Switzerland ruled the second stage of Trans Zollernalb. Christoph Sauser took the victory in Albstadt and claimed the yellow leader's jersey. In the women's race, Esther Süss outsprinted Sabine Spitz for the stage win, but Spitz kept her overall classification lead by one second.

The weather influenced stage 2's racing in south west Germany. It was about 10 degrees Celsius and drizzling, making conditions miserable for riders.

After a first attack by Karl Platt, Matthias Leisling and Steffen Thum, a nine-man leading group was created, although it did not include that trio, which was paying for its effort.

The lead group stayed away together until the second intermediate sprint in Nusplingen.

Then, last year's race leader Robert Mennen took the initiative and accelerated to reduce the size of the lead group. The result was a five-man lead group with Mennen, Sauser and race leader Alban Lakata, stage 1 winner Moritz Milatz and German national marathon champ Markus Kaufmann.

In an uphill section, Sauser went into the front position and got a gap of several meters. He extended his lead on the next downhill.

Lakata, who was not able to follow Sauser because at this moment he was sitting on fourth position, started to chase. On the next climb, he went into full gas mode, not at least because he wanted to earn the two bonus seconds in front of Milatz.

At the top, Lakata was nine second behind Sauser and 15 seconds ahead of Milatz. One minute later, an accident happened. Lakata crashed into a person who was a bit too far onto the course. It cost him 10 seconds.

Lakata fought back and closed the gap to Sauser before entering the outskirts of Albstadt-Ebingen.

When it came to the last 500 meters, Sauser was fighting for the stage win but Lakata preferred to remain calm. "I didn't want to take any risk,s" he said. So, he crossed the finish line six seconds behind Sauser. The Swiss rider took over the yellow jersey by three seconds.

"Tomorrow, probably the intermediate sprints will be decisive, and I am not known as a good sprinter," Sauser said, looking to third and final stage on Sunday.

Milatz was able to take the third spot on the podium, but lost 1:19 to Sauser. So his chance to get the overall win now is very small.

"It was okay, but the last part of the day, I was totally empty. Probably because of the weather," said Milatz.

Tight duel between Süss and Spitz

In the women's competition, Esther Süss took revenge for being defeated in Friday's stage. Both, Sabine Spitz and Süss rode together during the entire distance of 79 kilometres. They were accompanied by Norwegian Borghild Loevset.

With 10 kilometres to go, Esther Süss accelerated, but Spitz was able to follow as well as Loevset. Three kilometres later, Loevset started to suffer. "I was totally empty because I didn't take in enough food. But I am happy to be with them for such a long time."

Süss and Spitz went into the last 500m together. Süss was in the better position when they came around the last curve.

"To have a stage win, that's not bad," said Süss

Spitz confessed having cancelled her plan of doing some intervals during the race. "It was too cold to start things like that," she said.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Team Specialized) 2:50:26 2 Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:06 3 Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team) 0:01:19 4 Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude) 0:02:24 5 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:03:56 6 Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 0:04:23 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Versluys Team) 8 Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) 0:06:28 9 Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team) 0:07:39 10 Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 11 Torsten Marx (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:07:45 12 Joris Massaer (Los Pedalos) 0:08:55 13 Uwe Hardter (Team Texa-Simplon) 14 Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls) 0:09:03 15 Sebastian Stark (Tbr-Biehler) 0:09:52 16 Sebastien Carabin (Versluys Pro Mountainbike Team) 17 Christian Keuchler (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:10:52 18 Matthias Leisling (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:12:25 19 Bas Peters (Cycletrend) 0:12:30 20 Rupert Palmberger (Centurion-Vaude) 0:13:46 21 Florian Willbold (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 22 Jochen Käß (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 0:14:07 23 Sascha Schwindling (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:15:45 24 Micha Van Den Eynde 0:15:50 25 Oliver Vonhausen (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:17:43 26 Daniel Aspacher (Team Haico Racing) 27 Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald) 0:17:45 28 Andre Schütz (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 0:20:17 29 Markus Nicolai (Team Bulls) 0:22:34 30 Wolfgang Mayer (Team Firebike-Drössiger) 0:26:27 31 Christian Schöllhorn (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:28:53 32 Ragnar Wirths (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:29:40 33 Marcel Reiser (Team Sparkasse Zollernalb / Skyder) 0:30:28 34 Daniel Krämer (Feistel-Racing Giant / RSG-Würzburg) 0:34:35 35 Bart Boeckmans 0:36:08 36 Philipp Pangerl (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:36:27 37 David Schiel (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:36:42 38 Kai Bodmer (Trek Domatec) 0:37:03 39 Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 40 Steffen Thum (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 41 Daniel Sauter (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:37:18 42 Florian Eitel (Rhein-Neckar-Racing) 0:39:44 43 Stefan Richter (Raceteam Radleck Mering) 0:42:00 44 Marcel Messmer (Xc-Riders.De) 0:43:28 45 Andreas Hindennach (Team Haico Racing) 0:43:37 46 Wouter Dierckx (MTBteamlangdorp) 0:48:47 47 Florian Schweizer (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:50:42 48 Kilian Pfeffer (Csv-MTB-Team) 0:54:12 49 Fabian Eppler (Team Best-Bike-Parts) 0:58:45 50 Timo Igelmund (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes) 1:02:43 51 Tobias Aplas (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 1:11:32 52 Michael Kreiß (Kona National/Bike Ranch Team) 1:33:33

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Süß (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team) 3:24:36 2 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) 3 Borghild Loevset (Orkla Ck) 0:04:50 4 Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:20:03 5 Kim Saenen 0:20:28 6 Jana Zieschank (Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis Bikes) 0:24:35 7 Silke Keinath (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:29:55 8 Nel Van Damme 1:31:52 9 Julia Bütow (RSG Delbrück) 2:39:47

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Friedrich (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 3:02:50 2 Lars Ragnar Manengen (Lillehammer Ck) 0:03:21 3 Peter Reiche (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:03:54 4 Geoffry Maes (Bike-Inn Team Herentals) 0:05:19 5 Markus Westhäuser (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim) 0:05:21 6 Matthias Gärtner (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:07:08 7 Alexander Rebs (Focus Rapiro Racing) 0:08:54 8 Daniel Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 0:13:38 9 David Schädler (Serpentine Velosport) 0:15:08 10 Jan Kaliciak (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:16:27 11 Nikolaus Syc (Focus Rapiro Raicing) 0:17:34 12 Jerome Junker (LC Tetange) 0:18:12 13 Michael Gross (Team Xxxl - RSV Ellmendingen) 0:18:38 14 Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen) 0:19:42 15 Tim-Christopher Stahnke (Focus Rapiro Racing) 0:20:08 16 Sönke Wegner (Bq Cycling Team / World Of MTB) 0:21:47 17 Bojan Bohorc (RSG Lb) 0:22:12 18 Christoph Cords (Xc-Riders.De) 0:26:55 19 Benno Weber (1. Suhler MTB-Club/Radscheune Erfurt) 0:30:35 20 Mark Schneider (Sig Labor Koblenz – Poison Bikes) 0:36:29 21 Johannes Rauch (RSC Neustadt Weinstraße) 0:40:20 22 Fabian Beck (www.Tourforkids.De) 0:48:49 23 Marc Sanwald (Tsv Schmiden Activity-Racing-Team) 0:50:11 24 Rado Declerck (Lingier-Versluys Beachbikersteam) 0:52:33 25 Markus Abt (Sparkasse Zollernalb) 1:11:59 26 Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen) 3:01:33

Master 2-4 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ralf Fischer (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim) 3:14:28 2 Kurt Tempst 0:01:31 3 Uli Rottler (Uli Rottlers Pedal) 0:06:34 4 Ralf Kropp (Santos Rohloff Team) 0:11:34 5 Marco Renning (Bikekult Cannondale) 0:12:56 6 Wolf-Thorsten Witt (Merida Friends) 0:16:58 7 Thomas Schmitz 0:18:10 8 Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen) 0:31:24 9 Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team) 0:31:26 10 Steve Junker (LC Tetange) 0:31:51 11 Danny Hoedemaekers (Merida Holland MTB Club) 0:33:36 12 Michel Wynsberghe 0:35:24 13 Uwe Augstein (Narr Isoliersysteme Gmbh) 0:37:50 14 Ralf Berenhäuser (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes) 0:40:35 15 Ronny Dölker (RSV Geislingen) 0:43:46 16 Max Lippert (Bergpeter.De) 0:43:47 17 Holger Kratz (RSC Neustadt A.D.W.) 0:45:35 18 Angelo Balsamo (Team Mettmann) 1:06:14 19 Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen) 2:49:55

Elite men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Team Specialized) 4:41:13 2 Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:03 3 Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team) 0:01:17 4 Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude) 0:02:27 5 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:04:07 6 Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 0:04:23 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Versluys Team) 0:04:25 8 Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) 0:08:42 9 Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 0:09:54 10 Sebastien Carabin (Versluys Pro Mountainbike Team) 0:09:55 11 Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team) 0:09:58 12 Torsten Marx (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:10:02 13 Joris Massaer (Los Pedalos) 0:10:33 14 Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls) 0:11:20 15 Christian Keuchler (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:13:14 16 Jochen Käß (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 0:14:10 17 Bas Peters (Cycletrend) 0:14:47 18 Sebastian Stark (Tbr-Biehler) 0:16:08 19 Matthias Leisling (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:19:12 20 Daniel Aspacher (Team Haico Racing) 0:20:00 22 Rupert Palmberger (Centurion-Vaude) 0:20:02 23 Florian Willbold (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 24 Uwe Hardter (Team Texa-Simplon) 26 Micha Van Den Eynde 0:22:10 27 Sascha Schwindling (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:23:19 29 Markus Nicolai (Team Bulls) 0:24:51 31 Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald) 0:25:19 35 Andre Schütz (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 0:31:24 36 Oliver Vonhausen (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:31:35 37 Wolfgang Mayer (Team Firebike-Drössiger) 0:32:43 45 Marcel Reiser (Team Sparkasse Zollernalb / Skyder) 0:42:03 47 Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:43:26 49 Ragnar Wirths (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:45:16 51 Christian Schöllhorn (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:46:22 52 Philipp Pangerl (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:49:35 54 Kai Bodmer (Trek Domatec) 0:50:14 55 Florian Eitel (Rhein-Neckar-Racing) 0:51:04 56 Daniel Krämer (Feistel-Racing Giant / RSG-Würzburg) 0:51:42 58 Steffen Thum (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:52:20 62 Stefan Richter (Raceteam Radleck Mering) 0:56:48 63 Daniel Sauter (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:57:00 64 David Schiel (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:57:38 67 Marcel Messmer (Xc-Riders.De) 1:01:09 70 Andreas Hindennach (Team Haico Racing) 1:05:41 72 Wouter Dierckx (MTBteamlangdorp) 1:08:29 73 Florian Schweizer (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 1:10:08 74 Fabian Eppler (Team Best-Bike-Parts) 1:11:53 76 Kilian Pfeffer (Csv-MTB-Team) 1:15:29 86 Timo Igelmund (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes) 1:34:12 88 Tobias Aplas (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 1:35:21 91 Michael Kreiß (Kona National/Bike Ranch Team) 1:55:42 95 Bart Boeckmans 4:52:22

Elite women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) 5:28:32 2 Esther Süß (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team) 0:00:01 3 Borghild Loevset (Orkla Ck) 0:10:41 4 Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:28:12 5 Jana Zieschank (Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis Bikes) 0:35:18 6 Silke Keinath (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:48:51 7 Nel Van Damme 2:16:11 8 Kim Saenen 4:23:33 9 Julia Bütow (RSG Delbrück) 5:12:32

Master 1 general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 21 Max Friedrich (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 5:01:14 25 Lars Ragnar Manengen (Lillehammer Ck) 5:03:22 28 Peter Reiche (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 5:05:08 30 Geoffry Maes (Bike-Inn Team Herentals) 5:06:30 32 Markus Westhäuser (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim) 5:06:35 33 Matthias Gärtner (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 5:08:19 34 Alexander Rebs (Focus Rapiro Racing) 5:10:08 40 Daniel Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 5:18:22 41 David Schädler (Serpentine Velosport) 5:22:55 43 Jerome Junker (LC Tetange) 5:22:58 44 Jan Kaliciak (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 5:23:10 46 Tim-Christopher Stahnke (Focus Rapiro Racing) 5:24:02 48 Michael Gross (Team Xxxl - RSV Ellmendingen) 5:25:28 50 Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen) 5:26:32 57 Bojan Bohorc (RSG Lb) 5:32:57 60 Nikolaus Syc (Focus Rapiro Raicing) 5:34:01 61 Christoph Cords (Xc-Riders.De) 5:37:16 65 Sönke Wegner (Bq Cycling Team / World Of MTB) 5:41:13 66 Benno Weber (1. Suhler MTB-Club/Radscheune Erfurt) 5:42:05 68 Mark Schneider (Sig Labor Koblenz – Poison Bikes) 5:44:28 75 Johannes Rauch (RSC Neustadt Weinstraße) 5:56:01 81 Marc Sanwald (Tsv Schmiden Activity-Racing-Team) 6:07:31 82 Rado Declerck (Lingier-Versluys Beachbikersteam) 6:10:59 92 Fabian Beck (www.Tourforkids.De) 6:45:34 93 Markus Abt (Sparkasse Zollernalb) 6:55:24 96 Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen) 10:09:28