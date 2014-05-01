Trending

Bissell's Brochner wins Tour of the Gila Inner Loop road race

Small wins women's stage

Image 1 of 30

Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) wins the stage

Nicolai Brochner (Bissell Development Team) wins the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 30

Tyler Wren (Jamis) helps his team keep control at the front of the race

Tyler Wren (Jamis) helps his team keep control at the front of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 30

Luis Davila (Jelly Belly) leading todays long breakaway

Luis Davila (Jelly Belly) leading todays long breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 30

Jesse Anothony (Optum) helps with the chase work at the front of the peloton

Jesse Anothony (Optum) helps with the chase work at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 30

Luis Amaran (Jamis) brings bottles to the front for his team

Luis Amaran (Jamis) brings bottles to the front for his team
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 30

Riders pass by some of the scenes of the southwest

Riders pass by some of the scenes of the southwest
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 30

Mailboxes along todays route

Mailboxes along todays route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 30

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) sitting safely with her team in the bunch

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) sitting safely with her team in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 30

The women near the final climbs towards the finish

The women near the final climbs towards the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 30

Alison Tetrick (TWENTY16) moving towards the front

Alison Tetrick (TWENTY16) moving towards the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 30

Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) tries another attack during today's stage

Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) tries another attack during today's stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 30

Flavia Oliveira (FCS/Zngine) covers an attack off the front

Flavia Oliveira (FCS/Zngine) covers an attack off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 30

Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) nearly gets Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) on the line

Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) nearly gets Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) on the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 30

Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) happy on the podium after todays win

Carmen Small (DNA Cycling) happy on the podium after todays win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 30

Rob Britton (Smartstop) leads teammates to the front of the field

Rob Britton (Smartstop) leads teammates to the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 30

Riders pass by Lake Roberts

Riders pass by Lake Roberts
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 30

Carmen Small (DNA Cycling p/b K4) takes out stage two

Carmen Small (DNA Cycling p/b K4) takes out stage two
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 30

Riders roll along waiting to get the official start

Riders roll along waiting to get the official start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 30

The men start to get strung out after the start

The men start to get strung out after the start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 30

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) tries to get the first break of the day going

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) tries to get the first break of the day going
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 30

Michael Torckler (Smartstop) gets a gap early in the day

Michael Torckler (Smartstop) gets a gap early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 30

The mens field bunches up on the first climb of the day

The mens field bunches up on the first climb of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 30

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) spent the day controlling the leaders jersey

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) spent the day controlling the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 30

The men on the way back into town

The men on the way back into town
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 30

Smartstop takes up the chase after the feed zone

Smartstop takes up the chase after the feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 30

Mine tailings provide the backdrop on the way back to town

Mine tailings provide the backdrop on the way back to town
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 30

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) sits safely in the bunch

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) sits safely in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 30

DNA Cycling launched riders as the race closed in on the finish

DNA Cycling launched riders as the race closed in on the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 30

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) gets to the front to set up for the finish

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) gets to the front to set up for the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 30

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) spends another day in the leaders jersey

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) spends another day in the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The Bissell Development Team scored its first win of the 2014 National Race Calendar Thursday when Denmark's Nicholai Brochner edged Eric Young (Optum Pro Cycling) in a bunch sprint at the end of the stage 2 Inner Loop Road Race. Jamis-Hagens Berman's Daniel Jaramillo finished safely in the field to hang onto the race leader's jersey heading into Friday's 26km individual time trial.

In the women's race, Carmen Small, the Specialized-lululemon rider competing as a guest rider at the race with DNA Cycling, out-sprinted the select remnants of the field to take the win. Team Tibco's Joanne Kiesanowski and Lauren Stephens finished second and third, respectively. Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) remains in the overall race lead.

The Inner Loop Road Race threw 1,762 meters of climbing at the riders over 122.6 km, but the long downhill run to the finish at Fort Bayard provided an opportunity for the fast finishers.

Brochner times sprint perfectly in upset win

Bissell's 20-year-old sprinter had been caught up in the stage 1 crash the day before, and he was motivated to make the most of his opportunity on Thursday. After Young jumped early to chase down Jamis-Hagens Berman's Eloy Teruel, who had attacked with about 500 meters to go, Brochner patiently waited to make his move into the headwind that was blowing down the finishing straight.

"I thought [UnitedHealthcare] was gonna do a long lead-out," Brochner said. "But I saw that Optum was really strong with about 2km to go, so I just got on that wheel and my teammates put me in position right behind them, so I just followed that and hoped I was strong."

Brochner, who finished sixth in the sprint finish at the Tour of Alberta final stage, was indeed strong enough to come past Young and then hold off the reigning US pro criterium champion when he made a second jump.

"Eric Young went a little too early," Brochner said. "He did a long sprint, and I just waited because I knew with the headwinds it was going to be super hard. So I waited until about 150 meters and then just gave it everything I had."

Young hung on for second, while Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe, who currently leads the NRC individual standings, came back from a mid-race crash to finish third.

A three-rider breakaway consisting of Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Taylor Sheldon (5-hour Energy/Kenda) and Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) were the day's main protagonists as they escaped the field just before the first KOM in Pinos Altos, about 18km into the stage.

The trio eventually built an ultimate gap of nearly five minutes, and with Summerhill starting the day just 2:07 down, he was briefly the leader on the road.

"It's not every day that I'm the leader on the road," the UnitedHealthcare rider said. "So that was pretty neat."

But Summerhill had bigger goals than simply being the virtual leader for a while. Although riding into the overall would have been a tall order, he hoped the group could stay away and contest the stage win.

"At one point I was told that [the breakaway] would last, just because the teams weren't interested in anybody up there, and I was just low enough at two minutes or so that it wasn't a huge deal," Summerhill said. "So I thought it could go."

But several teams were hoping for a sprint finish, and Optum threw Jesse Anthony into the chasing rotation to help Jamis. SmartStop also threw a rider into the rotation, and Hincapie Sportswear also took several pulls at the front. With help from other teams in the chase, the leaders' gap soon started to plummet. The trio got a bit of help when two riders bridged up to the group, but the added horsepower couldn't hold off the charging field.

"When I really thought we might have a chance at the finish is when we got caught by two people who bridged up to us, and then we started to motor," Summerhill said. "I really thought we'd make it to the finish, but then we got caught with a few km to go. Bit of a bummer, but that's bike racing. Better luck next time."

With the final catch made about 5km from the line, Optum hit the front en masse to try and set up Young in the sprint. But the team's orange-and-black train got swarmed in a corner, and Young lost the wheel of lead-out man Alex Candelario. About that time Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman) jumped and got a small gap. Young hopped off the wheel of teammate Carter Jones and started his sprint, but it was Brochner who had the advantage at the line.

Small goes big in Fort Bayard

Small kicked up her sprint from a long way out in order to chase down UnitedHealthcare's Alison Powers, who had jumped with about 500 meters to go. After she passed Powers and found herself at the head of the race, she had few options but to put her head down and go for the line.

"It was really far out and I died about two times," Small said. "Alison went early, and it was kind of the thing where it was pretty spread out anyways coming in at 500 meters to go. There wasn't anyone doing a proper lead-out, so I just went after Alison because she is always a threat; she's so strong."

Despite fading as she approached the line, Small found enough strength to hold off Kiesanowski, who was closing fast.

"It was like 400 meters of sprinting," Small said. "I died at 200 meters and was like, 'OK, I can see the finish, you can do this, it's not much longer.' So I just went again, and I looked back and saw Jo [Kiesanowski] coming, so she was pretty close. It was a tough one, for sure."

The women's race started out fast and furious, with UnitedHealthcare setting a pace on the front that quickly ripped about half the field to shreds. The racing was aggressive, with attacks going off in fits and starts, but none of the escape attempts was able to gain anything more than a small gap before succumbing to the UnitedHealthcare chase.

Abbott said the relatively small UnitedHealthcare squad really impressed her with its effort to protect her overall race lead.

"We've only got five girls in the race, so we've got a smaller team," Abbott said. "But then you look at we had such a select group coming into the finish, and all of us were there. And that's after all of them working so hard all day long. So that's really, really special, and I feel really proud to be a part of it."

Abbott put in some work herself toward the end of the stage, chasing down a solo rider to bring the group back together and allow Powers to contest the sprint. But Powers' early move cost her at the finish, where she placed 18thon the stage. Nevertheless, Abbott and team director Rachel Heal were happy with the final outcome.

"Alison's always dangerous in the sprint," Abbott said. "But our main goal was to keep the red [leader's] jersey, and we did that. If we could get a stage win it was bonus. But we were working for the jersey, and we still have it, so we're pretty happy."

Small, who said she was guest riding at the race to help with logistics and also to help mentor some of the DNA team's young riders, was obviously happy with her day's work as well. But the US national time trial champion said she wasn't placing any bets on her performance in Friday's 26km race of truth.

"I kind of raced hard today," she said. "DNA raced their bikes today. No one wanted to do anything, but I'm here for training, and I'm not keen on sitting in. So we'll see what happens tomorrow. I'm pretty tired. I haven't been at altitude and I haven't been climbing all spring, so we'll see what happens. I'll give it a go."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team3:04:27
2Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
4Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:02
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
7Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:05
9Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
10Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
11Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
13Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
14Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
16Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
17James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
18Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
19Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
20Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
21Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
22Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
23Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
24Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
25Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
26Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
27Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
28Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
29Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block
30Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
31Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
33Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:00:15
34John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy
35Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:00:18
36Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
37Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
38Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
39Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
40Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
41Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
42Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
43Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
44Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
45Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
46Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
47Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
48Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
49Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
50Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
51Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:00:34
52Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
53Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
54Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
55Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:37
56Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:39
57Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
58Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop0:00:43
59David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:00:45
60Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:50
61Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:56
62Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
64Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
65Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:01:01
66Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:01:07
67Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek
68Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
69Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
70Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
71Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:23
72Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:34
73Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
74Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy
75Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
76Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
77Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:02:02
78Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek0:02:03
79Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
80Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
81Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:11
82Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
83Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:20
84Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
85Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
86Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:23
87Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
88Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
89Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
90Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop0:02:30
91Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
92Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
93Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:02:51
94Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
95Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:02:57
96Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:58
97Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:06
98Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:06:26
99Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
100David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
101Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
102Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
103Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
104Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
105Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
106Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:12:14
107Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:13:56
108Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:23:35
109Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:29:37
OTLTim Carolan (USA) Landis/Trek0:46:46
OTLIan Moore (USA) BMW Development Team0:53:06
DNSGavin Mannion (USA) 5-Hour Energy
DNSAndrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNSJulian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop
DNSJoshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop
DNSYannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
DNSLogan Phippen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNSErik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNSColine Goedert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNSStephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
DNSMac Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
DNSSergio Escutia (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
DNSJavier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
DNSRyan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team
DNFMatthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling
DNFDakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling
DNFMax Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFChris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFJean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFSebastian Martin Junior Trillini (Arg) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
DNFDaniel Gay (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
DNFJackson Long (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
DNFWilliam Myers (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
DNFIvan Lizardi (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
DNFAndrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5pts
2Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team15pts
2Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop10
4Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team8
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
6Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
7Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
8Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3
9Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home2
10Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy2
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Meadow Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy2
4Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1

Mountain 3 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy2
4Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team3:04:27
2Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:02
3Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:05
5Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
7James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
8Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
9Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
10Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
11Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
12Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:00:15
13Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:00:18
14Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
15Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
16Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
17Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
19Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
20Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
21Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
22Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
24Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:00:27
25Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:37
26Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:39
27Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:00:56
28Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:01:01
29Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:01:07
30Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek
31Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
32Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
33Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:01:34
34Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:03
35Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:11
36Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
37Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:02:20
38Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:23
39Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
40Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
41Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:02:30
42Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
43Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:06:26
44David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
45Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
46Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
47Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
48Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
49Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:12:14
50Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:13:56
51Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:23:35
52Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:29:37
OTLIan Moore (USA) BMW Development Team0:53:06

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home6:37:17
2Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:02
3Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:12
4Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
6Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:14
7Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:00:25
8Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:00:31
9Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:00:37
10James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
11Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:00:42
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:45
13Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
14Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:58
15John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:01:06
16Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:01:16
17Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:20
18Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
19Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:22
20Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:26
21Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:30
22Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:36
23Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:39
24Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:41
25Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:42
26Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:02:14
27Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:02:20
28Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
29Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:32
30Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:02:53
31Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:13
32Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:06
33Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:04:24
34Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop0:04:47
35Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:05:21
36Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:15
37Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:06:17
38Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava0:06:53
39Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:07:07
40Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block0:07:15
41Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop0:07:42
42Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:07:54
43Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:18
44Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:06
45David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:10:11
46Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:10:38
47Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:00
48Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:58
49Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:12:08
50Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:12:13
51Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava0:12:20
52Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:12:41
53Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:52
54Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:22
55Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
56Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:13:36
57Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
58Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:40
59Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:13:57
60Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:14:41
61Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:14:46
62Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:14:59
63Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:15:56
64Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:16:30
65Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy0:16:46
66Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:17:33
67Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:14
68Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:19:07
69Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block0:19:23
70Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
71Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:20:11
72Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:41
73Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block0:21:23
74Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:21:38
75Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:42
76Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop0:21:55
77Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:27
78Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:45
79Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team0:23:09
80Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:23:28
81Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:23:30
82Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:23:38
83Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:52
84Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:23:56
85Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team0:24:25
86Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:24:58
87Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:18
88Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek0:25:20
89Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek0:26:03
90Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team0:26:42
91Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:03
92David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:27:18
93Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:27:36
94Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:27:58
95Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:28:34
96Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:44
97Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:29:56
98Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:30:08
99Lewis Elliot (USA) Landis/Trek0:30:26
100Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:30:44
101Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:31:15
102Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:32:51
103Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:34:37
104Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:35:06
105Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:35:38
106Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:37:15
107Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:41:30
108Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:48:49
109Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:54:43

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team15pts
2Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13
3Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
4Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop10
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
6Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team8
7Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team7
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
9Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
10Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
11Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3
12Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
13Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home2
14Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling1
15Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home15pts
2Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
3Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home13
4Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home9
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
6Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop7
7Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy6
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
9Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
10Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop1
11Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
12Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block1

U25 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home6:37:17
2Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:00:25
3Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:00:37
4James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
5Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:00:42
6Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:58
7Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:20
8Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:26
9Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:30
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:20
11Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:02:53
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:13
13Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:15
14Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:06:17
15Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava0:06:53
16Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:07:54
17Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:06
18Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:12:13
19Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:12:41
20Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:13:22
21Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:40
22Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:14:46
23Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:16:30
24Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:17:33
25Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:19:07
26Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block0:19:23
27Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
28Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block0:21:23
29Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:21:38
30Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:45
31Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team0:23:09
32Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team0:23:28
33Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:23:30
34Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:23:56
35Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team0:24:25
36Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team0:26:42
37Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:03
38David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:27:18
39Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:27:36
40Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX0:28:34
41Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:29:56
42Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:30:08
43Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:30:44
44Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:31:15
45Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:32:51
46Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:34:37
47Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team0:35:06
48Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block0:35:38
49Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:37:15
50Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:48:49
51Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog0:54:43

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K43:35:44
2Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:00:01
4Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty160:00:03
5Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
8Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
9Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16
11Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
12Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten
13Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
14Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
15Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
16Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
17Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport0:00:07
18Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:09
19Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:19
20Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
21Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:00:21
22Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:25
23Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:00:52
24Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:00:03
25Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
26Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:05:03
28Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty160:00:03
29Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
30Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling
31Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:06:00
32Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
33Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
34Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
35Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing
36Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:06:04
37Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team
38Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
39Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty160:06:11
40Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:15:38
41Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa
42Anne Donley (USA)
43Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
44Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
45Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
46Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
47Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team
48Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek
49Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
50Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
51Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder0:25:32
52Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba0:35:13
53Rachel Swan (USA) Strive Racing0:47:23
DNFAndrea Dvorak (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
DNFSarah Barber (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
DNFSofia Arreolo Navarro (Mex) Twenty16
DNFFelicia Gomez (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
DNFBeth Ann Orton (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
DNFKat Salthouse (USA) Sabino Cycles Racing
DNFMaria Santiago (USA) CRC Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K45pts
2Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore3
3Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty161

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K45pts
2Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore3
3Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty161

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore5pts
2Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports3
3Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2

Mountain 2 - Meadow Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore5pts
2Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore5pts
2Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top2
4Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO to the Top10:47:16
2United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
3TWENTY16
4FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
5DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:18
6Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:36:15

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6:48:40
2Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:00:55
3Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty160:01:31
4Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:01:48
5Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:19
6Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:24
7Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
8Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:02:27
9Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:28
10Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:02:39
11Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:02:43
12Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top0:02:55
13Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:03:03
14Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:04
15Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:03:05
16Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty160:03:09
17Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:19
18Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport0:03:28
19Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:31
20Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty160:03:49
21Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling0:04:04
22Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:04:06
23Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty160:04:56
24Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:05:10
25Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten0:05:13
26Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:05:15
27Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:06:24
28Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:06:59
29Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:09:01
30Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty160:11:05
31Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:11:52
32Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:12:03
33Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing0:14:06
34Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:14:10
35Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:14:45
36Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:15:08
37Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team0:15:30
38Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:15:50
39Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:17:08
40Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:21:37
41Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov
42Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:22:28
43Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:22:31
44Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa0:22:58
45Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team0:23:20
46Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek0:23:44
47Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov0:24:09
48Anne Donley (USA)0:24:20
49Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty160:24:22
50Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder0:34:14
51Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:39:02
52Genevieve Krahn (Can) Team Manitoba0:45:35
53Rachel Swan (USA) Strive Racing1:06:30

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore27pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
3Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
4Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports10
5Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty169
6Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top5
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top2
8Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
9Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
10Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K410pts
2Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore7
3Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty166
4Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K43
5Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recov3
6Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1
7Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty161

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team20:30:43
2FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:01:38
3Team TIBCO to the Top0:02:30
4TWENTY160:03:46
5DNA Cycling p/b K40:05:35
6Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:49:53

