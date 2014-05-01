Image 1 of 30 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) wins the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 30 Tyler Wren (Jamis) helps his team keep control at the front of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 30 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly) leading todays long breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 30 Jesse Anothony (Optum) helps with the chase work at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 30 Luis Amaran (Jamis) brings bottles to the front for his team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 30 Riders pass by some of the scenes of the southwest (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 30 Mailboxes along todays route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 30 Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) sitting safely with her team in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 30 The women near the final climbs towards the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 30 Alison Tetrick (TWENTY16) moving towards the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 30 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) tries another attack during today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 30 Flavia Oliveira (FCS/Zngine) covers an attack off the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 30 Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) nearly gets Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) on the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 30 Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) happy on the podium after todays win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 30 Rob Britton (Smartstop) leads teammates to the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 30 Riders pass by Lake Roberts (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 30 Carmen Small (DNA Cycling p/b K4) takes out stage two (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 30 Riders roll along waiting to get the official start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 30 The men start to get strung out after the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 30 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) tries to get the first break of the day going (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 30 Michael Torckler (Smartstop) gets a gap early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 30 The mens field bunches up on the first climb of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) spent the day controlling the leaders jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 30 The men on the way back into town (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 Smartstop takes up the chase after the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 Mine tailings provide the backdrop on the way back to town (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) sits safely in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 DNA Cycling launched riders as the race closed in on the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) gets to the front to set up for the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) spends another day in the leaders jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The Bissell Development Team scored its first win of the 2014 National Race Calendar Thursday when Denmark's Nicholai Brochner edged Eric Young (Optum Pro Cycling) in a bunch sprint at the end of the stage 2 Inner Loop Road Race. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Daniel Jaramillo finished safely in the field to hang onto the race leader's jersey heading into Friday's 26km individual time trial.

In the women's race, Carmen Small, the Specialized-lululemon rider competing as a guest rider at the race with DNA Cycling, out-sprinted the select remnants of the field to take the win. Team Tibco's Joanne Kiesanowski and Lauren Stephens finished second and third, respectively. Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) remains in the overall race lead.

The Inner Loop Road Race threw 1,762 meters of climbing at the riders over 122.6 km, but the long downhill run to the finish at Fort Bayard provided an opportunity for the fast finishers.

Brochner times sprint perfectly in upset win

Bissell's 20-year-old sprinter had been caught up in the stage 1 crash the day before, and he was motivated to make the most of his opportunity on Thursday. After Young jumped early to chase down Jamis-Hagens Berman's Eloy Teruel, who had attacked with about 500 meters to go, Brochner patiently waited to make his move into the headwind that was blowing down the finishing straight.

"I thought [UnitedHealthcare] was gonna do a long lead-out," Brochner said. "But I saw that Optum was really strong with about 2km to go, so I just got on that wheel and my teammates put me in position right behind them, so I just followed that and hoped I was strong."

Brochner, who finished sixth in the sprint finish at the Tour of Alberta final stage, was indeed strong enough to come past Young and then hold off the reigning US pro criterium champion when he made a second jump.

"Eric Young went a little too early," Brochner said. "He did a long sprint, and I just waited because I knew with the headwinds it was going to be super hard. So I waited until about 150 meters and then just gave it everything I had."

Young hung on for second, while Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe, who currently leads the NRC individual standings, came back from a mid-race crash to finish third.

A three-rider breakaway consisting of Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Taylor Sheldon (5-hour Energy/Kenda) and Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) were the day's main protagonists as they escaped the field just before the first KOM in Pinos Altos, about 18km into the stage.

The trio eventually built an ultimate gap of nearly five minutes, and with Summerhill starting the day just 2:07 down, he was briefly the leader on the road.

"It's not every day that I'm the leader on the road," the UnitedHealthcare rider said. "So that was pretty neat."

But Summerhill had bigger goals than simply being the virtual leader for a while. Although riding into the overall would have been a tall order, he hoped the group could stay away and contest the stage win.

"At one point I was told that [the breakaway] would last, just because the teams weren't interested in anybody up there, and I was just low enough at two minutes or so that it wasn't a huge deal," Summerhill said. "So I thought it could go."

But several teams were hoping for a sprint finish, and Optum threw Jesse Anthony into the chasing rotation to help Jamis. SmartStop also threw a rider into the rotation, and Hincapie Sportswear also took several pulls at the front. With help from other teams in the chase, the leaders' gap soon started to plummet. The trio got a bit of help when two riders bridged up to the group, but the added horsepower couldn't hold off the charging field.

"When I really thought we might have a chance at the finish is when we got caught by two people who bridged up to us, and then we started to motor," Summerhill said. "I really thought we'd make it to the finish, but then we got caught with a few km to go. Bit of a bummer, but that's bike racing. Better luck next time."

With the final catch made about 5km from the line, Optum hit the front en masse to try and set up Young in the sprint. But the team's orange-and-black train got swarmed in a corner, and Young lost the wheel of lead-out man Alex Candelario. About that time Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman) jumped and got a small gap. Young hopped off the wheel of teammate Carter Jones and started his sprint, but it was Brochner who had the advantage at the line.

Small goes big in Fort Bayard

Small kicked up her sprint from a long way out in order to chase down UnitedHealthcare's Alison Powers, who had jumped with about 500 meters to go. After she passed Powers and found herself at the head of the race, she had few options but to put her head down and go for the line.

"It was really far out and I died about two times," Small said. "Alison went early, and it was kind of the thing where it was pretty spread out anyways coming in at 500 meters to go. There wasn't anyone doing a proper lead-out, so I just went after Alison because she is always a threat; she's so strong."

Despite fading as she approached the line, Small found enough strength to hold off Kiesanowski, who was closing fast.

"It was like 400 meters of sprinting," Small said. "I died at 200 meters and was like, 'OK, I can see the finish, you can do this, it's not much longer.' So I just went again, and I looked back and saw Jo [Kiesanowski] coming, so she was pretty close. It was a tough one, for sure."

The women's race started out fast and furious, with UnitedHealthcare setting a pace on the front that quickly ripped about half the field to shreds. The racing was aggressive, with attacks going off in fits and starts, but none of the escape attempts was able to gain anything more than a small gap before succumbing to the UnitedHealthcare chase.

Abbott said the relatively small UnitedHealthcare squad really impressed her with its effort to protect her overall race lead.

"We've only got five girls in the race, so we've got a smaller team," Abbott said. "But then you look at we had such a select group coming into the finish, and all of us were there. And that's after all of them working so hard all day long. So that's really, really special, and I feel really proud to be a part of it."

Abbott put in some work herself toward the end of the stage, chasing down a solo rider to bring the group back together and allow Powers to contest the sprint. But Powers' early move cost her at the finish, where she placed 18thon the stage. Nevertheless, Abbott and team director Rachel Heal were happy with the final outcome.

"Alison's always dangerous in the sprint," Abbott said. "But our main goal was to keep the red [leader's] jersey, and we did that. If we could get a stage win it was bonus. But we were working for the jersey, and we still have it, so we're pretty happy."

Small, who said she was guest riding at the race to help with logistics and also to help mentor some of the DNA team's young riders, was obviously happy with her day's work as well. But the US national time trial champion said she wasn't placing any bets on her performance in Friday's 26km race of truth.

"I kind of raced hard today," she said. "DNA raced their bikes today. No one wanted to do anything, but I'm here for training, and I'm not keen on sitting in. So we'll see what happens tomorrow. I'm pretty tired. I haven't been at altitude and I haven't been climbing all spring, so we'll see what happens. I'll give it a go."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 3:04:27 2 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 4 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:02 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:05 9 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 10 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 11 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 13 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 16 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 17 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 18 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 20 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 21 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 22 Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 23 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 24 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 25 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 26 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 27 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 28 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 29 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block 30 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 31 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 33 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:00:15 34 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 35 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:00:18 36 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 37 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 38 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 39 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 40 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 41 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 42 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 43 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 44 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 45 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 46 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 48 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 49 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 50 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 51 Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:00:34 52 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 53 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 54 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 55 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:37 56 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:39 57 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 58 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop 0:00:43 59 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:00:45 60 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:50 61 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:56 62 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 63 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 64 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:01:01 66 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:01:07 67 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 68 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 69 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 70 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 71 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:23 72 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:34 73 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 74 Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy 75 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 76 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 77 Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:02:02 78 Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek 0:02:03 79 Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 80 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 81 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:11 82 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 83 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:20 84 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 85 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 86 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:23 87 Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 88 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 89 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 90 Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop 0:02:30 91 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 92 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 93 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:02:51 94 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 95 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:57 96 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:58 97 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:06 98 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:06:26 99 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 100 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 101 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 102 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 103 Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 104 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 105 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 106 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:12:14 107 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:13:56 108 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:23:35 109 Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:29:37 OTL Tim Carolan (USA) Landis/Trek 0:46:46 OTL Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team 0:53:06 DNS Gavin Mannion (USA) 5-Hour Energy DNS Andrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team DNS Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop DNS Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop DNS Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized DNS Logan Phippen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNS Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNS Coline Goedert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNS Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog DNS Mac Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. DNS Sergio Escutia (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX DNS Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX DNS Ryan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team DNF Matthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling DNF Dakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling DNF Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF William Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Sebastian Martin Junior Trillini (Arg) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog DNF Daniel Gay (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog DNF Jackson Long (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. DNF William Myers (USA) Marc Pro-Strava DNF Ivan Lizardi (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX DNF Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 pts 2 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 15 pts 2 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 10 4 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 8 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 7 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 8 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 9 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 2 10 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 2 4 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Meadow Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 2 4 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1

Mountain 3 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 2 4 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 3:04:27 2 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:02 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:05 5 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 8 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 9 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 10 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 12 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:00:15 13 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:00:18 14 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 15 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 16 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 17 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 19 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 20 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 21 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 22 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 23 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 24 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:00:27 25 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:37 26 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:39 27 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:00:56 28 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:01:01 29 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:01:07 30 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 31 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 32 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 33 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:01:34 34 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:03 35 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:11 36 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 37 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:02:20 38 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:23 39 Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 40 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 41 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:02:30 42 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 43 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:06:26 44 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 45 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 46 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 47 Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 48 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 49 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:12:14 50 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:13:56 51 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:23:35 52 Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:29:37 OTL Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team 0:53:06

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 6:37:17 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:02 3 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:12 4 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 6 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 7 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:00:25 8 Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:00:31 9 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:00:37 10 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 11 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:00:42 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:45 13 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 14 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:58 15 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:06 16 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:01:16 17 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:20 18 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 19 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:22 20 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:26 21 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:30 22 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:36 23 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:39 24 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:41 25 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:42 26 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:02:14 27 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:02:20 28 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 29 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:32 30 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:02:53 31 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:13 32 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:06 33 Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:04:24 34 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 0:04:47 35 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:05:21 36 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:15 37 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:06:17 38 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 0:06:53 39 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:07:07 40 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block 0:07:15 41 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop 0:07:42 42 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:07:54 43 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:18 44 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:06 45 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:10:11 46 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:10:38 47 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:00 48 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:58 49 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:12:08 50 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:12:13 51 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 0:12:20 52 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:12:41 53 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:52 54 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:22 55 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 56 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:13:36 57 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 58 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:13:40 59 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:13:57 60 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:14:41 61 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:14:46 62 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:14:59 63 Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:15:56 64 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:16:30 65 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy 0:16:46 66 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:17:33 67 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:14 68 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:19:07 69 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 0:19:23 70 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 71 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:20:11 72 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:41 73 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 0:21:23 74 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:21:38 75 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:42 76 Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop 0:21:55 77 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:27 78 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:45 79 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 0:23:09 80 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:23:28 81 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:23:30 82 Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:23:38 83 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:52 84 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:23:56 85 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 0:24:25 86 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:24:58 87 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:25:18 88 Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek 0:25:20 89 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 0:26:03 90 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:26:42 91 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:03 92 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:27:18 93 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:27:36 94 Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:27:58 95 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:28:34 96 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:44 97 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:29:56 98 Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:30:08 99 Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek 0:30:26 100 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:30:44 101 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:31:15 102 Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:32:51 103 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:34:37 104 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:35:06 105 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:35:38 106 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:37:15 107 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:41:30 108 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:48:49 109 Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:54:43

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 15 pts 2 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 3 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 10 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 6 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 8 7 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 9 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 10 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 11 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 12 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 13 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 2 14 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 1 15 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 15 pts 2 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 13 4 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 9 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 6 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 7 7 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 6 8 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 9 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 10 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 1 11 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 12 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 1

U25 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 6:37:17 2 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:00:25 3 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:00:37 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 5 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:00:42 6 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:58 7 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:20 8 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:26 9 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:30 10 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:20 11 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:02:53 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:13 13 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:15 14 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:06:17 15 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 0:06:53 16 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:07:54 17 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:06 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:12:13 19 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:12:41 20 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:13:22 21 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:13:40 22 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:14:46 23 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:16:30 24 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:17:33 25 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:19:07 26 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 0:19:23 27 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 28 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 0:21:23 29 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:21:38 30 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:45 31 Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team 0:23:09 32 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 0:23:28 33 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:23:30 34 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:23:56 35 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 0:24:25 36 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:26:42 37 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:03 38 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:27:18 39 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:27:36 40 Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX 0:28:34 41 Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:29:56 42 Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:30:08 43 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:30:44 44 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:31:15 45 Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:32:51 46 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:34:37 47 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:35:06 48 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 0:35:38 49 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:37:15 50 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:48:49 51 Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog 0:54:43

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 3:35:44 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:00:01 4 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 0:00:03 5 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 8 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 9 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16 11 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 12 Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten 13 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 14 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 15 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 16 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 17 Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport 0:00:07 18 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:09 19 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:19 20 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 21 Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:00:21 22 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:25 23 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:00:52 24 Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:00:03 25 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 26 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:05:03 28 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 0:00:03 29 Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 30 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling 31 Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:06:00 32 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 33 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 34 Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 35 Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing 36 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:06:04 37 Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team 38 Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 39 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16 0:06:11 40 Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:15:38 41 Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa 42 Anne Donley (USA) 43 Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 44 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 45 Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 46 Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 47 Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team 48 Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek 49 Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 50 Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 51 Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder 0:25:32 52 Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba 0:35:13 53 Rachel Swan (USA) Strive Racing 0:47:23 DNF Andrea Dvorak (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top DNF Sarah Barber (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 DNF Sofia Arreolo Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 DNF Felicia Gomez (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems DNF Beth Ann Orton (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems DNF Kat Salthouse (USA) Sabino Cycles Racing DNF Maria Santiago (USA) CRC Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 5 pts 2 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 3 3 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 5 pts 2 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 3 3 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 1

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 5 pts 2 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 3 3 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2

Mountain 2 - Meadow Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 5 pts 2 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 5 pts 2 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 2 4 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TIBCO to the Top 10:47:16 2 United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 TWENTY16 4 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 5 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:18 6 Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:36:15

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6:48:40 2 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:00:55 3 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 0:01:31 4 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:01:48 5 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:19 6 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:24 7 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 8 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:02:27 9 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:28 10 Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:39 11 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:43 12 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:02:55 13 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:03:03 14 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:04 15 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:03:05 16 Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16 0:03:09 17 Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:03:19 18 Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport 0:03:28 19 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:31 20 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 0:03:49 21 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling 0:04:04 22 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:04:06 23 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 0:04:56 24 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:05:10 25 Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten 0:05:13 26 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:05:15 27 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:06:24 28 Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:06:59 29 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:09:01 30 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16 0:11:05 31 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:11:52 32 Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:12:03 33 Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing 0:14:06 34 Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:14:10 35 Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:14:45 36 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:15:08 37 Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team 0:15:30 38 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:15:50 39 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:17:08 40 Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:21:37 41 Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 42 Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:22:28 43 Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:22:31 44 Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa 0:22:58 45 Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team 0:23:20 46 Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek 0:23:44 47 Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 0:24:09 48 Anne Donley (USA) 0:24:20 49 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 0:24:22 50 Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder 0:34:14 51 Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:39:02 52 Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba 0:45:35 53 Rachel Swan (USA) Strive Racing 1:06:30

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 27 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 3 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 4 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 10 5 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 9 6 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 5 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 2 8 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 9 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 10 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 10 pts 2 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 7 3 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 6 4 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 3 5 Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov 3 6 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1 7 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 1