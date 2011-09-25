Image 1 of 3 Hanze Genze (Multivan Merida) takes the stage 3 win at the Trans Zollernalb (Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann) Image 2 of 3 Ann-Kathrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg) wins the women's race at the Trans Zollernalb (Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann) Image 3 of 3 Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon) celebrates overall victory at the Trans Zollernalb (Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann)

Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon) won the second edition of the Trans Zollernalb while Hannes Genze (Multivan Merida) took the final stage victory. In the women's competition, Ann-Kathrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg) won her third of three stages in front of Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion) and Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion).

The Topeak-Ergon team's strategy was successful. Its riders took advantage of the overall situation before third and final stage. While Karl Platt (Bulls) was wearing the yellow jersey with a two-second lead over (Topeak-Ergon) and five seconds over Alexandre Moos (BMC), Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon) was in fourth overall.

After Lakata attacked early, but was caught by Platt. Mennen tried and Platt went on his wheel. Then Mennen tried a second time, and Platt didn't react while Moos did nothing at all.

Genze jumped the gap to Mennen and the two riders went away together. Working together, the extended their gap to more than five minutes because the chasers did not actually chase.

"For me, it was a perfect situation," Genze said "and I speculated exactly on this tactic."

While Genze took the stage and second place overall, Mennen was celebrated as the overall winner in front of a big crowd.

"It went perfectly for us. I had good legs but Hannes was also working hard for us. It's a super success for me and for team," said Mennen. "We had a great race with a perfect organization."

Mennen's teammate Lakata ended up in fourth position on the stage and overall. "I'm happy for Robert and for the team. I will come back next year to win by myself. This stage race was exciting," Lakata said.

Platt was worried about losing yellow. "In the decisive moment, I was alone, without teammates because Thomas (Dietsch) struggled, and Tim (Böhme) had a puncture. I couldn't catch the attacks alone," said Platt, who ended up in third place.

Hellstern wins with a broken finger

Despite a broken finger, Ann-Kathrin Hellstern extended her winning streak to a third consecutive stage and the overall. In the beginning, she escaped from her contenders and rode to a solid win. Ivonne Kraft came close to Gabi Stanger but in the end, it was the same ranking as in the previous days.

Full Results

Men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 2:26:49 2 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:03 3 Karl Platt (Team Bulls) 0:05:00 4 Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:05:02 5 Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing) 0:05:08 6 Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 7 Daniel Federspiel (Silmax Cannondale Racing Team) 0:05:48 8 Ruben Scheire (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals België) 0:05:51 9 Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 10 Frans Claes 0:05:54 11 Torsten Marx (BlackTusk RacingTeam) 0:05:58 12 Joris Massaer (G Skin deforche MTB Racing Team België) 0:06:58 13 Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls) 0:07:01 14 René Tann (BlackTusk RacingTeam) 0:07:33 15 Sascha Heinke (Team Firebike-Drössiger) 16 Tim Böhme (Team Bulls) 0:07:34 17 Geoffry Maes (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals-België) 0:07:49 18 Max Friedrich (Ergon 24h Racing Team) 19 Micha Van Den Eynde (Team Bike Inn) 0:07:52 20 Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald) 0:07:54 21 Daniel Aspacher (MHW Cube Racing Team) 0:07:55 22 Yves Corminboeuf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:08:59 23 Lukas Höllrigl (Bike and Run Imst) 0:09:48 24 Uwe Hardter (RSV Bike-Arge St. Märgen) 0:10:51 25 Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:12:02 26 Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:12:04 27 Ken Van Den Bulke (MTB Team Langdorp) 0:12:17 28 Matthias Gärtner (Team WFG Zollernalb) 0:13:13 29 Gody Jacobs (Trust mtb team vzw) 0:14:39 30 Ulrich Rottler (Uli Rottlers Team Pedal) 0:14:48 31 Marcel Reiser (Sparkasse Zollernalb / BlackTusk Racing) 0:14:54 32 Ben Kindermans (Trust mtb team vzw) 0:15:05 33 Stephan Schiele (Team VOBA RSV 06 Nattheim) 0:18:06 34 Kurt Tempst (mtb rudi-bike inn) 0:18:40 35 Benjamin Merkel (RMSV Langenbrand) 0:18:48 36 Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen) 0:18:50 37 David Osaer (Versluys Evenza Beachbikers Team) 0:18:58 38 David Schädler (RSV Volkertshausen) 0:19:03 39 Fabian Eppler (moooove RacingTeam) 0:19:12 40 André Ohndorf (Team Best-Bike-Parts/Progress) 0:19:25 41 Bram Saeys (Smart Cycling (Belgium)) 0:19:32 42 Jurgen Vanden Bon (lingier evenza beachbikers vzw) 0:19:37 43 Hans Planckaert (Smart Cycling Team) 44 Sönke Wegner (BQ Cycling Team) 0:20:52 45 Roland Kienzler (Team Pedal) 46 Dietmar Viesel (Team WFG Zollernalb) 0:21:14 47 Günter Reitz (Team Firebike Drössiger) 0:24:19 48 Kai Bodmer (TREK domatec) 0:24:28 49 Peter Paelinck (www.REEVAX.be) 0:24:31 50 Christoph Cords (XC-Riders.de) 0:24:32 51 Pierre Meilick (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:24:35 52 Wouter Declercq (Trust mtb team vzw) 0:24:53 53 Wim Tollenaere (Team De Fietser - Opwijk) 0:26:57 54 Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen) 0:26:59 55 Rudi Geentjens 0:29:48 56 Michael Kreiß (Kona Rothaus GER / Bike Ranch Team) 0:30:37 57 Florian Mindel (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team) 0:30:42 58 Eric Danner (RV Edelweiss Roschbach) 0:31:51 59 Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team) 0:32:06 60 Wolfgang Haug (NARR Isoliersysteme GmbH) 0:36:31 61 Marc Sanwald (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team) 0:36:54 62 Frank Stanger (Hepco Becker Factory Team) 0:37:04 63 Dieter Schulzki (CSV-MTB-Team) 0:39:53 64 Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen) 0:40:22 65 Pierre Seibertz (Team Sebamed) 0:43:30 66 Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen) 0:51:13 67 Frank Bornheim (Team Sebamed) 0:53:13 68 Frank-Uwe Gastall (Team Sebamed) 0:53:20 69 Ralf Horstmann (RSG Delbrück) 0:53:21 70 Daniel Sauter (Gonso-Rawoflex-Team / RSG Zollern-Alb) 0:55:28 71 Kurt Werheit (Team Sebamed) 1:13:57

Women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ann-Katrin Hellstern (BQ-Cycling-Team / RIG Freiburg) 2:58:52 2 Gabi Stanger (Team Centurion) 0:04:58 3 Ivonne Kraft (Team Nutrixxion) 0:05:50 4 Katharina Alberti (Best-Bike-Parts) 0:07:50 5 Sonja Brodbeck (CSV-MTB-Team) 0:19:23 6 Silke Keinath (Team Nutrixxion) 0:21:37 7 Steffi Meizer (RSV Ebringen / Team Rothaus Vita Classica) 0:35:32 8 Gaby Eulitz (RSC Ingolstadt) 0:51:04

Sprint 1 - 16.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 3 pts 2 Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 2 3 Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 1

Sprint 2 - 37.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 3 pts 2 Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 2 3 Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing) 1

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Mennen (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 7:01:47 2 Hannes Genze (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 0:02:36 3 Karl Platt (Team Bulls) 0:04:37 4 Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team) 0:04:41 5 Alexandre Moos (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:04:49 6 Andreas Kugler (Multivan-Merida Biking Team) 0:09:32 7 Ruben Scheire (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals België) 0:10:41 8 Torsten Marx (BlackTusk RacingTeam) 0:13:20 9 Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls) 0:14:20 10 Joris Massaer (G Skin deforche MTB Racing Team België) 0:14:34 11 Frans Claes 0:17:26 12 René Tann (BlackTusk RacingTeam) 0:17:41 13 Matthias Pfrommer (Team Haico-Racing) 0:18:01 14 Uwe Hardter (RSV Bike-Arge St. Märgen) 0:18:13 15 Tim Böhme (Team Bulls) 0:19:35 16 Daniel Aspacher (MHW Cube Racing Team) 0:19:52 17 Max Friedrich (Ergon 24h Racing Team) 0:21:12 18 Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:22:33 19 Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:22:34 20 Daniel Federspiel (Silmax Cannondale Racing Team) 0:23:22 21 Andreas Kleiber (Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes / Hochschwarzwald) 0:24:04 22 Geoffry Maes (MTB Rudi Bike Inn Herentals-België) 0:26:09 23 Micha Van Den Eynde (Team Bike Inn) 0:27:51 24 Sascha Heinke (Team Firebike-Drössiger) 0:30:19 25 Matthias Gärtner (Team WFG Zollernalb) 0:31:47 26 Marcel Reiser (Sparkasse Zollernalb / BlackTusk Racing) 0:33:18 27 Yves Corminboeuf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:35:19 28 Ken Van Den Bulke (MTB Team Langdorp) 0:38:37 29 Gody Jacobs (Trust mtb team vzw) 0:39:19 30 Lukas Höllrigl (Bike and Run Imst) 0:41:26 31 Ulrich Rottler (Uli Rottlers Team Pedal) 0:42:10 32 Ben Kindermans (Trust mtb team vzw) 0:43:16 33 Stephan Schiele (Team VOBA RSV 06 Nattheim) 0:45:50 34 Fabian Eppler (moooove RacingTeam) 0:52:05 35 André Ohndorf (Team Best-Bike-Parts/Progress) 0:52:19 36 Bram Saeys (Smart Cycling (Belgium)) 0:52:26 37 Kurt Tempst (mtb rudi-bike inn) 0:52:37 38 Hans Planckaert (Smart Cycling Team) 0:52:44 39 Jurgen Vanden Bon (lingier evenza beachbikers vzw) 0:54:15 40 David Osaer (Versluys Evenza Beachbikers Team) 0:56:07 41 Benjamin Merkel (RMSV Langenbrand) 0:56:55 42 Sönke Wegner (BQ Cycling Team) 0:57:19 43 Roland Kienzler (Team Pedal) 0:57:39 44 David Schädler (RSV Volkertshausen) 0:58:51 45 Günter Reitz (Team Firebike Drössiger) 1:01:01 46 Christoph Cords (XC-Riders.de) 1:02:40 47 Christoph Lander (RSV Geislingen) 1:03:23 48 Kai Bodmer (TREK domatec) 1:04:21 49 Dietmar Viesel (Team WFG Zollernalb) 1:05:09 50 Wouter Declercq (Trust mtb team vzw) 1:05:48 51 Peter Paelinck (www.REEVAX.be) 1:10:32 52 Pierre Meilick (Team Gonso-Rawoflex/RSG Zollern-Alb) 1:12:23 53 Patrik Cura (RSV Geislingen) 1:18:12 54 Michael Kreiß (Kona Rothaus GER / Bike Ranch Team) 1:24:00 55 Rudi Geentjens 1:24:22 56 Florian Mindel (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team) 1:24:57 57 Wim Tollenaere (Team De Fietser - Opwijk) 1:25:16 58 Thomas Jäger (Univega Pro Cycling Team) 1:39:03 59 Eric Danner (RV Edelweiss Roschbach) 1:39:58 60 Frank Stanger (Hepco Becker Factory Team) 1:44:46 61 Daniel Sauter (Gonso-Rawoflex-Team / RSG Zollern-Alb) 1:46:44 62 Wolfgang Haug (NARR Isoliersysteme GmbH) 1:46:50 63 Arman Yigitkurt (RSV Geislingen) 1:51:16 64 Marc Sanwald (TSV Schmiden / activity-racing-team) 1:56:13 65 Dieter Schulzki (CSV-MTB-Team) 1:59:34 66 Pierre Seibertz (Team Sebamed) 2:05:11 67 Frank Bornheim (Team Sebamed) 2:32:54 68 Frank-Uwe Gastall (Team Sebamed) 2:33:03 69 Ralf Horstmann (RSG Delbrück) 2:44:15 70 Jürgen Schulz (SF Lauffen) 2:53:40 71 Kurt Werheit (Team Sebamed) 3:33:16