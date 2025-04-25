'Really happy and proud' – No complaints for Thymen Arensman after losing Tour of the Alps lead on final day

By published

Dutchman admits Michael Storer was 'on another level' as the Australian clawed back the overall win on stage 5

Arensman was gracious in defeat at the finish, applauding and tipping his hat to Storer
Arensman was gracious in defeat at the finish line, applauding the crowd and tipping his hat to Storer (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was little disappointment for Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) as he rolled into Lienz on the final day of the Tour of the Alps, applauding the crowd and smiling despite losing the overall to Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling).

After the Dutchman had gone on a huge solo raid on stage 4 to take the leader's jersey from Storer by 11 seconds, he had known already that it would be a tough ask to keep the lead on a punchy stage 5, so he had little to complain about as he finished second overall.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.