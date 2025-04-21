Tao Geoghegan Hart returns for Tour of the Alps-Tour de Romandie double after Catalunya illness setback

'I'm happy with the level that I've reached in training, but I want to show it in the race' says Brit after adjusting early-season plans

Tao Geoghegan Hart of Great Britain and Team Lidl-Trek competes during the 13th Faun Drome Classic 2025 a 189km one day race from Etoile-sur-Rhone to Etoile-sur-Rhone on March 02, 2025 in Etoile-sur-Rhone, France.
Lidl-Trek's Tao Geoghegan Hart will make his return to racing on Monday at the Tour of the Alps after illness forced him out of the Volta a Catalunya last month, as he looks to continue building on the "long fight" to rediscover his best form.

Sickness before the start of the stage race in Catalunya saw him contest only the opening day before having to take a week off training, so the Tour of the Alps was a late addition to his programme as he looks to get some more stage racing in his legs. 

