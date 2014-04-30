Image 1 of 31 Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 31 Jamis-Hagens Berman swept today’s podium atop the Mogollon climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 31 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) fights his way to the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 31 Matt Cooke (Jamis) leads the charge to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 31 Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) looks to see where breakaway companion Flavia Oliveira (FCS/Zngine) is (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 31 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) spent lots of time on the front chasing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 31 The women make their way to today’s big climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 31 Daniel Jaramillo and Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) on the attack (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 9 of 31 Early in the day the men’s pace picks up (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 31 Horses watch as the men’s field passes by (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 31 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) in the bunch before his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 31 TIBCO goes to the front to help chase back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 31 Women at the front get the time board (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 31 The break in the women’s race stayed away for most of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 31 Long open roads for today’s racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 31 The women’s peloton leaves Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 31 The men about to catch the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 31 The Jamis team goes hard at the front to break things up (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 31 Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) claims the stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 31 The women head out of downtown Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 31 The women’s field on the climb out of Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 31 Early in the day the women’s peloton stayed together (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 31 The men’s field heads out on Broad Street (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 31 A break gets off the front of the men’s race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 31 The gap begins to open on the men’s break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 31 DNA Cycles comes to the front near the base of the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 31 Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) and Flavia Oliveira (FCS/Zngine) form a break on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 31 The front of the women’s field begins to split up as it hits the tough final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 31 The UnitedHealthcare men come to the front leading up to the base of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 31 Jamis brings its riders to the front as they approach the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 31 The men’s field still together before the road gets steep (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jamis-Hagens Berman avoided a massive late-race crash during stage 1 at the Tour of the Gila Wednesday and went on to sweep the podium, placing Daniel Jaramillo, Matt Cooke and Gregory Brenes in the top three spots, respectively.

In the women's race, defending champion Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) repeated her stage 1 win from last year, soloing away on the final climb to take the victory by nearly a minute over Flavia Oliviera (FCS-Zngine).

The main challenge on the stage 1 Mogollon Road Race is the final ascent of the namesake climb, which hits grades of 19 percent as riders ascend 640 meters over 12km. The men raced 148 km, and the women raced 117.

Jamis dominates on Mogollon

Jaramillo, a 23-year-old Colombian riding his first season in the US, had a rough start to the year with crashes in the Tour de San Luis and the Vuelta Mexico. But he won the climber's jersey at Redlands and was primed for a good result at the Gila.

"At the beginning of the season I didn't have the best of luck, so I didn't have much opportunity and this is the first one," Jaramillo said through an interpreter. "I'm very happy and confident, and I hope to keep going like that until the end of the race."

The day's major breakaway escaped the field about 55km in as a group of four slipped away on the twisting roads near the town of Cliff. Conor McCutcheon (Airgas), Max Korus (Astellas), Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Coulton Hartrich (Marc Pro-Strava) cooperated well and built an ultimate gap of more than 10 minutes as the teams left out of the break played a game of chicken over who would pick up the chase.

Hincapie Sportswear and 5-hour Energy/Kenda eventually took up the chase, and the gap started coming down quickly. With a little more than 20km to the finish, the gap was at 7 minutes, but carnage in the field momentarily interrupted the chase.

With speeds topping 80kph on a slightly downhill stretch of straight road, a crash near the front of the field brought more than half of the peloton to a complete stop and sent at least 10 riders to the hospital, including two riders from Silber Pro Cycling team who needed to be airlifted to the Tucson Medical Center.

Despite the chaos back in the field, the 25-30 riders who were ahead of the carnage, including six from Jamis, continued to reel in the tired breakaway. The gap was down to 3:25 as the leaders turned onto the Mogollon climb with 12km to go. Korus was the first to drop off, followed by McCutcheon and Fisher. Hartrich was the final hold out, but he was reeled in with about 4km remaining after Cooke jumped away from the lead group and inspired the chase.

"It was a team plan that we were going to do that," Cooke said. "We knew that we had the strongest team on paper, and we just had to make it happen. It doesn't always work that way."

With four teammates trailing behind in the front group of about 25, Cooke pressed the pace and waited for his teammates' arrival to complete the plan.

"We were all together, and when you see that you gain a lot of confidence," Cooke said. "So we just pushed hard."

Jaramillo escaped the lead group, catching and passing Cooke with about 200 meters remaining to take the stage win, while Cooke held on for second two seconds later. Brenes crossed the line next for third just ahead of Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) in fourth and Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling) in fifth.

Now Jamis finds itself in the same place it was last year after Janier Acevedo won on Mogollon. Acevedo held onto the lead until the final climb of the Gila Monster stage, eventually ceding the overall victory to UnitedHealthcare's Phil Deignen. Jaramillo is hoping to take it one step further this year and bring home the final yellow jersey.

"I feel good, and the team showed that it's very strong," Jaramillo said. "But we have to go day by day. There is a hard time trial where I hope to feel good. But we also have Gregory Brenes, who can be good on the time trials, so we'll see how we go."

Abbott adds another Mogollon win

Abbott's win on Wednesday was her fifth victory on the Mogollon stage, and the 2013 overall champ almost made it look easy this time around.

"I'm not sure if she's ever done this stage and not won it," UnitedHealthcare director Rachel Heal said of her team leader. "So she's got a pretty good record to keep up."

In fact, Abbott finished second in 2007, her lowest result in all of her attempts at the stage.

A breakaway group of three animated the women's race early when Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling-K4), Sofia Navarro Arreola (Twenty16) and Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS-Zngine) sneaked off the front about 41 km into the 117 km race.

The leaders built an ultimate gap of more than three minutes, but their advantage was down to just 40 seconds with 10km remaining as the general classification hopefuls started to prepare for the final climb up Mogollon.

The trio of escapees was back in the fold as the group reached the bottom of the final climb, and UnitedHealthcare's plan started to play out.

"We knew if we could get [Abbott] to the bottom within a couple of minutes of anybody, then chances were she was going to win it," Heal said.

Twenty16 massed at the front to drive up the pace on the lower slopes. But the Twenty16 effort couldn't stop the inevitable attacks, as Abbott and Oliviera leapt away and were off the front by themselves with just 3km remaining.

Abbott put in another dig and dropped the FCS rider, building a gap of 30 seconds with just a kilometer to go. The defending champion added another 25 seconds over Oliviera by the finish, taking the win by 55 seconds.

Twenty16's Abigail Mickey crossed the line 1:31 after Abbott for third. Groove Subaru's Anne Toth was fourth, 1:38 down. Team Tibco's Scotti Wilborne rounded out the top five, finishing 1:48 behind Abbott.

Although the women's Tour of Britain, which starts next Tuesday, has weakened the Gila field somewhat, UnitedHealthcare, with just five riders in the race, will have its hands full defending for Abbott throughout the week. Nevertheless, Heal said her team is up to the challenge.

"It's a smaller team, but it's a strong team," Heal said. "We have five riders, but I think four are in or very close to the top 10. And then Ruschlee [Buchanan] is not far behind that. We're going to give it a very good go."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3:32:45 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:02 3 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:12 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 5 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:17 7 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:00:25 8 Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:00:31 9 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:00:32 10 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:37 11 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:45 13 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 15 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:56 16 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:07 17 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:13 18 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:16 19 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:20 20 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:25 21 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:28 22 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:30 23 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:36 24 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:39 25 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:42 26 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:07 27 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 28 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 29 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:02:23 30 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:37 31 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:02:53 32 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:00 33 Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:55 34 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:39 35 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 0:04:47 36 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:05:21 37 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:05:47 38 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:06:04 39 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 40 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 0:06:40 41 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:06:54 42 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop 0:07:04 43 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block 0:07:15 44 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:07:54 45 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:18 46 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:09:31 47 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:10:09 48 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 49 Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 50 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 51 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:10:43 52 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:07 53 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 55 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:12:07 56 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 57 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 58 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:12:13 60 Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek 0:12:25 61 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:13:27 62 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:13:50 63 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 64 Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:13:58 65 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:14:00 66 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 67 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 68 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:56 69 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 70 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:16:02 71 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:16:31 72 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:17:17 73 Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team 0:17:25 74 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:17:38 75 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:48 76 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 0:18:04 77 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 0:18:21 78 Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop 0:19:30 79 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:19:42 80 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 0:20:21 81 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:20:36 82 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:20:46 83 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 0:20:51 84 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:20:57 85 Jackson Long (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:21:14 86 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:21:33 87 Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:21:41 88 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:53 89 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 90 Matthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:22:13 91 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 92 Ivan Lizardi (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 93 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 94 Gavin Mannion (USA) 5-Hour Energy 95 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 96 Dakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:22:47 97 Sebastian Martin Junior Trillini (Arg) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:22:57 98 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:01 99 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:23:03 100 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:23:08 101 Tim Carolan (USA) Landis/Trek 0:23:12 102 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:23:29 103 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:23:35 104 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 105 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:23:43 106 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 107 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 108 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 109 Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:23:47 110 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:24:02 111 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:47 112 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 0:25:01 113 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:25:11 114 Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 115 William Myers (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:25:19 116 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 117 Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop 0:25:41 118 Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop 0:26:29 119 Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy 120 Ryan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team 121 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 122 Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek 0:28:28 123 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:28:50 124 Logan Phippen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:29:49 125 Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:30:33 126 Mac Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 127 William Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:33:14 128 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:35:09 129 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 130 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 131 Daniel Gay (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:43:02 132 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:43:55 133 Andrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 134 Coline Goedert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:46:42 135 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 136 Sergio Escutia (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:50:14 DNF Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Olivier Delaney (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized DNF Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNF Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNF Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. DNF Clayton Feldman (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. DNF William Buick (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling DNF Shawn Gravois (USA) Marc Pro-Strava DNF Christian Quicibal (Gua) Arenas TLAX-MEX DNF Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Arenas TLAX-MEX

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 pts 2 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 3 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 pts 2 Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 3 3 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 15 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 12 3 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 9 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 7 5 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 6 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 7 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis - Hagens Berman 10:38:29 2 Bissell Development Team 0:02:13 3 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:20 4 United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 5 Team Smartstop 0:02:46 6 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:20 7 5-Hour Energy 0:07:19 8 Marc Pro-Strava 0:08:11 9 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:14:25 10 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:25:31 11 Airgas Cycling 0:26:21 12 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:30:39 13 Landis/Trek 0:41:34 14 BMW Development Team 0:43:09 15 Arenas Tlax-Mex 0:44:44 16 Team H&R Block 0:45:43 17 California Giant/Specialized 0:54:02 18 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling 0:59:51 19 Silber Pro Cycling Team 1:04:36 20 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 1:27:28 21 Astellas Cycling Team 1:28:59

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3:32:45 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:02 3 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:12 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 5 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:17 7 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:00:25 8 Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:00:31 9 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:00:32 10 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:37 11 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:45 13 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 15 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:56 16 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:07 17 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:13 18 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:16 19 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:20 20 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:25 21 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:28 22 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:30 23 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:36 24 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:39 25 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:42 26 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:07 27 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 28 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 29 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:02:23 30 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:37 31 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:02:53 32 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:00 33 Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:55 34 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:39 35 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 0:04:47 36 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:05:21 37 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:05:47 38 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:06:04 39 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 40 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 0:06:40 41 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:06:54 42 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop 0:07:04 43 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block 0:07:15 44 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:07:54 45 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:18 46 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:09:31 47 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:10:09 48 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 49 Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 50 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 51 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:10:43 52 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:07 53 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 55 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:12:07 56 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 57 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 58 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:12:13 60 Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek 0:12:25 61 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:13:27 62 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:13:50 63 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 64 Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:13:58 65 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:14:00 66 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 67 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 68 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:56 69 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 70 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:16:02 71 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:16:31 72 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:17:17 73 Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team 0:17:25 74 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:17:38 75 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:48 76 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 0:18:04 77 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 0:18:21 78 Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop 0:19:30 79 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:19:42 80 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 0:20:21 81 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:20:36 82 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:20:46 83 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 0:20:51 84 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:20:57 85 Jackson Long (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:21:14 86 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:21:33 87 Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:21:41 88 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:53 89 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 90 Matthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:22:13 91 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 92 Ivan Lizardi (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 93 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 94 Gavin Mannion (USA) 5-Hour Energy 95 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 96 Dakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:22:47 97 Sebastian Martin Junior Trillini (Arg) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:22:57 98 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:01 99 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:23:03 100 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:23:08 101 Tim Carolan (USA) Landis/Trek 0:23:12 102 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:23:29 103 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:23:35 104 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized 105 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:23:43 106 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 107 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 108 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 109 Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:23:47 110 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:24:02 111 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:47 112 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 0:25:01 113 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:25:11 114 Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 115 William Myers (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:25:19 116 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 117 Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop 0:25:41 118 Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop 0:26:29 119 Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy 120 Ryan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team 121 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 122 Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek 0:28:28 123 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:28:50 124 Logan Phippen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:29:49 125 Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:30:33 126 Mac Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 127 William Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:33:14 128 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:35:09 129 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 130 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 131 Daniel Gay (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:43:02 132 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:43:55 133 Andrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 134 Coline Goedert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:46:42 135 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 136 Sergio Escutia (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:50:14

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 pts 2 Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 3 3 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 3 4 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 1 5 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 15 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 12 3 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 9 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 7 5 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 6 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 7 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis - Hagens Berman 10:38:29 2 Bissell Development Team 0:02:13 3 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:20 4 United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 5 Team Smartstop 0:02:46 6 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:20 7 5-Hour Energy 0:07:19 8 Marc Pro-Strava 0:08:11 9 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:14:25 10 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:25:31 11 Airgas Cycling 0:26:21 12 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:30:39 13 Landis/Trek 0:41:34 14 BMW Development Team 0:43:09 15 Arenas Tlax-Mex 0:44:44 16 Team H&R Block 0:45:43 17 California Giant/Specialized 0:54:02 18 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling 0:59:51 19 Silber Pro Cycling Team 1:04:36 20 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 1:27:28 21 Astellas Cycling Team 1:28:59

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:12:53 2 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:00:55 3 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 0:01:31 4 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:01:38 5 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:01:48 6 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:19 7 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:24 8 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 9 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:28 10 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:02:35 11 Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:39 12 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:47 13 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 14 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:02:55 15 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:03:05 16 Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16 0:03:09 17 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 18 Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:03:19 19 Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport 0:03:24 20 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:31 21 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 0:03:49 22 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling 0:04:04 23 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:04:15 24 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:04:54 25 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 0:04:57 26 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16 27 Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten 0:05:13 28 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:05:15 29 Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:06:02 30 Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 31 Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:06:06 32 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:06:08 33 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:06:22 34 Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:06:41 35 Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:06:53 36 Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:06:56 37 Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa 0:07:23 38 Felicia Gomez (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:07:29 39 Sarah Barber (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 40 Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team 0:07:45 41 Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek 0:08:09 42 Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 43 Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing 44 Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:08:34 45 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:08:39 46 Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder 0:08:45 47 Anne Donley (USA) 48 Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:08:48 49 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 50 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:09:07 51 Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team 0:09:29 52 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:09:53 53 Maria Santiago (USA) CRC Cycling 54 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:10:08 55 Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba 0:10:25 56 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:11:11 57 Rachel Swan (USA) Strive Racing 0:19:10 58 Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:23:27 59 Sofia Arreolo Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 0:23:54 60 Kat Salthouse (USA) Sabino Cycles Racing 0:38:39

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 5 pts 2 Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 3 3 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Arreolo Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 5 pts 2 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 3 3 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 12 3 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 9 4 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 7 5 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 5 6 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 7 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team 9:43:22 2 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:38 3 Team TIBCO to the Top 0:02:35 4 Twenty 16 Pro Cycling 0:03:46 5 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:05:22 6 Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:13:43