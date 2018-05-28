Trending

Tour of Somerville: Van Gilder wins on Memorial Day

Gulick second and Bast third

Race winner Laura Van Gilder went on to repeat her win from last year

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:56:51
2Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
3Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
4Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps/m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)
5Masha Schneider (Crca /e2value)
6Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
7Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)
8Lori Romero
9Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Nsmi Racing)
10Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)
11Jessica Chong (Mathletes Racing)
12Leslie Lupien (B2c2 P/b Jra Cycles)
13Eva Burke (Sprinters Edge)
14Katrine Waterman (Team Eps/m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)
15Leslie Timm (Qcw Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl)
16Samantha Fox (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
17Paige Williams (Bca/linen)
18Erin Faccone (B2c2 p/b Jra Cycles)
19Lauren Dodge (Automatic Endurance Training)
20Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom)
21Natalie Tapias (Jam / Ncc)
22Sarah Sjoman (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)0:00:04
23Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
24Shaina Kravitz (Team Eps/m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)0:00:06
25Shara Arnofsky (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)0:00:07
26Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
27Maria Rosenfeld (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)0:00:10
28Heidi Goodson (Mathletes Racing)
29Carol-Lynn Mills (Crca/4 Kidz Velo/babylon Bike)
30Michelle Lee (Mathletes Racing)0:00:15
31Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling)0:00:16
32Tara Seplavy (Foxy Moxy Racing)0:00:24
33Becca Brown (Crca / Team Veselka)0:00:26
34Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:39
35Jacqueline Paull0:00:43
DNSErica Berthou (Crca/radical Media)
DNSLauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby.com)
DNFBeth Everhart (Butcherbox Cycling)
DNFCandace Kennedy-Hess (Sturdy Girl / Vanderkitten)

