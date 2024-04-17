Tour of the Alps: Juan Pedro López takes solo victory, race lead on stage 3

By Barry Ryan
published

Pellizzarri and Foss round out the podium in Schwaz

Juan Pedro López soloed to the stage win and race lead on stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps
Juan Pedro López soloed to the stage win and race lead on stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek) moved into the overall lead at the Tour of Alps after he soloed to victory in Schwaz on stage 3. On a gloomy day of rain and cold in Austria, the Spaniard produced a sparkling attack to claim his first professional win, while Tobias Foss (Ineos) surrendered his green jersey despite a fine display at the head of the chasing group behind.

The winning move was sparked by Giulio Pellizzari (VF-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) near the top of the ascent of Pillberg with 27km remaining. López immediately jumped across to the Italian, and the pair struck up a solid working alliance on the rugged terrain that followed.

