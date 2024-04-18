Tour of the Alps: Simon Carr wins stage 4 as Juan Pedro López responds to GC attacks
Chris Harper crashes out on first big mountain stage
A 45-kilometre solo break netted Simon Carr (EF Education-EasyPost) the hardest mountain stage of the 2024 Tour of the Alps, while a crash-marred but ferocious GC battle saw Juan Pedro Loópez (Lidl-Trek) stubbornly cling on to the overall lead.
Carr took off alone when he sensed his chance of victory, dropping fellow breakaway survivor Sergio Higuita on the rugged, poorly surfaced cat 1 Passo Vetriola climb. The British rider stayed away for the second Tour of the Alps stage victory of his career by nearly two minutes.
Chris Harper of Jayco-AIUIa crashed on the high-speed descent off the second and last climb of the day, with the Australian forced to abandon the race. Ben O’Connor (Decathlon-AG2R) also crashed in the same spot as Harper, but was able to continue.
On the flatter run-in, overall contender Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon-AG2R) launched an all-out attack with some 15 kilometres to go, obliging an isolated Lopez to chase him down in person.
Yet more challenges materialised on the run-in in a seven-rider GC group, with Michael Storer (Tudor ProCycling) and O’Connor snatching a few seconds in the finale.
Lopez’ rivals largely neutralised each other, allowing the Spaniard to stay in control of the race with just one day of mountain racing remaining.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
