad," said Süss

Spitz confessed having cancelled her plan of doing some intervals during the race. "It was too cold to start things like that," she said.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Team Specialized)2:50:26
2Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:00:06
3Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team)0:01:19
4Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude)0:02:24
5Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:03:56
6Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida Biking Team)0:04:23
7Kevin Van Hoovels (Versluys Team)
8Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls)0:06:28
9Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team)0:07:39
10Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing)
11Torsten Marx (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:07:45
12Joris Massaer (Los Pedalos)0:08:55
13Uwe Hardter (Team Texa-Simplon)
14Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls)0:09:03
15Sebastian Stark (Tbr-Biehler)0:09:52
16Sebastien Carabin (Versluys Pro Mountainbike Team)
17Christian Keuchler (Team Texa-Simplon)0:10:52
18Matthias Leisling (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:12:25
19Bas Peters (Cycletrend)0:12:30
20Rupert Palmberger (Centurion-Vaude)0:13:46
21Florian Willbold (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)
22Jochen Käß (Multivan Merida Biking Team)0:14:07
23Sascha Schwindling (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:15:45
24Micha Van Den Eynde0:15:50
25Oliver Vonhausen (Team Texa-Simplon)0:17:43
26Daniel Aspacher (Team Haico Racing)
27Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald)0:17:45
28Andre Schütz (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam)0:20:17
29Markus Nicolai (Team Bulls)0:22:34
30Wolfgang Mayer (Team Firebike-Drössiger)0:26:27
31Christian Schöllhorn (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:28:53
32Ragnar Wirths (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:29:40
33Marcel Reiser (Team Sparkasse Zollernalb / Skyder)0:30:28
34Daniel Krämer (Feistel-Racing Giant / RSG-Würzburg)0:34:35
35Bart Boeckmans0:36:08
36Philipp Pangerl (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:36:27
37David Schiel (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:36:42
38Kai Bodmer (Trek Domatec)0:37:03
39Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)
40Steffen Thum (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)
41Daniel Sauter (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:37:18
42Florian Eitel (Rhein-Neckar-Racing)0:39:44
43Stefan Richter (Raceteam Radleck Mering)0:42:00
44Marcel Messmer (Xc-Riders.De)0:43:28
45Andreas Hindennach (Team Haico Racing)0:43:37
46Wouter Dierckx (MTBteamlangdorp)0:48:47
47Florian Schweizer (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:50:42
48Kilian Pfeffer (Csv-MTB-Team)0:54:12
49Fabian Eppler (Team Best-Bike-Parts)0:58:45
50Timo Igelmund (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes)1:02:43
51Tobias Aplas (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam)1:11:32
52Michael Kreiß (Kona National/Bike Ranch Team)1:33:33

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Süß (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team)3:24:36
2Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)
3Borghild Loevset (Orkla Ck)0:04:50
4Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion Vaude)0:20:03
5Kim Saenen0:20:28
6Jana Zieschank (Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis Bikes)0:24:35
7Silke Keinath (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:29:55
8Nel Van Damme1:31:52
9Julia Bütow (RSG Delbrück)2:39:47

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Friedrich (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)3:02:50
2Lars Ragnar Manengen (Lillehammer Ck)0:03:21
3Peter Reiche (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:03:54
4Geoffry Maes (Bike-Inn Team Herentals)0:05:19
5Markus Westhäuser (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim)0:05:21
6Matthias Gärtner (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:07:08
7Alexander Rebs (Focus Rapiro Racing)0:08:54
8Daniel Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing)0:13:38
9David Schädler (Serpentine Velosport)0:15:08
10Jan Kaliciak (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:16:27
11Nikolaus Syc (Focus Rapiro Raicing)0:17:34
12Jerome Junker (LC Tetange)0:18:12
13Michael Gross (Team Xxxl - RSV Ellmendingen)0:18:38
14Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen)0:19:42
15Tim-Christopher Stahnke (Focus Rapiro Racing)0:20:08
16Sönke Wegner (Bq Cycling Team / World Of MTB)0:21:47
17Bojan Bohorc (RSG Lb)0:22:12
18Christoph Cords (Xc-Riders.De)0:26:55
19Benno Weber (1. Suhler MTB-Club/Radscheune Erfurt)0:30:35
20Mark Schneider (Sig Labor Koblenz – Poison Bikes)0:36:29
21Johannes Rauch (RSC Neustadt Weinstraße)0:40:20
22Fabian Beck (www.Tourforkids.De)0:48:49
23Marc Sanwald (Tsv Schmiden Activity-Racing-Team)0:50:11
24Rado Declerck (Lingier-Versluys Beachbikersteam)0:52:33
25Markus Abt (Sparkasse Zollernalb)1:11:59
26Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen)3:01:33

Master 2-4 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ralf Fischer (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim)3:14:28
2Kurt Tempst0:01:31
3Uli Rottler (Uli Rottlers Pedal)0:06:34
4Ralf Kropp (Santos Rohloff Team)0:11:34
5Marco Renning (Bikekult Cannondale)0:12:56
6Wolf-Thorsten Witt (Merida Friends)0:16:58
7Thomas Schmitz0:18:10
8Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen)0:31:24
9Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team)0:31:26
10Steve Junker (LC Tetange)0:31:51
11Danny Hoedemaekers (Merida Holland MTB Club)0:33:36
12Michel Wynsberghe0:35:24
13Uwe Augstein (Narr Isoliersysteme Gmbh)0:37:50
14Ralf Berenhäuser (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes)0:40:35
15Ronny Dölker (RSV Geislingen)0:43:46
16Max Lippert (Bergpeter.De)0:43:47
17Holger Kratz (RSC Neustadt A.D.W.)0:45:35
18Angelo Balsamo (Team Mettmann)1:06:14
19Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen)2:49:55

Elite men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Team Specialized)4:41:13
2Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:00:03
3Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team)0:01:17
4Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude)0:02:27
5Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:04:07
6Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida Biking Team)0:04:23
7Kevin Van Hoovels (Versluys Team)0:04:25
8Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls)0:08:42
9Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing)0:09:54
10Sebastien Carabin (Versluys Pro Mountainbike Team)0:09:55
11Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team)0:09:58
12Torsten Marx (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:10:02
13Joris Massaer (Los Pedalos)0:10:33
14Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls)0:11:20
15Christian Keuchler (Team Texa-Simplon)0:13:14
16Jochen Käß (Multivan Merida Biking Team)0:14:10
17Bas Peters (Cycletrend)0:14:47
18Sebastian Stark (Tbr-Biehler)0:16:08
19Matthias Leisling (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:19:12
20Daniel Aspacher (Team Haico Racing)0:20:00
22Rupert Palmberger (Centurion-Vaude)0:20:02
23Florian Willbold (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)
24Uwe Hardter (Team Texa-Simplon)
26Micha Van Den Eynde0:22:10
27Sascha Schwindling (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:23:19
29Markus Nicolai (Team Bulls)0:24:51
31Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald)0:25:19
35Andre Schütz (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam)0:31:24
36Oliver Vonhausen (Team Texa-Simplon)0:31:35
37Wolfgang Mayer (Team Firebike-Drössiger)0:32:43
45Marcel Reiser (Team Sparkasse Zollernalb / Skyder)0:42:03
47Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:43:26
49Ragnar Wirths (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:45:16
51Christian Schöllhorn (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:46:22
52Philipp Pangerl (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:49:35
54Kai Bodmer (Trek Domatec)0:50:14
55Florian Eitel (Rhein-Neckar-Racing)0:51:04
56Daniel Krämer (Feistel-Racing Giant / RSG-Würzburg)0:51:42
58Steffen Thum (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:52:20
62Stefan Richter (Raceteam Radleck Mering)0:56:48
63Daniel Sauter (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:57:00
64David Schiel (Team Herzlichst Zypern)0:57:38
67Marcel Messmer (Xc-Riders.De)1:01:09
70Andreas Hindennach (Team Haico Racing)1:05:41
72Wouter Dierckx (MTBteamlangdorp)1:08:29
73Florian Schweizer (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)1:10:08
74Fabian Eppler (Team Best-Bike-Parts)1:11:53
76Kilian Pfeffer (Csv-MTB-Team)1:15:29
86Timo Igelmund (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes)1:34:12
88Tobias Aplas (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam)1:35:21
91Michael Kreiß (Kona National/Bike Ranch Team)1:55:42
95Bart Boeckmans4:52:22

Elite women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)5:28:32
2Esther Süß (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team)0:00:01
3Borghild Loevset (Orkla Ck)0:10:41
4Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion Vaude)0:28:12
5Jana Zieschank (Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis Bikes)0:35:18
6Silke Keinath (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)0:48:51
7Nel Van Damme2:16:11
8Kim Saenen4:23:33
9Julia Bütow (RSG Delbrück)5:12:32

Master 1 general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Max Friedrich (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)5:01:14
25Lars Ragnar Manengen (Lillehammer Ck)5:03:22
28Peter Reiche (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)5:05:08
30Geoffry Maes (Bike-Inn Team Herentals)5:06:30
32Markus Westhäuser (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim)5:06:35
33Matthias Gärtner (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion)5:08:19
34Alexander Rebs (Focus Rapiro Racing)5:10:08
40Daniel Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing)5:18:22
41David Schädler (Serpentine Velosport)5:22:55
43Jerome Junker (LC Tetange)5:22:58
44Jan Kaliciak (Team Herzlichst Zypern)5:23:10
46Tim-Christopher Stahnke (Focus Rapiro Racing)5:24:02
48Michael Gross (Team Xxxl - RSV Ellmendingen)5:25:28
50Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen)5:26:32
57Bojan Bohorc (RSG Lb)5:32:57
60Nikolaus Syc (Focus Rapiro Raicing)5:34:01
61Christoph Cords (Xc-Riders.De)5:37:16
65Sönke Wegner (Bq Cycling Team / World Of MTB)5:41:13
66Benno Weber (1. Suhler MTB-Club/Radscheune Erfurt)5:42:05
68Mark Schneider (Sig Labor Koblenz – Poison Bikes)5:44:28
75Johannes Rauch (RSC Neustadt Weinstraße)5:56:01
81Marc Sanwald (Tsv Schmiden Activity-Racing-Team)6:07:31
82Rado Declerck (Lingier-Versluys Beachbikersteam)6:10:59
92Fabian Beck (www.Tourforkids.De)6:45:34
93Markus Abt (Sparkasse Zollernalb)6:55:24
96Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen)10:09:28

Master 2-4 general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
38Ralf Fischer (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim)5:15:29
39Kurt Tempst5:17:53
42Uli Rottler (Uli Rottlers Pedal)5:22:56
53Ralf Kropp (Santos Rohloff Team)5:31:05
59Marco Renning (Bikekult Cannondale)5:33:38
69Wolf-Thorsten Witt (Merida Friends)5:45:08
71Thomas Schmitz5:49:11
77Steve Junker (LC Tetange)5:56:48
78Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team)5:58:44
79Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen)6:02:23
80Danny Hoedemaekers (Merida Holland MTB Club)6:02:25
83Uwe Augstein (Narr Isoliersysteme Gmbh)6:11:10
84Ralf Berenhäuser (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes)6:12:12
85Michel Wynsberghe6:12:40
87Ronny Dölker (RSV Geislingen)6:16:09
89Max Lippert (Bergpeter.De)6:17:19
90Holger Kratz (RSC Neustadt A.D.W.)6:26:04
94Angelo Balsamo (Team Mettmann)7:08:50
97Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen)10:39:58

