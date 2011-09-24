Image 1 of 12 Hannes Genze chats with Torsten Marx (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 12 Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) wins the stage (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 12 Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) out sprints Karl Platt (Team Bulls) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 12 Alban Lakata and Karl Platt drove the pace in the lead chase group (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 12 Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 12 The chase group (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 12 Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida) on the attack (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 12 Riders on day 2 of the Trans Zollernalb (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 12 The chase group (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 12 The lead group just after the start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 12 The area where stage 2 started (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

After an exciting stage between Balingen and Albstadt, Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) took the victory on second day of Sparkasse Trans Zollernalb. He won the sprint out of a three-man lead group in front of Karl Platt (Team Bulls) and Alexandre Moos (BMC). Platt took two seconds in a bonus sprint and now leads by this two seconds over Lakata and five seconds over Moos. In the women's competition, Ann-Kathrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg) took her second stage win. Again Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion) and Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion) found themselves finishing in second and third.

The man of the day was Andreas Kugler. After 2km of the total 82km, Kugler attacked. He was joined by four more riders, but they couldn't hold his speed and the group began to shrink.Tim Böhme (Team Bulls) was the last man to give up hanging on to Kugler at 40km.

The top chasers were trying to close a two-minute gap to Kugler. Lakata fired over the hills as only Platt, Moos, Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida) and Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon) were able to keep contact.

At the last intermediate sprint at 59.6km, Lakata made a mistake in the corner, so he lost the chance to take valuable bonus seconds. Platt was ahead of Genze at that sprint and therefore gained two seconds for the overall.

Around seven kilometers to go, the five caught Kugler. The Swiss rider couldn't stay with the group.

Mennen was next to lose contact. With two kilometers to go, Genze made a mistake in a slippery corner, leaving Lakata, Platt and Moos two go one-two-three to the finish line.

"I did not have the very best legs today, but I could keep with the top group. I'm happy with my first stage win, and tomorrow I will try everything take the jersey," said Lakata going into the final day of racing.

Genze and Mennen came into fourth and fifth, 15 seconds behind

Same finish order for women

In the women's competion, it was the same picture as the day before. Ann-Kathrin Hellstern escaped and took her second stage win. Title defender Gabi Stanger lost 1:39, and Ivonne Kraft is already at 16:01.

Full Results

Men stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 2:48:19 2 Karl Platt (Team Bulls) 3 Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 4 Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 0:00:15 5 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 6 Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 0:01:27 7 Ruben Scheire (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals België) 0:02:26 8 Tim Böhme (Team Bulls) 0:04:33 9 Torsten Marx (BlackTusk RacingTeam) 0:04:55 10 Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls) 11 Uwe Hardter (RSV Bike-Arge St. Märgen) 12 Joris Massaer (G Skin deforche MTB Racing Team België) 0:05:12 13 Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing) 0:05:16 14 Daniel Aspacher (MHW Cube Racing Team) 0:06:51 15 René Tann (BlackTusk RacingTeam) 0:07:46 16 Daniel Federspiel (Silmax Cannondale Racing Team) 17 Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:08:06 18 Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 19 Frans Claes 0:09:05 20 Max Friedrich (Ergon 24h Racing Team) 0:10:52 21 Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald) 0:11:04 22 Geoffry Maes (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals-België) 0:13:17 23 Marcel Reiser (Sparkasse Zollernalb / BlackTusk Racing) 0:13:19 24 Matthias Gärtner (Team WFG Zollernalb) 0:13:28 25 Micha Van Den Eynde (Team Bike Inn) 0:14:53 26 Sascha Heinke (Team Firebike-Drössiger) 0:15:13 27 Yves Corminboeuf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:18:32 28 Ken Van Den Bulke (MTB Team Langdorp) 29 Gody Jacobs (Trust mtb team vzw) 0:19:34 30 Ulrich Rottler (Uli Rottlers Team Pedal) 31 Stephan Schiele (Team VOBA RSV 06 Nattheim) 0:19:53 32 Ben Kindermans (Trust mtb team vzw) 0:20:11 33 Fabian Eppler (moooove RacingTeam) 0:22:56 34 André Ohndorf (Team Best-Bike-Parts/Progress) 0:22:57 35 Bram Saeys (Smart Cycling (Belgium)) 0:22:59 36 Hans Planckaert (Smart Cycling Team) 0:23:10 37 Lukas Höllrigl (Bike and Run Imst) 0:23:22 38 Kurt Tempst (mtb rudi-bike inn) 0:24:02 39 Benjamin Merkel (RMSV Langenbrand) 0:24:08 40 Sönke Wegner (BQ Cycling Team) 0:24:09 41 Günter Reitz (Team Firebike Drössiger) 0:24:26 42 Roland Kienzler (Team Pedal) 0:24:29 43 Jurgen Vanden Bon (lingier evenza beachbikers vzw) 0:24:39 44 David Osaer (Versluys Evenza Beachbikers Team) 0:24:53 45 Christoph Cords (XC-Riders.de) 0:25:45 46 Dietmar Viesel (Team WFG Zollernalb) 0:27:26 47 David Schädler (RSV Volkertshausen) 0:27:28 48 Wouter Declercq (Trust mtb team vzw) 0:28:35 49 Kai Bodmer (TREK domatec) 0:29:52 50 Pierre Meilick (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:31:15 51 Peter Paelinck (www.REEVAX.be) 0:31:17 52 Bart Boeckmans (MTB Rudi) 0:32:44 53 Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen) 0:34:39 54 Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen) 0:34:41 55 Daniel Sauter (Gonso-Rawoflex-Team / RSG Zollern-Alb) 56 Wim Tollenaere (Team De Fietser - Opwijk) 0:34:43 57 Florian Mindel (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team) 0:36:48 58 Michael Kreiß (Kona Rothaus GER / Bike Ranch Team) 59 Rudi Geentjens 0:37:05 60 Eric Danner (RV Edelweiss Roschbach) 0:44:30 61 Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team) 0:45:23 62 Frank Stanger (Hepco Becker Factory Team) 0:45:26 63 Wolfgang Haug (NARR Isoliersysteme GmbH) 0:46:34 64 Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen) 0:48:36 65 Dieter Schulzki (CSV-MTB-Team) 0:52:52 66 Marc Sanwald (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team) 0:56:15 67 Pierre Seibertz (Team Sebamed) 0:58:01 68 Frank-Uwe Gastall (Team Sebamed) 1:06:24 69 Frank Bornheim (Team Sebamed) 70 Julian Biefang (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes) 1:14:54 71 Ralf Horstmann (RSG Delbrück) 1:15:32 72 Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen) 1:27:04 73 Kurt Werheit (Team Sebamed) 1:37:53 DNF Thomas Heider (RSC 1963 Neustadt e.V.) DNF Timo Häfner (Radwerk Racing Team)

Women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ann-Katrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg) 3:32:05 2 Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion) 0:01:39 3 Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion) 0:16:01 4 Silke Keinath (Team Nutrixxion) 0:16:26 5 Katharina Alberti (Best-Bike-Parts) 0:23:10 6 Steffi Meizer (RSV Ebringen / Team Rothaus Vita Classica) 0:27:30 7 Sonja Brodbeck (CSV-MTB-Team) 0:35:26 8 Gaby Eulitz (RSC Ingolstadt) 0:53:05

Sprint 1 - 22.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 3 seconds 2 Tim Böhme (Team Bulls) 2 3 Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 1

Sprint 2 - 41.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Böhme (Team Bulls) 3 seconds 2 Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 2 3 Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 1

Sprint 3 - 59.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 3 seconds 2 Karl Platt (Team Bulls) 2 3 Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 1

Men's general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Team Bulls) 4:34:35 2 Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:02 3 Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:00:05 4 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:26 5 Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 0:03:01 6 Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 0:04:06 7 Ruben Scheire (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals België) 0:05:13 8 Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls) 0:07:42 9 Torsten Marx (BlackTusk RacingTeam) 0:07:45 10 Uwe Hardter (RSV Bike-Arge St. Märgen) 11 Joris Massaer (G Skin deforche MTB Racing Team België) 0:07:59 12 René Tann (BlackTusk RacingTeam) 0:10:31 13 Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:10:53 14 Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:10:54 15 Frans Claes 0:11:55 16 Daniel Aspacher (MHW Cube Racing Team) 0:12:20 17 Tim Böhme (Team Bulls) 0:12:24 18 Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing) 0:13:17 19 Max Friedrich (Ergon 24h Racing Team) 0:13:46 20 Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald) 0:16:33 21 Daniel Federspiel (Silmax Cannondale Racing Team) 0:17:57 22 Geoffry Maes (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals-België) 0:18:43 23 Marcel Reiser (Sparkasse Zollernalb / BlackTusk Racing) 0:18:47 24 Matthias Gärtner (Team WFG Zollernalb) 0:18:57 25 Micha Van Den Eynde (Team Bike Inn) 0:20:22 26 Sascha Heinke (Team Firebike-Drössiger) 0:23:09 27 Gody Jacobs (Trust mtb team vzw) 0:25:03 28 Yves Corminboeuf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:26:43 29 Ken Van Den Bulke (MTB Team Langdorp) 30 Ulrich Rottler (Uli Rottlers Team Pedal) 0:27:45 31 Stephan Schiele (Team VOBA RSV 06 Nattheim) 0:28:07 32 Ben Kindermans (Trust mtb team vzw) 0:28:34 33 Lukas Höllrigl (Bike and Run Imst) 0:32:01 34 Fabian Eppler (moooove RacingTeam) 0:33:16 35 Bram Saeys (Smart Cycling (Belgium)) 0:33:17 36 André Ohndorf (Team Best-Bike-Parts/Progress) 37 Hans Planckaert (Smart Cycling Team) 0:33:30 38 Kurt Tempst (mtb rudi-bike inn) 0:34:20 39 Jurgen Vanden Bon (lingier evenza beachbikers vzw) 0:35:01 40 Sönke Wegner (BQ Cycling Team) 0:36:50 41 Günter Reitz (Team Firebike Drössiger) 0:37:05 42 Roland Kienzler (Team Pedal) 0:37:10 43 David Osaer (Versluys Evenza Beachbikers Team) 0:37:32 44 Benjamin Merkel (RMSV Langenbrand) 0:38:30 45 Christoph Cords (XC-Riders.de) 0:38:31 46 David Schädler (RSV Volkertshausen) 0:40:11 47 Kai Bodmer (TREK domatec) 0:40:16 48 Wouter Declercq (Trust mtb team vzw) 0:41:18 49 Dietmar Viesel (Team WFG Zollernalb) 0:44:18 50 Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen) 0:44:56 51 Peter Paelinck (www.REEVAX.be) 0:46:24 52 Pierre Meilick (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:48:11 53 Bart Boeckmans (MTB Rudi) 0:49:42 54 Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen) 0:51:36 55 Daniel Sauter (Gonso-Rawoflex-Team / RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:51:39 56 Michael Kreiß (Kona Rothaus GER / Bike Ranch Team) 0:53:46 57 Florian Mindel (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team) 0:54:38 58 Rudi Geentjens 0:54:57 59 Wim Tollenaere (Team De Fietser - Opwijk) 0:58:42 60 Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team) 1:07:20 61 Frank Stanger (Hepco Becker Factory Team) 1:08:05 62 Eric Danner (RV Edelweiss Roschbach) 1:08:30 63 Wolfgang Haug (NARR Isoliersysteme GmbH) 1:10:42 64 Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen) 1:11:17 65 Marc Sanwald (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team) 1:19:42 66 Dieter Schulzki (CSV-MTB-Team) 1:20:04 67 Pierre Seibertz (Team Sebamed) 1:22:04 68 Frank Bornheim (Team Sebamed) 1:40:04 69 Frank-Uwe Gastall (Team Sebamed) 1:40:06 70 Julian Biefang (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes) 1:44:19 71 Ralf Horstmann (RSG Delbrück) 1:51:17 72 Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen) 2:02:50 73 Kurt Werheit (Team Sebamed) 2:19:42