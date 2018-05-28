Trending

Kline wins Tour of Somerville

Marte second, Goguen third

Shane Kline (Team SmartStop Pro Cycling) takes the win

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)1:44:01
2Cesar Marte
3Kevin Goguen (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
4Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)
5Tom Gibbons
6Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
7Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle)
8Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb)
9David Dawson (Team Skyline)
10Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)
11Chris Weddington (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
12Danny Estevez (Fusion Cycles/families Together)
13Hamzha Eastman (Team Alanis)
14Michael Jones (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
15Ezra Sonderling (Team Big Brain)
16Samuel Lear (Volharden)
17Will Gleason (Cs Velo Racing P/b Cannondale)
18Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
19Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
20Sait Arana (Districttaco Racing)
21John Hunter (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
22Ryan Joyce (Carolina Crit Squad)
23Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)0:00:05
24Jason Valenti
25Stephen Jette (New England Devo P/b Cadence)
26Ian Whaley (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
27Kyle Penny (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby.com)
28Dominic Caiazzo (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
29Stephan Dioslaki (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
30Alejandro Guzman (Crca/foundation)
31Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
32Steven Ward (Morris Velo Sports)
33Salvatore Scotto Divetta (Vela Society)
35Gilbert Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
36Cole House0:00:11
37David Hoyle (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)0:00:12
38Ernest Tautkus0:00:15
39Pablo Santa Cruz (Floridavelo)
40Michael Goret (Morris Velo Sport)
41Bill Ash (Crca/foundation)0:00:19
42Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
43Steve Cullen (Butcherbox Cycling)
44Paul Lengermann (Districttaco Racing)
46Dylan Pudiak (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
47Luis Aquino (Fusion Cycles)
48Matt Brophy (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
49Michael Rosenhaus (Central Jersey Cycling Team)0:00:24
52Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
53Ernie Pena (Floridavelo)
54Augusto Sanchez Beriguete (Karma Racing Team)
55Edikson Pena (Verrazano Team Racing)0:00:31
56Nick Iacovelli (Morris Velo Sport)0:00:35
57Jason Wood (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)0:00:38
58Juan Pineda (Monclair Bikery Racing)0:00:45
59Chris Goguen (Butcherbox Cycling)0:00:47
60Chris Meacham (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)0:00:53
61Michael Landry (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)0:00:58
62Anthony Taylor (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)0:01:02
65Marcus Canady (Canady Carbon Repair)0:01:16
66Juan Pimentel Jr. (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)0:01:18
67Cesar Gallego (The 5th Floor Nyc)0:01:19
68Ted Horwitz (Butcherbox Cycling)0:01:22
69Paul Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)0:01:37
70Jermaine Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)
71Anthony Lowe (Ws United/mangoseed/lucarelli&c)
72Ross Baldwin (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)0:01:50
73Ralph Pahlmeyer (Crca/foundation)0:02:10
75Johann Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)0:03:04
DNSJohn Durso (Morris Velo Sports)
DNSKurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
DNFJason Briscoe (Verrazano Team Racing)
DNFHorace Burrowes (W.s. United)
DNFColin Sandberg (Team Gpoa)
DNFScott Savory (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
DNFKen Walsh (The Performance Lab P/b Caffeinated Cyclist)
DNFJohn Holden (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
DNFElvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
DNFEsteban Salas

