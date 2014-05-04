Day takes overall lead after criterium upset
Powers strikes in women's race
Stage 4: Silver City - Silver City
The Tour of the Gila was turned on its head on Saturday night during the stage four criterium in downtown Silver City when four riders lapped the men's field, propelling UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day from 13th overall into the red leader's jersey heading into Sunday's Gila Monster stage. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Luis Amaran took the stage win.
In the women's race, US pro criterium champion Alison Powers jumped away from a daylong breakaway of four riders with one-and-a-half laps remaining to solo in for the win. Her teammate Mara Abbott conserved energy in the field and hung onto her leader's jersey before Sunday's Queen stage.
The 1.74km, four-corner course included 24.4 meters of climbing per lap and a swooping downhill final corner leading into a slightly uphill finish on a long straightaway.
UnitedHealthcare connects on hail Mary
The men's criterium started like any other, with multiple attacks flying up the road for the first part of the race until one of the moves finally stuck, with Day, Amaran, Zach Bell (Team SmartStop) and Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling) getting away 11 laps into the 40-lap event.
Although UnitedHealthcare didn't go into the race thinking it could steal the leader's jersey from Optum's Carter Jones, as the race played out it became clear to director Mike Tamayo that there was a chance to take the overall lead.
“It was a hail Mary pass,” Tamayo said of day's gambit. “We thought if the field sits up at one point and you could lap the field, it's at least two minutes. So we had Lucas [Euser] up the road early, and I was giving him the full-gas-go for the engine, and then that got brought back. Ben went in the next move, and they let the leash out a little bit too long.”
With four riders up the road and Day the best placed overall at 1:58 down, Optum rode tempo on the front for nine laps before the leaders' gap had ballooned to 1:40 and they were just 14 seconds behind the field.
“At that point, I didn't care about the stage,” Tamayo said. “All I wanted to do was take the two minutes. Give me the red jersey. That's it. Simple.”
Day said the team's plan going into the race was to be aggressive and be a part of the race. That all changed when Optum let Day's group lap the field.
“In the end it just happened to be that I was the guy in the move that Optum decided to let go,” Day said. “It didn't even really dawn on me that it could be the red jersey as well. And so it wasn't until we kind of caught the group that it dawned on me that that was the situation. So here we are. We've got the jersey for tomorrow, and the game's back on. We come crawling back.”
Although the Optum squad was obviously disappointed to give up the overall lead and also come away empty-handed in the stage results, director Jonas Carney tried to look at the day's effort in the best possible light heading into Sunday's Queen stage.
“I think in hindsight it's probably a good situation for us going into tomorrow that we don't have to defend with the team we have here,” Carney said. “We have multiple sprinters who aren't really going to get over those climbs. Almost nobody ever succeeds in defending [the final stage]. I think with our roster it would have been incredibly difficult. We knew that going in.”
After the group lapped the field and Day's move into the overall lead seemed assured, attention turned back to the stage win. UnitedHealthcare sent riders back to move Day toward the front, as did SmartStop with Bell, Jamis with Amaran and Optum with Selander.
But with just two laps to go, a crash in turn one near the front of the field sent Bell to the ground with a broken collarbone. On the final sprint, Hincapie Sportswear's Ty Magner crossed the line first ahead of Bissell's Nicholai Brochner and SmartStop's Travis McCabe. Amaran crossed the line fifth ahead of Day and Selander in the pack to take the stage win.
After the race, Amaran said he knew the group had a good chance to stay away, and if it did he had a good chance to win.
“I knew that Ben Day and Zach Bell were strong,” he said. “The Optum guy wasn't really working, but I knew they were strong and we had a chance to stay away, but I didn't think we were going to lap the field. I knew that when we lapped the field there was a chance – with four guys – to win the stage. I knew that Zach Bell had probably the best chance.”
But with Bell out of the finale, Amaran was able to put his own bunch-sprint skills to good use.
“He is the lead-out guy for J.J. Haedo,” said Jamis director Sebastian Alexandre. “So he's used to that. He knows this crit very well, because we have won several times here. So he knew where he needed to be to be up there.”
Day now leads Jones by 28 seconds in the overall and Jamis' Gregory Brenes by 30 seconds. SmartStop's Rob Britton is fourth, 38 seconds down, followed by Jelly Belly's Kirk Carlsen in fifth, 44 seconds back. Jamis now has four riders in the top 10 with Brenes, Amaran in sixth, Matt Cooke in eighth and stage 1 winner Daniel Jaramillo in ninth. UnitedHealthcare's best-placed rider behind Day is Euser in 15th place, 2:53 down.
Tamayo said his team is ready to take up the difficult task of defending the lead on the Queen stage, and his riders will do it with respect to the jersey.
“The challenging part is that Jamis has an amazing team here for climbing,” he said. “So hats off to them. [Alexandre] put together a really great team of climbers. So it's going to be hard to race against those guys in the mountains tomorrow. But we'll go out swinging. That's how we do it. If we lose, we lose, but we'll go out swinging.”
Powers proves criterium prowess
The women's race was more straightforward the men's race, with the breakaway of four peeling away from the field about eight laps into the 25-lap contest. Carmen Small (DNA Cycling), Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) and Jessica Cerra (FCS-Zngine) joined Powers off the front for the rest of the race.
“That was very early in the race, but everyone was working really well,” Powers said of the breakaway. “I knew Carmen was super motivated for a breakaway, so she was working. I worked, but not full gas, because I didn't really have to. The team plan was to go for a breakaway and try to get stage win. So that was perfect. It was great.”
With Powers up the road, the rest of her UnitedHealthcare teammates were free to sit in the group and conserve energy for their defense of Abbott's red leader's jersey on Sunday.
Colavita sent stage 3 winner Lauren Brown off the front in a bridging attempt, followed by Olivia Dillon after field brought back Brown's effort. But the group wasn't keen on letting any other riders join the quartet up the road, and it quickly brought back the riders who tried.
The leaders' gap grew to 32 seconds with just five laps remaining, and it was clear the winner would come from the breakaway. At that point, Powers started considering her options for the finale.
“I didn't want to leave it to a sprint, because Carmen's a faster sprinter and Jo [Kiesanowski] is a faster sprinter,” Powers said. “But I knew if I went with more than two laps to go that's a little far and I'd get too tired. So I waited for an opportunity, you know, where are my strengths? OK, down hills and corners are my strengths, so I went with about one-and-a-half laps to go. And that last lap hurt real badly.”
Powers held off her chasing former breakaway companions and soloed in seven seconds ahead of Small for the win. Kiesanowski finished with Small for third. Cerra was fourth, 12 second off Powers' pace. Dillon won the field sprint for fifth, 27 seconds behind the leader.
The top three in the GC remained unchanged after the stage, but time bonuses gained by Small and Powers moved both ahead of Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) into fourth and fifth, respectively. Small is now 2:24 behind Abbott. Powers is 2:27 down. Stephens is now in sixth, 3:02 down.
Sunday's Gila Monster Road Race is one of the toughest days on the US circuit. The men's 161.9km stage includes 2,738 meters of ascending over two category 3 climbs, two category 2 climbs and a category 1 climb, finishing in Pinos Altos. The women's 110.9km stage includes 1,710 meters of ascending over two category three climbs and one category 2 climb.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1:30:57
|2
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:16
|5
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|9
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|11
|Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
|12
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|14
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|16
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|17
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|20
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|22
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23
|Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|24
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:02:24
|25
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|26
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
|28
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|30
|David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|31
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|32
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|33
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|34
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|35
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
|36
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|37
|Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|38
|Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|40
|John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|41
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block
|42
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|43
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:02:31
|44
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|45
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|46
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|47
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|48
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|49
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|50
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|51
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|52
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|53
|Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
|54
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|55
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|56
|Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|57
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop
|58
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:02:46
|59
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|0:02:47
|60
|Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop
|61
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|62
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|63
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|64
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|65
|Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|66
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|67
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|68
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|69
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
|70
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
|71
|Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
|72
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|73
|Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek
|74
|Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
|75
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|77
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|79
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|80
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
|81
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|82
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|83
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:02
|84
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|85
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:17
|86
|Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|0:03:37
|87
|Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:04:08
|88
|Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
|0:04:14
|89
|Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek
|0:04:20
|90
|Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|91
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|92
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|93
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|94
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|95
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|96
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:14
|97
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|98
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|99
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|100
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|101
|Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:05:32
|102
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:06:48
|103
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|104
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|105
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|HD
|Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|DNS
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNS
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:05:54
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:07
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|4
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:00:12
|5
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:00:27
|6
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:28
|8
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:31
|9
|Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team
|10
|Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|11
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|12
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport
|14
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|15
|Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|16
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|17
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|18
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|19
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|21
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16
|22
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|23
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
|24
|Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|25
|Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten
|27
|Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team
|28
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|29
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|30
|Anne Donley (USA)
|31
|Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling
|32
|Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
|33
|Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|34
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing
|35
|Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|36
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|37
|Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|38
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:37
|39
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16
|0:00:52
|40
|Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|0:01:34
|41
|Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:01:43
|42
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
|43
|Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa
|0:01:44
|44
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16
|0:02:04
|45
|Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:02:54
|46
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16
|47
|Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|0:04:09
|48
|Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek
|0:05:06
|49
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder
|0:06:01
|50
|Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|DNS
|Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|DNS
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|5
|pts
|2
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|3
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|3
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|3
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|15
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|3
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|8
|5
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|6
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|5
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|3
|9
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|2
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|5
|pts
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|3
|3
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|5
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|3
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|5
|pts
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|3
|3
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|12
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|10
|4
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|8
|5
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|6
|6
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|4
|8
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|3
|9
|Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team
|2
|10
|Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|4:37:23
|2
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Team Smartstop
|4
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:08
|5
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:02:16
|6
|Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:24
|7
|Bissell Development Team
|8
|California Giant/Specialized
|9
|Marc Pro-Strava
|0:02:39
|10
|5-Hour Energy
|11
|Landis/Trec
|0:02:47
|12
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|13
|Team H&R Block
|0:02:55
|14
|Horizon Organic/Einstein
|0:03:17
|15
|BMW Development Team
|0:03:18
|16
|Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|17
|Airgas Cycling
|0:05:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:18:40
|2
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:08
|3
|Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:00:11
|4
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
|0:00:16
|5
|Cloud Racing
|0:00:35
|6
|TWENTY16 Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8:45:26
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:28
|3
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:30
|4
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:00:38
|5
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:44
|6
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:58
|7
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:59
|8
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:02
|9
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:21
|10
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:44
|11
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:54
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:56
|13
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|0:02:02
|14
|Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:02:34
|15
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:02:39
|16
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|17
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:58
|18
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:03:36
|19
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|20
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:03:57
|21
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|0:04:05
|22
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:04:07
|23
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:04:25
|24
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:04:26
|25
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|26
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:04:55
|27
|Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:05:08
|28
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:05:17
|29
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:05:19
|30
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:31
|31
|John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:06:39
|32
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:07:23
|33
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:24
|34
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|35
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:12
|36
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:09:13
|37
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop
|0:09:43
|38
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|0:10:29
|39
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:11:16
|40
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:11:37
|41
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:11:51
|42
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:12:15
|43
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:48
|44
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:13:02
|45
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:13:27
|46
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:13:38
|47
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
|48
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:14:31
|50
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:14:58
|51
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:15:00
|52
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:15:43
|53
|Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:15:54
|54
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:16:14
|55
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:16:53
|56
|Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
|0:17:31
|57
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:17:43
|58
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:18:20
|59
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:56
|60
|Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:19:20
|61
|Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:19:59
|62
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:20:19
|63
|Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:22:09
|64
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:11
|65
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:22:18
|66
|Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:22:44
|67
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:58
|68
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:06
|69
|Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek
|0:23:22
|70
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:24:14
|71
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:24:19
|72
|Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:24:28
|73
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:43
|74
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:25:57
|75
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|0:26:13
|76
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:26:15
|77
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:26
|78
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:26:40
|79
|Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:26:59
|80
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|81
|Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
|0:27:45
|82
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:28:07
|83
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|0:28:21
|84
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:28:43
|85
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:29:11
|86
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:29:31
|87
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:29:55
|88
|Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
|0:30:06
|89
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:30:16
|90
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|91
|David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:30:36
|92
|Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:31:05
|93
|Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
|0:31:19
|94
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:31:36
|95
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:33:48
|96
|Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:34:44
|97
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:18
|98
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:37:44
|99
|Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:03
|100
|Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|0:38:48
|101
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:39:25
|102
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:40:03
|103
|Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:43:41
|104
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:48:57
|105
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:52:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8:34:35
|2
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:15
|3
|Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
|0:02:22
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:02:24
|5
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:03:02
|7
|Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:03:14
|8
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:03:40
|9
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|10
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:55
|11
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:04:10
|12
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:04:32
|13
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:04:42
|14
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16
|0:04:51
|15
|Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:19
|16
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:05:44
|17
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:05:58
|18
|Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:06:04
|19
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport
|0:06:26
|20
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16
|0:06:34
|21
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16
|0:07:26
|22
|Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:07:36
|23
|Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling
|0:07:51
|24
|Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten
|0:07:56
|25
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:08:13
|26
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:08:47
|27
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:09:07
|28
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:14:28
|29
|Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:16:49
|30
|Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|0:17:08
|31
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16
|0:17:31
|32
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:17:47
|33
|Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:18:07
|34
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing
|0:19:56
|35
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:20:22
|36
|Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team
|0:20:42
|37
|Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:22:50
|38
|Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|0:25:40
|39
|Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|0:27:06
|40
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:27:11
|41
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
|0:27:27
|42
|Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:27:40
|43
|Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team
|0:29:08
|44
|Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:29:11
|45
|Anne Donley (USA)
|0:29:15
|46
|Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa
|0:29:18
|47
|Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek
|0:31:41
|48
|Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:32:20
|49
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder
|0:47:31
|50
|Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:49:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|15
|pts
|2
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|3
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|13
|4
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|9
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|7
|7
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|6
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|9
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|10
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|1
|11
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|27
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|3
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|4
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|10
|5
|Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
|9
|6
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|5
|7
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|8
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
|2
|9
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|10
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|22
|pts
|2
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|21
|3
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|15
|6
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|7
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|8
|11
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|8
|12
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|13
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|7
|14
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|15
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|16
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|17
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|3
|18
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|19
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|2
|20
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|2
|21
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|1
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1
|23
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|50
|pts
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|29
|3
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|24
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|10
|6
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16
|8
|7
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16
|6
|8
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|6
|10
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|11
|Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
|4
|13
|Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|4
|14
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|3
|15
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|3
|16
|Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|3
|17
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team
|2
|19
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16
|1
|20
|Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|1
|21
|Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|1
|22
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|26:16:16
|2
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:56
|3
|Team Smartstop
|0:03:36
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|5
|Bissell Development Team
|0:06:56
|6
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:07:52
|7
|5-Hour Energy
|0:13:08
|8
|Marc Pro-Strava
|0:16:14
|9
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:16:35
|10
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:35:32
|11
|Airgas Cycling
|0:40:41
|12
|Horizon Organic/Einstein
|0:45:04
|13
|Landis/Trec
|0:52:34
|14
|Team H&R Block
|0:55:10
|15
|BMW Development Team
|0:56:17
|16
|California Giant/Specialized
|1:10:37
|17
|Silber Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25:49:27
|2
|Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:03:58
|3
|TWENTY16 Pro Cycling
|0:06:30
|4
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
|0:07:40
|5
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:08:00
|6
|Cloud Racing
|1:05:07
