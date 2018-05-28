Tour of Somerville: Van Gilder wins on Memorial Day
Gulick second and Bast third
Elite Women: Somerville - Somerville
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:56:51
|2
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|4
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps/m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|5
|Masha Schneider (Crca /e2value)
|6
|Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)
|8
|Lori Romero
|9
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Nsmi Racing)
|10
|Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)
|11
|Jessica Chong (Mathletes Racing)
|12
|Leslie Lupien (B2c2 P/b Jra Cycles)
|13
|Eva Burke (Sprinters Edge)
|14
|Katrine Waterman (Team Eps/m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|15
|Leslie Timm (Qcw Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl)
|16
|Samantha Fox (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|17
|Paige Williams (Bca/linen)
|18
|Erin Faccone (B2c2 p/b Jra Cycles)
|19
|Lauren Dodge (Automatic Endurance Training)
|20
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom)
|21
|Natalie Tapias (Jam / Ncc)
|22
|Sarah Sjoman (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|0:00:04
|23
|Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|24
|Shaina Kravitz (Team Eps/m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|0:00:06
|25
|Shara Arnofsky (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|0:00:07
|26
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|27
|Maria Rosenfeld (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|0:00:10
|28
|Heidi Goodson (Mathletes Racing)
|29
|Carol-Lynn Mills (Crca/4 Kidz Velo/babylon Bike)
|30
|Michelle Lee (Mathletes Racing)
|0:00:15
|31
|Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling)
|0:00:16
|32
|Tara Seplavy (Foxy Moxy Racing)
|0:00:24
|33
|Becca Brown (Crca / Team Veselka)
|0:00:26
|34
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:39
|35
|Jacqueline Paull
|0:00:43
|DNS
|Erica Berthou (Crca/radical Media)
|DNS
|Lauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby.com)
|DNF
|Beth Everhart (Butcherbox Cycling)
|DNF
|Candace Kennedy-Hess (Sturdy Girl / Vanderkitten)
