Image 1 of 34

The top three women for criterium stage.

The top three women for criterium stage.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 2 of 34

he mens field passes by the Silver City courthouse.

he mens field passes by the Silver City courthouse.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 3 of 34

Riders make there way through the final turn on the crit course.

Riders make there way through the final turn on the crit course.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 4 of 34

Luis Amaran (Jamis) leads the break.

Luis Amaran (Jamis) leads the break.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 5 of 34

Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles) leads an attack on the field.

Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles) leads an attack on the field.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 6 of 34

Jesse Anthony (Optum) leading the chase.

Jesse Anthony (Optum) leading the chase.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 7 of 34

Zack Bell (Smartstop) pulling hard on the front of the break.

Zack Bell (Smartstop) pulling hard on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 8 of 34

The UnitedHealthcare team stays near the front with only a few laps to go.

The UnitedHealthcare team stays near the front with only a few laps to go.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 9 of 34

Optum takes up the chase late in the race.

Optum takes up the chase late in the race.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 10 of 34

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) leads the mens break.

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) leads the mens break.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 11 of 34

A couple riders go off the front again as the mens race starts to wind down.

A couple riders go off the front again as the mens race starts to wind down.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 12 of 34

Luis Amaran (Jamis) rides with teammates before taking the stage win.

Luis Amaran (Jamis) rides with teammates before taking the stage win.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 13 of 34

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) brings teammate Zach Bell towards the front on the final laps.

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) brings teammate Zach Bell towards the front on the final laps.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 14 of 34

Optum and UnitedHealthcare line up the sprint trains going into the final lap.

Optum and UnitedHealthcare line up the sprint trains going into the final lap.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 15 of 34

Ty Magner (Hincapie) takes the sprint.

Ty Magner (Hincapie) takes the sprint.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 16 of 34

The top three men for the criterium stage.

The top three men for the criterium stage.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 17 of 34

Racing through downtown Silver City.

Racing through downtown Silver City.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 18 of 34

The mens field takes to the line for the crit.

The mens field takes to the line for the crit.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 19 of 34

Things begin to break up early on in the mens race.

Things begin to break up early on in the mens race.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 20 of 34

The men get strung out on the way down Main Street.

The men get strung out on the way down Main Street.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 21 of 34

Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) makes her way into the break

Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) makes her way into the break
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 22 of 34

The break goes up the road in the women’s race.

The break goes up the road in the women's race.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 23 of 34

Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) riding in the break.

Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) riding in the break.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 24 of 34

The women’s break crests the climb on the back of the course.

The women's break crests the climb on the back of the course.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 25 of 34

The women’s field on the climb.

The women's field on the climb.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 26 of 34

Womens jersey leaders on the start line.

Womens jersey leaders on the start line.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 27 of 34

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) goes into the final stage holding onto the leaders jersey.

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) goes into the final stage holding onto the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 28 of 34

The women on the way down the decent.

The women on the way down the decent.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 29 of 34

UnitedHealthcare team director Rachel Heal giving the thumbs up to go for the win.

UnitedHealthcare team director Rachel Heal giving the thumbs up to go for the win.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 30 of 34

Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) leading the break with 2 laps to go.

Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) leading the break with 2 laps to go.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 31 of 34

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) launches her attack with one lap to go.

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) launches her attack with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 32 of 34

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win.

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 33 of 34

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) fight to the finish behind the break.

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) fight to the finish behind the break.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 34 of 34

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) puts on the leaders jersey to wear into the final stage.

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) puts on the leaders jersey to wear into the final stage.
(Image credit: Epic Images)

The Tour of the Gila was turned on its head on Saturday night during the stage four criterium in downtown Silver City when four riders lapped the men's field, propelling UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day from 13th overall into the red leader's jersey heading into Sunday's Gila Monster stage. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Luis Amaran took the stage win.

In the women's race, US pro criterium champion Alison Powers jumped away from a daylong breakaway of four riders with one-and-a-half laps remaining to solo in for the win. Her teammate Mara Abbott conserved energy in the field and hung onto her leader's jersey before Sunday's Queen stage.

The 1.74km, four-corner course included 24.4 meters of climbing per lap and a swooping downhill final corner leading into a slightly uphill finish on a long straightaway.

UnitedHealthcare connects on hail Mary

The men's criterium started like any other, with multiple attacks flying up the road for the first part of the race until one of the moves finally stuck, with Day, Amaran, Zach Bell (Team SmartStop) and Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling) getting away 11 laps into the 40-lap event.

Although UnitedHealthcare didn't go into the race thinking it could steal the leader's jersey from Optum's Carter Jones, as the race played out it became clear to director Mike Tamayo that there was a chance to take the overall lead.

“It was a hail Mary pass,” Tamayo said of day's gambit. “We thought if the field sits up at one point and you could lap the field, it's at least two minutes. So we had Lucas [Euser] up the road early, and I was giving him the full-gas-go for the engine, and then that got brought back. Ben went in the next move, and they let the leash out a little bit too long.”

With four riders up the road and Day the best placed overall at 1:58 down, Optum rode tempo on the front for nine laps before the leaders' gap had ballooned to 1:40 and they were just 14 seconds behind the field.

“At that point, I didn't care about the stage,” Tamayo said. “All I wanted to do was take the two minutes. Give me the red jersey. That's it. Simple.”

Day said the team's plan going into the race was to be aggressive and be a part of the race. That all changed when Optum let Day's group lap the field.

“In the end it just happened to be that I was the guy in the move that Optum decided to let go,” Day said. “It didn't even really dawn on me that it could be the red jersey as well. And so it wasn't until we kind of caught the group that it dawned on me that that was the situation. So here we are. We've got the jersey for tomorrow, and the game's back on. We come crawling back.”

Although the Optum squad was obviously disappointed to give up the overall lead and also come away empty-handed in the stage results, director Jonas Carney tried to look at the day's effort in the best possible light heading into Sunday's Queen stage.

“I think in hindsight it's probably a good situation for us going into tomorrow that we don't have to defend with the team we have here,” Carney said. “We have multiple sprinters who aren't really going to get over those climbs. Almost nobody ever succeeds in defending [the final stage]. I think with our roster it would have been incredibly difficult. We knew that going in.”

After the group lapped the field and Day's move into the overall lead seemed assured, attention turned back to the stage win. UnitedHealthcare sent riders back to move Day toward the front, as did SmartStop with Bell, Jamis with Amaran and Optum with Selander.

But with just two laps to go, a crash in turn one near the front of the field sent Bell to the ground with a broken collarbone. On the final sprint, Hincapie Sportswear's Ty Magner crossed the line first ahead of Bissell's Nicholai Brochner and SmartStop's Travis McCabe. Amaran crossed the line fifth ahead of Day and Selander in the pack to take the stage win.

After the race, Amaran said he knew the group had a good chance to stay away, and if it did he had a good chance to win.

“I knew that Ben Day and Zach Bell were strong,” he said. “The Optum guy wasn't really working, but I knew they were strong and we had a chance to stay away, but I didn't think we were going to lap the field. I knew that when we lapped the field there was a chance – with four guys – to win the stage. I knew that Zach Bell had probably the best chance.”

But with Bell out of the finale, Amaran was able to put his own bunch-sprint skills to good use.

“He is the lead-out guy for J.J. Haedo,” said Jamis director Sebastian Alexandre. “So he's used to that. He knows this crit very well, because we have won several times here. So he knew where he needed to be to be up there.”

Day now leads Jones by 28 seconds in the overall and Jamis' Gregory Brenes by 30 seconds. SmartStop's Rob Britton is fourth, 38 seconds down, followed by Jelly Belly's Kirk Carlsen in fifth, 44 seconds back. Jamis now has four riders in the top 10 with Brenes, Amaran in sixth, Matt Cooke in eighth and stage 1 winner Daniel Jaramillo in ninth. UnitedHealthcare's best-placed rider behind Day is Euser in 15th place, 2:53 down.

Tamayo said his team is ready to take up the difficult task of defending the lead on the Queen stage, and his riders will do it with respect to the jersey.

“The challenging part is that Jamis has an amazing team here for climbing,” he said. “So hats off to them. [Alexandre] put together a really great team of climbers. So it's going to be hard to race against those guys in the mountains tomorrow. But we'll go out swinging. That's how we do it. If we lose, we lose, but we'll go out swinging.”

Powers proves criterium prowess

The women's race was more straightforward the men's race, with the breakaway of four peeling away from the field about eight laps into the 25-lap contest. Carmen Small (DNA Cycling), Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) and Jessica Cerra (FCS-Zngine) joined Powers off the front for the rest of the race.

“That was very early in the race, but everyone was working really well,” Powers said of the breakaway. “I knew Carmen was super motivated for a breakaway, so she was working. I worked, but not full gas, because I didn't really have to. The team plan was to go for a breakaway and try to get stage win. So that was perfect. It was great.”

With Powers up the road, the rest of her UnitedHealthcare teammates were free to sit in the group and conserve energy for their defense of Abbott's red leader's jersey on Sunday.

Colavita sent stage 3 winner Lauren Brown off the front in a bridging attempt, followed by Olivia Dillon after field brought back Brown's effort. But the group wasn't keen on letting any other riders join the quartet up the road, and it quickly brought back the riders who tried.

The leaders' gap grew to 32 seconds with just five laps remaining, and it was clear the winner would come from the breakaway. At that point, Powers started considering her options for the finale.

“I didn't want to leave it to a sprint, because Carmen's a faster sprinter and Jo [Kiesanowski] is a faster sprinter,” Powers said. “But I knew if I went with more than two laps to go that's a little far and I'd get too tired. So I waited for an opportunity, you know, where are my strengths? OK, down hills and corners are my strengths, so I went with about one-and-a-half laps to go. And that last lap hurt real badly.”

Powers held off her chasing former breakaway companions and soloed in seven seconds ahead of Small for the win. Kiesanowski finished with Small for third. Cerra was fourth, 12 second off Powers' pace. Dillon won the field sprint for fifth, 27 seconds behind the leader.

The top three in the GC remained unchanged after the stage, but time bonuses gained by Small and Powers moved both ahead of Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) into fourth and fifth, respectively. Small is now 2:24 behind Abbott. Powers is 2:27 down. Stephens is now in sixth, 3:02 down.

Sunday's Gila Monster Road Race is one of the toughest days on the US circuit. The men's 161.9km stage includes 2,738 meters of ascending over two category 3 climbs, two category 2 climbs and a category 1 climb, finishing in Pinos Altos. The women's 110.9km stage includes 1,710 meters of ascending over two category three climbs and one category 2 climb.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1:30:57
2Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:16
5Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
6Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
9Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
10Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
11Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
12Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
14Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
16Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
17Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
18Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
19Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
20Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
22Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
23Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
24Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:24
25Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
26Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
28Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
30David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
31Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
32Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
33Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
34Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
35Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
36Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
37Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
38Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
40John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy
41Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block
42Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
43Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:31
44Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling
45Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
46Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
47Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
48Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
49Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
50Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
51Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
52Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
53Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
54Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
55Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
56Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
57Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop
58Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:02:46
59Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:02:47
60Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop
61Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
62Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
63Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
65Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
66Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
67Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
68Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
69Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
70Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
71Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
72Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
73Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek
74Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
75Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
76Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
77Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
78Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
79Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy
80Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
81Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
82Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
83Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:02
84Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:03
85Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:17
86Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:03:37
87Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:04:08
88Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team0:04:14
89Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:04:20
90Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:04:22
91Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
92Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
93Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:04:25
94Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:31
95Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
96Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:05:14
97Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
98Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
99James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
100Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
101Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:05:32
102Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava0:06:48
103Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
104Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
105Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
HDRiley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
DNSFred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNSColby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:05:54
2Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:07
3Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
4Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:00:12
5Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:00:27
6Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:28
8Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:31
9Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team
10Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
11Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
12Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
15Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
16Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
17Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
18Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
19Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
21Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16
22Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
23Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
24Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking
25Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten
27Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team
28Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
29Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
30Anne Donley (USA)
31Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling
32Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
33Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
34Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing
35Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
36Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
37Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
38Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:37
39Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty160:00:52
40Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:01:34
41Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:01:43
42Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
43Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa0:01:44
44Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty160:02:04
45Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:02:54
46Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16
47Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:04:09
48Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek0:05:06
49Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder0:06:01
50Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
DNSJessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
DNSGenevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba

Men sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block5pts
2Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1

Men sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3
3Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop1

Men sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3
3Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop1

Men sprint - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home15pts
2Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
4Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team8
5Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team6
6Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop5
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
8Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team3
9Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block2
10Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1

Women sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K45pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top3
3Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1

Women sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore5pts
2Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K43
3Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top1

Women sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K45pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top3
3Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Women sprint finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K412
3Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top10
4Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore8
5Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking6
6Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
7Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K44
8Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K43
9Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team2
10Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov1

Elite men teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling4:37:23
2Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Team Smartstop
4Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:08
5Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:02:16
6Hincapie Sportswear0:02:24
7Bissell Development Team
8California Giant/Specialized
9Marc Pro-Strava0:02:39
105-Hour Energy
11Landis/Trec0:02:47
12Team Rio Grande Cycling
13Team H&R Block0:02:55
14Horizon Organic/Einstein0:03:17
15BMW Development Team0:03:18
16Silber Pro Cycling Team0:05:24
17Airgas Cycling0:05:53

Elite women's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:18:40
2DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:08
3Team TIBCO to the Top0:00:11
4FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:00:16
5Cloud Racing0:00:35
6TWENTY16 Pro Cycling0:00:56

Elite men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8:45:26
2Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:28
3Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:30
4Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop0:00:38
5Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:44
6Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:58
7Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:59
8Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:02
9Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:21
10Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:44
11Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:54
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:01:56
13Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:02:02
14Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:02:34
15Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:39
16Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:53
17Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:58
18Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop0:03:36
19Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:51
20Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:03:57
21Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:04:05
22Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:04:07
23Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:25
24Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:04:26
25Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:39
26Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:55
27Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:05:08
28Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:05:17
29Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:05:19
30James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:05:31
31John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:06:39
32Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:07:23
33Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:24
34Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:09
35Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:12
36Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block0:09:13
37Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop0:09:43
38Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:10:29
39Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:11:16
40David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:11:37
41Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:11:51
42Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:12:15
43Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:48
44Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:13:02
45Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:13:27
46Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:38
47Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
48Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
49Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:14:31
50Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:14:58
51Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:15:00
52Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:15:43
53Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava0:15:54
54Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:16:14
55Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:16:53
56Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:17:31
57Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:17:43
58Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:18:20
59Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:56
60Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:19:20
61Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:19:59
62Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:20:19
63Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:22:09
64Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:11
65Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:22:18
66Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:22:44
67Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:58
68Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:23:06
69Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:23:22
70Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:24:14
71Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:24:19
72Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop0:24:28
73Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:43
74Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block0:25:57
75Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block0:26:13
76Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:26:15
77Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:26
78Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:26:40
79Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:26:59
80Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
81Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team0:27:45
82Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:28:07
83Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:28:21
84Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:28:43
85Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:11
86Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:31
87Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek0:29:55
88Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team0:30:06
89Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:30:16
90Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
91David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:30:36
92Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:31:05
93Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team0:31:19
94Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:31:36
95Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:33:48
96Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek0:34:44
97Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:37:18
98Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:37:44
99Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:38:03
100Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:38:48
101Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:39:25
102Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:40:03
103Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:43:41
104Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:48:57
105Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:52:09

Elite women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8:34:35
2Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:02:15
3Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty160:02:22
4Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:24
5Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:27
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:03:02
7Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:14
8Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:03:40
9Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:44
10Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:55
11Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top0:04:10
12Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:04:32
13Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:04:42
14Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty160:04:51
15Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:19
16Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:05:44
17Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:05:58
18Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:06:04
19Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport0:06:26
20Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty160:06:34
21Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty160:07:26
22Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:07:36
23Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling0:07:51
24Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten0:07:56
25Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:08:13
26Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:08:47
27Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:09:07
28Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:14:28
29Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:16:49
30Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:17:08
31Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty160:17:31
32Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:17:47
33Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:18:07
34Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing0:19:56
35Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:20:22
36Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team0:20:42
37Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:22:50
38Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:25:40
39Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:27:06
40Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:27:11
41Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty160:27:27
42Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:27:40
43Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team0:29:08
44Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:29:11
45Anne Donley (USA)0:29:15
46Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa0:29:18
47Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek0:31:41
48Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:32:20
49Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder0:47:31
50Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:49:37

Elite men mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home15pts
2Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
3Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home13
4Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home9
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
6Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop7
7Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy6
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
9Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
10Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop1
11Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
12Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block1

Elite women mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore27pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
3Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
4Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports10
5Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty169
6Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top5
7Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
8Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top2
9Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
10Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1

Elite men sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home22pts
2Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team21
3Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20
4Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis16
5Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop15
6Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
7Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
10Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team8
11Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team8
12Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team7
13Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block7
14Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
15Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
16Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3
17Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team3
18Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
19Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home2
20Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop2
21Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling1
22Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1
23Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy1

Elite women sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K450pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top29
3Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore24
4Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top10
6Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty168
7Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty166
8Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
9Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking6
10Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
11Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
12Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top4
13Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K44
14Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K43
15Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K43
16Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov3
17Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
18Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team2
19Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty161
20Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov1
21Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1
22Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty161

Elite men team general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamis - Hagens Berman26:16:16
2Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:56
3Team Smartstop0:03:36
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:24
5Bissell Development Team0:06:56
6Hincapie Sportswear Development0:07:52
75-Hour Energy0:13:08
8Marc Pro-Strava0:16:14
9Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:16:35
10Team Rio Grande Cycling0:35:32
11Airgas Cycling0:40:41
12Horizon Organic/Einstein0:45:04
13Landis/Trec0:52:34
14Team H&R Block0:55:10
15BMW Development Team0:56:17
16California Giant/Specialized1:10:37
17Silber Pro Cycling Team1:35:39

Elite women team general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25:49:27
2Team TIBCO to the Top0:03:58
3TWENTY16 Pro Cycling0:06:30
4FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:07:40
5DNA Cycling p/b K40:08:00
6Cloud Racing1:05:07

