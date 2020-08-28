Démare doubles up in Tour Poitou-Charentes

Groupama-FDJ’s Arnaud Démare takes the overall victory at the 2020 Tour de Wallonie

French champion Arnaud Démare went two for two at the Tour Poitou-Charentes, taking out the second stage bunch sprint ahead of Ivan Garcia (Bahrain McLaren) and Alexander Krieger (Alpecin-Fenix).

The win helped extend the Groupama-FDJ rider's lead to 12 seconds over Krieger with stage 1 escapee Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) in third at 15 seconds.

The stage threatened to be blown apart in the crosswinds, but the splits failed to materialize. A breakaway with Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie) and Laurens De Vreese (Astana) was hunted closely by the peloton and reeled in well in advance of the finish.

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“There was a real risk of echelons, so we remained very attentive”, Démare said. “It got tense at times, but it never broke apart. There wasn’t a strong enough team. We wanted to save ourselves for the final, but there was not enough wind to make it hard either. In any case, Hugo and Kono made a big effort to get back on the break that included some big rouleurs.”

The peloton finally put an end to the breakaway with over 10km to go and then Groupama-FDJ wound up the sprint.

“Today we really did a perfect lead-out train. It was a bit of a rough finish, so we took the lead with two kilometers to go with Benjamin and Miles, who did a big job. We passed the roundabouts in the first positions, very quickly, and we could even come out of them with a small gap behind Ramon. Then, Jacopo launched me into the last turn, at 300 meters.

"We were 1-2 in the corner and there was already a small gap. I did my sprint and it was another victory at the end. It’s perfect."

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:07:43 2 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 3 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 4 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 5 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 7 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 9 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 10 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez 12 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 14 Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez 15 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 16 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 17 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Readynez 18 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 19 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 20 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 22 James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez 23 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 24 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 25 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez 26 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 27 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Cofidis 28 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 29 Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 30 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 31 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 32 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 34 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 35 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 36 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 37 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 38 Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 39 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 40 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 41 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie 43 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 44 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 45 Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:00:12 46 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 47 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 48 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 49 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 50 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:00:14 51 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 52 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 53 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 54 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Alpecin-Fenix 55 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 57 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 58 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 60 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 61 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 62 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 64 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 66 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 67 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 69 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 70 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 72 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 73 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 75 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 76 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 77 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 78 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 79 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 80 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 81 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 83 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 84 Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 85 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence DNF Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole DNF Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis DNF Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert DNF Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 DNS Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole DNS Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sprint 1 - Saujon - 12.4 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sprint 2 - Echiré - 155.3 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sprint 3 - Echiré - 171.7 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 3 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 2 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 20 3 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 16 4 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 14 5 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10 7 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 8 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 8 9 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 7 10 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez 5 12 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 3 14 Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez 2 15 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mountain 1, Echiré, km. 150.3 - Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1