Daniel Jaramillo claims final Tour of the Gila stage
Mara Abbott and Carter Jones secure overall victory
Stage 5: Silver City - Pinos Altos
The final day at the Tour of the Gila once again proved to be the deciding factor in the overall race for the UCI men, with Optum Pro Cycling's Carter Jones taking the final overall lead from UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day. Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) once again proved his climbing prowess with his second mountain-top stage win of the race.
UnitedHealthcare's Mara Abbott secured her fourth overall win at the Gila by taking a second stage win with another impressive solo finish.
The Gila Monster Queen Stage is one of the toughest days on the US circuit. The men's 161.9km stage includes 2,738 meters of ascending over two category 3 climbs, two category 2 climbs and a category 1 climb, finishing in Pinos Altos. The women's 110.9km stage includes 1,710 meters of ascending over two category three climbs and one category 2 climb.
Jones prevails on Gila Monster
Jones, who started the day second overall after losing the lead during the previous day's criterium, needed to make up just 28 seconds on Day to take the overall win. But he also had to worry about Jamis-Hagens Berman's Gregory Brenes, who was just two seconds behind him, and Team SmartStop's Rob Britton, sitting just 10 seconds off Jones' mark.
Jones' team, which fumbled his lead the night before, rode flawlessly for him on Sunday. Optum put two riders, Will Routley and Tom Zirbel, into an early break of 16 that also included three 5-hour Energy riders; three riders from Hincapie Sportswear; two from Jelly Belly; two from Team SmartStop; Jamis-Hagens' Berman's Luis Amaran, who was briefly tthe leader on the road; and several domestic elite riders.
"I couldn't have had two better guys up there," Jones said. Zirbel helped power the break, while Routley conserved in hopes that Jones would bridge up to him at some point in the race. The plan worked out as Routley was still in the lead group as it reshuffled going up the category 1 Sapillo climb.
The new lead group of seven going up Sapillo included Routley, Amaran,
UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder, 5-hour's Jon Hornbeck and Chad Beyer, Hincpaie's Joe Schmalz, Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov and SmartStop's Mike Torckler.
But the climb wreaked havoc at the front of the race, and by the time the riders were descending off the category 1 ascent, the new lead group included Brenes, Jaramillo and Matt Cooke of Jamis; Kirk Carlsen of Jelly Belly; Jones and Routley of Optum; and Britton and Flavio de Luna from SmartStop.
Day was in the second chase group of 17 riders, surrounded by teammates Jeff Louder, Lucas Euser, and Kiel Reinjen. The UnitedHealthcare climbers rode hard for their leader, but the group up front continued to pull away.
Cooke jumped away from the lead group with 20km remaining, building a gap of 40 seconds and putting pressure on the Optum and SmartStop riders to chase him down. Routley and de Luna did the yeoman's work for their leaders in pulling Cooke back, and he was in the fold as they hit 10km to go.
The leaders hung together well going up the final category three climb to the finish in Pinos Altos, with riders chasing down attacks for their team leaders and pinning everything on the final kilometers leading to the finish.
Jaramillo jumped away in the final run up to Pinos Altos, holding off Britton, Routely, de Luna, Carlsen, Brenes and Jones by three seconds. The other finished on the same time, launching Jones into his first-ever National Race Calendar and UCI overall win.
Jones gave Routley an extended hug at the finish and was effusive with his praise for his teammate.
"Will hung on, and he rode like 10 men in the finish there," Jones said.
"And then it was just coming down to a sprint. Not only did Will ride like 10 men chasing guys down, but then he got third on the stage. Unbelievable. And that was crucial because there were time bonuses that we needed to sweep up."
Jones beat Brenes in the overall by just two seconds, while Britton, who grabbed a four-second time bonus at the finish, was four seconds down on GC.
Jamis director Sebastian Alexandre said the team was happy about the stage win, but his emotions were mixed because the team came so close to the overall without bringing it home.
"It's a strange feeling," he said. "We're trying to enjoy the stage win, but we were so close to getting the overall win and we couldn't do it. Tomorrow I will look back and see that we won the KOM, sprint, team GC, three stages and second on GC. So there's not much we can ask, but we were so close.
"I think we played a very, very smart race from day one," Alexandre continued. "We played our cards until the last minute, but we didn't do it, and that's OK. Carter won, and he deserves it."
UnitedHealthcare director Mike Tamayo said he was proud of the team's effort, especially because most of his riders were coming off a tough spring in Europe and had little time to adjust to racing at altitude in New Mexico.
"We pulled a rabbit out of the hat at the criterium, which was nice," he said. "But we knew it was a tall order for us to climb with the Jamis guys. Those guys are climbing really well right now. And so we knew that they were going to make the race difficult for us today."
Abbott repeats 2013 performance
Attacks from the gun in the women's race led to several early breakaways, but success for the escape attempts was hard to come by until Olivia Dillon (Colavita Fine Cooking) gained about 30 seconds on an already splintered peloton. Strong crosswinds aided the chase as Dillon pressed on, and a group of seven soon bridged before the second bonus sprint about halfway through the 112km race.
The lead group now included Dillon, Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport), Kimberly Johnson (Cloud Racing), Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare), Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco), Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling), Alison Tetrick (Twenty16) and Anna Sanders (FCS-Zngine).
With representation in the break, UnitedHealthcare rode tempo on the front for Abbott until the bottom of the Sapillo climb.
Unitedhealthcare mechanic Adrian Hedderman, who took the wheel of the team car Sunday after director Rachel Heal left for this week's Tour of Britain, said the team was happy to let the breakaway go as long as it could hold the gap under three minutes.
The gap was well below that when the field hit the bottom of the Sapillo climb, the day's major hurdle, and that's when things exploded in both the breakaway and the peloton.
Abbott attacked the group, just as she did last year, and only Flavia Oliviera (FCS-Zngine) and Abby Mickey (Twenty16) were able to follow. The trio caught and passed the former leaders on their way up the climb, but Oliviera and Mickey were unable to hold Abbott's pace, and the defending champion was solo as she hit the top with about 24km to go.
Abbott held off the chase up to Pinos Altos and took her second-consecutive win of the Gila Monster stage. Abbott finished the stage 1:54 ahead of Oliviera and 2:27 ahead of Mickey. She took the overall by 4:13 over Oliviera and 4:55 over Mickey.
The overall win marked Abbott's fourth at the race, and it was even more special because her parents were there to see it.
"This race is really special and I adore it, especially because my parents are here to see it," Abbott said. "My parents don't get to come to many bike races, so to get to share the experience with them is really, really fun for me. This is the part of my life that they don't see. So I'm happy to bring them along."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|4:18:50
|2
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:00:03
|3
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|5
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|7
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:00:28
|9
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:34
|10
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:03:11
|11
|John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|14
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop
|15
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|16
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:50
|17
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:03:52
|18
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:56
|20
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|21
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:59
|22
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:04:03
|25
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|0:04:08
|26
|Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:04:09
|27
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:26
|28
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:04:41
|29
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|30
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:06:47
|32
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:31
|33
|Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
|0:13:19
|34
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|35
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|36
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|37
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:13:43
|38
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|39
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:13:48
|40
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:14:20
|41
|Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:14:35
|42
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:14:49
|43
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:45
|44
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:22:45
|45
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|46
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|47
|Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
|48
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|49
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:25:47
|50
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:25:49
|51
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:25:55
|52
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:27:31
|53
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|55
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|57
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|58
|Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop
|59
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:45
|60
|Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:32:23
|61
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:33:23
|62
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:33:41
|63
|Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
|0:33:50
|64
|Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
|65
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:35:55
|66
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:37:54
|67
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|68
|Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|69
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|70
|Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:39:38
|71
|David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|72
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|73
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
|74
|Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:42:20
|75
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|76
|Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek
|0:45:14
|77
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:46:39
|78
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:48:31
|DNS
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|DNS
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|DNS
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
|DNF
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy
|DNF
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|DNF
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|DNF
|Gavin Mannion (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|DNF
|Matthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling
|DNF
|Dakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling
|DNF
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|DNF
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|DNF
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|DNF
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop
|DNF
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop
|DNF
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|DNF
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|DNF
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|DNF
|Logan Phippen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|DNF
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|DNF
|Coline Goedert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|DNF
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|DNF
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|DNF
|Sebastian Martin Junior Trillini (Arg) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|DNF
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|DNF
|Daniel Gay (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|DNF
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Prog
|DNF
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|DNF
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|DNF
|Clayton Feldman (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|DNF
|Mac Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|DNF
|Jackson Long (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|DNF
|Riley Majeune-Fagan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|DNF
|William Buick (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|DNF
|William Myers (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|DNF
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|DNF
|Mizrain Mora (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|DNF
|Ivan Lizardi (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|DNF
|Sergio Escutia (Mex) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|DNF
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|DNF
|Christian Quicibal (Gua) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|DNF
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Arenas TLAX-MEX
|DNF
|Ryan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team
|DNF
|Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
|DNF
|Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team
|DNF
|Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek
|DNF
|Tim Carolan (USA) Landis/Trek
|DNF
|Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
|3
|3
|Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|5
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|pts
|2
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|3
|3
|Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
|2
|4
|Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|3
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|5
|John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|2
|6
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|15
|pts
|2
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|12
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|9
|4
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|5
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|5
|6
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Development Team
|3
|7
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|10
|pts
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|3
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|5
|4
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|3
|5
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|6
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|4:18:50
|2
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|0:00:03
|3
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:11
|4
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|5
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:03:52
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:56
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:59
|10
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:04:03
|11
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|0:04:08
|12
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:13:48
|13
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:14:20
|14
|Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:14:35
|15
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:45
|16
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:22:45
|17
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|18
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:25:47
|20
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:25:49
|21
|Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:27:31
|22
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|23
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|24
|Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:32:23
|25
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:33:23
|26
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:33:41
|27
|Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
|0:33:50
|28
|Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
|29
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:37:54
|30
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|31
|Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:39:38
|32
|David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|33
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|34
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
|35
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:42:20
|36
|Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek
|0:45:14
|37
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:48:31
|OTL
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:55:21
|OTL
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|12:57:07
|2
|Team Smartstop
|0:02:40
|3
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:28
|4
|Bissell Development Team
|0:09:44
|5
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:16
|6
|United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:08
|7
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:25:16
|8
|Marc Pro-Strava
|0:35:55
|9
|Team H&R Block
|0:36:00
|10
|5-Hour Energy
|0:41:40
|11
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:50:15
|12
|BMW Development Team
|1:11:11
|13
|Landis/Trek
|1:29:46
|14
|California Giant/Speciali
|1:31:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:04:47
|2
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:02
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:00:04
|4
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:16
|5
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:40
|6
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:05
|7
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:22
|8
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|0:01:34
|9
|Max Jenkins (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:02:31
|10
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|11
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:27
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:04:36
|13
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:05:05
|14
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:05:08
|15
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:13
|16
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:05:38
|17
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:06:37
|18
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:07:35
|19
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:45
|20
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:07:46
|21
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:08:20
|22
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:43
|23
|Jim Peterman (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:08:46
|24
|John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:09:19
|25
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop
|0:12:23
|26
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|0:14:06
|27
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:14:35
|28
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:15:29
|29
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:17:38
|30
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:18:05
|31
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:18:25
|32
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:24
|33
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:36
|34
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:06
|35
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:26:19
|36
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:50
|37
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:27:45
|38
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:30:03
|39
|Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
|0:30:19
|40
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:31:26
|41
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:34:23
|42
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:35:46
|43
|Cole House (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:36:48
|44
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:37:20
|45
|Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:38:08
|46
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:38:23
|47
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:38:29
|48
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:38:56
|49
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|0:41:07
|50
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:43:53
|51
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:56
|52
|Kit Recca (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.
|0:46:20
|53
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:46:57
|54
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:06
|55
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:50:45
|56
|Cameron Cogburn (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:51:28
|57
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:52:21
|58
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:53:15
|59
|Brett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:59:06
|60
|Bryce Young (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:59:32
|61
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|62
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1:01:39
|63
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|1:02:08
|64
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1:02:17
|65
|Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|1:02:57
|66
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|1:03:00
|67
|Tyler Brandon (USA) BMW Development Team
|1:03:25
|68
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|1:03:26
|69
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|1:03:36
|70
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|1:04:07
|71
|Rene Corella (Mex) BMW Development Team
|1:04:38
|72
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
|1:05:04
|73
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|1:07:18
|74
|Dennis Ramírez (Col) Landis/Trek
|1:08:05
|75
|Keith Wong (USA) Marc Pro-Strava
|1:08:48
|76
|David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|1:09:43
|77
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:15:19
|78
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|1:40:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|45
|pts
|2
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|3
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|26
|4
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|22
|5
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|6
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|14
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|9
|9
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|7
|10
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|11
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|12
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|14
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|15
|John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|2
|16
|Rolando González (CRc) Marc Pro-Strava
|2
|17
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|1
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|27
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|15
|5
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|6
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|9
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bissell Development Team
|8
|10
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|7
|11
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|12
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|13
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) BMW Development Team
|3
|14
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Marc Pro-Strava
|3
|15
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|16
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|2
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1
|18
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|1
|19
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|39:13:23
|2
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:24
|3
|Team Smartstop
|0:06:16
|4
|Bissell Development Team
|0:16:32
|5
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:18:08
|6
|United Heatlhcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:32
|7
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:41:51
|8
|Marc Pro-Strava
|0:52:09
|9
|5-Hour Energy
|0:54:48
|10
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|1:25:47
|11
|Team H&R Block
|1:31:10
|12
|BMW Development Team
|2:07:28
|13
|Landis/Trek
|2:22:20
|14
|California Giant/Speciali
|2:42:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11:50:44
|2
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:04:13
|3
|Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
|0:04:55
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:06:15
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:06:56
|6
|Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:07:06
|7
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:22
|8
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:35
|9
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:07:38
|10
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:08:09
|11
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:08:12
|12
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:08:34
|13
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:09:46
|14
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:10:11
|15
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:20
|16
|Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling
|0:11:18
|17
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:11:58
|18
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16
|0:12:27
|19
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:12:48
|20
|Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:57
|21
|Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:13:40
|22
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport
|0:14:04
|23
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16
|0:14:21
|24
|Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:15:14
|25
|Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten
|0:15:34
|26
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16
|0:18:46
|27
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:20:15
|28
|Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:23:31
|29
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:26:53
|30
|Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|0:28:16
|31
|Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|0:29:15
|32
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16
|0:29:39
|33
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:29:55
|34
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing
|0:31:04
|35
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:31:30
|36
|Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:34:48
|37
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|0:35:18
|38
|Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|0:36:48
|39
|Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|0:39:28
|40
|Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|0:41:41
|41
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
|0:42:31
|42
|Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek
|0:42:49
|43
|Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|0:42:59
|44
|Anne Donley (USA)
|0:46:51
|45
|Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa
|0:49:27
|46
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder
|1:07:44
|47
|Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|1:28:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|5
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|2
|4
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|7
|3
|Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
|5
|4
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|3
|5
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|3
|3
|Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
|2
|4
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9:55:58
|2
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:02:37
|3
|Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:03:48
|4
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:04:10
|5
|Twenty16 Pro Cycling
|0:10:31
|6
|Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|0:22:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:16:19
|2
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:01:54
|3
|Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
|0:02:27
|4
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:17
|5
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|6
|Athena Countouriotis (USA) Sisterhood of Cycling
|7
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:03:35
|8
|Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:03:42
|9
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|10
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|11
|Carmen Small (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|12
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:03:48
|13
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:03:52
|14
|Jessica Cerra (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|15
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
|16
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|17
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:04:03
|18
|Patricia Schwager (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:06:32
|19
|Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten
|0:07:28
|20
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty16
|21
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport
|22
|Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Joanne Kiesanowski (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|24
|Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|25
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty16
|0:07:37
|26
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:43
|27
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|0:07:57
|28
|Jacqueline Parker (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|0:10:07
|29
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:10:58
|30
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|31
|Kimberley Johnson (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|32
|Misha Scovill (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|33
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Jobing.com Women's Racing
|34
|Katherine Reinhart (USA) Gregg's Trek
|35
|Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|36
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16
|0:11:10
|37
|Anna G Christiansen (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:11:48
|38
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:11:58
|39
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Twenty16
|40
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:12:16
|41
|Cristina Hughes (USA) Pinnacle Training Systems
|0:14:25
|42
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty16
|0:14:54
|43
|Jennifer App (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|0:15:09
|44
|Anne Donley (USA)
|0:17:26
|45
|Kim Jennings (USA) Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa
|0:19:59
|46
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) GS Boulder
|0:20:03
|47
|Mikayla Lyman (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:38:54
|OTL
|Sarah Lough (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|0:46:59
|DNS
|Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) National Colombia Team
|DNS
|Lorena Vargas Villamil (Col) National Colombia Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|42
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|3
|Abagail Mickey (USA) Twenty16
|16
|4
|Sharon Laws (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|5
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|13
|6
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|5
|7
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO to the Top
|2
|9
|Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Amy Thornquist (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|2
|11
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|1
|12
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO to the Top
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35:45:25
|2
|Team TIBCO to the Top
|0:07:46
|3
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:10:17
|4
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:12:10
|5
|Twenty16 Pro Cycling
|0:17:01
|6
|Cloud Racing p/b Ride to Recover
|1:27:08
