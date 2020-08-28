Démare doubles up in Tour Poitou-Charentes
French champion extends race lead with second stage win
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French champion Arnaud Démare went two for two at the Tour Poitou-Charentes, taking out the second stage bunch sprint ahead of Ivan Garcia (Bahrain McLaren) and Alexander Krieger (Alpecin-Fenix).
The win helped extend the Groupama-FDJ rider's lead to 12 seconds over Krieger with stage 1 escapee Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) in third at 15 seconds.
The stage threatened to be blown apart in the crosswinds, but the splits failed to materialize. A breakaway with Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie) and Laurens De Vreese (Astana) was hunted closely by the peloton and reeled in well in advance of the finish.Article continues below
“There was a real risk of echelons, so we remained very attentive”, Démare said. “It got tense at times, but it never broke apart. There wasn’t a strong enough team. We wanted to save ourselves for the final, but there was not enough wind to make it hard either. In any case, Hugo and Kono made a big effort to get back on the break that included some big rouleurs.”
The peloton finally put an end to the breakaway with over 10km to go and then Groupama-FDJ wound up the sprint.
“Today we really did a perfect lead-out train. It was a bit of a rough finish, so we took the lead with two kilometers to go with Benjamin and Miles, who did a big job. We passed the roundabouts in the first positions, very quickly, and we could even come out of them with a small gap behind Ramon. Then, Jacopo launched me into the last turn, at 300 meters.
"We were 1-2 in the corner and there was already a small gap. I did my sprint and it was another victory at the end. It’s perfect."
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|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:07:43
|2
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|3
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|5
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|7
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|9
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|10
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez
|12
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez
|15
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|16
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|17
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Readynez
|18
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|19
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez
|23
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|24
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|25
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|27
|Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Cofidis
|28
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|29
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|30
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|31
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|32
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|34
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|35
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|36
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|37
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|38
|Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|39
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|41
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|43
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|45
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:00:12
|46
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|47
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|48
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|49
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|50
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:14
|51
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|52
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|53
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence
|54
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Alpecin-Fenix
|55
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|57
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|58
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|60
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|61
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|64
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|66
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|67
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|69
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|72
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|73
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|75
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|76
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|77
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|78
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|79
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|80
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|81
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence
|83
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|85
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|DNF
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNS
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|2
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|20
|3
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|16
|4
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|14
|5
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|10
|7
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|8
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|8
|9
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|7
|10
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez
|5
|12
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|3
|14
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez
|2
|15
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|4:07:43
|2
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|3
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez
|4
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|5
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|7
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez
|9
|Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Cofidis
|10
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|11
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|12
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|13
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15
|Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|16
|Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|17
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:12
|18
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:14
|19
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|21
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'