Image 1 of 32 Tom Zirbel, Sergei Tvetcov and Joey Rosskopf topped the Gila time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 32 Tom Zirbel (Optum) riding his National Champion kit to second place today. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 3 of 32 Matt Cooke (Jamis) sits in fifth overall and waiting for sundays big climbs. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 4 of 32 Jaramillo Diez (Jamis) dropped to sixth on GC but still within distance of the GC win. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 5 of 32 Kaitie Antonneau (TWENTY 16) on the way to the turnaround. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 6 of 32 Laura Brown (Colavita) removes her glasses on the way to her win. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 7 of 32 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) finished within 10 seconds of the winner for fourth place. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 8 of 32 Alison Tetrick (TWENTY 16) rounded out the top ten for the women. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 9 of 32 Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) concentrates hard over one of the flat sections. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 10 of 32 Laura Brown (Colavita) looking ahead to the finish. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 11 of 32 Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) showing off her National Champion colors. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 12 of 32 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) missed out todays win by just under four seconds. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 13 of 32 Flavia Oliveira (FCS/Zngine) will be looking to gain back time on sundays climbing stage. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 14 of 32 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) has been riding aggressively all week (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 15 of 32 Laura Brown (Colavita) happy after her stage win. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 16 of 32 Flavio De Luna (Smartstop) on the way back towards the finish. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 17 of 32 Gregory Brenes (Jamis) had a good ride for fifth place. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 18 of 32 Carter Jones (Optum) going hard on the way to taking the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 19 of 32 The UnitedHealthcare team was out in full force to support both mens and women’s squads. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 20 of 32 Jamis-Hagens Berman warms up on the trainers before the stage. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 21 of 32 Rob Britton (Smartstop) getting in the mood for his TT. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 22 of 32 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) out on the course to put in todays fastest time. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 23 of 32 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) rounded out todays top three. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 24 of 32 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) stayed within todays top ten. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 25 of 32 Clement Chevrier (Bissell) goes into the weekend in the top ten on GC after todays stage. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 26 of 32 Will Routley (Optum) goes into tomorrows stage sitting ninth overall. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 27 of 32 Kirk Carlesen (Jelly Belly) put in a strong ride today for seventh place. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 28 of 32 Rob Britton (Smartstop) moves into third place overall after today. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 29 of 32 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 32 Laura Brown on her way to winning the Tour of the Gila time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 32 Women's leader Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) put in a solid time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 32 Laura Brown (Colavita) won the women's time trial in the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Two-time Moldovan national time trial champion Serghei Tvetcov took the win Friday in the stage 3 individual time trial at the Tour of the Gila, covering the 26km course 19 seconds faster than runner-up Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) and 1:10 faster than Hincapie Sportswear's Joey Rosskopf.

Optum's Carter Jones out-paced his rivals in the general classification, finishing fourth on the day and so snatching the red leader's jersey from Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Jones now leads Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) by two seconds and Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) by 10 seconds. Jaramillo dropped to sixth overall, 38 seconds behind Jones.

Canadian team pursuit specialist Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) stormed to the win in the women's race, besting Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco) by four seconds and overall race leader Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) by five seconds.

The order of the top three in the general classification remained the same, but Abbott added 1:20 to her buffer over runner-up Flavia Olviera (FCS-Zengine) and 1:09 over Abigail Mickey (Twenty16). Stephens' runner-up effort in the time trial moved her from 13th to fourth overall, 3:02 behind Abbott.

The stage 3 Dan Potts Memorial Time Trial Course in Tyrone, New Mexico, featured two climbs on the out-and-back course. Unlike the year before, when heavy winds and cold temperatures factored into the riders' efforts, Friday's weather was warm and winds were calm.

Tvetcov, Zirbel renew rivalry

Friday's result was the reverse of the Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial last month, when Zirbel took the win ahead of Tvetcov. The two riders have been building a friendly rivalry over the past couple of seasons.

“Sometimes he beats me, and sometimes I beat him; that's normal in a bike race,” Tvetcov said, adding that his previous experience with the course over the past two seasons helped him gain the podium's top step this time around.

“Honestly, before this race I looked at the GC, but what happened on the first day took me out of that,” said Tvetcov, who was still sporting the bandages from the massive pileup on stage one. “So I was like, Alright, alright, I need to look to the TT for a stage win.'”

Zirbel said he was happy with his ride, which was 25 seconds faster than last year's effort, but he was obviously disappointed he couldn't bring home the stage win.

“I was nervous about him,” Zirbel said of Tvetcov. “I thought he was my biggest competition, him and Ben Day. I knew I was in trouble. After Redlands he was only five seconds back, and that was at altitude also. So he's riding really well, and certainly time trialing really well. He beat me a couple of times last year as well, so he's my biggest rival I would say on the US circuit.”

While Zirbel faced disappointment of not winning the stage, Jones was ecstatic about having ridden into the leader's jersey.

“I'm psyched,” Jones said. “It's always better to be ahead than coming from behind. So I'm thoroughly thrilled. This is my first leader's jersey in an NRC race, or a UCI race, so I'm psyched.”

Jamis team director Sebastian Alexandre said the team had hoped to keep the leader's jersey going into Saturday's criterium and the infamously difficult Gila Monster stage on Sunday, but Jones was just the stronger rider Friday. Nevertheless, Alexandre said, the director still believes his team has a good shot of taking the final overall win.

“I have a good climber team, so I think we're going to be OK,” Alexandre said. “Stealing the podium is good, so we need to race on Sunday to see how things go. But I feel confident we have a good team. It's still kind of an open race for 10 guys, and anyone can win. But I probably have four of those 10, so it's good.”

Brown parlays track skills into TT win

Considering the quality of the riders in the field, Brown's win was definitely an upset, but no one seemed more surprised about the result than the winner herself.

“I knew I had a good ride, but to win, I'm speechless,” Brown said before the podium ceremony.

“I crossed the line, and I knew in my heart I rode it well,” she said. “I was pretty happy with my ride. I looked at my power meter and saw my time and thought, 'Whoa, that's pretty fast.' But you know, you have [former US time trial champion Alison] Powers and [current US pro time trial champion] Carmen Small coming after me, so I was kind of holding my breath. So to win, I just feel so honored. I'm just so thrilled to win this time trial.”

The track specialist said she tapped into the leg speed she had developed as an alternate to the Canadian team pursuit squad at the London Olympics and a part of the squad that recently took silver at the World Championships.

“We train for a 4km event, but it just shows that the engines we have can really stack up against the best in the 26km events,” she said. “I was really pushing on the climbs and not being afraid to dig in and maybe hurt more than you normally would that early in the TT, knowing that you have the descents to catch your breath on. So I focused on braking the ride up into climbing and descending.”

Twenty16's Amber Gaffney, who started fifth out of the 52 riders competing on Friday, set the best mark early with a time of 41:23. Her result lasted through most of the field until Brown crossed the line with her winning time of 39:25. The young Canadian was in the hot seat as Powers clocked in at 39:35 for fourth. Stephens came in next with her runner-up result of 39:29. Small's time of 40:04, was only good enough for fifth.

As the race leader, Abbott was the last rider on the course and set a blistering time of 39:30 to step onto the podium with a third-place finish. As one of the world's best pure climbers, Abbott's performance was a bit of a surprise, although not to the rider.

“If you look back, last year I was fourth by five seconds,” she said. “So that's not that far away from third. People may be surprised, maybe, but I do have a good history at this time trial and I do like this time trial. I've been feeling really good, and I'm glad I was able to pull it together at the right time.”

The defending champion now has an even bigger buffer going into Saturday's time trial and Sunday's Gila Monster challenge, and she also has one of the strongest teams in the race. But Abbott showed no signs of getting overconfident.

“You can't count your chickens before they're hatched, but I'm having a great week so far,” she said. “We all are.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:02.46 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:18.74 3 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:10.19 4 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:10.46 5 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:12.26 6 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 0:01:19.81 7 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:23.84 8 Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:01:30.05 9 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:36.36 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:41.25 11 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:45.97 12 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:48.95 13 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:54.29 14 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:59.73 15 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 0:02:01.26 16 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:02.97 17 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:05.91 18 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:02:11.60 19 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:02:13.12 20 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:02:15.81 21 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:16.39 22 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:18.66 23 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:24.30 24 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:02:32.83 25 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:33.95 26 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop 0:02:39.87 27 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block 0:02:44.04 28 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:45.37 29 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:02:47.42 30 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:02:49.60 31 Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop 0:02:56.11 32 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:02:56.33 33 Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:02:57.37 34 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:57.90 35 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:01.74 36 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:02.02 37 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:02.27 38 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:03:05.72 39 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:07.07 40 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:11.36 41 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:03:12.15 42 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17.70 43 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:03:20.12 44 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:20.92 45 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:23.45 46 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:26.81 47 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:27.07 48 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:03:28.47 49 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:03:29.03 50 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:03:29.78 51 Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team 0:03:32.64 52 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:03:32.66 53 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:03:34.41 54 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:03:35.82 55 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:40.10 56 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:40.71 57 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:41.24 58 Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:03:44.09 59 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:45.00 60 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:55.58 61 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:03:59.25 62 Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:04:00.95 63 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:03.69 64 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:04.28 65 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:04:07.79 66 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:04:08.55 67 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:13.50 68 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:13.73 69 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:14.90 70 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:16.36 71 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 0:04:20.45 72 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:04:39.48 73 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:04:41.05 74 Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:41.49 75 Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:04:42.34 76 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:04:45.98 77 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:52.46 78 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:04:57.23 79 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 0:04:59.50 80 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:05:05.32 81 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:05:07.29 82 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:07.43 83 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:08.13 84 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:12.04 85 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:05:14.30 86 Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:05:14.84 87 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:05:18.79 88 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:19.11 89 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:05:23.98 90 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:05:40.68 91 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:05:41.22 92 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:44.34 93 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:05:46.82 94 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 0:05:47.34 95 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:49.61 96 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:58.00 97 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:06:03.77 98 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 0:06:04.42 99 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:06:12.16 100 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:06:18.90 101 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:06:55.14 102 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:06:56.58 103 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 0:06:57.06 104 Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:06:58.61 105 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:07:07.89 106 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:07:20.16 107 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:07:23.96 108 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:09:23.73 OTL Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 1:03:07.10 DNS Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.

U25 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:36:02.19 2 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:06.18 3 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:11.87 4 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:00:13.39 5 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:00:16.08 6 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:24.57 7 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:00:49.87 8 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:00:56.60 9 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:58.17 10 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:07.34 11 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:01:12.42 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:21.19 13 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:27.08 14 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:27.34 15 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:01:29.30 16 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:01:30.05 17 Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team 0:01:32.91 18 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:01:32.93 19 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:01:34.68 20 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:40.98 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:41.51 22 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:45.27 23 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:01:55.85 24 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:03.96 25 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:04.55 26 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:08.06 27 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:02:08.82 28 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:14.00 29 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:02:39.75 30 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:02:41.32 31 Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:42.61 32 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:02:57.50 33 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 0:02:59.77 34 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:05.59 35 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:03:07.56 36 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:08.40 37 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:03:14.57 38 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:19.38 39 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:03:40.95 40 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:41.49 42 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:49.88 43 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:04:04.04 44 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 0:04:04.69 45 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:04:55.41 46 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:04:56.85 47 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 0:04:57.33 48 Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:04:58.88 49 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:05:08.16 50 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:05:20.43 51 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:07:24.00 OTL Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 1:01:07.37 DNS Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:45:29 2 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 1:03:00 3 Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:11:00 4 Team Smartstop 2:14:00 5 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 2:30:00 6 Bissell Development Team 3:46:00 7 United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team 4:05:00 8 5-Hour Energy 4:19:00 9 Team H&R Block 5:47:00 10 Team Rio Grande Cycling 6:11:00 11 Marc Pro-Strava 6:54:00 12 Landis/Trek 7:43:00 13 Airgas Cycling 8:04:00 14 California Giant/Specialized 8:06:00 15 BMW Development Team 8:38:00 16 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 10:49:00 17 Silber Pro Cycling Team 13:47:00

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7:12:41 2 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:02 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 0:00:10 4 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:16 5 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:26 6 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:38 7 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:08 8 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:01:19 9 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:26 10 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:01:28 11 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:56 12 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:58 13 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:02:05 14 Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:02:06 15 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:22 16 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:25 17 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:53 18 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:01 19 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:03:14 20 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:23 21 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:03:29 22 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:31 23 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:40 24 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:49 25 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:57 26 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:03:58 27 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:19 28 Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:04:32 29 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:04:34 30 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:04:43 31 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 0:05:26 32 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 33 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:06:03 34 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:56 35 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block 0:08:37 36 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:38 37 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:08:42 38 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop 0:09:00 39 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:09:36 40 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:10:01 41 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:10:38 42 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:11:23 43 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:11:32 44 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:49 45 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:23 46 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:39 47 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:12:44 48 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:14:03 49 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:14:30 50 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:14:32 51 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:14:45 52 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:14:54 53 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:15:15 54 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 0:15:18 55 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:15:54 56 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:13 57 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:16:48 58 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:17:00 59 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:18:21 60 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:19:20 61 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:19:23 62 Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:19:49 63 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:20:48 64 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:20:50 65 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:21:19 66 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:35 67 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:59 68 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:22:07 69 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:22:16 70 Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop 0:23:29 71 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:23:51 72 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:07 73 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 0:24:58 74 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:12 75 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:25:32 76 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 0:25:48 77 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:25:57 78 Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:26:00 79 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:26:09 80 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:31 81 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 0:26:46 82 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:27:22 83 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:27:39 84 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:42 85 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:48 86 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:28:53 87 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 0:28:56 88 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 0:29:07 89 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:29:17 90 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:29:40 91 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:30:00 92 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:30:22 93 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:30:29 94 Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:30:37 95 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:32:49 96 Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:33:28 97 Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek 0:33:45 98 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:35:29 99 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:36:19 100 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:36:45 101 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:36:59 102 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:38:49 103 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:39:20 104 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:39:57 105 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:46:20 106 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:51:41 107 Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 1:00:20 108 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 1:08:38

U25 Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 7:13:19 2 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:00:41 3 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:00:50 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:01:27 5 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:44 6 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:02:51 7 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:53 8 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:02 9 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:11 10 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:19 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:41 12 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:04:05 13 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:00 14 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:08:58 15 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:09:23 16 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:13:25 17 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:13:52 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:13:54 19 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:14:37 20 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:17:43 21 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:18:42 22 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:18:45 23 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:20:12 24 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:20:41 25 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:21:38 26 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:23:13 27 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 0:24:20 28 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:24:54 29 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 0:25:10 30 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:25:19 31 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:53 32 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 0:26:08 33 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:26:44 34 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:27:01 35 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:10 36 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:28:15 37 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 0:28:29 38 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:29:22 39 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:29:44 40 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:32:11 41 Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:32:50 42 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:34:51 43 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:35:41 44 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:36:07 45 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:36:21 46 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:38:11 47 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:38:42 48 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:39:19 49 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:51:03 50 Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:59:42 51 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 1:08:00

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis - Hagens Berman 21:38:45 2 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:04 3 Team Smartstop 0:03:44 4 Bissell Development Team 0:04:40 5 United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32 6 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:36 7 5-Hour Energy 0:10:37 8 Marc Pro-Strava 0:14:20 9 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:14:27 10 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:32:53 11 Airgas Cycling 0:34:56 12 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:41:55 13 Landis/Trek 0:49:55 14 Team H&R Block 0:52:23 15 BMW Development Team 0:53:07 16 California Giant/Specialized 1:08:21 17 Silber Pro Cycling Team 1:30:23

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:39:25.33 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:00:03.93 3 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:05.09 4 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:09.78 5 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:39.41 6 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 0:00:55.73 7 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 0:01:19.01 8 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:01:20.06 9 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:01:20.59 10 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 0:01:22.53 11 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:25.18 12 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:34.20 13 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:36.53 14 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:01:42.52 15 Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16 0:01:47.29 16 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:53.18 17 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:01:56.91 18 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 0:01:58.63 19 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:06.82 20 Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:02:09.17 21 Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:02:17.49 22 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:02:35.74 23 Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:41.45 24 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:02:44.03 25 Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten 0:02:48.54 26 Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport 0:03:03.24 27 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:03:08.52 28 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:03:19.14 29 Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek 0:03:27.18 30 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:28.90 31 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:03:35.98 32 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:36.69 33 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling 0:03:52.09 34 Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:04:07.13 35 Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:04:40.32 36 Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:04:56.27 37 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16 0:04:57.78 38 Anne Donley (USA) 0:04:59.98 39 Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:05:10.07 40 Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa 0:05:12.03 41 Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team 0:05:17.37 42 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:05:31.93 43 Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:05:39.03 44 Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:05:53.47 45 Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team 0:05:53.57 46 Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing 0:05:54.80 47 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:06:19.68 48 Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:06:47.75 49 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:07:05.15 50 Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder 0:07:52.16 51 Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:07:57.30 52 Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba 0:10:36.17 DNS Rachel Swan (USA) Strive Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team 2:00:04 2 Team TIBCO to the Top 0:01:17 3 Twenty16 Pro Cycling 0:01:48 4 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:17 5 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:05:46 6 Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:14:39

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7:28:10 2 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:15 3 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 0:02:22 4 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:03:02 5 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 6 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:09 7 Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:03:14 8 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:03:40 9 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:48 10 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:55 11 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:04:10 12 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:04:26 13 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:04:42 14 Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16 0:04:51 15 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 0:05:03 16 Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:05:15 17 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:19 18 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:05:58 19 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:06:07 20 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 0:06:13 21 Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport 0:06:26 22 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:06:37 23 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:07:39 24 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling 0:07:51 25 Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten 0:07:56 26 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:08:13 27 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:08:47 28 Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:09:11 29 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:14:28 30 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16 0:15:58 31 Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:16:05 32 Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:16:49 33 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:17:47 34 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:18:07 35 Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing 0:19:56 36 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:20:22 37 Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team 0:20:42 38 Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:22:02 39 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:22:50 40 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 0:26:15 41 Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:26:28 42 Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek 0:27:06 43 Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 44 Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:27:11 45 Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa 0:28:05 46 Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team 0:29:08 47 Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:29:11 48 Anne Donley (USA) 0:29:15 49 Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:29:57 50 Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder 0:42:01 51 Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:44:07 52 Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba 0:56:06

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 25 pts 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 12 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 10 4 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 10 5 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 8 6 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 6 7 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 8 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 9 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 4 10 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 3 11 Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 3 12 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 13 Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16 1 14 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1 15 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 1