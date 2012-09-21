Image 1 of 16 The peloton (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 16 The peloton after the start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 16 The lead group (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 16 Chasers (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 16 The lead group heads toward the finish (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 16 Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team) wins the stage (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 16 Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team) takes the first stage (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 16 Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida Biking Team) finishes in second (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 16 Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team) finishes up (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 16 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) wins the women's opening stage (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 16 Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 16 Trans Zollernalb Stage 1 women's podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 16 Trans Zollernalb Stage 1 women's podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 16 Trans Zollernalb Stage 1 men's podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 16 Trans Zollernalb Stage 1 men's podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 16 Overall leaders after day 1: Sabine Spitz and Alban Lakata (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Moritz Milatz and Sabine Spitz have won the opening stage of the three-day Trans Zollernalb. After 58.8km from Bad Imnau to Balingen, Milatz won a sprint finish ahead of Hannes Genze and Alban Lakata, who took the overall lead by virtue of having taken a bonus in an intermediate sprint. Spitz won a close duel with Esther Suess in the women's race while Norwegian Borghild Loevset got the third spot on the women's podium.

Lakata did the two previous editions of Trans Zollernalb and knew that the race can be decided by seconds. Therefore he tried to get bonus seconds at the two intermediate sprints.

While the first sprint was won by U23 rider Simon Stiebjahn in front of Markus Bauer and Kevin van Hoovels, Lakata was able to be in the first position at the second sprint.

These three seconds helped him slip into the leader's jersey after the first stage. On the very fast course, Milatz tried to reduce the leading group by sometimes accelerating on the short uphill sections, but at the end, 10 riders entered the city area of Balingen together.

Defending race champion Robert Mennen attacked first, with two kilometres to go, but was neutralized, then Lakata tried but was followed by the two Multivan-Merida men: Hannes Genze and Jochen Käß.

After that, Genze from the leading position tried to get his teammate Käß into the best position, but European cross country champion Milatz paid attention and got on Genze's wheel.

"I attacked with about 300 meters to go. I didn't know the rest of the course, but I tried and was able to make it. I had no special plan for the three days, except training for the marathon worlds, but in my mind was to go for a stage win," said Milatz.

"We will see what happens next two days, but it's not easy because I have no teammate with me," he said.

Genze got second place in front of Lakata, German national marathon champion Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Käß.

All the favourites, including marathon world champion Christoph Sauser, were in the leading group, except Karl Platt. The multi-time Cape Epic winner found himself having a bad day and lost 15 minutes in the less than two-hour race.

Tight finish between Spitz and Süss

In women's race, Germany's marathon title holder Elisabeth Brandau and Silke Schmidt, third in the European marathon championships this year, were missed on the starting line. Schmidt was absent due to professional responsibilities as a lawyer and Brandau because she got sick.

So it was the expected duel between Sabine Spitz and Esther Süss, both former marathon world champions. In between the men's peloton, first Spitz had an advantage over Süss, because the Swiss marathon champion struggled a bit. But then Spitz had problems with her saddle and she lost that group of men and was caught by the next.

Süss was able to make it back to Spitz then and they reached Balingen together. In the lead up until the last corner, Spitz and Süss were taking different lines and and coming out of the turn, Süss had to brake to prevent a crash. "Maybe I am a little bit too nice?" Süss said with a ironic smile.

That made the victory for Spitz. "Of course, I am here for training, but it is always nice to get a stage win," she said. "For the next two days, I have my plan, don't mind what Esther will do. We will see how it goes."

Borghild Loevset was not able to follow the women who were second and fifth at the London Olympic Games, but she did ride to a solid third place.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team) 1:50:49 2 Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 0:00:01 3 Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 4 Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude) 5 Jochen Käß (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 6 Christoph Sauser (Team Specialized) 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Versluys Team) 8 Sebastien Carabin (Versluys Pro Mountainbike Team) 9 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:09 10 Tim Böhme (Team Bulls) 11 Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls) 0:02:15 12 Markus Nicolai (Team Bulls) 13 Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 14 Torsten Marx (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 15 Daniel Aspacher (Team Haico Racing) 16 Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) 17 Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team) 0:02:20 18 Christian Keuchler (Team Texa-Simplon) 19 Wolfgang Mayer (Team Firebike-Drössiger) 0:06:14 20 Rupert Palmberger (Centurion-Vaude) 21 Florian Willbold (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 22 Sebastian Stark (Tbr-Biehler) 23 Micha Van Den Eynde 0:06:18 24 Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:06:21 25 Matthias Leisling (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:06:48 26 Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald) 0:07:32 27 Sascha Schwindling (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 28 Andre Schütz (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 0:11:05 29 Florian Eitel (Rhein-Neckar-Racing) 0:11:18 30 Marcel Reiser (Team Sparkasse Zollernalb / Skyder) 0:11:33 31 Fabian Eppler (Team Best-Bike-Parts) 0:13:06 32 Philipp Pangerl (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 33 Andreas Basler (Haico Racing) 34 Kai Bodmer (Trek Domatec) 0:13:09 35 Oliver Vonhausen (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:13:50 36 Stefan Richter (Raceteam Radleck Mering) 0:14:46 37 Steffen Thum (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:15:15 38 Ragnar Wirths (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:15:34 39 Daniel Krämer (Feistel-Racing Giant / RSG-Würzburg) 0:17:05 40 Christian Schöllhorn (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:17:27 41 Marcel Messmer (Xc-Riders.De) 0:17:39 42 Florian Schweizer (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:19:24 43 Wouter Dierckx (MTBteamlangdorp) 0:19:40 44 Daniel Sauter (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 45 David Schiel (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:20:54 46 Kilian Pfeffer (Csv-MTB-Team) 0:21:15 47 Andreas Hindennach (Team Haico Racing) 0:22:02 48 Michael Kreiß (Kona National/Bike Ranch Team) 0:22:07 49 Tobias Aplas (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 0:23:47 50 Timo Igelmund (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes) 0:31:27

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) 2:03:56 2 Esther Süß (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team) 0:00:01 3 Borghild Loevset (Orkla Ck) 0:05:51 4 Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:08:09 5 Jana Zieschank (Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis Bikes) 0:10:43 6 Silke Keinath (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:18:56 7 Julia Bütow (RSG Delbrück) 0:32:45 8 Nel Van Damme

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joris Massaer (Los Pedalos) 1:52:25 2 Bas Peters (Cycletrend) 0:00:39 3 Lars Ragnar Manengen (Lillehammer Ck) 0:04:46 4 Matthias Gärtner (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:05:56 5 Geoffry Maes (Bike-Inn Team Herentals) 6 Peter Reiche (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:05:59 7 Max Friedrich (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 8 Markus Westhäuser (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim) 9 Alexander Rebs (Focus Rapiro Racing) 10 Tim-Christopher Stahnke (Focus Rapiro Racing) 0:08:39 11 Uwe Hardter (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:09:29 12 Daniel Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 13 Jerome Junker (LC Tetange) 0:09:31 14 Jan Kaliciak (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:11:28 15 Michael Gross (Team Xxxl - RSV Ellmendingen) 0:11:35 16 Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen) 17 David Schädler (Serpentine Velosport) 0:12:32 18 Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen) 0:12:40 19 Mark Schneider (Sig Labor Koblenz – Poison Bikes) 0:12:44 20 Karl Platt (Team Bulls) 0:13:39 21 Christoph Cords (Xc-Riders.De) 0:15:06 22 Bojan Bohorc (RSG Lb) 0:15:30 23 Benno Weber (1. Suhler MTB-Club/Radscheune Erfurt) 0:16:15 24 Johannes Rauch (RSC Neustadt Weinstraße) 0:20:26 25 Nikolaus Syc (Focus Rapiro Raicing) 0:21:12 26 Marc Sanwald (Tsv Schmiden Activity-Racing-Team) 0:22:05 27 Michael Wenzel (RC Pfälzerwald) 0:22:11 28 Rado Declerck (Lingier-Versluys Beachbikersteam) 0:23:11 29 Sönke Wegner (Bq Cycling Team / World Of MTB) 0:24:11 30 Markus Abt (Sparkasse Zollernalb) 0:48:10 31 Fabian Beck (www.Tourforkids.De) 1:01:30

Master 2-4 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ralf Fischer (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim) 2:01:01 2 Kurt Tempst 0:00:53 3 Uli Rottler (Uli Rottlers Pedal) 4 Ralf Kropp (Santos Rohloff Team) 0:04:02 5 Marco Renning (Bikekult Cannondale) 0:05:13 6 Steve Junker (LC Tetange) 0:09:28 7 Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:49 8 Wolf-Thorsten Witt (Merida Friends) 0:12:41 9 Danny Hoedemaekers (Merida Holland MTB Club) 0:13:20 10 Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen) 0:15:30 11 Thomas Schmitz 0:15:32 12 Ralf Berenhäuser (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes) 0:16:08 13 Ronny Dölker (RSV Geislingen) 0:16:54 14 Uwe Augstein (Narr Isoliersysteme Gmbh) 0:17:51 15 Max Lippert (Bergpeter.De) 0:18:03 16 Michel Wynsberghe 0:21:47 17 Holger Kratz (RSC Neustadt A.D.W.) 0:25:00 18 Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen) 0:34:34 19 Rudi Geentjens 0:43:47 20 Angelo Balsamo (Team Mettmann) 0:47:07

Elite men general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 1:50:47 2 Moritz Milatz (BMC-Racing Team) 0:00:02 3 Kevin Van Hoovels (Versluys Team) 4 Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 0:00:03 5 Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude) 6 Jochen Käß (Multivan Merida Biking Team) 7 Christoph Sauser (Team Specialized) 8 Sebastien Carabin (Versluys Pro Mountainbike Team) 9 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:11 10 Tim Böhme (Team Bulls) 12 Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) 0:02:14 13 Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 0:02:15 14 Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls) 0:02:17 15 Markus Nicolai (Team Bulls) 17 Torsten Marx (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 18 Daniel Aspacher (Team Haico Racing) 19 Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team) 0:02:19 20 Christian Keuchler (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:02:22 21 Wolfgang Mayer (Team Firebike-Drössiger) 0:06:16 22 Rupert Palmberger (Centurion-Vaude) 23 Florian Willbold (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 24 Sebastian Stark (Tbr-Biehler) 25 Micha Van Den Eynde 0:06:20 26 Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:06:23 28 Matthias Leisling (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:06:50 30 Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald) 0:07:34 31 Sascha Schwindling (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 39 Andre Schütz (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 0:11:07 45 Florian Eitel (Rhein-Neckar-Racing) 0:11:20 46 Marcel Reiser (Team Sparkasse Zollernalb / Skyder) 0:11:35 48 Fabian Eppler (Team Best-Bike-Parts) 0:13:08 49 Philipp Pangerl (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 50 Andreas Basler (Haico Racing) 51 Kai Bodmer (Trek Domatec) 0:13:11 54 Oliver Vonhausen (Team Texa-Simplon) 0:13:52 59 Stefan Richter (Raceteam Radleck Mering) 0:14:48 60 Steffen Thum (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:15:17 63 Ragnar Wirths (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:15:36 65 Daniel Krämer (Feistel-Racing Giant / RSG-Würzburg) 0:17:07 67 Christian Schöllhorn (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:17:29 68 Marcel Messmer (Xc-Riders.De) 0:17:41 70 Florian Schweizer (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:19:26 71 Wouter Dierckx (MTBteamlangdorp) 0:19:42 73 Daniel Sauter (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 74 David Schiel (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 0:20:56 75 Kilian Pfeffer (Csv-MTB-Team) 0:21:17 77 Andreas Hindennach (Team Haico Racing) 0:22:04 79 Michael Kreiß (Kona National/Bike Ranch Team) 0:22:09 84 Tobias Aplas (RC Pfälzerwald / Wheelsportsracingteam) 0:23:49 94 Timo Igelmund (Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes) 0:31:29

Master 1 men general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 11 Joris Massaer (Los Pedalos) 1:52:25 16 Bas Peters (Cycletrend) 1:53:04 27 Lars Ragnar Manengen (Lillehammer Ck) 1:57:11 29 Matthias Gärtner (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 1:58:21 32 Geoffry Maes (Bike-Inn Team Herentals) 33 Peter Reiche (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 1:58:24 34 Max Friedrich (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 35 Markus Westhäuser (Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim) 36 Alexander Rebs (Focus Rapiro Racing) 38 Tim-Christopher Stahnke (Focus Rapiro Racing) 2:01:04 40 Uwe Hardter (Team Texa-Simplon) 2:01:54 43 Daniel Pfrommer (Team Haico Racing) 44 Jerome Junker (LC Tetange) 2:01:56 47 Jan Kaliciak (Team Herzlichst Zypern) 2:03:53 52 Michael Gross (Team Xxxl - RSV Ellmendingen) 2:04:00 53 Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen) 55 David Schädler (Serpentine Velosport) 2:04:57 57 Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen) 2:05:05 58 Mark Schneider (Sig Labor Koblenz – Poison Bikes) 2:05:09 61 Karl Platt (Team Bulls) 2:06:04 64 Christoph Cords (Xc-Riders.De) 2:07:31 66 Bojan Bohorc (RSG Lb) 2:07:55 69 Benno Weber (1. Suhler MTB-Club/Radscheune Erfurt) 2:08:40 78 Johannes Rauch (RSC Neustadt Weinstraße) 2:12:51 80 Nikolaus Syc (Focus Rapiro Raicing) 2:13:37 83 Marc Sanwald (Tsv Schmiden Activity-Racing-Team) 2:14:30 85 Michael Wenzel (RC Pfälzerwald) 2:14:36 86 Rado Declerck (Lingier-Versluys Beachbikersteam) 2:15:36 89 Sönke Wegner (Bq Cycling Team / World Of MTB) 2:16:36 98 Markus Abt (Sparkasse Zollernalb) 2:40:35 101 Fabian Beck (www.Tourforkids.De) 2:53:55

Elite women general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) 2:03:56 2 Esther Süß (Wheeler Ixs Pro Team) 0:00:01 3 Borghild Loevset (Orkla Ck) 0:05:51 4 Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:08:09 5 Jana Zieschank (Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis Bikes) 0:10:43 6 Silke Keinath (Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion) 0:18:56 7 Julia Bütow (RSG Delbrück) 0:32:45 8 Nel Van Damme