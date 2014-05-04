Image 1 of 34 The top three women for criterium stage. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 2 of 34 he mens field passes by the Silver City courthouse. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 3 of 34 Riders make there way through the final turn on the crit course. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 4 of 34 Luis Amaran (Jamis) leads the break. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 5 of 34 Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles) leads an attack on the field. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 6 of 34 Jesse Anthony (Optum) leading the chase. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 7 of 34 Zack Bell (Smartstop) pulling hard on the front of the break. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 8 of 34 The UnitedHealthcare team stays near the front with only a few laps to go. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 9 of 34 Optum takes up the chase late in the race. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 10 of 34 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) leads the mens break. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 11 of 34 A couple riders go off the front again as the mens race starts to wind down. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 12 of 34 Luis Amaran (Jamis) rides with teammates before taking the stage win. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 13 of 34 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) brings teammate Zach Bell towards the front on the final laps. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 14 of 34 Optum and UnitedHealthcare line up the sprint trains going into the final lap. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 15 of 34 Ty Magner (Hincapie) takes the sprint. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 16 of 34 The top three men for the criterium stage. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 17 of 34 Racing through downtown Silver City. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 18 of 34 The mens field takes to the line for the crit. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 19 of 34 Things begin to break up early on in the mens race. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 20 of 34 The men get strung out on the way down Main Street. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 21 of 34 Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) makes her way into the break (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 22 of 34 The break goes up the road in the women’s race. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 23 of 34 Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) riding in the break. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 24 of 34 The women’s break crests the climb on the back of the course. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 25 of 34 The women’s field on the climb. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 26 of 34 Womens jersey leaders on the start line. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 27 of 34 Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) goes into the final stage holding onto the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 28 of 34 The women on the way down the decent. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 29 of 34 UnitedHealthcare team director Rachel Heal giving the thumbs up to go for the win. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 30 of 34 Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) leading the break with 2 laps to go. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 31 of 34 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) launches her attack with one lap to go. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 32 of 34 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 33 of 34 Olivia Dillon (Colavita) and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) fight to the finish behind the break. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 34 of 34 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) puts on the leaders jersey to wear into the final stage. (Image credit: Epic Images)

The Tour of the Gila was turned on its head on Saturday night during the stage four criterium in downtown Silver City when four riders lapped the men's field, propelling UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day from 13th overall into the red leader's jersey heading into Sunday's Gila Monster stage. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Luis Amaran took the stage win.

In the women's race, US pro criterium champion Alison Powers jumped away from a daylong breakaway of four riders with one-and-a-half laps remaining to solo in for the win. Her teammate Mara Abbott conserved energy in the field and hung onto her leader's jersey before Sunday's Queen stage.

The 1.74km, four-corner course included 24.4 meters of climbing per lap and a swooping downhill final corner leading into a slightly uphill finish on a long straightaway.

UnitedHealthcare connects on hail Mary

The men's criterium started like any other, with multiple attacks flying up the road for the first part of the race until one of the moves finally stuck, with Day, Amaran, Zach Bell (Team SmartStop) and Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling) getting away 11 laps into the 40-lap event.

Although UnitedHealthcare didn't go into the race thinking it could steal the leader's jersey from Optum's Carter Jones, as the race played out it became clear to director Mike Tamayo that there was a chance to take the overall lead.

“It was a hail Mary pass,” Tamayo said of day's gambit. “We thought if the field sits up at one point and you could lap the field, it's at least two minutes. So we had Lucas [Euser] up the road early, and I was giving him the full-gas-go for the engine, and then that got brought back. Ben went in the next move, and they let the leash out a little bit too long.”

With four riders up the road and Day the best placed overall at 1:58 down, Optum rode tempo on the front for nine laps before the leaders' gap had ballooned to 1:40 and they were just 14 seconds behind the field.

“At that point, I didn't care about the stage,” Tamayo said. “All I wanted to do was take the two minutes. Give me the red jersey. That's it. Simple.”

Day said the team's plan going into the race was to be aggressive and be a part of the race. That all changed when Optum let Day's group lap the field.

“In the end it just happened to be that I was the guy in the move that Optum decided to let go,” Day said. “It didn't even really dawn on me that it could be the red jersey as well. And so it wasn't until we kind of caught the group that it dawned on me that that was the situation. So here we are. We've got the jersey for tomorrow, and the game's back on. We come crawling back.”

Although the Optum squad was obviously disappointed to give up the overall lead and also come away empty-handed in the stage results, director Jonas Carney tried to look at the day's effort in the best possible light heading into Sunday's Queen stage.

“I think in hindsight it's probably a good situation for us going into tomorrow that we don't have to defend with the team we have here,” Carney said. “We have multiple sprinters who aren't really going to get over those climbs. Almost nobody ever succeeds in defending [the final stage]. I think with our roster it would have been incredibly difficult. We knew that going in.”

After the group lapped the field and Day's move into the overall lead seemed assured, attention turned back to the stage win. UnitedHealthcare sent riders back to move Day toward the front, as did SmartStop with Bell, Jamis with Amaran and Optum with Selander.

But with just two laps to go, a crash in turn one near the front of the field sent Bell to the ground with a broken collarbone. On the final sprint, Hincapie Sportswear's Ty Magner crossed the line first ahead of Bissell's Nicholai Brochner and SmartStop's Travis McCabe. Amaran crossed the line fifth ahead of Day and Selander in the pack to take the stage win.

After the race, Amaran said he knew the group had a good chance to stay away, and if it did he had a good chance to win.

“I knew that Ben Day and Zach Bell were strong,” he said. “The Optum guy wasn't really working, but I knew they were strong and we had a chance to stay away, but I didn't think we were going to lap the field. I knew that when we lapped the field there was a chance – with four guys – to win the stage. I knew that Zach Bell had probably the best chance.”

But with Bell out of the finale, Amaran was able to put his own bunch-sprint skills to good use.

“He is the lead-out guy for J.J. Haedo,” said Jamis director Sebastian Alexandre. “So he's used to that. He knows this crit very well, because we have won several times here. So he knew where he needed to be to be up there.”

Day now leads Jones by 28 seconds in the overall and Jamis' Gregory Brenes by 30 seconds. SmartStop's Rob Britton is fourth, 38 seconds down, followed by Jelly Belly's Kirk Carlsen in fifth, 44 seconds back. Jamis now has four riders in the top 10 with Brenes, Amaran in sixth, Matt Cooke in eighth and stage 1 winner Daniel Jaramillo in ninth. UnitedHealthcare's best-placed rider behind Day is Euser in 15th place, 2:53 down.

Tamayo said his team is ready to take up the difficult task of defending the lead on the Queen stage, and his riders will do it with respect to the jersey.

“The challenging part is that Jamis has an amazing team here for climbing,” he said. “So hats off to them. [Alexandre] put together a really great team of climbers. So it's going to be hard to race against those guys in the mountains tomorrow. But we'll go out swinging. That's how we do it. If we lose, we lose, but we'll go out swinging.”

Powers proves criterium prowess

The women's race was more straightforward the men's race, with the breakaway of four peeling away from the field about eight laps into the 25-lap contest. Carmen Small (DNA Cycling), Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) and Jessica Cerra (FCS-Zngine) joined Powers off the front for the rest of the race.

“That was very early in the race, but everyone was working really well,” Powers said of the breakaway. “I knew Carmen was super motivated for a breakaway, so she was working. I worked, but not full gas, because I didn't really have to. The team plan was to go for a breakaway and try to get stage win. So that was perfect. It was great.”

With Powers up the road, the rest of her UnitedHealthcare teammates were free to sit in the group and conserve energy for their defense of Abbott's red leader's jersey on Sunday.

Colavita sent stage 3 winner Lauren Brown off the front in a bridging attempt, followed by Olivia Dillon after field brought back Brown's effort. But the group wasn't keen on letting any other riders join the quartet up the road, and it quickly brought back the riders who tried.

The leaders' gap grew to 32 seconds with just five laps remaining, and it was clear the winner would come from the breakaway. At that point, Powers started considering her options for the finale.

“I didn't want to leave it to a sprint, because Carmen's a faster sprinter and Jo [Kiesanowski] is a faster sprinter,” Powers said. “But I knew if I went with more than two laps to go that's a little far and I'd get too tired. So I waited for an opportunity, you know, where are my strengths? OK, down hills and corners are my strengths, so I went with about one-and-a-half laps to go. And that last lap hurt real badly.”

Powers held off her chasing former breakaway companions and soloed in seven seconds ahead of Small for the win. Kiesanowski finished with Small for third. Cerra was fourth, 12 second off Powers' pace. Dillon won the field sprint for fifth, 27 seconds behind the leader.

The top three in the GC remained unchanged after the stage, but time bonuses gained by Small and Powers moved both ahead of Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) into fourth and fifth, respectively. Small is now 2:24 behind Abbott. Powers is 2:27 down. Stephens is now in sixth, 3:02 down.

Sunday's Gila Monster Road Race is one of the toughest days on the US circuit. The men's 161.9km stage includes 2,738 meters of ascending over two category 3 climbs, two category 2 climbs and a category 1 climb, finishing in Pinos Altos. The women's 110.9km stage includes 1,710 meters of ascending over two category three climbs and one category 2 climb.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1:30:57 2 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:16 5 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 6 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 9 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 10 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 11 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 12 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 14 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 16 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 17 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 20 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 22 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 23 Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 24 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:02:24 25 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 26 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 28 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 30 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 31 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 32 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 33 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 34 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 35 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 36 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 37 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 38 Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 40 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 41 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block 42 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 43 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:02:31 44 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 45 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 46 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 47 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 48 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 49 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 50 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 51 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 52 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 53 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 54 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 55 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 56 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 57 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop 58 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:02:46 59 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:02:47 60 Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop 61 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 62 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 63 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 64 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 65 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 66 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 67 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 68 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 69 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 70 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 71 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 72 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 73 Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek 74 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 75 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 76 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 77 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 78 Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 79 Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy 80 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 81 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 82 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 83 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:02 84 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:03 85 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:17 86 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:03:37 87 Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:04:08 88 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:04:14 89 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:04:20 90 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:04:22 91 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 92 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 93 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:04:25 94 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:31 95 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 96 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:05:14 97 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 98 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 99 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 100 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 101 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:05:32 102 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 0:06:48 103 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 104 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 105 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis HD Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling DNS Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNS Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:05:54 2 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:07 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 4 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:00:12 5 Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:00:27 6 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:28 8 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:31 9 Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team 10 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 11 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 12 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 15 Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 16 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 17 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 18 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 19 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 21 Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16 22 Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 23 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 24 Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking 25 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten 27 Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team 28 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 29 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 30 Anne Donley (USA) 31 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling 32 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 33 Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 34 Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing 35 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 36 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 37 Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 38 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:37 39 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 0:00:52 40 Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:01:34 41 Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:01:43 42 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 43 Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa 0:01:44 44 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16 0:02:04 45 Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:02:54 46 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 47 Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:04:09 48 Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek 0:05:06 49 Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder 0:06:01 50 Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 DNS Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore DNS Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba

Men sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 5 pts 2 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1

Men sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 3 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 1

Men sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 3 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 1

Men sprint - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 15 pts 2 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 4 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 8 5 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 6 6 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 5 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 8 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 3 9 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 2 10 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1

Women sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 5 pts 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 3 3 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1

Women sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 5 pts 2 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 3 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 1

Women sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 5 pts 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 3 3 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Women sprint finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 12 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 10 4 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 8 5 Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking 6 6 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 7 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 4 8 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 3 9 Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team 2 10 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 1

Elite men teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 4:37:23 2 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Team Smartstop 4 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:08 5 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:02:16 6 Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:24 7 Bissell Development Team 8 California Giant/Specialized 9 Marc Pro-Strava 0:02:39 10 5-Hour Energy 11 Landis/Trec 0:02:47 12 Team Rio Grande Cycling 13 Team H&R Block 0:02:55 14 Horizon Organic/Einstein 0:03:17 15 BMW Development Team 0:03:18 16 Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:05:24 17 Airgas Cycling 0:05:53

Elite women's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:18:40 2 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:08 3 Team TIBCO to the Top 0:00:11 4 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor 0:00:16 5 Cloud Racing 0:00:35 6 TWENTY16 Pro Cycling 0:00:56

Elite men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8:45:26 2 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:28 3 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:30 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 0:00:38 5 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:44 6 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:58 7 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:59 8 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:02 9 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:21 10 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:44 11 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:54 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:01:56 13 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:02:02 14 Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:02:34 15 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:02:39 16 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:53 17 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:58 18 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 0:03:36 19 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:51 20 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:03:57 21 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:04:05 22 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:04:07 23 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:04:25 24 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:04:26 25 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:39 26 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:55 27 Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:05:08 28 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:05:17 29 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:05:19 30 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:05:31 31 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:06:39 32 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:07:23 33 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:24 34 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:09 35 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:12 36 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block 0:09:13 37 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop 0:09:43 38 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:10:29 39 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:11:16 40 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:11:37 41 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:11:51 42 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:12:15 43 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:48 44 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:13:02 45 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:13:27 46 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:38 47 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 48 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 49 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:14:31 50 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:14:58 51 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:15:00 52 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:15:43 53 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 0:15:54 54 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:16:14 55 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:16:53 56 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:17:31 57 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:17:43 58 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:18:20 59 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:56 60 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:19:20 61 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:19:59 62 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:20:19 63 Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:22:09 64 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:11 65 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:22:18 66 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:22:44 67 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:58 68 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:23:06 69 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:23:22 70 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:24:14 71 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:24:19 72 Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop 0:24:28 73 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:43 74 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 0:25:57 75 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 0:26:13 76 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:26:15 77 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:26 78 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:26:40 79 Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:26:59 80 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 81 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 0:27:45 82 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:28:07 83 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:28:21 84 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:28:43 85 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:11 86 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:31 87 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 0:29:55 88 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 0:30:06 89 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:30:16 90 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 91 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:30:36 92 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:31:05 93 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:31:19 94 Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:31:36 95 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:33:48 96 Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek 0:34:44 97 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:37:18 98 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:37:44 99 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:38:03 100 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:38:48 101 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:39:25 102 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:40:03 103 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:43:41 104 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:48:57 105 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:52:09

Elite women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8:34:35 2 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:15 3 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 0:02:22 4 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:24 5 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:27 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:03:02 7 Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:03:14 8 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:03:40 9 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:44 10 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:55 11 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:04:10 12 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:04:32 13 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:04:42 14 Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16 0:04:51 15 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:19 16 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:05:44 17 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:05:58 18 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:06:04 19 Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport 0:06:26 20 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 0:06:34 21 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 0:07:26 22 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:07:36 23 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling 0:07:51 24 Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten 0:07:56 25 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:08:13 26 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:08:47 27 Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:09:07 28 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:14:28 29 Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:16:49 30 Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:17:08 31 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16 0:17:31 32 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:17:47 33 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:18:07 34 Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing 0:19:56 35 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:20:22 36 Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team 0:20:42 37 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:22:50 38 Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:25:40 39 Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:27:06 40 Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:27:11 41 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 0:27:27 42 Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:27:40 43 Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team 0:29:08 44 Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:29:11 45 Anne Donley (USA) 0:29:15 46 Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa 0:29:18 47 Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek 0:31:41 48 Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:32:20 49 Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder 0:47:31 50 Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:49:37

Elite men mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 15 pts 2 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 13 4 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 9 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 6 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 7 7 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 6 8 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 9 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 10 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 1 11 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 12 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 1

Elite women mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 27 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 3 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 4 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 10 5 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 9 6 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 5 7 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 8 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 2 9 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 10 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1

Elite men sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 22 pts 2 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 21 3 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 4 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 15 6 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 7 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 10 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 8 11 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 8 12 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 13 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 7 14 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 15 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 16 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 17 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 3 18 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 19 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 2 20 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 2 21 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 1 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1 23 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 1

Elite women sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 50 pts 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 29 3 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 24 4 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 10 6 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 8 7 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 6 8 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 9 Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking 6 10 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 11 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 12 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 4 13 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 4 14 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 3 15 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 3 16 Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 3 17 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 18 Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team 2 19 Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16 1 20 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 1 21 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1 22 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 1

Elite men team general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis - Hagens Berman 26:16:16 2 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:56 3 Team Smartstop 0:03:36 4 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:24 5 Bissell Development Team 0:06:56 6 Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:07:52 7 5-Hour Energy 0:13:08 8 Marc Pro-Strava 0:16:14 9 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:16:35 10 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:35:32 11 Airgas Cycling 0:40:41 12 Horizon Organic/Einstein 0:45:04 13 Landis/Trec 0:52:34 14 Team H&R Block 0:55:10 15 BMW Development Team 0:56:17 16 California Giant/Specialized 1:10:37 17 Silber Pro Cycling Team 1:35:39