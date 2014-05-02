Trending

Tvetcov wins Stage 3 time trial in Tyrone

Brown tops elite women's time trial podium

Image 1 of 32

Tom Zirbel, Sergei Tvetcov and Joey Rosskopf topped the Gila time trial

Tom Zirbel, Sergei Tvetcov and Joey Rosskopf topped the Gila time trial
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 32

Tom Zirbel (Optum) riding his National Champion kit to second place today.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) riding his National Champion kit to second place today.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 3 of 32

Matt Cooke (Jamis) sits in fifth overall and waiting for sundays big climbs.

Matt Cooke (Jamis) sits in fifth overall and waiting for sundays big climbs.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 4 of 32

Jaramillo Diez (Jamis) dropped to sixth on GC but still within distance of the GC win.

Jaramillo Diez (Jamis) dropped to sixth on GC but still within distance of the GC win.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 5 of 32

Kaitie Antonneau (TWENTY 16) on the way to the turnaround.

Kaitie Antonneau (TWENTY 16) on the way to the turnaround.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 6 of 32

Laura Brown (Colavita) removes her glasses on the way to her win.

Laura Brown (Colavita) removes her glasses on the way to her win.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 7 of 32

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) finished within 10 seconds of the winner for fourth place.

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) finished within 10 seconds of the winner for fourth place.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 8 of 32

Alison Tetrick (TWENTY 16) rounded out the top ten for the women.

Alison Tetrick (TWENTY 16) rounded out the top ten for the women.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 9 of 32

Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) concentrates hard over one of the flat sections.

Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) concentrates hard over one of the flat sections.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 10 of 32

Laura Brown (Colavita) looking ahead to the finish.

Laura Brown (Colavita) looking ahead to the finish.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 11 of 32

Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) showing off her National Champion colors.

Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) showing off her National Champion colors.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 12 of 32

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) missed out todays win by just under four seconds.

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) missed out todays win by just under four seconds.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 13 of 32

Flavia Oliveira (FCS/Zngine) will be looking to gain back time on sundays climbing stage.

Flavia Oliveira (FCS/Zngine) will be looking to gain back time on sundays climbing stage.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 14 of 32

Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) has been riding aggressively all week

Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) has been riding aggressively all week
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 15 of 32

Laura Brown (Colavita) happy after her stage win.

Laura Brown (Colavita) happy after her stage win.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 16 of 32

Flavio De Luna (Smartstop) on the way back towards the finish.

Flavio De Luna (Smartstop) on the way back towards the finish.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 17 of 32

Gregory Brenes (Jamis) had a good ride for fifth place.

Gregory Brenes (Jamis) had a good ride for fifth place.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 18 of 32

Carter Jones (Optum) going hard on the way to taking the leaders jersey.

Carter Jones (Optum) going hard on the way to taking the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 19 of 32

The UnitedHealthcare team was out in full force to support both mens and women's squads.

The UnitedHealthcare team was out in full force to support both mens and women’s squads.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 20 of 32

Jamis-Hagens Berman warms up on the trainers before the stage.

Jamis-Hagens Berman warms up on the trainers before the stage.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 21 of 32

Rob Britton (Smartstop) getting in the mood for his TT.

Rob Britton (Smartstop) getting in the mood for his TT.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 22 of 32

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) out on the course to put in todays fastest time.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) out on the course to put in todays fastest time.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 23 of 32

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) rounded out todays top three.

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) rounded out todays top three.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 24 of 32

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) stayed within todays top ten.

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) stayed within todays top ten.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 25 of 32

Clement Chevrier (Bissell) goes into the weekend in the top ten on GC after todays stage.

Clement Chevrier (Bissell) goes into the weekend in the top ten on GC after todays stage.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 26 of 32

Will Routley (Optum) goes into tomorrows stage sitting ninth overall.

Will Routley (Optum) goes into tomorrows stage sitting ninth overall.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 27 of 32

Kirk Carlesen (Jelly Belly) put in a strong ride today for seventh place.

Kirk Carlesen (Jelly Belly) put in a strong ride today for seventh place.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 28 of 32

Rob Britton (Smartstop) moves into third place overall after today.

Rob Britton (Smartstop) moves into third place overall after today.
(Image credit: Epic Images)
Image 29 of 32

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 32

Laura Brown on her way to winning the Tour of the Gila time trial

Laura Brown on her way to winning the Tour of the Gila time trial
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 32

Women's leader Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) put in a solid time trial

Women's leader Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) put in a solid time trial
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 32

Laura Brown (Colavita) won the women's time trial in the Tour of the Gila

Laura Brown (Colavita) won the women's time trial in the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Two-time Moldovan national time trial champion Serghei Tvetcov took the win Friday in the stage 3 individual time trial at the Tour of the Gila, covering the 26km course 19 seconds faster than runner-up Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) and 1:10 faster than Hincapie Sportswear's Joey Rosskopf.

Optum's Carter Jones out-paced his rivals in the general classification, finishing fourth on the day and so snatching the red leader's jersey from Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Jones now leads Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) by two seconds and Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) by 10 seconds. Jaramillo dropped to sixth overall, 38 seconds behind Jones.

Canadian team pursuit specialist Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) stormed to the win in the women's race, besting Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) by four seconds and overall race leader Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) by five seconds.

The order of the top three in the general classification remained the same, but Abbott added 1:20 to her buffer over runner-up Flavia Olviera (FCS-Zengine) and 1:09 over Abigail Mickey (Twenty16). Stephens' runner-up effort in the time trial moved her from 13th to fourth overall, 3:02 behind Abbott.

The stage 3 Dan Potts Memorial Time Trial Course in Tyrone, New Mexico, featured two climbs on the out-and-back course. Unlike the year before, when heavy winds and cold temperatures factored into the riders' efforts, Friday's weather was warm and winds were calm.

Tvetcov, Zirbel renew rivalry

Friday's result was the reverse of the Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial last month, when Zirbel took the win ahead of Tvetcov. The two riders have been building a friendly rivalry over the past couple of seasons.

“Sometimes he beats me, and sometimes I beat him; that's normal in a bike race,” Tvetcov said, adding that his previous experience with the course over the past two seasons helped him gain the podium's top step this time around.

“Honestly, before this race I looked at the GC, but what happened on the first day took me out of that,” said Tvetcov, who was still sporting the bandages from the massive pileup on stage one. “So I was like, Alright, alright, I need to look to the TT for a stage win.'”

Zirbel said he was happy with his ride, which was 25 seconds faster than last year's effort, but he was obviously disappointed he couldn't bring home the stage win.

“I was nervous about him,” Zirbel said of Tvetcov. “I thought he was my biggest competition, him and Ben Day. I knew I was in trouble. After Redlands he was only five seconds back, and that was at altitude also. So he's riding really well, and certainly time trialing really well. He beat me a couple of times last year as well, so he's my biggest rival I would say on the US circuit.”

While Zirbel faced disappointment of not winning the stage, Jones was ecstatic about having ridden into the leader's jersey.

“I'm psyched,” Jones said. “It's always better to be ahead than coming from behind. So I'm thoroughly thrilled. This is my first leader's jersey in an NRC race, or a UCI race, so I'm psyched.”

Jamis team director Sebastian Alexandre said the team had hoped to keep the leader's jersey going into Saturday's criterium and the infamously difficult Gila Monster stage on Sunday, but Jones was just the stronger rider Friday. Nevertheless, Alexandre said, the director still believes his team has a good shot of taking the final overall win.

“I have a good climber team, so I think we're going to be OK,” Alexandre said. “Stealing the podium is good, so we need to race on Sunday to see how things go. But I feel confident we have a good team. It's still kind of an open race for 10 guys, and anyone can win. But I probably have four of those 10, so it's good.”

Brown parlays track skills into TT win

Considering the quality of the riders in the field, Brown's win was definitely an upset, but no one seemed more surprised about the result than the winner herself.

“I knew I had a good ride, but to win, I'm speechless,” Brown said before the podium ceremony.

“I crossed the line, and I knew in my heart I rode it well,” she said. “I was pretty happy with my ride. I looked at my power meter and saw my time and thought, 'Whoa, that's pretty fast.' But you know, you have [former US time trial champion Alison] Powers and [current US pro time trial champion] Carmen Small coming after me, so I was kind of holding my breath. So to win, I just feel so honored. I'm just so thrilled to win this time trial.”

The track specialist said she tapped into the leg speed she had developed as an alternate to the Canadian team pursuit squad at the London Olympics and a part of the squad that recently took silver at the World Championships.

“We train for a 4km event, but it just shows that the engines we have can really stack up against the best in the 26km events,” she said. “I was really pushing on the climbs and not being afraid to dig in and maybe hurt more than you normally would that early in the TT, knowing that you have the descents to catch your breath on. So I focused on braking the ride up into climbing and descending.”

Twenty16's Amber Gaffney, who started fifth out of the 52 riders competing on Friday, set the best mark early with a time of 41:23. Her result lasted through most of the field until Brown crossed the line with her winning time of 39:25. The young Canadian was in the hot seat as Powers clocked in at 39:35 for fourth. Stephens came in next with her runner-up result of 39:29. Small's time of 40:04, was only good enough for fifth.

As the race leader, Abbott was the last rider on the course and set a blistering time of 39:30 to step onto the podium with a third-place finish. As one of the world's best pure climbers, Abbott's performance was a bit of a surprise, although not to the rider.

“If you look back, last year I was fourth by five seconds,” she said. “So that's not that far away from third. People may be surprised, maybe, but I do have a good history at this time trial and I do like this time trial. I've been feeling really good, and I'm glad I was able to pull it together at the right time.”

The defending champion now has an even bigger buffer going into Saturday's time trial and Sunday's Gila Monster challenge, and she also has one of the strongest teams in the race. But Abbott showed no signs of getting overconfident.

“You can't count your chickens before they're hatched, but I'm having a great week so far,” she said. “We all are.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:02.46
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:18.74
3Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:10.19
4Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:10.46
5Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:12.26
6Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop0:01:19.81
7Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:23.84
8Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:01:30.05
9Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:36.36
10Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:41.25
11Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:45.97
12David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:01:48.95
13Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:54.29
14Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:59.73
15Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop0:02:01.26
16Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:02.97
17Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:05.91
18Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:02:11.60
19Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:02:13.12
20Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:02:15.81
21Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:16.39
22Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:18.66
23Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:24.30
24Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:02:32.83
25Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:33.95
26Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop0:02:39.87
27Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block0:02:44.04
28Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:45.37
29Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:47.42
30James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:02:49.60
31Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop0:02:56.11
32Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:02:56.33
33Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:02:57.37
34Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:57.90
35Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:01.74
36Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:02.02
37Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:02.27
38Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:03:05.72
39Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:07.07
40Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:03:11.36
41Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:03:12.15
42Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:03:17.70
43Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:03:20.12
44Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:20.92
45Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:23.45
46Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:26.81
47Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:27.07
48Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:03:28.47
49Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:03:29.03
50Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:03:29.78
51Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team0:03:32.64
52Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team0:03:32.66
53Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:03:34.41
54Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:03:35.82
55Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:40.10
56Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:40.71
57Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:41.24
58Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:03:44.09
59Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:45.00
60Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:55.58
61Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:03:59.25
62Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:04:00.95
63David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:03.69
64Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:04.28
65Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:04:07.79
66Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:04:08.55
67Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:13.50
68Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:13.73
69Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:14.90
70Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:16.36
71Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava0:04:20.45
72Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:04:39.48
73Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:04:41.05
74Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:41.49
75Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:04:42.34
76Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:45.98
77Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:52.46
78Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:04:57.23
79Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team0:04:59.50
80Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:05:05.32
81Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:05:07.29
82Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:07.43
83Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:08.13
84Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:12.04
85Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:05:14.30
86Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:05:14.84
87Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:05:18.79
88Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:19.11
89Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:05:23.98
90Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:05:40.68
91Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:05:41.22
92Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:44.34
93Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:05:46.82
94Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block0:05:47.34
95Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:49.61
96Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:58.00
97Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:06:03.77
98Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team0:06:04.42
99Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:06:12.16
100John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:06:18.90
101Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:06:55.14
102Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:06:56.58
103Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block0:06:57.06
104Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:06:58.61
105Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:07:07.89
106Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:07:20.16
107Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:07:23.96
108Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:09:23.73
OTLJordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava1:03:07.10
DNSEmerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.

U25 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:36:02.19
2Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:06.18
3Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:11.87
4Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:00:13.39
5Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:00:16.08
6Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:24.57
7James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:00:49.87
8Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:00:56.60
9Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:58.17
10Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:07.34
11Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:01:12.42
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:21.19
13Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:27.08
14Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:27.34
15Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:01:29.30
16Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:01:30.05
17Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team0:01:32.91
18Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team0:01:32.93
19Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:01:34.68
20Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:40.98
21Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:41.51
22Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:45.27
23Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:01:55.85
24David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:03.96
25Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:04.55
26Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:08.06
27Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:02:08.82
28Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:14.00
29Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:02:39.75
30Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:02:41.32
31Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:42.61
32Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:02:57.50
33Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team0:02:59.77
34Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:05.59
35Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:03:07.56
36Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:08.40
37Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:03:14.57
38Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:19.38
39Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:03:40.95
40Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:41.49
42Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:49.88
43Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:04:04.04
44Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team0:04:04.69
45Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:04:55.41
46Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:04:56.85
47Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block0:04:57.33
48Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:04:58.88
49Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:05:08.16
50Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:05:20.43
51Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:07:24.00
OTLJordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava1:01:07.37
DNSEmerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies1:45:29
2Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis1:03:00
3Jamis - Hagens Berman1:11:00
4Team Smartstop2:14:00
5Hincapie Sportswear Development Team2:30:00
6Bissell Development Team3:46:00
7United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team4:05:00
85-Hour Energy4:19:00
9Team H&R Block5:47:00
10Team Rio Grande Cycling6:11:00
11Marc Pro-Strava6:54:00
12Landis/Trek7:43:00
13Airgas Cycling8:04:00
14California Giant/Specialized8:06:00
15BMW Development Team8:38:00
16Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.10:49:00
17Silber Pro Cycling Team13:47:00

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7:12:41
2Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:02
3Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop0:00:10
4Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:16
5Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:26
6Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:38
7Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:08
8Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:01:19
9Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:26
10Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:01:28
11Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:56
12Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:58
13James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:02:05
14Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:02:06
15Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:22
16Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:25
17Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:53
18Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:01
19Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:03:14
20Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:23
21Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:03:29
22Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:31
23Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:40
24Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:49
25Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:57
26Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:03:58
27Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:19
28Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:04:32
29Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:04:34
30Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:04:43
31Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop0:05:26
32Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
33John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:06:03
34Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:56
35Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block0:08:37
36Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:38
37Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:08:42
38Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop0:09:00
39Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:09:36
40Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:10:01
41David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:10:38
42Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:11:23
43Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:11:32
44Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:49
45Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:23
46Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:39
47Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:12:44
48Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:14:03
49Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:14:30
50Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:14:32
51Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:14:45
52Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:14:54
53Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:15:15
54Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava0:15:18
55Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:15:54
56Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:13
57Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:16:48
58Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:17:00
59Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:18:21
60Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:19:20
61Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:19:23
62Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:19:49
63Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:20:48
64Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:20:50
65Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:21:19
66Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:35
67Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:59
68Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:22:07
69Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:22:16
70Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop0:23:29
71Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:23:51
72Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:07
73Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block0:24:58
74Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:12
75Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:25:32
76Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block0:25:48
77Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:25:57
78Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:26:00
79Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:26:09
80Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:31
81Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team0:26:46
82Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:27:22
83Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:27:39
84Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:42
85Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:48
86Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team0:28:53
87Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek0:28:56
88Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team0:29:07
89Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:29:17
90Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:29:40
91David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:30:00
92Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:30:22
93Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30:29
94Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:30:37
95Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:32:49
96Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:33:28
97Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek0:33:45
98Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:35:29
99Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:36:19
100Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:36:45
101Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:36:59
102Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:38:49
103Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:39:20
104Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:39:57
105Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:46:20
106Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:51:41
107Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog1:00:20
108Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava1:08:38

U25 Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home7:13:19
2Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:00:41
3Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:00:50
4James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:01:27
5Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:44
6Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:02:51
7Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:53
8Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:02
9Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:11
10Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:19
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:41
12Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:04:05
13Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:00
14Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:08:58
15Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:09:23
16Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:13:25
17Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:52
18Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:13:54
19Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:14:37
20Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:17:43
21Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:18:42
22Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:18:45
23Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:20:12
24Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:20:41
25Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:21:38
26Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:23:13
27Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block0:24:20
28Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:24:54
29Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block0:25:10
30Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:25:19
31Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:53
32Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team0:26:08
33Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:26:44
34Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:27:01
35Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:10
36Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team0:28:15
37Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team0:28:29
38David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:29:22
39Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:29:44
40Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:32:11
41Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:32:50
42Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:34:51
43Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:35:41
44Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:36:07
45Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:36:21
46Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:38:11
47Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:38:42
48Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:39:19
49Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:51:03
50Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:59:42
51Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava1:08:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamis - Hagens Berman21:38:45
2Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:04
3Team Smartstop0:03:44
4Bissell Development Team0:04:40
5United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
6Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:36
75-Hour Energy0:10:37
8Marc Pro-Strava0:14:20
9Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:14:27
10Team Rio Grande Cycling0:32:53
11Airgas Cycling0:34:56
12Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:41:55
13Landis/Trek0:49:55
14Team H&R Block0:52:23
15BMW Development Team0:53:07
16California Giant/Specialized1:08:21
17Silber Pro Cycling Team1:30:23

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:39:25.33
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:00:03.93
3Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:05.09
4Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:09.78
5Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:39.41
6Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty160:00:55.73
7Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty160:01:19.01
8Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:01:20.06
9Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top0:01:20.59
10Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty160:01:22.53
11Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:01:25.18
12Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:34.20
13Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:36.53
14Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:01:42.52
15Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty160:01:47.29
16Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:53.18
17Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:01:56.91
18Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty160:01:58.63
19Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:06.82
20Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:02:09.17
21Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:02:17.49
22Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:02:35.74
23Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:02:41.45
24Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:02:44.03
25Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten0:02:48.54
26Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport0:03:03.24
27Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:03:08.52
28Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:03:19.14
29Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek0:03:27.18
30Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:03:28.90
31Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:03:35.98
32Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:03:36.69
33Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling0:03:52.09
34Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:04:07.13
35Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:04:40.32
36Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:04:56.27
37Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty160:04:57.78
38Anne Donley (USA)0:04:59.98
39Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:05:10.07
40Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa0:05:12.03
41Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team0:05:17.37
42Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:05:31.93
43Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:05:39.03
44Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:05:53.47
45Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team0:05:53.57
46Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing0:05:54.80
47Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:06:19.68
48Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:06:47.75
49Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:07:05.15
50Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder0:07:52.16
51Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:07:57.30
52Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba0:10:36.17
DNSRachel Swan (USA) Strive Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team2:00:04
2Team TIBCO to the Top0:01:17
3Twenty16 Pro Cycling0:01:48
4DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:17
5FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:05:46
6Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:14:39

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7:28:10
2Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:02:15
3Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty160:02:22
4Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:03:02
5Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
6Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:09
7Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:14
8Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:03:40
9Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:48
10Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:55
11Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top0:04:10
12Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:04:26
13Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:04:42
14Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty160:04:51
15Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty160:05:03
16Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:05:15
17Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:19
18Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:05:58
19Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:06:07
20Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty160:06:13
21Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport0:06:26
22Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:06:37
23Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:07:39
24Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling0:07:51
25Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten0:07:56
26Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:08:13
27Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:08:47
28Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:09:11
29Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:14:28
30Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty160:15:58
31Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:16:05
32Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:16:49
33Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:17:47
34Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:18:07
35Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing0:19:56
36Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:20:22
37Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team0:20:42
38Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:22:02
39Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:22:50
40Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty160:26:15
41Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:26:28
42Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek0:27:06
43Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
44Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:27:11
45Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa0:28:05
46Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team0:29:08
47Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:29:11
48Anne Donley (USA)0:29:15
49Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:29:57
50Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder0:42:01
51Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:44:07
52Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba0:56:06

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K425pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top12
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top10
4Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore10
5Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty168
6Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty166
7Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
8Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
9Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top4
10Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K43
11Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov3
12Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
13Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty161
14Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1
15Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty161

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore27pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
3Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
4Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports10
5Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty169
6Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top5
7Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
8Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top2
9Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
10Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1

 

