Bissell's Brochner wins Tour of the Gila Inner Loop road race
Small wins women's stage
Stage 2: Pinos Altos - Fort Bayard
The Bissell Development Team scored its first win of the 2014 National Race Calendar Thursday when Denmark's Nicholai Brochner edged Eric Young (Optum Pro Cycling) in a bunch sprint at the end of the stage 2 Inner Loop Road Race. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Daniel Jaramillo finished safely in the field to hang onto the race leader's jersey heading into Friday's 26km individual time trial.
In the women's race, Carmen Small, the Specialized-lululemon rider competing as a guest rider at the race with DNA Cycling, out-sprinted the select remnants of the field to take the win. Team Tibco's Joanne Kiesanowski and Lauren Stephens finished second and third, respectively. Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) remains in the overall race lead.
The Inner Loop Road Race threw 1,762 meters of climbing at the riders over 122.6 km, but the long downhill run to the finish at Fort Bayard provided an opportunity for the fast finishers.
Brochner times sprint perfectly in upset win
Bissell's 20-year-old sprinter had been caught up in the stage 1 crash the day before, and he was motivated to make the most of his opportunity on Thursday. After Young jumped early to chase down Jamis-Hagens Berman's Eloy Teruel, who had attacked with about 500 meters to go, Brochner patiently waited to make his move into the headwind that was blowing down the finishing straight.
"I thought [UnitedHealthcare] was gonna do a long lead-out," Brochner said. "But I saw that Optum was really strong with about 2km to go, so I just got on that wheel and my teammates put me in position right behind them, so I just followed that and hoped I was strong."
Brochner, who finished sixth in the sprint finish at the Tour of Alberta final stage, was indeed strong enough to come past Young and then hold off the reigning US pro criterium champion when he made a second jump.
"Eric Young went a little too early," Brochner said. "He did a long sprint, and I just waited because I knew with the headwinds it was going to be super hard. So I waited until about 150 meters and then just gave it everything I had."
Young hung on for second, while Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe, who currently leads the NRC individual standings, came back from a mid-race crash to finish third.
A three-rider breakaway consisting of Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Taylor Sheldon (5-hour Energy/Kenda) and Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) were the day's main protagonists as they escaped the field just before the first KOM in Pinos Altos, about 18km into the stage.
The trio eventually built an ultimate gap of nearly five minutes, and with Summerhill starting the day just 2:07 down, he was briefly the leader on the road.
"It's not every day that I'm the leader on the road," the UnitedHealthcare rider said. "So that was pretty neat."
But Summerhill had bigger goals than simply being the virtual leader for a while. Although riding into the overall would have been a tall order, he hoped the group could stay away and contest the stage win.
"At one point I was told that [the breakaway] would last, just because the teams weren't interested in anybody up there, and I was just low enough at two minutes or so that it wasn't a huge deal," Summerhill said. "So I thought it could go."
But several teams were hoping for a sprint finish, and Optum threw Jesse Anthony into the chasing rotation to help Jamis. SmartStop also threw a rider into the rotation, and Hincapie Sportswear also took several pulls at the front. With help from other teams in the chase, the leaders' gap soon started to plummet. The trio got a bit of help when two riders bridged up to the group, but the added horsepower couldn't hold off the charging field.
"When I really thought we might have a chance at the finish is when we got caught by two people who bridged up to us, and then we started to motor," Summerhill said. "I really thought we'd make it to the finish, but then we got caught with a few km to go. Bit of a bummer, but that's bike racing. Better luck next time."
With the final catch made about 5km from the line, Optum hit the front en masse to try and set up Young in the sprint. But the team's orange-and-black train got swarmed in a corner, and Young lost the wheel of lead-out man Alex Candelario. About that time Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman) jumped and got a small gap. Young hopped off the wheel of teammate Carter Jones and started his sprint, but it was Brochner who had the advantage at the line.
Small goes big in Fort Bayard
Small kicked up her sprint from a long way out in order to chase down UnitedHealthcare's Alison Powers, who had jumped with about 500 meters to go. After she passed Powers and found herself at the head of the race, she had few options but to put her head down and go for the line.
"It was really far out and I died about two times," Small said. "Alison went early, and it was kind of the thing where it was pretty spread out anyways coming in at 500 meters to go. There wasn't anyone doing a proper lead-out, so I just went after Alison because she is always a threat; she's so strong."
Despite fading as she approached the line, Small found enough strength to hold off Kiesanowski, who was closing fast.
"It was like 400 meters of sprinting," Small said. "I died at 200 meters and was like, 'OK, I can see the finish, you can do this, it's not much longer.' So I just went again, and I looked back and saw Jo [Kiesanowski] coming, so she was pretty close. It was a tough one, for sure."
The women's race started out fast and furious, with UnitedHealthcare setting a pace on the front that quickly ripped about half the field to shreds. The racing was aggressive, with attacks going off in fits and starts, but none of the escape attempts was able to gain anything more than a small gap before succumbing to the UnitedHealthcare chase.
Abbott said the relatively small UnitedHealthcare squad really impressed her with its effort to protect her overall race lead.
"We've only got five girls in the race, so we've got a smaller team," Abbott said. "But then you look at we had such a select group coming into the finish, and all of us were there. And that's after all of them working so hard all day long. So that's really, really special, and I feel really proud to be a part of it."
Abbott put in some work herself toward the end of the stage, chasing down a solo rider to bring the group back together and allow Powers to contest the sprint. But Powers' early move cost her at the finish, where she placed 18thon the stage. Nevertheless, Abbott and team director Rachel Heal were happy with the final outcome.
"Alison's always dangerous in the sprint," Abbott said. "But our main goal was to keep the red [leader's] jersey, and we did that. If we could get a stage win it was bonus. But we were working for the jersey, and we still have it, so we're pretty happy."
Small, who said she was guest riding at the race to help with logistics and also to help mentor some of the DNA team's young riders, was obviously happy with her day's work as well. But the US national time trial champion said she wasn't placing any bets on her performance in Friday's 26km race of truth.
"I kind of raced hard today," she said. "DNA raced their bikes today. No one wanted to do anything, but I'm here for training, and I'm not keen on sitting in. So we'll see what happens tomorrow. I'm pretty tired. I haven't been at altitude and I haven't been climbing all spring, so we'll see what happens. I'll give it a go."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|3:04:27
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|4
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:02
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:05
|9
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|10
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|11
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|13
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|16
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|17
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|20
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|21
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|22
|Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|23
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|24
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|25
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|27
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
|28
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|29
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block
|30
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|31
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|33
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|0:00:15
|34
|John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|35
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:00:18
|36
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|37
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|38
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|39
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|40
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|41
|Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
|42
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|44
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|45
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
|46
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|47
|Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
|48
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|49
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|50
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|51
|Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:00:34
|52
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|55
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:37
|56
|Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:39
|57
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|58
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop
|0:00:43
|59
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:00:45
|60
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:50
|61
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:56
|62
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|64
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:01:01
|66
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:01:07
|67
|Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek
|68
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|69
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
|70
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|71
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:23
|72
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:34
|73
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|74
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|75
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
|76
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|77
|Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:02:02
|78
|Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:02:03
|79
|Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|80
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|81
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:11
|82
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|83
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|84
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|85
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|86
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:23
|87
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|88
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|89
|Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
|90
|Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:02:30
|91
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|92
|Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|93
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:02:51
|94
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|95
|Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
|0:02:57
|96
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:58
|97
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:06
|98
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|99
|Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|100
|David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|101
|Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
|102
|Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|103
|Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|104
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|105
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:12:14
|107
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:13:56
|108
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:23:35
|109
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|0:29:37
|OTL
|Tim Carolan (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:46:46
|OTL
|Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team
|0:53:06
|DNS
|Gavin Mannion (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|DNS
|Andrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNS
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop
|DNS
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop
|DNS
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|DNS
|Logan Phippen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|DNS
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|DNS
|Coline Goedert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|DNS
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|DNS
|Mac Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|DNS
|Sergio Escutia (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|DNS
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|DNS
|Ryan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team
|DNF
|Matthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling
|DNF
|Dakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling
|DNF
|Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Martin Junior Trillini (Arg) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|DNF
|Daniel Gay (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|DNF
|Jackson Long (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|DNF
|William Myers (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|DNF
|Ivan Lizardi (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|DNF
|Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|3
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|10
|4
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|8
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|7
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|8
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|9
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|2
|10
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|2
|4
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|2
|4
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|2
|4
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|3:04:27
|2
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:05
|5
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|8
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|9
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|10
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
|11
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|12
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|0:00:15
|13
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:00:18
|14
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|15
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|16
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|17
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|19
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|20
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
|21
|Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
|22
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|24
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|0:00:27
|25
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:37
|26
|Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:39
|27
|Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:00:56
|28
|Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:01:01
|29
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:01:07
|30
|Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek
|31
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
|32
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|33
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:01:34
|34
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:02:03
|35
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:11
|36
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|37
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:02:20
|38
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:23
|39
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|40
|Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
|41
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:02:30
|42
|Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|43
|Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|44
|David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|45
|Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
|46
|Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|47
|Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|48
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:12:14
|50
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:13:56
|51
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:23:35
|52
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|0:29:37
|OTL
|Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team
|0:53:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|6:37:17
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:02
|3
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:12
|4
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|6
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:14
|7
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|0:00:25
|8
|Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:00:31
|9
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:37
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|0:00:42
|12
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:54
|14
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|15
|John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:06
|16
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:16
|17
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:20
|18
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|19
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|20
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:26
|21
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:30
|22
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:36
|23
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|24
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:41
|25
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:42
|26
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:02:14
|27
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:02:20
|28
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|29
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|30
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:02:53
|31
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:13
|32
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:04:06
|33
|Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:04:24
|34
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:04:47
|35
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:05:21
|36
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:15
|37
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:06:17
|38
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:06:53
|39
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:07:07
|40
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:07:15
|41
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop
|0:07:42
|42
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|0:07:54
|43
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:18
|44
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:06
|45
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:10:11
|46
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:10:38
|47
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|48
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:58
|49
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:12:08
|50
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:12:13
|51
|Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:12:20
|52
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:12:41
|53
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:52
|54
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:22
|55
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|56
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:13:36
|57
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|58
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:13:40
|59
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:13:57
|60
|Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:14:41
|61
|Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:14:46
|62
|Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
|0:14:59
|63
|Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:15:56
|64
|Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:16:30
|65
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|0:16:46
|66
|Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek
|0:17:33
|67
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:14
|68
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:19:07
|69
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:19:23
|70
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|71
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:11
|72
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:41
|73
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|0:21:23
|74
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:21:38
|75
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:42
|76
|Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:21:55
|77
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:27
|78
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:45
|79
|Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
|0:23:09
|80
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:23:28
|81
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|0:23:30
|82
|Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:23:38
|83
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:52
|84
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:23:56
|85
|Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
|0:24:25
|86
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:24:58
|87
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:18
|88
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:25:20
|89
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:26:03
|90
|Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
|0:26:42
|91
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:27:03
|92
|David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:27:18
|93
|Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:27:36
|94
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:27:58
|95
|Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|0:28:34
|96
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:28:44
|97
|Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:56
|98
|Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:30:08
|99
|Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:30:26
|100
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:44
|101
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:31:15
|102
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:32:51
|103
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:34:37
|104
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:35:06
|105
|Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:35:38
|106
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:37:15
|107
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:41:30
|108
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:48:49
|109
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|0:54:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|10
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|8
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|10
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|11
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|12
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|13
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|2
|14
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|1
|15
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|15
|pts
|2
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|3
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|13
|4
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|9
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|7
|7
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|6
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|9
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|10
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|1
|11
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|6:37:17
|2
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|0:00:25
|3
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:37
|4
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|5
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|0:00:42
|6
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:20
|8
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:26
|9
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:30
|10
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:20
|11
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:02:53
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:13
|13
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:15
|14
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:06:17
|15
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:06:53
|16
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|0:07:54
|17
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:06
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:12:13
|19
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:12:41
|20
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:13:22
|21
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:13:40
|22
|Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:14:46
|23
|Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:16:30
|24
|Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek
|0:17:33
|25
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:19:07
|26
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:19:23
|27
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|28
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|0:21:23
|29
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:21:38
|30
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:45
|31
|Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
|0:23:09
|32
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|0:23:28
|33
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|0:23:30
|34
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:23:56
|35
|Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
|0:24:25
|36
|Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
|0:26:42
|37
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:27:03
|38
|David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:27:18
|39
|Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:27:36
|40
|Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|0:28:34
|41
|Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:56
|42
|Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:30:08
|43
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:44
|44
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:31:15
|45
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:32:51
|46
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:34:37
|47
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:35:06
|48
|Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:35:38
|49
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:37:15
|50
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:48:49
|51
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|0:54:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|3:35:44
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:00:01
|4
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16
|0:00:03
|5
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
|8
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|9
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16
|11
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|12
|Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten
|13
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|14
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|15
|Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
|16
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|17
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport
|0:00:07
|18
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|19
|Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:19
|20
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|21
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:00:21
|22
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:25
|23
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:00:52
|24
|Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:00:03
|25
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|26
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:05:03
|28
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16
|0:00:03
|29
|Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|30
|Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling
|31
|Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|0:06:00
|32
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|33
|Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|34
|Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|35
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing
|36
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:06:04
|37
|Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team
|38
|Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|39
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16
|0:06:11
|40
|Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:15:38
|41
|Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa
|42
|Anne Donley (USA)
|43
|Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|44
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
|45
|Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|46
|Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|47
|Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team
|48
|Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek
|49
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|50
|Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|51
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder
|0:25:32
|52
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba
|0:35:13
|53
|Rachel Swan (USA) Strive Racing
|0:47:23
|DNF
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|DNF
|Sarah Barber (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|DNF
|Sofia Arreolo Navarro (Mex) Twenty16
|DNF
|Felicia Gomez (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|DNF
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|DNF
|Kat Salthouse (USA) Sabino Cycles Racing
|DNF
|Maria Santiago (USA) CRC Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|5
|pts
|2
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|3
|3
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|5
|pts
|2
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|3
|3
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|5
|pts
|2
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|3
|3
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|5
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|5
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
|2
|4
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO to the Top
|10:47:16
|2
|United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|TWENTY16
|4
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|5
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:18
|6
|Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|0:36:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6:48:40
|2
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:00:55
|3
|Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
|0:01:31
|4
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:01:48
|5
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|6
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:24
|7
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|8
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:02:27
|9
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:02:28
|10
|Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:39
|11
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:43
|12
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:02:55
|13
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:03:03
|14
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|15
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:03:05
|16
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16
|0:03:09
|17
|Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:03:19
|18
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport
|0:03:28
|19
|Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:31
|20
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16
|0:03:49
|21
|Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling
|0:04:04
|22
|Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:04:06
|23
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16
|0:04:56
|24
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:05:10
|25
|Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten
|0:05:13
|26
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:05:15
|27
|Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:06:24
|28
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:06:59
|29
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:09:01
|30
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16
|0:11:05
|31
|Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:11:52
|32
|Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|0:12:03
|33
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing
|0:14:06
|34
|Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|0:14:10
|35
|Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:14:45
|36
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:15:08
|37
|Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team
|0:15:30
|38
|Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:15:50
|39
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:17:08
|40
|Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:21:37
|41
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|42
|Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:22:28
|43
|Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|0:22:31
|44
|Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa
|0:22:58
|45
|Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team
|0:23:20
|46
|Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek
|0:23:44
|47
|Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|0:24:09
|48
|Anne Donley (USA)
|0:24:20
|49
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
|0:24:22
|50
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder
|0:34:14
|51
|Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:39:02
|52
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba
|0:45:35
|53
|Rachel Swan (USA) Strive Racing
|1:06:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|27
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|3
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|4
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|10
|5
|Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
|9
|6
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|5
|7
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
|2
|8
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|9
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|10
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|10
|pts
|2
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|7
|3
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16
|6
|4
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|3
|5
|Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
|3
|6
|Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|1
|7
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team
|20:30:43
|2
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:38
|3
|Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:02:30
|4
|TWENTY16
|0:03:46
|5
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:05:35
|6
|Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|0:49:53
