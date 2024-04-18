Tour of the Alps: Simon Carr wins stage 4 as Juan Pedro López responds to GC attacks

Image 1 of 12 Simon Carr won stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Lidl-Trek ride for Juanpa Lopez at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Juanpa Lopez in the Tour of the Alps leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Simon Carr and Hugh Carthy on the attack at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) The views of stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Lidl-Trek on a Tour of the Alps descent (Image credit: Getty Images) Decathlon ride for Ben O'Connor at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) The mountain views of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben O'Connor went on the attack during stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Chris Harper crashed during stage 4 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Chris Harper crashed out of the Tour of the Alps during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A 45-kilometre solo break netted Simon Carr (EF Education-EasyPost) the hardest mountain stage of the 2024 Tour of the Alps, while a crash-marred but ferocious GC battle saw Juan Pedro Loópez (Lidl-Trek) stubbornly cling on to the overall lead.

Carr took off alone when he sensed his chance of victory, dropping fellow breakaway survivor Sergio Higuita on the rugged, poorly surfaced cat 1 Passo Vetriola climb. The British rider stayed away for the second Tour of the Alps stage victory of his career by nearly two minutes.

Chris Harper of Jayco-AIUIa crashed on the high-speed descent off the second and last climb of the day, with the Australian forced to abandon the race. Ben O’Connor (Decathlon-AG2R) also crashed in the same spot as Harper, but was able to continue.

On the flatter run-in, overall contender Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon-AG2R) launched an all-out attack with some 15 kilometres to go, obliging an isolated Lopez to chase him down in person.

Yet more challenges materialised on the run-in in a seven-rider GC group, with Michael Storer (Tudor ProCycling) and O’Connor snatching a few seconds in the finale.

Lopez’ rivals largely neutralised each other, allowing the Spaniard to stay in control of the race with just one day of mountain racing remaining.

Results

