Tour of the Alps 2025 route

By published

Five stages of climbing makes for 14,700m across just 739km of racing

A map of the five stages of the Tour of the Alps 2025
The 2025 Tour of the Alps starts in Italy and finishes in Austria (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)
Jump to:

The 2025 Tour of the Alps route takes in five stages across Northern Italy and Austria, for a total of 739km that packs in a huge 14,700m of climbing in less than a week. 

Every stage features at least 2,400m of climbing, with a maximum of 3,750m of elevation coming on stage 2, though stage 4 is rated as the hardest by the organisers.

Image 1 of 2
Tour of the Alps stage 1 profile
(Image credit: Tour of the Alps)
Image 1 of 2
Tour of the Alps stage 2 profile
(Image credit: Tour of the Alps)
Image 1 of 2
Tour of the Alps stage 3 profile
(Image credit: Tour of the Alps)
Image 1 of 2
Tour of the Alps stage 4 profile
(Image credit: Tour of the Alps)
Image 1 of 2
Tour of the Alps stage 5 profile
(Image credit: Tour of the Alps)
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews