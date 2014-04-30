Trending

Jaramillo, Abbott prove climbing prowess to win Tour of the Gila opener

Jamis Hagens Berman sweeps stage podium in Mogollon

Image 1 of 31

Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 31

Jamis-Hagens Berman swept today’s podium atop the Mogollon climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 31

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) fights his way to the top of the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 31

Matt Cooke (Jamis) leads the charge to the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 31

Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) looks to see where breakaway companion Flavia Oliveira (FCS/Zngine) is

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 31

Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) spent lots of time on the front chasing

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 31

The women make their way to today’s big climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 31

Daniel Jaramillo and Matt Cooke (Team Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) on the attack

(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 9 of 31

Early in the day the men’s pace picks up

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 31

Horses watch as the men’s field passes by

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 31

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) in the bunch before his win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 31

TIBCO goes to the front to help chase back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 31

Women at the front get the time board

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 31

The break in the women’s race stayed away for most of the day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 31

Long open roads for today’s racing

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 31

The women’s peloton leaves Silver City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 31

The men about to catch the breakaway

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 31

The Jamis team goes hard at the front to break things up

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 31

Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) claims the stage win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 31

The women head out of downtown Silver City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 31

The women’s field on the climb out of Silver City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 31

Early in the day the women’s peloton stayed together

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 31

The men’s field heads out on Broad Street

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 31

A break gets off the front of the men’s race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 31

The gap begins to open on the men’s break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 31

DNA Cycles comes to the front near the base of the final climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 31

Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) and Flavia Oliveira (FCS/Zngine) form a break on the final climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 31

The front of the women’s field begins to split up as it hits the tough final climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 31

The UnitedHealthcare men come to the front leading up to the base of the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 31

Jamis brings its riders to the front as they approach the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 31

The men’s field still together before the road gets steep

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jamis-Hagens Berman avoided a massive late-race crash during stage 1 at the Tour of the Gila Wednesday and went on to sweep the podium, placing Daniel Jaramillo, Matt Cooke and Gregory Brenes in the top three spots, respectively.

In the women's race, defending champion Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) repeated her stage 1 win from last year, soloing away on the final climb to take the victory by nearly a minute over Flavia Oliviera (FCS-Zngine).

The main challenge on the stage 1 Mogollon Road Race is the final ascent of the namesake climb, which hits grades of 19 percent as riders ascend 640 meters over 12km. The men raced 148 km, and the women raced 117.

Jamis dominates on Mogollon

Jaramillo, a 23-year-old Colombian riding his first season in the US, had a rough start to the year with crashes in the Tour de San Luis and the Vuelta Mexico. But he won the climber's jersey at Redlands and was primed for a good result at the Gila.

"At the beginning of the season I didn't have the best of luck, so I didn't have much opportunity and this is the first one," Jaramillo said through an interpreter. "I'm very happy and confident, and I hope to keep going like that until the end of the race."

The day's major breakaway escaped the field about 55km in as a group of four slipped away on the twisting roads near the town of Cliff. Conor McCutcheon (Airgas), Max Korus (Astellas), Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Coulton Hartrich (Marc Pro-Strava) cooperated well and built an ultimate gap of more than 10 minutes as the teams left out of the break played a game of chicken over who would pick up the chase.

Hincapie Sportswear and 5-hour Energy/Kenda eventually took up the chase, and the gap started coming down quickly. With a little more than 20km to the finish, the gap was at 7 minutes, but carnage in the field momentarily interrupted the chase.

With speeds topping 80kph on a slightly downhill stretch of straight road, a crash near the front of the field brought more than half of the peloton to a complete stop and sent at least 10 riders to the hospital, including two riders from Silber Pro Cycling team who needed to be airlifted to the Tucson Medical Center.

Despite the chaos back in the field, the 25-30 riders who were ahead of the carnage, including six from Jamis, continued to reel in the tired breakaway. The gap was down to 3:25 as the leaders turned onto the Mogollon climb with 12km to go. Korus was the first to drop off, followed by McCutcheon and Fisher. Hartrich was the final hold out, but he was reeled in with about 4km remaining after Cooke jumped away from the lead group and inspired the chase.

"It was a team plan that we were going to do that," Cooke said. "We knew that we had the strongest team on paper, and we just had to make it happen. It doesn't always work that way."

With four teammates trailing behind in the front group of about 25, Cooke pressed the pace and waited for his teammates' arrival to complete the plan.

"We were all together, and when you see that you gain a lot of confidence," Cooke said. "So we just pushed hard."

Jaramillo escaped the lead group, catching and passing Cooke with about 200 meters remaining to take the stage win, while Cooke held on for second two seconds later. Brenes crossed the line next for third just ahead of Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) in fourth and Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling) in fifth.

Now Jamis finds itself in the same place it was last year after Janier Acevedo won on Mogollon. Acevedo held onto the lead until the final climb of the Gila Monster stage, eventually ceding the overall victory to UnitedHealthcare's Phil Deignen. Jaramillo is hoping to take it one step further this year and bring home the final yellow jersey.

"I feel good, and the team showed that it's very strong," Jaramillo said. "But we have to go day by day. There is a hard time trial where I hope to feel good. But we also have Gregory Brenes, who can be good on the time trials, so we'll see how we go."

Abbott adds another Mogollon win

Abbott's win on Wednesday was her fifth victory on the Mogollon stage, and the 2013 overall champ almost made it look easy this time around.

"I'm not sure if she's ever done this stage and not won it," UnitedHealthcare director Rachel Heal said of her team leader. "So she's got a pretty good record to keep up."

In fact, Abbott finished second in 2007, her lowest result in all of her attempts at the stage.

A breakaway group of three animated the women's race early when Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling-K4), Sofia Navarro Arreola (Twenty16) and Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS-Zngine) sneaked off the front about 41 km into the 117 km race.

The leaders built an ultimate gap of more than three minutes, but their advantage was down to just 40 seconds with 10km remaining as the general classification hopefuls started to prepare for the final climb up Mogollon.

The trio of escapees was back in the fold as the group reached the bottom of the final climb, and UnitedHealthcare's plan started to play out.

"We knew if we could get [Abbott] to the bottom within a couple of minutes of anybody, then chances were she was going to win it," Heal said.

Twenty16 massed at the front to drive up the pace on the lower slopes. But the Twenty16 effort couldn't stop the inevitable attacks, as Abbott and Oliviera leapt away and were off the front by themselves with just 3km remaining.

Abbott put in another dig and dropped the FCS rider, building a gap of 30 seconds with just a kilometer to go. The defending champion added another 25 seconds over Oliviera by the finish, taking the win by 55 seconds.

Twenty16's Abigail Mickey crossed the line 1:31 after Abbott for third. Groove Subaru's Anne Toth was fourth, 1:38 down. Team Tibco's Scotti Wilborne rounded out the top five, finishing 1:48 behind Abbott.

Although the women's Tour of Britain, which starts next Tuesday, has weakened the Gila field somewhat, UnitedHealthcare, with just five riders in the race, will have its hands full defending for Abbott throughout the week. Nevertheless, Heal said her team is up to the challenge.

"It's a smaller team, but it's a strong team," Heal said. "We have five riders, but I think four are in or very close to the top 10. And then Ruschlee [Buchanan] is not far behind that. We're going to give it a very good go."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3:32:45
2Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:02
3Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:12
4Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
5Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:17
7Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:00:25
8Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:00:31
9Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:00:32
10James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:37
11Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:45
13Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
15John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:00:56
16Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:07
17Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:13
18Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:01:16
19Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:20
20Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:25
21Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:28
22Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:30
23Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:36
24Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:39
25Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:42
26Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:07
27Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
28Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
29Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:02:23
30Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:37
31Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:02:53
32Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:00
33Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:55
34Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:39
35Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop0:04:47
36Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:05:21
37Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:05:47
38Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:06:04
39Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
40Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava0:06:40
41Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:06:54
42Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop0:07:04
43Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block0:07:15
44Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:07:54
45Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:18
46David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:09:31
47Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:10:09
48Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
49Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
50Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
51Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:10:43
52Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:07
53Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
55Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:12:07
56Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
57Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
58Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:12:13
60Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek0:12:25
61Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:27
62Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:13:50
63Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
64Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:13:58
65Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:14:00
66Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
67Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
68Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:56
69Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
70Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:16:02
71Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:16:31
72Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:17:17
73Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team0:17:25
74Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:17:38
75Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:48
76Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team0:18:04
77Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block0:18:21
78Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop0:19:30
79Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:19:42
80Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block0:20:21
81Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:20:36
82Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:20:46
83Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team0:20:51
84David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:20:57
85Jackson Long (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:21:14
86Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:21:33
87Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:21:41
88Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:53
89Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
90Matthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling0:22:13
91Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
92Ivan Lizardi (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
93Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
94Gavin Mannion (USA) 5-Hour Energy
95Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
96Dakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling0:22:47
97Sebastian Martin Junior Trillini (Arg) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:22:57
98Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:01
99Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:03
100Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:23:08
101Tim Carolan (USA) Landis/Trek0:23:12
102Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:23:29
103Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:23:35
104Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
105Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:23:43
106Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
107Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
108Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
109Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:23:47
110Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:24:02
111Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:47
112Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek0:25:01
113Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:25:11
114Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
115William Myers (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:25:19
116Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
117Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop0:25:41
118Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop0:26:29
119Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy
120Ryan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team
121Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
122Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek0:28:28
123Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:28:50
124Logan Phippen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:29:49
125Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:30:33
126Mac Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
127William Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:33:14
128Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:35:09
129Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
130Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
131Daniel Gay (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:43:02
132Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:43:55
133Andrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
134Coline Goedert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:46:42
135Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
136Sergio Escutia (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:50:14
DNFBrecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFCortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFOlivier Delaney (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFDerrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFTorey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
DNFMorgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNFKaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNFJosh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
DNFClayton Feldman (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
DNFWilliam Buick (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
DNFShawn Gravois (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
DNFChristian Quicibal (Gua) Arenas TLAX-MEX
DNFAlejandro Padilla (Gua) Arenas TLAX-MEX

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized3
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team3
3Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home15pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home12
3Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home9
4Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop7
5Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
6Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
7Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamis - Hagens Berman10:38:29
2Bissell Development Team0:02:13
3Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:20
4United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
5Team Smartstop0:02:46
6Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:20
75-Hour Energy0:07:19
8Marc Pro-Strava0:08:11
9Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:14:25
10Team Rio Grande Cycling0:25:31
11Airgas Cycling0:26:21
12Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:30:39
13Landis/Trek0:41:34
14BMW Development Team0:43:09
15Arenas Tlax-Mex0:44:44
16Team H&R Block0:45:43
17California Giant/Specialized0:54:02
18Hagens Berman U23 Cycling0:59:51
19Silber Pro Cycling Team1:04:36
20Canyon Bicycles-Shimano1:27:28
21Astellas Cycling Team1:28:59

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3:32:45
2Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:02
3Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:12
4Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
5Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:17
7Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:00:25
8Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:00:31
9Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:00:32
10James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:37
11Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:45
13Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
15John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:00:56
16Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:07
17Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:13
18Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:01:16
19Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:20
20Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:25
21Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:28
22Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:30
23Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:36
24Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:39
25Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:42
26Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:07
27Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
28Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
29Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:02:23
30Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:37
31Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:02:53
32Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:00
33Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:55
34Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:39
35Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop0:04:47
36Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:05:21
37Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:05:47
38Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:06:04
39Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
40Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava0:06:40
41Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:06:54
42Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop0:07:04
43Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block0:07:15
44Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:07:54
45Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:18
46David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:09:31
47Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:10:09
48Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
49Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
50Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
51Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:10:43
52Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:07
53Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
55Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:12:07
56Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
57Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
58Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:12:13
60Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek0:12:25
61Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:27
62Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:13:50
63Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
64Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:13:58
65Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:14:00
66Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
67Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
68Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:56
69Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
70Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:16:02
71Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:16:31
72Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:17:17
73Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team0:17:25
74Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:17:38
75Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:48
76Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team0:18:04
77Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block0:18:21
78Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop0:19:30
79Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:19:42
80Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block0:20:21
81Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:20:36
82Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:20:46
83Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team0:20:51
84David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:20:57
85Jackson Long (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:21:14
86Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:21:33
87Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:21:41
88Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:53
89Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
90Matthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling0:22:13
91Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
92Ivan Lizardi (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
93Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
94Gavin Mannion (USA) 5-Hour Energy
95Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
96Dakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling0:22:47
97Sebastian Martin Junior Trillini (Arg) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:22:57
98Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:01
99Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:03
100Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:23:08
101Tim Carolan (USA) Landis/Trek0:23:12
102Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:23:29
103Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:23:35
104Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
105Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:23:43
106Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
107Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
108Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
109Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:23:47
110Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:24:02
111Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:47
112Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek0:25:01
113Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:25:11
114Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
115William Myers (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:25:19
116Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
117Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop0:25:41
118Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop0:26:29
119Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy
120Ryan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team
121Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
122Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek0:28:28
123Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:28:50
124Logan Phippen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:29:49
125Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:30:33
126Mac Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
127William Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:33:14
128Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:35:09
129Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
130Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
131Daniel Gay (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:43:02
132Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:43:55
133Andrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
134Coline Goedert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:46:42
135Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
136Sergio Escutia (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:50:14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10pts
2Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team3
3Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized3
4Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling1
5Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home15pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home12
3Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home9
4Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop7
5Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
6Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
7Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamis - Hagens Berman10:38:29
2Bissell Development Team0:02:13
3Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:20
4United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
5Team Smartstop0:02:46
6Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:20
75-Hour Energy0:07:19
8Marc Pro-Strava0:08:11
9Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:14:25
10Team Rio Grande Cycling0:25:31
11Airgas Cycling0:26:21
12Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:30:39
13Landis/Trek0:41:34
14BMW Development Team0:43:09
15Arenas Tlax-Mex0:44:44
16Team H&R Block0:45:43
17California Giant/Specialized0:54:02
18Hagens Berman U23 Cycling0:59:51
19Silber Pro Cycling Team1:04:36
20Canyon Bicycles-Shimano1:27:28
21Astellas Cycling Team1:28:59

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:12:53
2Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:00:55
3Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty160:01:31
4Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:01:38
5Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:01:48
6Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:19
7Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:24
8Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
9Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:28
10Andrea Dvorak (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:02:35
11Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:02:39
12Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:47
13Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
14Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top0:02:55
15Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:03:05
16Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty160:03:09
17Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
18Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:19
19Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport0:03:24
20Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:31
21Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty160:03:49
22Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling0:04:04
23Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:04:15
24Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:04:54
25Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty160:04:57
26Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16
27Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten0:05:13
28Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:05:15
29Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:06:02
30Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
31Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:06:06
32Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:06:08
33Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:06:22
34Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:06:41
35Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:06:53
36Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:06:56
37Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa0:07:23
38Felicia Gomez (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:07:29
39Sarah Barber (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
40Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team0:07:45
41Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek0:08:09
42Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
43Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing
44Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:08:34
45Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:08:39
46Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder0:08:45
47Anne Donley (USA)
48Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:08:48
49Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
50Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:09:07
51Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team0:09:29
52Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:09:53
53Maria Santiago (USA) CRC Cycling
54Beth Ann Orton (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:10:08
55Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba0:10:25
56Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:11:11
57Rachel Swan (USA) Strive Racing0:19:10
58Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:23:27
59Sofia Arreolo Navarro (Mex) Twenty160:23:54
60Kat Salthouse (USA) Sabino Cycles Racing0:38:39

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty165pts
2Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov3
3Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Arreolo Navarro (Mex) Twenty165pts
2Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K43
3Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore12
3Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty169
4Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports7
5Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top5
6Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
7Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team9:43:22
2FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:01:38
3Team TIBCO to the Top0:02:35
4Twenty 16 Pro Cycling0:03:46
5DNA Cycling p/b K40:05:22
6Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:13:43

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:12:53
2Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:00:55
3Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty160:01:31
4Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:01:38
5Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:01:48
6Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:19
7Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:24
8Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
9Andrea Dvorak (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:02:35
10Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:02:39
11Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:47
12Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
13Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top0:02:55
14Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:58
15Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:03:05
16Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty160:03:09
17Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
18Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:19
19Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport0:03:24
20Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:31
21Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty160:03:49
22Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling0:04:04
23Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:04:15
24Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:04:54
25Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty160:04:57
26Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16
27Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten0:05:13
28Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:05:15
29Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:06:02
30Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
31Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:06:06
32Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:06:08
33Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:06:22
34Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:06:41
35Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:06:53
36Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:06:56
37Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa0:07:23
38Felicia Gomez (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:07:29
39Sarah Barber (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
40Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team0:07:45
41Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek0:08:09
42Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
43Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing
44Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:08:34
45Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:08:39
46Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder0:08:45
47Anne Donley (USA)
48Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:08:48
49Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
50Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:09:07
51Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team0:09:29
52Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:09:53
53Maria Santiago (USA) CRC Cycling
54Beth Ann Orton (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:10:08
55Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba0:10:25
56Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:11:11
57Rachel Swan (USA) Strive Racing0:19:10
58Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:23:27
59Sofia Arreolo Navarro (Mex) Twenty160:23:54
60Kat Salthouse (USA) Sabino Cycles Racing0:14:39

