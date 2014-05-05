Image 1 of 32 The mens top three for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 32 Riders try to get off the front as the race rolls out of town (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 32 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) descending in the red leaders jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 32 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) puts the pressure on during the entire climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 32 Jamis keeps riders on the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 32 Rob Britton (Smartstop) has a snack on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 32 Matt Cooke (Jamis) tries an attack off the front of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 32 The breakaway hits one of the steep sections of the Sapillo climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 32 Carter Jones (Optum) sits comfortably in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 32 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) takes the win after a long hard day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 32 Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) takes home the race winners bowl (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 32 The women’s jersey winners for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 32 UnitedHealthcare took home the team GC prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 32 Jamis-Hagens Berman got the best overall mens team this week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 32 The top three men for stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 32 Rob Britton (Smartstop) descends in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 32 Will Routley (Optum) on the way down to the turn around (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 32 The first break of the day for the men (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 32 Breakaway riders descend early in the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 32 UnitedHealthcare stayed on the front to try to keep the break in check (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 32 Luis Amaran (Jamis) held onto his sprint jersey through the final day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 32 Riders hit the first real climbs of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 32 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) rides near the front of what is left of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 32 Team Smartstop and Jamis push the pace on the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 32 Flavio De Luna (Smartstop) launches an attack on the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 32 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) ready to start the day as the race leader (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 32 Riders pass by the massive Santa Rita mine (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 32 Jamis fought hard to try and take back the overall today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 32 Tom Zirbel (Optum) keeping the break strung out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 32 Taylor Sheldon (5 Hour Energy) driving the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 32 The race on the way past Lake Roberts (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 32 remove (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The final day at the Tour of the Gila once again proved to be the deciding factor in the overall race for the UCI men, with Optum Pro Cycling's Carter Jones taking the final overall lead from UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day. Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) once again proved his climbing prowess with his second mountain-top stage win of the race.

UnitedHealthcare's Mara Abbott secured her fourth overall win at the Gila by taking a second stage win with another impressive solo finish.

The Gila Monster Queen Stage is one of the toughest days on the US circuit. The men's 161.9km stage includes 2,738 meters of ascending over two category 3 climbs, two category 2 climbs and a category 1 climb, finishing in Pinos Altos. The women's 110.9km stage includes 1,710 meters of ascending over two category three climbs and one category 2 climb.

Jones prevails on Gila Monster

Jones, who started the day second overall after losing the lead during the previous day's criterium, needed to make up just 28 seconds on Day to take the overall win. But he also had to worry about Jamis-Hagens Berman's Gregory Brenes, who was just two seconds behind him, and Team SmartStop's Rob Britton, sitting just 10 seconds off Jones' mark.

Jones' team, which fumbled his lead the night before, rode flawlessly for him on Sunday. Optum put two riders, Will Routley and Tom Zirbel, into an early break of 16 that also included three 5-hour Energy riders; three riders from Hincapie Sportswear; two from Jelly Belly; two from Team SmartStop; Jamis-Hagens' Berman's Luis Amaran, who was briefly tthe leader on the road; and several domestic elite riders.

"I couldn't have had two better guys up there," Jones said. Zirbel helped power the break, while Routley conserved in hopes that Jones would bridge up to him at some point in the race. The plan worked out as Routley was still in the lead group as it reshuffled going up the category 1 Sapillo climb.

The new lead group of seven going up Sapillo included Routley, Amaran,

UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder, 5-hour's Jon Hornbeck and Chad Beyer, Hincpaie's Joe Schmalz, Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov and SmartStop's Mike Torckler.

But the climb wreaked havoc at the front of the race, and by the time the riders were descending off the category 1 ascent, the new lead group included Brenes, Jaramillo and Matt Cooke of Jamis; Kirk Carlsen of Jelly Belly; Jones and Routley of Optum; and Britton and Flavio de Luna from SmartStop.

Day was in the second chase group of 17 riders, surrounded by teammates Jeff Louder, Lucas Euser, and Kiel Reinjen. The UnitedHealthcare climbers rode hard for their leader, but the group up front continued to pull away.

Cooke jumped away from the lead group with 20km remaining, building a gap of 40 seconds and putting pressure on the Optum and SmartStop riders to chase him down. Routley and de Luna did the yeoman's work for their leaders in pulling Cooke back, and he was in the fold as they hit 10km to go.

The leaders hung together well going up the final category three climb to the finish in Pinos Altos, with riders chasing down attacks for their team leaders and pinning everything on the final kilometers leading to the finish.

Jaramillo jumped away in the final run up to Pinos Altos, holding off Britton, Routely, de Luna, Carlsen, Brenes and Jones by three seconds. The other finished on the same time, launching Jones into his first-ever National Race Calendar and UCI overall win.

Jones gave Routley an extended hug at the finish and was effusive with his praise for his teammate.

"Will hung on, and he rode like 10 men in the finish there," Jones said.

"And then it was just coming down to a sprint. Not only did Will ride like 10 men chasing guys down, but then he got third on the stage. Unbelievable. And that was crucial because there were time bonuses that we needed to sweep up."

Jones beat Brenes in the overall by just two seconds, while Britton, who grabbed a four-second time bonus at the finish, was four seconds down on GC.

Jamis director Sebastian Alexandre said the team was happy about the stage win, but his emotions were mixed because the team came so close to the overall without bringing it home.

"It's a strange feeling," he said. "We're trying to enjoy the stage win, but we were so close to getting the overall win and we couldn't do it. Tomorrow I will look back and see that we won the KOM, sprint, team GC, three stages and second on GC. So there's not much we can ask, but we were so close.

"I think we played a very, very smart race from day one," Alexandre continued. "We played our cards until the last minute, but we didn't do it, and that's OK. Carter won, and he deserves it."

UnitedHealthcare director Mike Tamayo said he was proud of the team's effort, especially because most of his riders were coming off a tough spring in Europe and had little time to adjust to racing at altitude in New Mexico.

"We pulled a rabbit out of the hat at the criterium, which was nice," he said. "But we knew it was a tall order for us to climb with the Jamis guys. Those guys are climbing really well right now. And so we knew that they were going to make the race difficult for us today."

Abbott repeats 2013 performance

Attacks from the gun in the women's race led to several early breakaways, but success for the escape attempts was hard to come by until Olivia Dillon (Colavita Fine Cooking) gained about 30 seconds on an already splintered peloton. Strong crosswinds aided the chase as Dillon pressed on, and a group of seven soon bridged before the second bonus sprint about halfway through the 112km race.

The lead group now included Dillon, Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport), Kimberly Johnson (Cloud Racing), Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare), Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco), Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling), Alison Tetrick (Twenty16) and Anna Sanders (FCS-Zngine).

With representation in the break, UnitedHealthcare rode tempo on the front for Abbott until the bottom of the Sapillo climb.

Unitedhealthcare mechanic Adrian Hedderman, who took the wheel of the team car Sunday after director Rachel Heal left for this week's Tour of Britain, said the team was happy to let the breakaway go as long as it could hold the gap under three minutes.

The gap was well below that when the field hit the bottom of the Sapillo climb, the day's major hurdle, and that's when things exploded in both the breakaway and the peloton.

Abbott attacked the group, just as she did last year, and only Flavia Oliviera (FCS-Zngine) and Abby Mickey (Twenty16) were able to follow. The trio caught and passed the former leaders on their way up the climb, but Oliviera and Mickey were unable to hold Abbott's pace, and the defending champion was solo as she hit the top with about 24km to go.

Abbott held off the chase up to Pinos Altos and took her second-consecutive win of the Gila Monster stage. Abbott finished the stage 1:54 ahead of Oliviera and 2:27 ahead of Mickey. She took the overall by 4:13 over Oliviera and 4:55 over Mickey.

The overall win marked Abbott's fourth at the race, and it was even more special because her parents were there to see it.

"This race is really special and I adore it, especially because my parents are here to see it," Abbott said. "My parents don't get to come to many bike races, so to get to share the experience with them is really, really fun for me. This is the part of my life that they don't see. So I'm happy to bring them along."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 4:18:50 2 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 0:00:03 3 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 5 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 7 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:00:28 9 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:34 10 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:03:11 11 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 13 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 14 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop 15 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 16 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:50 17 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:52 18 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:56 20 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 21 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:59 22 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 23 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:04:03 25 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:04:08 26 Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:04:09 27 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:26 28 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:04:41 29 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:23 30 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 31 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block 0:06:47 32 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:31 33 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:13:19 34 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 35 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 36 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 37 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:13:43 38 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 39 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:13:48 40 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:14:20 41 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:14:35 42 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:14:49 43 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:45 44 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:22:45 45 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 46 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 47 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 48 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 49 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:25:47 50 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 0:25:49 51 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:25:55 52 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:27:31 53 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 54 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 55 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 56 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 57 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 58 Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop 59 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:30:45 60 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:32:23 61 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:33:23 62 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:33:41 63 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 0:33:50 64 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 65 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:35:55 66 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:37:54 67 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 68 Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 69 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 70 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:39:38 71 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 72 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 73 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 74 Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:42:20 75 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 76 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:45:14 77 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:46:39 78 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:48:31 DNS Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop DNS Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX DNS Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek DNF Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy DNF Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy DNF David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy DNF Gavin Mannion (USA) 5-Hour Energy DNF Matthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling DNF Dakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling DNF Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Andrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team DNF Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home DNF Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home DNF Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF William Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Olivier Delaney (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop DNF Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop DNF Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized DNF Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized DNF Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNF Logan Phippen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNF Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNF Coline Goedert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNF Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano DNF Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog DNF Sebastian Martin Junior Trillini (Arg) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog DNF Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog DNF Daniel Gay (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog DNF Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog DNF Olivier Delaney (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. DNF Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. DNF Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. DNF Clayton Feldman (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. DNF Mac Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. DNF Jackson Long (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. DNF Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling DNF William Buick (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling DNF William Myers (USA) Marc Pro-Strava DNF Shawn Gravois (USA) Marc Pro-Strava DNF Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX DNF Ivan Lizardi (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX DNF Sergio Escutia (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX DNF Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX DNF Christian Quicibal (Gua) Arenas TLAX-MEX DNF Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Arenas TLAX-MEX DNF Ryan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team DNF Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team DNF Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team DNF Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek DNF Tim Carolan (USA) Landis/Trek DNF Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 pts 2 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 3 3 Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 5 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1

Mountain 1 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 pts 2 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 3 3 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 2 4 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Anderson Vista # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 3 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 5 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 2 6 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 1

Mountain 3 - Anderson Vista # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 15 pts 2 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 12 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 9 4 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 5 6 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team 3 7 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Mountain 4- Wild Horse Mesa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 10 pts 2 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 3 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 5 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 3 5 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 6 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1

U25 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 4:18:50 2 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:00:03 3 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:03:11 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 5 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:52 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:56 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:59 10 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:04:03 11 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:04:08 12 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:13:48 13 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:14:20 14 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:14:35 15 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:45 16 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:22:45 17 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 18 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 0:25:47 20 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 0:25:49 21 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:27:31 22 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 23 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 24 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:32:23 25 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:33:23 26 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:33:41 27 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 0:33:50 28 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 29 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:37:54 30 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 31 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:39:38 32 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 33 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 34 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 35 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:42:20 36 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 0:45:14 37 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:48:31 OTL Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:55:21 OTL Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis - Hagens Berman 12:57:07 2 Team Smartstop 0:02:40 3 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:28 4 Bissell Development Team 0:09:44 5 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:16 6 United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:08 7 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:25:16 8 Marc Pro-Strava 0:35:55 9 Team H&R Block 0:36:00 10 5-Hour Energy 0:41:40 11 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:50:15 12 BMW Development Team 1:11:11 13 Landis/Trek 1:29:46 14 California Giant/Speciali 1:31:58

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13:04:47 2 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:02 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 0:00:04 4 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:16 5 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:40 6 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:05 7 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:22 8 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:01:34 9 Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:02:31 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:28 11 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:27 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:04:36 13 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:05 14 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:05:08 15 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:05:13 16 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:38 17 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:06:37 18 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:07:35 19 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:45 20 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:07:46 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:08:20 22 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:43 23 Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:08:46 24 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 0:09:19 25 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop 0:12:23 26 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 0:14:06 27 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:14:35 28 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block 0:15:29 29 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:17:38 30 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:18:05 31 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:18:25 32 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:24 33 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:36 34 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:06 35 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:26:19 36 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:50 37 Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:27:45 38 Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:30:03 39 Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized 0:30:19 40 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:31:26 41 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:34:23 42 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:35:46 43 Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek 0:36:48 44 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 0:37:20 45 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 0:38:08 46 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:38:23 47 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling 0:38:29 48 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 0:38:56 49 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 0:41:07 50 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:43:53 51 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:45:56 52 Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros. 0:46:20 53 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:46:57 54 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:50:06 55 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:50:45 56 Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop 0:51:28 57 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek 0:52:21 58 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:53:15 59 Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:59:06 60 Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:59:32 61 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling 62 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:01:39 63 Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 1:02:08 64 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:02:17 65 Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling 1:02:57 66 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block 1:03:00 67 Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team 1:03:25 68 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 1:03:26 69 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 1:03:36 70 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 1:04:07 71 Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team 1:04:38 72 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block 1:05:04 73 Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek 1:07:18 74 Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek 1:08:05 75 Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava 1:08:48 76 David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized 1:09:43 77 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:15:19 78 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized 1:40:09

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 45 pts 2 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 3 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 26 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 22 5 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 6 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 14 7 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 8 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 9 9 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 7 10 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 11 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 12 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 14 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 15 John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy 2 16 Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava 2 17 Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy 1 18 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 19 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 27 pts 2 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 3 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 15 5 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 6 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 9 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team 8 10 Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block 7 11 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 12 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 13 Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team 3 14 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava 3 15 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 16 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 2 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1 18 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling 1 19 Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis - Hagens Berman 39:13:23 2 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:24 3 Team Smartstop 0:06:16 4 Bissell Development Team 0:16:32 5 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:18:08 6 United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:32 7 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:41:51 8 Marc Pro-Strava 0:52:09 9 5-Hour Energy 0:54:48 10 Team Rio Grande Cycling 1:25:47 11 Team H&R Block 1:31:10 12 BMW Development Team 2:07:28 13 Landis/Trek 2:22:20 14 California Giant/Speciali 2:42:35

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11:50:44 2 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:04:13 3 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 0:04:55 4 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:06:15 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:06:56 6 Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:07:06 7 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:22 8 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:35 9 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:07:38 10 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:08:09 11 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:08:12 12 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:08:34 13 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:09:46 14 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:10:11 15 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:20 16 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling 0:11:18 17 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:11:58 18 Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16 0:12:27 19 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:12:48 20 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:57 21 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:13:40 22 Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport 0:14:04 23 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 0:14:21 24 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:15:14 25 Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten 0:15:34 26 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 0:18:46 27 Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:20:15 28 Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:23:31 29 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:26:53 30 Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:28:16 31 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:29:15 32 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16 0:29:39 33 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:29:55 34 Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing 0:31:04 35 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:31:30 36 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:34:48 37 Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:35:18 38 Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:36:48 39 Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:39:28 40 Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:41:41 41 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 0:42:31 42 Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek 0:42:49 43 Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:42:59 44 Anne Donley (USA) 0:46:51 45 Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa 0:49:27 46 Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder 1:07:44 47 Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 1:28:41

Mountain 1 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 5 pts 2 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 2 4 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 1

Mountain 2 - Wild Horse Mesa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 7 3 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 5 4 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 3 5 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 6 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 3 3 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 2 4 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9:55:58 2 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:37 3 Team TIBCO to the Top 0:03:48 4 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:04:10 5 Twenty16 Pro Cycling 0:10:31 6 Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:22:01

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:16:19 2 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:54 3 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 0:02:27 4 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:17 5 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 6 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling 7 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:03:35 8 Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:03:42 9 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:44 10 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 11 Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 12 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:03:48 13 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:03:52 14 Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 15 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 16 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 17 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:04:03 18 Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:06:32 19 Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten 0:07:28 20 Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16 21 Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport 22 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 24 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 25 Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 0:07:37 26 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:43 27 Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:07:57 28 Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:10:07 29 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:10:58 30 Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking 31 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 32 Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 33 Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing 34 Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek 35 Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 36 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 0:11:10 37 Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:11:48 38 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 0:11:58 39 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16 40 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:12:16 41 Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems 0:14:25 42 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16 0:14:54 43 Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:15:09 44 Anne Donley (USA) 0:17:26 45 Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa 0:19:59 46 Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder 0:20:03 47 Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:38:54 OTL Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover 0:46:59 DNS Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team DNS Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 42 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 3 Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16 16 4 Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 5 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 13 6 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 5 7 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 8 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top 2 9 Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 10 Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 2 11 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1 12 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top 1