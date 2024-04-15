Tour of the Alps: Tobias Foss wins stage 1 as GC contenders emerge

Image 1 of 13 Tobias Foss on the podium at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Tobias Foss won stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Tobias Foss wins stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Geraint Thomas in action at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben O'Connor in the peloton during stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Decathlon AG2R ride up front at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) The views of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps rolls out (Image credit: Getty Images) Ineos Grenadiers on the Tour of the Alps podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Juanpa Lopez on the attack at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps passed through the vineyards (Image credit: Getty Images) Polti-Kometa dominated the Tour of the Alps early break (Image credit: Getty Images) Tobias Foss in the green leader's jersey at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

A long sprint by Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) from a late break of four riders netted the former world time trial champion victory in stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

Foss beat Chris Harper (Jayco-AIUIa), Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) and Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R) after a quartet of riders attacked from a lead group of favourites close to the finish in Cortina.

Geraint Thomas finished sixth at three seconds, after being part of the major 11-rider selection.

The key move of the 133 stage came on the second and final ascent and descent of the second category Penone climb, which saw the break to go clear.

Tentative attacks by Harper and Foss’ teammate Geraint Thomas shook up the leading move in the closing kilometres, but despite several late surges, Foss was the fastest in a drawn-out sprint, taking both the stage and the top spot on GC.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling