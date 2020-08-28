Démare doubles up in Tour Poitou-Charentes

Race Results
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French champion extends race lead with second stage win

Groupama-FDJ’s Arnaud Démare takes the overall victory at the 2020 Tour de Wallonie
Groupama-FDJ’s Arnaud Démare takes the overall victory at the 2020 Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

French champion Arnaud Démare went two for two at the Tour Poitou-Charentes, taking out the second stage bunch sprint ahead of Ivan Garcia (Bahrain McLaren) and Alexander Krieger (Alpecin-Fenix).

The win helped extend the Groupama-FDJ rider's lead to 12 seconds over Krieger with stage 1 escapee Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) in third at 15 seconds.

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“There was a real risk of echelons, so we remained very attentive”, Démare said. “It got tense at times, but it never broke apart. There wasn’t a strong enough team. We wanted to save ourselves for the final, but there was not enough wind to make it hard either. In any case, Hugo and Kono made a big effort to get back on the break that included some big rouleurs.” 

“Today we really did a perfect lead-out train. It was a bit of a rough finish, so we took the lead with two kilometers to go with Benjamin and Miles, who did a big job. We passed the roundabouts in the first positions, very quickly, and we could even come out of them with a small gap behind Ramon. Then, Jacopo launched me into the last turn, at 300 meters. 

"We were 1-2 in the corner and there was already a small gap. I did my sprint and it was another victory at the end. It’s perfect."

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Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:07:43
2Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
3Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
4Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
5Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
7Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
8Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
9Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
10Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez
12Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
14Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez
15Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
16Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
17Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Readynez
18Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
19Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
20Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
22James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez
23Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
24Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
25Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
27Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Cofidis
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
29Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
30Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
31Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
32Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
34Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
35Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
36Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
37Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
38Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
39Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
40Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
41Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
42Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
43Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
44Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
45Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:00:12
46Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
47Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
48Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
49Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
50Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:00:14
51Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
52Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
53Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence
54Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Alpecin-Fenix
55Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
57Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
58Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
60François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
61Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
62Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
64Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
66William Barta (USA) CCC Team
67Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
69Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
70Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
71Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
72Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
73Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
75Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
76Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
77Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
78Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
79Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
80Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
81Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence
83Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
84Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
85Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Riccardo Minali (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
DNF Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFVictor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
DNFLouis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNS Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNS Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
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Sprint 1 - Saujon - 12.4 km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1
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Sprint 2 - Echiré - 155.3 km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1
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Sprint 3 - Echiré - 171.7 km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
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Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25
2Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 20
3Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 16
4Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 14
5Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
6Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10
7Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9
8Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 8
9Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 7
10Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6
11Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez 5
12Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 3
14Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez 2
15Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 1
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Mountain 1, Echiré, km. 150.3 -
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1
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Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 4:07:43
2Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
3Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez
4Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
5Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
6Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
7Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
8James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez
9Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Cofidis
10Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
11Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
12Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
13Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
15Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
16Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
17Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:12
18Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:14
19Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
20William Barta (USA) CCC Team
21Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
22Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'