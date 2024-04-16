Tour of the Alps 2024 route

By Jackie Tyson
published

47th edition for five-day ProSeries event

Maps and profiles for the 2024 Tour of the Alps
Overall route map for the 2024 Tour of the Alps(Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

The 2024 Tour of the Alps will cover 709.3 kilometres and 13,250 metres of elevation gain on the five-day journey from Neumarkt/Egna to the finale in Levico Terme, both in Italy, with one-and-a-half days in Austria. The UCI ProSeries event runs from April 15 to 19.

