Trending

Platt becomes first leader of Trans Zollernalb

Hellstern takes the women's leader's jersey

Image 1 of 19

Men's podium: Alexander Moos, Karl Platt, Alban Lakata

Men's podium: Alexander Moos, Karl Platt, Alban Lakata
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 19

The market place by stage 1

The market place by stage 1
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 19

Rene Tann wins the sprint among the chasers

Rene Tann wins the sprint among the chasers
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 19

Karl Platt is interviewed after winning

Karl Platt is interviewed after winning
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 19

Karl Platt (Team Bulls) wins stage 1 of the Trans Zollernalb

Karl Platt (Team Bulls) wins stage 1 of the Trans Zollernalb
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 19

The chasers en route near the Castle Hohenzollern

The chasers en route near the Castle Hohenzollern
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 19

The chase group

The chase group
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 19

The chasers

The chasers
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 19

Chase group

Chase group
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 19

Castle Hohenzollern provided a lovely backdrop.

Castle Hohenzollern provided a lovely backdrop.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 19

The lead group

The lead group
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 19

The chase group all together

The chase group all together
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 19

The chasers in action

The chasers in action
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 19

The leaders - Alban Lakata, Karl Platt and Alexander Moos

The leaders - Alban Lakata, Karl Platt and Alexander Moos
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 19

The leaders pass an apple tree

The leaders pass an apple tree
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 19

Karl Platt looked confident after teh start.

Karl Platt looked confident after teh start.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 17 of 19

The peloton after the start

The peloton after the start
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 18 of 19

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 19 of 19

The start of stage 1 of the TransZollernalb

The start of stage 1 of the TransZollernalb
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Karl Platt (Team Bulls) took the first stage of the Sparkasse Trans Zollernalb on Friday. In Balingen, the German marathon specialist sprinted out of a four-man lead group to the victory. Swiss rider Alexandre Moos (BMC) took second ahead of Austrian Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) and German Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon). Ann-Katrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg) became the first stage winner and leader in the women's category. She won ahead of Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion) and Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion).

"I am surprised because I didn't really prepare for this race. I only wanted to have three days of training here," said Platt. "I had pretty good legs from the beginning, and I thought to do one attack, but it was a good one."

Indeed, that attack was a good one. Around kilometer 25 of 57km total, Platt attacked out of a lead group of 20 men on a climb. Lakata pitched in and helped drive the attack. Only Moos was able to follow. A bit later Mennen caught the group and the four were able to keep the chasers away.

The four leaders arrived in Balingen 2:40 ahead of the chasing group with overall title defender Hannes Genze in sixth place behind René Tann. "I had no chance today," said Genze.

Lakata didn't realize how the finish had changed, and Platt went on to take the win. Due to the bonus seconds from three intermediate sprints, Platt leads Lakata, who is at the same time in the classification. Moos is three seconds behind, Mennen has a gap of nine seconds.

In the women's race, Hellstern escaped early after the start in Bad Imnau. She took a win with an advantage of 4:47 over Stanger. Kraft came in third at 6:57. The overall classification is the same.

Full Results

Men stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Team Bulls)1:46:23
2Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
3Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)
4Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:00:04
5René Tann (BlackTusk RacingTeam)0:02:40
6Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)
7Joris Massaer (G Skin deforche MTB Racing Team België)
8Ruben Scheire (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals België)
9Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)
10Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
11Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls)
12Torsten Marx (BlackTusk RacingTeam)0:02:43
13Uwe Hardter (RSV Bike-Arge St. Märgen)
14Frans Claes
15Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
16Max Friedrich (Ergon 24h Racing Team)0:02:47
17Geoffry Maes (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals-België)0:05:19
18Marcel Reiser (Sparkasse Zollernalb / BlackTusk Racing)0:05:21
19Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald)0:05:22
20Gody Jacobs (Trust mtb team vzw)
21Daniel Aspacher (MHW Cube Racing Team)
22Matthias Gärtner (Team WFG Zollernalb)
23Micha Van Den Eynde (Team Bike Inn)
24Tim Böhme (Team Bulls)0:07:49
25Sascha Heinke (Team Firebike-Drössiger)
26Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing)0:07:55
27Yves Corminboeuf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:08:04
28Ulrich Rottler (Uli Rottlers Team Pedal)
29Ken Van Den Bulke (MTB Team Langdorp)
30Stephan Schiele (Team VOBA RSV 06 Nattheim)0:08:07
31Ben Kindermans (Trust mtb team vzw)0:08:16
32Lukas Höllrigl (Bike and Run Imst)0:08:32
33Daniel Federspiel (Silmax Cannondale Racing Team)0:10:07
34Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen)0:10:10
35Kurt Tempst (mtb rudi-bike inn)0:10:11
36Bram Saeys (Smart Cycling (Belgium))
37Hans Planckaert (Smart Cycling Team)0:10:13
38Fabian Eppler (moooove RacingTeam)
39André Ohndorf (Team Best-Bike-Parts/Progress)
40Jurgen Vanden Bon (lingier evenza beachbikers vzw)0:10:15
41Kai Bodmer (TREK domatec)0:10:17
42Günter Reitz (Team Firebike Drössiger)0:12:32
43David Osaer (Versluys Evenza Beachbikers Team)
44Sönke Wegner (BQ Cycling Team)0:12:34
45Roland Kienzler (Team Pedal)
46David Schädler (RSV Volkertshausen)0:12:36
47Wouter Declercq (Trust mtb team vzw)
48Christoph Cords (XC-Riders.de)0:12:39
49Benjamin Merkel (RMSV Langenbrand)0:14:15
50Peter Paelinck (www.REEVAX.be)0:15:00
51Dietmar Viesel (Team WFG Zollernalb)0:16:45
52Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen)0:16:48
53Pierre Meilick (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:16:49
54Bart Boeckmans (MTB Rudi)0:16:51
55Daniel Sauter (Gonso-Rawoflex-Team / RSG Zollern-Alb)
56Michael Kreiß (Kona Rothaus GER / Bike Ranch Team)
57Timo Häfner (Radwerk Racing Team)0:17:43
58Florian Mindel (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team)
59Rudi Geentjens0:17:45
60Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team)0:21:50
61Frank Stanger (Hepco Becker Factory Team)0:22:32
62Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen)0:22:34
63Marc Sanwald (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team)0:23:20
64Wim Tollenaere (Team De Fietser - Opwijk)0:23:52
65Eric Danner (RV Edelweiss Roschbach)0:23:53
66Pierre Seibertz (Team Sebamed)0:23:56
67Wolfgang Haug (NARR Isoliersysteme GmbH)0:24:01
68Thomas Heider (RSC 1963 Neustadt e.V.)0:26:38
69Dieter Schulzki (CSV-MTB-Team)0:27:05
70Julian Biefang (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes)0:29:18
71Frank Bornheim (Team Sebamed)0:33:33
72Frank-Uwe Gastall (Team Sebamed)0:33:35
73Ralf Horstmann (RSG Delbrück)0:35:38
74Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen)0:35:39
75Kurt Werheit (Team Sebamed)0:41:42

Women stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann-Katrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg)2:04:11
2Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion)0:04:47
3Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion)0:06:57
4Steffi Meizer (RSV Ebringen / Team Rothaus Vita Classica)0:12:28
5Katharina Alberti (Best-Bike-Parts)0:15:26
6Sonja Brodbeck (CSV-MTB-Team)0:18:18
7Silke Keinath (Team Nutrixxion)0:22:50
8Gaby Eulitz (RSC Ingolstadt)0:31:47

Sprint 1 - 19.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Federspiel (Silmax Cannondale Racing Team)3seconds
2René Tann (BlackTusk RacingTeam)2
3Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing)1

Sprint 2 - 30.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)3seconds
2Karl Platt (Team Bulls)2
3Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)1

Sprint 3 - 48.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Team Bulls)3seconds
2Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)2
3Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)1

Men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Team Bulls)1:46:18
2Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)
3Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:00:03
4Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:00:09
5René Tann (BlackTusk RacingTeam)0:02:43
6Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)0:02:45
7Joris Massaer (G Skin deforche MTB Racing Team België)
8Ruben Scheire (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals België)
9Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)
10Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
11Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls)
12Torsten Marx (BlackTusk RacingTeam)0:02:48
13Uwe Hardter (RSV Bike-Arge St. Märgen)
14Frans Claes
15Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
16Max Friedrich (Ergon 24h Racing Team)0:02:52
17Geoffry Maes (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals-België)0:05:24
18Marcel Reiser (Sparkasse Zollernalb / BlackTusk Racing)0:05:26
19Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald)0:05:27
20Gody Jacobs (Trust mtb team vzw)
21Daniel Aspacher (MHW Cube Racing Team)
22Matthias Gärtner (Team WFG Zollernalb)
23Micha Van Den Eynde (Team Bike Inn)
24Tim Böhme (Team Bulls)0:07:54
25Sascha Heinke (Team Firebike-Drössiger)
26Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing)0:07:59
27Yves Corminboeuf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:08:09
28Ulrich Rottler (Uli Rottlers Team Pedal)
29Ken Van Den Bulke (MTB Team Langdorp)
30Stephan Schiele (Team VOBA RSV 06 Nattheim)0:08:12
31Ben Kindermans (Trust mtb team vzw)0:08:21
32Lukas Höllrigl (Bike and Run Imst)0:08:37
33Daniel Federspiel (Silmax Cannondale Racing Team)0:10:09
34Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen)0:10:15
35Kurt Tempst (mtb rudi-bike inn)0:10:16
36Bram Saeys (Smart Cycling (Belgium))
37Hans Planckaert (Smart Cycling Team)0:10:18
38Fabian Eppler (moooove RacingTeam)
39André Ohndorf (Team Best-Bike-Parts/Progress)
40Jurgen Vanden Bon (lingier evenza beachbikers vzw)0:10:20
41Kai Bodmer (TREK domatec)0:10:22
42Günter Reitz (Team Firebike Drössiger)0:12:37
43David Osaer (Versluys Evenza Beachbikers Team)
44Sönke Wegner (BQ Cycling Team)0:12:39
45Roland Kienzler (Team Pedal)
46David Schädler (RSV Volkertshausen)0:12:41
47Wouter Declercq (Trust mtb team vzw)
48Christoph Cords (XC-Riders.de)0:12:44
49Benjamin Merkel (RMSV Langenbrand)0:14:20
50Peter Paelinck (www.REEVAX.be)0:15:05
51Dietmar Viesel (Team WFG Zollernalb)0:16:50
52Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen)0:16:53
53Pierre Meilick (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:16:54
54Bart Boeckmans (MTB Rudi)0:16:56
55Daniel Sauter (Gonso-Rawoflex-Team / RSG Zollern-Alb)
56Michael Kreiß (Kona Rothaus GER / Bike Ranch Team)
57Timo Häfner (Radwerk Racing Team)0:17:48
58Florian Mindel (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team)
59Rudi Geentjens0:17:50
60Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team)0:21:55
61Frank Stanger (Hepco Becker Factory Team)0:22:37
62Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen)0:22:39
63Marc Sanwald (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team)0:23:25
64Wim Tollenaere (Team De Fietser - Opwijk)0:23:57
65Eric Danner (RV Edelweiss Roschbach)0:23:58
66Pierre Seibertz (Team Sebamed)0:24:01
67Wolfgang Haug (NARR Isoliersysteme GmbH)0:24:06
68Thomas Heider (RSC 1963 Neustadt e.V.)0:26:43
69Dieter Schulzki (CSV-MTB-Team)0:27:10
70Julian Biefang (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes)0:29:23
71Frank Bornheim (Team Sebamed)0:33:38
72Frank-Uwe Gastall (Team Sebamed)0:33:40
73Ralf Horstmann (RSG Delbrück)0:35:43
74Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen)0:35:44
75Kurt Werheit (Team Sebamed)0:41:47

Women general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann-Katrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg)2:04:11
2Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion)0:04:47
3Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion)0:06:57
4Steffi Meizer (RSV Ebringen / Team Rothaus Vita Classica)0:12:28
5Katharina Alberti (Best-Bike-Parts)0:15:26
6Sonja Brodbeck (CSV-MTB-Team)0:18:18
7Silke Keinath (Team Nutrixxion)0:22:50
8Gaby Eulitz (RSC Ingolstadt)0:31:47

Latest on Cyclingnews