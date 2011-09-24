Platt becomes first leader of Trans Zollernalb
Hellstern takes the women's leader's jersey
Stage 1: Haigerloch- Bad Imnau - Balingen
Karl Platt (Team Bulls) took the first stage of the Sparkasse Trans Zollernalb on Friday. In Balingen, the German marathon specialist sprinted out of a four-man lead group to the victory. Swiss rider Alexandre Moos (BMC) took second ahead of Austrian Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) and German Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon). Ann-Katrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg) became the first stage winner and leader in the women's category. She won ahead of Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion) and Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion).
"I am surprised because I didn't really prepare for this race. I only wanted to have three days of training here," said Platt. "I had pretty good legs from the beginning, and I thought to do one attack, but it was a good one."
Indeed, that attack was a good one. Around kilometer 25 of 57km total, Platt attacked out of a lead group of 20 men on a climb. Lakata pitched in and helped drive the attack. Only Moos was able to follow. A bit later Mennen caught the group and the four were able to keep the chasers away.
The four leaders arrived in Balingen 2:40 ahead of the chasing group with overall title defender Hannes Genze in sixth place behind René Tann. "I had no chance today," said Genze.
Lakata didn't realize how the finish had changed, and Platt went on to take the win. Due to the bonus seconds from three intermediate sprints, Platt leads Lakata, who is at the same time in the classification. Moos is three seconds behind, Mennen has a gap of nine seconds.
In the women's race, Hellstern escaped early after the start in Bad Imnau. She took a win with an advantage of 4:47 over Stanger. Kraft came in third at 6:57. The overall classification is the same.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Team Bulls)
|1:46:23
|2
|Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
|3
|Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)
|4
|Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)
|0:00:04
|5
|René Tann (BlackTusk RacingTeam)
|0:02:40
|6
|Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)
|7
|Joris Massaer (G Skin deforche MTB Racing Team België)
|8
|Ruben Scheire (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals België)
|9
|Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)
|10
|Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
|11
|Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls)
|12
|Torsten Marx (BlackTusk RacingTeam)
|0:02:43
|13
|Uwe Hardter (RSV Bike-Arge St. Märgen)
|14
|Frans Claes
|15
|Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
|16
|Max Friedrich (Ergon 24h Racing Team)
|0:02:47
|17
|Geoffry Maes (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals-België)
|0:05:19
|18
|Marcel Reiser (Sparkasse Zollernalb / BlackTusk Racing)
|0:05:21
|19
|Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald)
|0:05:22
|20
|Gody Jacobs (Trust mtb team vzw)
|21
|Daniel Aspacher (MHW Cube Racing Team)
|22
|Matthias Gärtner (Team WFG Zollernalb)
|23
|Micha Van Den Eynde (Team Bike Inn)
|24
|Tim Böhme (Team Bulls)
|0:07:49
|25
|Sascha Heinke (Team Firebike-Drössiger)
|26
|Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing)
|0:07:55
|27
|Yves Corminboeuf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
|0:08:04
|28
|Ulrich Rottler (Uli Rottlers Team Pedal)
|29
|Ken Van Den Bulke (MTB Team Langdorp)
|30
|Stephan Schiele (Team VOBA RSV 06 Nattheim)
|0:08:07
|31
|Ben Kindermans (Trust mtb team vzw)
|0:08:16
|32
|Lukas Höllrigl (Bike and Run Imst)
|0:08:32
|33
|Daniel Federspiel (Silmax Cannondale Racing Team)
|0:10:07
|34
|Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen)
|0:10:10
|35
|Kurt Tempst (mtb rudi-bike inn)
|0:10:11
|36
|Bram Saeys (Smart Cycling (Belgium))
|37
|Hans Planckaert (Smart Cycling Team)
|0:10:13
|38
|Fabian Eppler (moooove RacingTeam)
|39
|André Ohndorf (Team Best-Bike-Parts/Progress)
|40
|Jurgen Vanden Bon (lingier evenza beachbikers vzw)
|0:10:15
|41
|Kai Bodmer (TREK domatec)
|0:10:17
|42
|Günter Reitz (Team Firebike Drössiger)
|0:12:32
|43
|David Osaer (Versluys Evenza Beachbikers Team)
|44
|Sönke Wegner (BQ Cycling Team)
|0:12:34
|45
|Roland Kienzler (Team Pedal)
|46
|David Schädler (RSV Volkertshausen)
|0:12:36
|47
|Wouter Declercq (Trust mtb team vzw)
|48
|Christoph Cords (XC-Riders.de)
|0:12:39
|49
|Benjamin Merkel (RMSV Langenbrand)
|0:14:15
|50
|Peter Paelinck (www.REEVAX.be)
|0:15:00
|51
|Dietmar Viesel (Team WFG Zollernalb)
|0:16:45
|52
|Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen)
|0:16:48
|53
|Pierre Meilick (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)
|0:16:49
|54
|Bart Boeckmans (MTB Rudi)
|0:16:51
|55
|Daniel Sauter (Gonso-Rawoflex-Team / RSG Zollern-Alb)
|56
|Michael Kreiß (Kona Rothaus GER / Bike Ranch Team)
|57
|Timo Häfner (Radwerk Racing Team)
|0:17:43
|58
|Florian Mindel (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team)
|59
|Rudi Geentjens
|0:17:45
|60
|Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team)
|0:21:50
|61
|Frank Stanger (Hepco Becker Factory Team)
|0:22:32
|62
|Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen)
|0:22:34
|63
|Marc Sanwald (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team)
|0:23:20
|64
|Wim Tollenaere (Team De Fietser - Opwijk)
|0:23:52
|65
|Eric Danner (RV Edelweiss Roschbach)
|0:23:53
|66
|Pierre Seibertz (Team Sebamed)
|0:23:56
|67
|Wolfgang Haug (NARR Isoliersysteme GmbH)
|0:24:01
|68
|Thomas Heider (RSC 1963 Neustadt e.V.)
|0:26:38
|69
|Dieter Schulzki (CSV-MTB-Team)
|0:27:05
|70
|Julian Biefang (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes)
|0:29:18
|71
|Frank Bornheim (Team Sebamed)
|0:33:33
|72
|Frank-Uwe Gastall (Team Sebamed)
|0:33:35
|73
|Ralf Horstmann (RSG Delbrück)
|0:35:38
|74
|Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen)
|0:35:39
|75
|Kurt Werheit (Team Sebamed)
|0:41:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ann-Katrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg)
|2:04:11
|2
|Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion)
|0:04:47
|3
|Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion)
|0:06:57
|4
|Steffi Meizer (RSV Ebringen / Team Rothaus Vita Classica)
|0:12:28
|5
|Katharina Alberti (Best-Bike-Parts)
|0:15:26
|6
|Sonja Brodbeck (CSV-MTB-Team)
|0:18:18
|7
|Silke Keinath (Team Nutrixxion)
|0:22:50
|8
|Gaby Eulitz (RSC Ingolstadt)
|0:31:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Federspiel (Silmax Cannondale Racing Team)
|3
|seconds
|2
|René Tann (BlackTusk RacingTeam)
|2
|3
|Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)
|3
|seconds
|2
|Karl Platt (Team Bulls)
|2
|3
|Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Team Bulls)
|3
|seconds
|2
|Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)
|2
|3
|Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
|1
