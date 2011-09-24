Trending

Lakata takes stage win while Platt defends yellow jersey

Hellstern extends her lead among the women

Image 1 of 12

Hannes Genze chats with Torsten Marx

Hannes Genze chats with Torsten Marx
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 12

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 12

Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) wins the stage

Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) wins the stage
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 12

Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) out sprints Karl Platt (Team Bulls)

Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) out sprints Karl Platt (Team Bulls)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 12

Alban Lakata and Karl Platt drove the pace in the lead chase group

Alban Lakata and Karl Platt drove the pace in the lead chase group
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 12

Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida)

Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 12

The chase group

The chase group
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 12

Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida) on the attack

Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida) on the attack
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 12

Riders on day 2 of the Trans Zollernalb

Riders on day 2 of the Trans Zollernalb
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 12

The chase group

The chase group
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 12

The lead group just after the start

The lead group just after the start
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 12

The area where stage 2 started

The area where stage 2 started
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

After an exciting stage between Balingen and Albstadt, Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) took the victory on second day of Sparkasse Trans Zollernalb. He won the sprint out of a three-man lead group in front of Karl Platt (Team Bulls) and Alexandre Moos (BMC). Platt took two seconds in a bonus sprint and now leads by this two seconds over Lakata and five seconds over Moos. In the women's competition, Ann-Kathrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg) took her second stage win. Again Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion) and Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion) found themselves finishing in second and third.

The man of the day was Andreas Kugler. After 2km of the total 82km, Kugler attacked. He was joined by four more riders, but they couldn't hold his speed and the group began to shrink.Tim Böhme (Team Bulls) was the last man to give up hanging on to Kugler at 40km.

The top chasers were trying to close a two-minute gap to Kugler. Lakata fired over the hills as only Platt, Moos, Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida) and Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon) were able to keep contact.

At the last intermediate sprint at 59.6km, Lakata made a mistake in the corner, so he lost the chance to take valuable bonus seconds. Platt was ahead of Genze at that sprint and therefore gained two seconds for the overall.

Around seven kilometers to go, the five caught Kugler. The Swiss rider couldn't stay with the group.

Mennen was next to lose contact. With two kilometers to go, Genze made a mistake in a slippery corner, leaving Lakata, Platt and Moos two go one-two-three to the finish line.

"I did not have the very best legs today, but I could keep with the top group. I'm happy with my first stage win, and tomorrow I will try everything take the jersey," said Lakata going into the final day of racing.

Genze and Mennen came into fourth and fifth, 15 seconds behind

Same finish order for women

In the women's competion, it was the same picture as the day before. Ann-Kathrin Hellstern escaped and took her second stage win. Title defender Gabi Stanger lost 1:39, and Ivonne Kraft is already at 16:01.

Full Results

Men stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)2:48:19
2Karl Platt (Team Bulls)
3Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
4Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)0:00:15
5Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)
6Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)0:01:27
7Ruben Scheire (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals België)0:02:26
8Tim Böhme (Team Bulls)0:04:33
9Torsten Marx (BlackTusk RacingTeam)0:04:55
10Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls)
11Uwe Hardter (RSV Bike-Arge St. Märgen)
12Joris Massaer (G Skin deforche MTB Racing Team België)0:05:12
13Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing)0:05:16
14Daniel Aspacher (MHW Cube Racing Team)0:06:51
15René Tann (BlackTusk RacingTeam)0:07:46
16Daniel Federspiel (Silmax Cannondale Racing Team)
17Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:08:06
18Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
19Frans Claes0:09:05
20Max Friedrich (Ergon 24h Racing Team)0:10:52
21Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald)0:11:04
22Geoffry Maes (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals-België)0:13:17
23Marcel Reiser (Sparkasse Zollernalb / BlackTusk Racing)0:13:19
24Matthias Gärtner (Team WFG Zollernalb)0:13:28
25Micha Van Den Eynde (Team Bike Inn)0:14:53
26Sascha Heinke (Team Firebike-Drössiger)0:15:13
27Yves Corminboeuf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:18:32
28Ken Van Den Bulke (MTB Team Langdorp)
29Gody Jacobs (Trust mtb team vzw)0:19:34
30Ulrich Rottler (Uli Rottlers Team Pedal)
31Stephan Schiele (Team VOBA RSV 06 Nattheim)0:19:53
32Ben Kindermans (Trust mtb team vzw)0:20:11
33Fabian Eppler (moooove RacingTeam)0:22:56
34André Ohndorf (Team Best-Bike-Parts/Progress)0:22:57
35Bram Saeys (Smart Cycling (Belgium))0:22:59
36Hans Planckaert (Smart Cycling Team)0:23:10
37Lukas Höllrigl (Bike and Run Imst)0:23:22
38Kurt Tempst (mtb rudi-bike inn)0:24:02
39Benjamin Merkel (RMSV Langenbrand)0:24:08
40Sönke Wegner (BQ Cycling Team)0:24:09
41Günter Reitz (Team Firebike Drössiger)0:24:26
42Roland Kienzler (Team Pedal)0:24:29
43Jurgen Vanden Bon (lingier evenza beachbikers vzw)0:24:39
44David Osaer (Versluys Evenza Beachbikers Team)0:24:53
45Christoph Cords (XC-Riders.de)0:25:45
46Dietmar Viesel (Team WFG Zollernalb)0:27:26
47David Schädler (RSV Volkertshausen)0:27:28
48Wouter Declercq (Trust mtb team vzw)0:28:35
49Kai Bodmer (TREK domatec)0:29:52
50Pierre Meilick (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:31:15
51Peter Paelinck (www.REEVAX.be)0:31:17
52Bart Boeckmans (MTB Rudi)0:32:44
53Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen)0:34:39
54Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen)0:34:41
55Daniel Sauter (Gonso-Rawoflex-Team / RSG Zollern-Alb)
56Wim Tollenaere (Team De Fietser - Opwijk)0:34:43
57Florian Mindel (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team)0:36:48
58Michael Kreiß (Kona Rothaus GER / Bike Ranch Team)
59Rudi Geentjens0:37:05
60Eric Danner (RV Edelweiss Roschbach)0:44:30
61Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team)0:45:23
62Frank Stanger (Hepco Becker Factory Team)0:45:26
63Wolfgang Haug (NARR Isoliersysteme GmbH)0:46:34
64Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen)0:48:36
65Dieter Schulzki (CSV-MTB-Team)0:52:52
66Marc Sanwald (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team)0:56:15
67Pierre Seibertz (Team Sebamed)0:58:01
68Frank-Uwe Gastall (Team Sebamed)1:06:24
69Frank Bornheim (Team Sebamed)
70Julian Biefang (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes)1:14:54
71Ralf Horstmann (RSG Delbrück)1:15:32
72Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen)1:27:04
73Kurt Werheit (Team Sebamed)1:37:53
DNFThomas Heider (RSC 1963 Neustadt e.V.)
DNFTimo Häfner (Radwerk Racing Team)

Women stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann-Katrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg)3:32:05
2Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion)0:01:39
3Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion)0:16:01
4Silke Keinath (Team Nutrixxion)0:16:26
5Katharina Alberti (Best-Bike-Parts)0:23:10
6Steffi Meizer (RSV Ebringen / Team Rothaus Vita Classica)0:27:30
7Sonja Brodbeck (CSV-MTB-Team)0:35:26
8Gaby Eulitz (RSC Ingolstadt)0:53:05

Sprint 1 - 22.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)3seconds
2Tim Böhme (Team Bulls)2
3Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)1

Sprint 2 - 41.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Böhme (Team Bulls)3seconds
2Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)2
3Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)1

Sprint 3 - 59.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)3seconds
2Karl Platt (Team Bulls)2
3Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)1

Men's general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Team Bulls)4:34:35
2Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:00:02
3Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:00:05
4Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)0:00:26
5Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)0:03:01
6Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team)0:04:06
7Ruben Scheire (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals België)0:05:13
8Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls)0:07:42
9Torsten Marx (BlackTusk RacingTeam)0:07:45
10Uwe Hardter (RSV Bike-Arge St. Märgen)
11Joris Massaer (G Skin deforche MTB Racing Team België)0:07:59
12René Tann (BlackTusk RacingTeam)0:10:31
13Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:10:53
14Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:10:54
15Frans Claes0:11:55
16Daniel Aspacher (MHW Cube Racing Team)0:12:20
17Tim Böhme (Team Bulls)0:12:24
18Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing)0:13:17
19Max Friedrich (Ergon 24h Racing Team)0:13:46
20Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald)0:16:33
21Daniel Federspiel (Silmax Cannondale Racing Team)0:17:57
22Geoffry Maes (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals-België)0:18:43
23Marcel Reiser (Sparkasse Zollernalb / BlackTusk Racing)0:18:47
24Matthias Gärtner (Team WFG Zollernalb)0:18:57
25Micha Van Den Eynde (Team Bike Inn)0:20:22
26Sascha Heinke (Team Firebike-Drössiger)0:23:09
27Gody Jacobs (Trust mtb team vzw)0:25:03
28Yves Corminboeuf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:26:43
29Ken Van Den Bulke (MTB Team Langdorp)
30Ulrich Rottler (Uli Rottlers Team Pedal)0:27:45
31Stephan Schiele (Team VOBA RSV 06 Nattheim)0:28:07
32Ben Kindermans (Trust mtb team vzw)0:28:34
33Lukas Höllrigl (Bike and Run Imst)0:32:01
34Fabian Eppler (moooove RacingTeam)0:33:16
35Bram Saeys (Smart Cycling (Belgium))0:33:17
36André Ohndorf (Team Best-Bike-Parts/Progress)
37Hans Planckaert (Smart Cycling Team)0:33:30
38Kurt Tempst (mtb rudi-bike inn)0:34:20
39Jurgen Vanden Bon (lingier evenza beachbikers vzw)0:35:01
40Sönke Wegner (BQ Cycling Team)0:36:50
41Günter Reitz (Team Firebike Drössiger)0:37:05
42Roland Kienzler (Team Pedal)0:37:10
43David Osaer (Versluys Evenza Beachbikers Team)0:37:32
44Benjamin Merkel (RMSV Langenbrand)0:38:30
45Christoph Cords (XC-Riders.de)0:38:31
46David Schädler (RSV Volkertshausen)0:40:11
47Kai Bodmer (TREK domatec)0:40:16
48Wouter Declercq (Trust mtb team vzw)0:41:18
49Dietmar Viesel (Team WFG Zollernalb)0:44:18
50Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen)0:44:56
51Peter Paelinck (www.REEVAX.be)0:46:24
52Pierre Meilick (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb)0:48:11
53Bart Boeckmans (MTB Rudi)0:49:42
54Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen)0:51:36
55Daniel Sauter (Gonso-Rawoflex-Team / RSG Zollern-Alb)0:51:39
56Michael Kreiß (Kona Rothaus GER / Bike Ranch Team)0:53:46
57Florian Mindel (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team)0:54:38
58Rudi Geentjens0:54:57
59Wim Tollenaere (Team De Fietser - Opwijk)0:58:42
60Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team)1:07:20
61Frank Stanger (Hepco Becker Factory Team)1:08:05
62Eric Danner (RV Edelweiss Roschbach)1:08:30
63Wolfgang Haug (NARR Isoliersysteme GmbH)1:10:42
64Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen)1:11:17
65Marc Sanwald (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team)1:19:42
66Dieter Schulzki (CSV-MTB-Team)1:20:04
67Pierre Seibertz (Team Sebamed)1:22:04
68Frank Bornheim (Team Sebamed)1:40:04
69Frank-Uwe Gastall (Team Sebamed)1:40:06
70Julian Biefang (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes)1:44:19
71Ralf Horstmann (RSG Delbrück)1:51:17
72Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen)2:02:50
73Kurt Werheit (Team Sebamed)2:19:42

Women's general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann-Katrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg)5:36:16
2Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion)0:06:26
3Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion)0:22:58
4Katharina Alberti (Best-Bike-Parts)0:38:36
5Silke Keinath (Team Nutrixxion)0:39:16
6Steffi Meizer (RSV Ebringen / Team Rothaus Vita Classica)0:39:58
7Sonja Brodbeck (CSV-MTB-Team)0:53:44
8Gaby Eulitz (RSC Ingolstadt)1:24:52

