Tour of the Alps: Tobias Foss wins stage 1 as GC contenders emerge
Ineos Grenadiers rider beats Chris Harper and Esteban Chaves
A long sprint by Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) from a late break of four riders netted the former world time trial champion victory in stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
Foss beat Chris Harper (Jayco-AIUIa), Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) and Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R) after a quartet of riders attacked from a lead group of favourites close to the finish in Cortina.
Geraint Thomas finished sixth at three seconds, after being part of the major 11-rider selection.
The key move of the 133 stage came on the second and final ascent and descent of the second category Penone climb, which saw the break to go clear.
Tentative attacks by Harper and Foss’ teammate Geraint Thomas shook up the leading move in the closing kilometres, but despite several late surges, Foss was the fastest in a drawn-out sprint, taking both the stage and the top spot on GC.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1