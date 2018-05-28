Kline wins Tour of Somerville
Marte second, Goguen third
Elite Men: Somerville - Somerville
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)
|1:44:01
|2
|Cesar Marte
|3
|Kevin Goguen (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|4
|Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)
|5
|Tom Gibbons
|6
|Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|7
|Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle)
|8
|Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb)
|9
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|10
|Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)
|11
|Chris Weddington (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|12
|Danny Estevez (Fusion Cycles/families Together)
|13
|Hamzha Eastman (Team Alanis)
|14
|Michael Jones (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
|15
|Ezra Sonderling (Team Big Brain)
|16
|Samuel Lear (Volharden)
|17
|Will Gleason (Cs Velo Racing P/b Cannondale)
|18
|Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|19
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|20
|Sait Arana (Districttaco Racing)
|21
|John Hunter (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
|22
|Ryan Joyce (Carolina Crit Squad)
|23
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
|0:00:05
|24
|Jason Valenti
|25
|Stephen Jette (New England Devo P/b Cadence)
|26
|Ian Whaley (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
|27
|Kyle Penny (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby.com)
|28
|Dominic Caiazzo (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|29
|Stephan Dioslaki (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
|30
|Alejandro Guzman (Crca/foundation)
|31
|Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|32
|Steven Ward (Morris Velo Sports)
|33
|Salvatore Scotto Divetta (Vela Society)
|35
|Gilbert Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|36
|Cole House
|0:00:11
|37
|David Hoyle (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
|0:00:12
|38
|Ernest Tautkus
|0:00:15
|39
|Pablo Santa Cruz (Floridavelo)
|40
|Michael Goret (Morris Velo Sport)
|41
|Bill Ash (Crca/foundation)
|0:00:19
|42
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|43
|Steve Cullen (Butcherbox Cycling)
|44
|Paul Lengermann (Districttaco Racing)
|46
|Dylan Pudiak (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
|47
|Luis Aquino (Fusion Cycles)
|48
|Matt Brophy (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
|49
|Michael Rosenhaus (Central Jersey Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|52
|Wes Kline (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
|53
|Ernie Pena (Floridavelo)
|54
|Augusto Sanchez Beriguete (Karma Racing Team)
|55
|Edikson Pena (Verrazano Team Racing)
|0:00:31
|56
|Nick Iacovelli (Morris Velo Sport)
|0:00:35
|57
|Jason Wood (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
|0:00:38
|58
|Juan Pineda (Monclair Bikery Racing)
|0:00:45
|59
|Chris Goguen (Butcherbox Cycling)
|0:00:47
|60
|Chris Meacham (Doylestown Bike Works P/b Fred)
|0:00:53
|61
|Michael Landry (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
|0:00:58
|62
|Anthony Taylor (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|0:01:02
|65
|Marcus Canady (Canady Carbon Repair)
|0:01:16
|66
|Juan Pimentel Jr. (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|0:01:18
|67
|Cesar Gallego (The 5th Floor Nyc)
|0:01:19
|68
|Ted Horwitz (Butcherbox Cycling)
|0:01:22
|69
|Paul Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)
|0:01:37
|70
|Jermaine Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)
|71
|Anthony Lowe (Ws United/mangoseed/lucarelli&c)
|72
|Ross Baldwin (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|0:01:50
|73
|Ralph Pahlmeyer (Crca/foundation)
|0:02:10
|75
|Johann Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee Restaurant)
|0:03:04
|DNS
|John Durso (Morris Velo Sports)
|DNS
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|DNF
|Jason Briscoe (Verrazano Team Racing)
|DNF
|Horace Burrowes (W.s. United)
|DNF
|Colin Sandberg (Team Gpoa)
|DNF
|Scott Savory (Crca/jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|DNF
|Ken Walsh (The Performance Lab P/b Caffeinated Cyclist)
|DNF
|John Holden (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
|DNF
|Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|DNF
|Esteban Salas
