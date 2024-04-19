Juan Pedro Lopez seals Tour of the Alps as Aurelien Paret-Peintre wins final stage

By Dani Ostanek
published

Spaniard comes home in reduced front group in Levico Terme to claim overall victory

Juan Pedro Lopez
Juan Pedro Lopez won the Tour of the Alps.(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aurélien Paret-Peintre scored Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale’s 10th victory of 2024 on the final stage of the Tour of the Alps, a short but challenging mountainous day around Levico Terme.

