Daniel Jaramillo claims final Tour of the Gila stage

Mara Abbott and Carter Jones secure overall victory

Image 1 of 32

The mens top three for the week

The mens top three for the week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 32

Riders try to get off the front as the race rolls out of town

Riders try to get off the front as the race rolls out of town
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 32

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) descending in the red leaders jersey

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) descending in the red leaders jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 32

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) puts the pressure on during the entire climb

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) puts the pressure on during the entire climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 32

Jamis keeps riders on the front of the breakaway

Jamis keeps riders on the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 32

Rob Britton (Smartstop) has a snack on the climb

Rob Britton (Smartstop) has a snack on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 32

Matt Cooke (Jamis) tries an attack off the front of the break

Matt Cooke (Jamis) tries an attack off the front of the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 32

The breakaway hits one of the steep sections of the Sapillo climb

The breakaway hits one of the steep sections of the Sapillo climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 32

Carter Jones (Optum) sits comfortably in the break

Carter Jones (Optum) sits comfortably in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 32

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) takes the win after a long hard day

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) takes the win after a long hard day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 32

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) takes home the race winners bowl

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) takes home the race winners bowl
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 32

The women’s jersey winners for the week

The women’s jersey winners for the week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 32

UnitedHealthcare took home the team GC prize

UnitedHealthcare took home the team GC prize
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 32

Jamis-Hagens Berman got the best overall mens team this week

Jamis-Hagens Berman got the best overall mens team this week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 32

The top three men for stage 5

The top three men for stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 32

Rob Britton (Smartstop) descends in the break

Rob Britton (Smartstop) descends in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 32

Will Routley (Optum) on the way down to the turn around

Will Routley (Optum) on the way down to the turn around
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 32

The first break of the day for the men

The first break of the day for the men
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 32

Breakaway riders descend early in the stage

Breakaway riders descend early in the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 32

UnitedHealthcare stayed on the front to try to keep the break in check

UnitedHealthcare stayed on the front to try to keep the break in check
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 32

Luis Amaran (Jamis) held onto his sprint jersey through the final day

Luis Amaran (Jamis) held onto his sprint jersey through the final day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 32

Riders hit the first real climbs of the day

Riders hit the first real climbs of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 32

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) rides near the front of what is left of the field

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) rides near the front of what is left of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 32

Team Smartstop and Jamis push the pace on the front of the breakaway

Team Smartstop and Jamis push the pace on the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 32

Flavio De Luna (Smartstop) launches an attack on the break

Flavio De Luna (Smartstop) launches an attack on the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 32

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) ready to start the day as the race leader

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) ready to start the day as the race leader
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 32

Riders pass by the massive Santa Rita mine

Riders pass by the massive Santa Rita mine
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 32

Jamis fought hard to try and take back the overall today

Jamis fought hard to try and take back the overall today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 32

Tom Zirbel (Optum) keeping the break strung out

Tom Zirbel (Optum) keeping the break strung out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 32

Taylor Sheldon (5 Hour Energy) driving the break

Taylor Sheldon (5 Hour Energy) driving the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 32

The race on the way past Lake Roberts

The race on the way past Lake Roberts
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 32

remove

remove
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The final day at the Tour of the Gila once again proved to be the deciding factor in the overall race for the UCI men, with Optum Pro Cycling's Carter Jones taking the final overall lead from UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day. Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) once again proved his climbing prowess with his second mountain-top stage win of the race.

UnitedHealthcare's Mara Abbott secured her fourth overall win at the Gila by taking a second stage win with another impressive solo finish.

The Gila Monster Queen Stage is one of the toughest days on the US circuit. The men's 161.9km stage includes 2,738 meters of ascending over two category 3 climbs, two category 2 climbs and a category 1 climb, finishing in Pinos Altos. The women's 110.9km stage includes 1,710 meters of ascending over two category three climbs and one category 2 climb.

Jones prevails on Gila Monster

Jones, who started the day second overall after losing the lead during the previous day's criterium, needed to make up just 28 seconds on Day to take the overall win. But he also had to worry about Jamis-Hagens Berman's Gregory Brenes, who was just two seconds behind him, and Team SmartStop's Rob Britton, sitting just 10 seconds off Jones' mark.

Jones' team, which fumbled his lead the night before, rode flawlessly for him on Sunday. Optum put two riders, Will Routley and Tom Zirbel, into an early break of 16 that also included three 5-hour Energy riders; three riders from Hincapie Sportswear; two from Jelly Belly; two from Team SmartStop; Jamis-Hagens' Berman's Luis Amaran, who was briefly tthe leader on the road; and several domestic elite riders.

"I couldn't have had two better guys up there," Jones said. Zirbel helped power the break, while Routley conserved in hopes that Jones would bridge up to him at some point in the race. The plan worked out as Routley was still in the lead group as it reshuffled going up the category 1 Sapillo climb.

The new lead group of seven going up Sapillo included Routley, Amaran,
UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder, 5-hour's Jon Hornbeck and Chad Beyer, Hincpaie's Joe Schmalz, Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov and SmartStop's Mike Torckler.

But the climb wreaked havoc at the front of the race, and by the time the riders were descending off the category 1 ascent, the new lead group included Brenes, Jaramillo and Matt Cooke of Jamis; Kirk Carlsen of Jelly Belly; Jones and Routley of Optum; and Britton and Flavio de Luna from SmartStop.

Day was in the second chase group of 17 riders, surrounded by teammates Jeff Louder, Lucas Euser, and Kiel Reinjen. The UnitedHealthcare climbers rode hard for their leader, but the group up front continued to pull away.

Cooke jumped away from the lead group with 20km remaining, building a gap of 40 seconds and putting pressure on the Optum and SmartStop riders to chase him down. Routley and de Luna did the yeoman's work for their leaders in pulling Cooke back, and he was in the fold as they hit 10km to go.

The leaders hung together well going up the final category three climb to the finish in Pinos Altos, with riders chasing down attacks for their team leaders and pinning everything on the final kilometers leading to the finish.

Jaramillo jumped away in the final run up to Pinos Altos, holding off Britton, Routely, de Luna, Carlsen, Brenes and Jones by three seconds. The other finished on the same time, launching Jones into his first-ever National Race Calendar and UCI overall win.

Jones gave Routley an extended hug at the finish and was effusive with his praise for his teammate.

"Will hung on, and he rode like 10 men in the finish there," Jones said.
"And then it was just coming down to a sprint. Not only did Will ride like 10 men chasing guys down, but then he got third on the stage. Unbelievable. And that was crucial because there were time bonuses that we needed to sweep up."

Jones beat Brenes in the overall by just two seconds, while Britton, who grabbed a four-second time bonus at the finish, was four seconds down on GC.

Jamis director Sebastian Alexandre said the team was happy about the stage win, but his emotions were mixed because the team came so close to the overall without bringing it home.

"It's a strange feeling," he said. "We're trying to enjoy the stage win, but we were so close to getting the overall win and we couldn't do it. Tomorrow I will look back and see that we won the KOM, sprint, team GC, three stages and second on GC. So there's not much we can ask, but we were so close.

"I think we played a very, very smart race from day one," Alexandre continued. "We played our cards until the last minute, but we didn't do it, and that's OK. Carter won, and he deserves it."

UnitedHealthcare director Mike Tamayo said he was proud of the team's effort, especially because most of his riders were coming off a tough spring in Europe and had little time to adjust to racing at altitude in New Mexico.

"We pulled a rabbit out of the hat at the criterium, which was nice," he said. "But we knew it was a tall order for us to climb with the Jamis guys. Those guys are climbing really well right now. And so we knew that they were going to make the race difficult for us today."

Abbott repeats 2013 performance

Attacks from the gun in the women's race led to several early breakaways, but success for the escape attempts was hard to come by until Olivia Dillon (Colavita Fine Cooking) gained about 30 seconds on an already splintered peloton. Strong crosswinds aided the chase as Dillon pressed on, and a group of seven soon bridged before the second bonus sprint about halfway through the 112km race.

The lead group now included Dillon, Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport), Kimberly Johnson (Cloud Racing), Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare), Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco), Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling), Alison Tetrick (Twenty16) and Anna Sanders (FCS-Zngine).

With representation in the break, UnitedHealthcare rode tempo on the front for Abbott until the bottom of the Sapillo climb.

Unitedhealthcare mechanic Adrian Hedderman, who took the wheel of the team car Sunday after director Rachel Heal left for this week's Tour of Britain, said the team was happy to let the breakaway go as long as it could hold the gap under three minutes.

The gap was well below that when the field hit the bottom of the Sapillo climb, the day's major hurdle, and that's when things exploded in both the breakaway and the peloton.

Abbott attacked the group, just as she did last year, and only Flavia Oliviera (FCS-Zngine) and Abby Mickey (Twenty16) were able to follow. The trio caught and passed the former leaders on their way up the climb, but Oliviera and Mickey were unable to hold Abbott's pace, and the defending champion was solo as she hit the top with about 24km to go.

Abbott held off the chase up to Pinos Altos and took her second-consecutive win of the Gila Monster stage. Abbott finished the stage 1:54 ahead of Oliviera and 2:27 ahead of Mickey. She took the overall by 4:13 over Oliviera and 4:55 over Mickey.

The overall win marked Abbott's fourth at the race, and it was even more special because her parents were there to see it.

"This race is really special and I adore it, especially because my parents are here to see it," Abbott said. "My parents don't get to come to many bike races, so to get to share the experience with them is really, really fun for me. This is the part of my life that they don't see. So I'm happy to bring them along."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home4:18:50
2Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop0:00:03
3Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
5Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
6Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
7Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:00:28
9Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:34
10Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:03:11
11John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
13James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
14Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop
15Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
16Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:50
17Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:52
18Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
19Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:56
20Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
21Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:59
22Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:04:03
25Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:04:08
26Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:04:09
27Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:26
28Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:41
29Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:23
30Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
31Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block0:06:47
32Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:31
33Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:13:19
34Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
35Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
36Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
37Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:13:43
38Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
39Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:13:48
40Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:14:20
41Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:14:35
42Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:14:49
43Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:45
44Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:22:45
45Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
46Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
47Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
48Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
49Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:25:47
50Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava0:25:49
51Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:25:55
52Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:27:31
53Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
54Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
55Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
56Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
57Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
58Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop
59Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:30:45
60Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:32:23
61Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:33:23
62Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:33:41
63Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team0:33:50
64Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
65Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:35:55
66Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:37:54
67Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
68Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
69Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
70Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:39:38
71David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
72Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
73Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
74Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:42:20
75Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
76Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:45:14
77Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:46:39
78Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:48:31
DNSZachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
DNSJulio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
DNSJared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFIsaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFBruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
DNFChristian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy
DNFDavid Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
DNFGavin Mannion (USA) 5-Hour Energy
DNFMatthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling
DNFDakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling
DNFBrecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFCortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFMax Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFMatt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFNicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
DNFChris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFTyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFJoseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFTyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
DNFEloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
DNFFred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFJacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFEric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFMichael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFJean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFRobert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFOlivier Delaney (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFDerrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFJulian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop
DNFJoshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop
DNFYannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
DNFTorey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
DNFMorgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNFLogan Phippen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNFErik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNFColine Goedert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNFKaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
DNFColby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
DNFSebastian Martin Junior Trillini (Arg) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
DNFOwen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
DNFDaniel Gay (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
DNFStephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
DNFOlivier Delaney (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFEmerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
DNFJosh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
DNFClayton Feldman (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
DNFMac Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
DNFJackson Long (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
DNFRiley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
DNFWilliam Buick (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
DNFWilliam Myers (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
DNFShawn Gravois (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
DNFMizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
DNFIvan Lizardi (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
DNFSergio Escutia (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
DNFJavier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
DNFChristian Quicibal (Gua) Arenas TLAX-MEX
DNFAlejandro Padilla (Gua) Arenas TLAX-MEX
DNFRyan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team
DNFCollin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
DNFIan Moore (USA) BMW Development Team
DNFAndrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFTim Carolan (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFRyan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5pts
2Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava3
3Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home5pts
2Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team3
3Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1

Mountain 1 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy3
3Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava2
4Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Anderson Vista
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
3Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
4Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
5John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy2
6Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy1

Mountain 3 - Anderson Vista
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home15pts
2Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home12
3Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop9
4Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop5
6Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team3
7Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Mountain 4- Wild Horse Mesa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home10pts
2Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
3Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home5
4Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop3
5Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
6Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1

U25 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home4:18:50
2Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:00:03
3Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:03:11
4James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
5Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
6Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:52
7Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:56
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
9Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:59
10Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:04:03
11Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:04:08
12Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:13:48
13Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:14:20
14Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:14:35
15Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:45
16Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:22:45
17Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
18Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
19Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:25:47
20Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava0:25:49
21Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:27:31
22Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
23Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
24Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:32:23
25Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:33:23
26Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:33:41
27Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team0:33:50
28Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
29Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:37:54
30Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
31Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:39:38
32David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
33Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
34Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
35Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:42:20
36Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek0:45:14
37Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:48:31
OTLKevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:55:21
OTLBenjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamis - Hagens Berman12:57:07
2Team Smartstop0:02:40
3Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:28
4Bissell Development Team0:09:44
5Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:16
6United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:08
7Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:25:16
8Marc Pro-Strava0:35:55
9Team H&R Block0:36:00
105-Hour Energy0:41:40
11Team Rio Grande Cycling0:50:15
12BMW Development Team1:11:11
13Landis/Trek1:29:46
14California Giant/Speciali1:31:58

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13:04:47
2Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:02
3Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop0:00:04
4Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:16
5Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:40
6Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:05
7Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:22
8Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:01:34
9Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:02:31
10Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:28
11Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:27
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:04:36
13Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:05
14Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:05:08
15James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:05:13
16Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:38
17Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:06:37
18Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:07:35
19Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:45
20Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:07:46
21Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:08:20
22Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:43
23Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:08:46
24John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:09:19
25Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop0:12:23
26Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team0:14:06
27Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:14:35
28Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block0:15:29
29Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:17:38
30Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:18:05
31Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:18:25
32Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:24
33Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:36
34Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:06
35Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:26:19
36Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:50
37Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:27:45
38Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:30:03
39Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized0:30:19
40Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:31:26
41Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:34:23
42Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:35:46
43Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek0:36:48
44Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block0:37:20
45Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava0:38:08
46Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:38:23
47Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling0:38:29
48Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava0:38:56
49Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava0:41:07
50Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:43:53
51Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:45:56
52Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.0:46:20
53Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:46:57
54Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:50:06
55Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:50:45
56Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop0:51:28
57Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek0:52:21
58Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:53:15
59Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:59:06
60Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:59:32
61Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling
62Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team1:01:39
63Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling1:02:08
64Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team1:02:17
65Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling1:02:57
66Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block1:03:00
67Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team1:03:25
68Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized1:03:26
69Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block1:03:36
70Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy1:04:07
71Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team1:04:38
72Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block1:05:04
73Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek1:07:18
74Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek1:08:05
75Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava1:08:48
76David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized1:09:43
77Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:15:19
78Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized1:40:09

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home45pts
2Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis30
3Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home26
4Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop22
5Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies19
6Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home14
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
8Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy9
9Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop7
10Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
11Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
12Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
13Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
14Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
15John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy2
16Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava2
17Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy1
18Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
19Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home27pts
2Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20
3Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis16
4Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop15
5Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13
6Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
9Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team8
10Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block7
11Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
12Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3
13Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team3
14Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava3
15Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
16Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home2
17Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1
18Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling1
19Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamis - Hagens Berman39:13:23
2Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:24
3Team Smartstop0:06:16
4Bissell Development Team0:16:32
5Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:18:08
6United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:32
7Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:41:51
8Marc Pro-Strava0:52:09
95-Hour Energy0:54:48
10Team Rio Grande Cycling1:25:47
11Team H&R Block1:31:10
12BMW Development Team2:07:28
13Landis/Trek2:22:20
14California Giant/Speciali2:42:35

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11:50:44
2Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:04:13
3Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty160:04:55
4Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:06:15
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:06:56
6Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:07:06
7Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:22
8Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:35
9Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:07:38
10Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:08:09
11Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top0:08:12
12Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:08:34
13Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:09:46
14Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:10:11
15Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:20
16Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling0:11:18
17Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:11:58
18Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty160:12:27
19Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:12:48
20Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:57
21Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:13:40
22Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport0:14:04
23Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty160:14:21
24Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:15:14
25Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten0:15:34
26Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty160:18:46
27Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:20:15
28Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:23:31
29Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:26:53
30Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:28:16
31Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:29:15
32Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty160:29:39
33Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:29:55
34Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing0:31:04
35Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:31:30
36Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:34:48
37Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:35:18
38Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:36:48
39Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:39:28
40Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:41:41
41Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty160:42:31
42Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek0:42:49
43Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:42:59
44Anne Donley (USA)0:46:51
45Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa0:49:27
46Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder1:07:44
47Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K41:28:41

Mountain 1 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore5pts
2Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K42
4Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top1

Mountain 2 - Wild Horse Mesa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10pts
2Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore7
3Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty165
4Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports3
5Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
6Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore3
3Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty162
4Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9:55:58
2FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:02:37
3Team TIBCO to the Top0:03:48
4DNA Cycling p/b K40:04:10
5Twenty16 Pro Cycling0:10:31
6Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:22:01

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:16:19
2Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:01:54
3Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty160:02:27
4Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:17
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
6Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling
7Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:03:35
8Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:42
9Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:44
10Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
11Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
12Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:03:48
13Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:03:52
14Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
15Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
16Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
17Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:04:03
18Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:06:32
19Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten0:07:28
20Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16
21Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport
22Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
24Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
25Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty160:07:37
26Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:43
27Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:07:57
28Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:10:07
29Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:10:58
30Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
31Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
32Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
33Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing
34Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek
35Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
36Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty160:11:10
37Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:11:48
38Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top0:11:58
39Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16
40Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:12:16
41Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems0:14:25
42Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty160:14:54
43Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:15:09
44Anne Donley (USA)0:17:26
45Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa0:19:59
46Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder0:20:03
47Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:38:54
OTLSarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover0:46:59
DNSJannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team
DNSLorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore42pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling31
3Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty1616
4Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
5Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports13
6Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top5
7Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
8Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top2
9Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
10Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K42
11Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1
12Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling35:45:25
2Team TIBCO to the Top0:07:46
3FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:10:17
4DNA Cycling p/b K40:12:10
5Twenty16 Pro Cycling0:17:01
6Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover1:27:08

