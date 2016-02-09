Trending

Kristoff wins Tour of Qatar stage 2

Norwegian beats Cavendish in two-man sprint

Image 1 of 77

Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 2 of 77

Belgian champion Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

(Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 3 of 77

Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 4 of 77

Sam Spokes (Drapac)

(Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 5 of 77

Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff got head to head in the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 77

The white jersey ready to be presented

(Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 7 of 77

BMC Racing team line-up during stage 2 Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 77

The peloton at the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 77

The day's decisive breakaway during stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 77

The peloton heads toward Doha City during stage 2 in Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 77

Eritrea supporters mob Mekseb Debesay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 77

Mark Cavendish relaxes following stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 77

Alexander Kristoff after the stage 2 win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 77

The peloton heads toward Doha City during stage 2 in Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 77

The peloton heads toward Doha City during stage 2 in Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 77

The peloton heads toward Doha City during stage 2 in Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 77

The peloton heads toward Doha City during stage 2 in Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 77

The peloton heads toward Doha City during stage 2 in Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 77

The peloton heads toward Doha City during stage 2 in Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 77

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 77

Brian van Goethem, Preben Van Hecke, Lieuwe Westra and Gediminas Bagdonas

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 77

Kristoff and Cavendish exit the stage 2 podium in Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 77

The breakaway at the Tour of Qatar's second stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 77

Gaps open in the field because of strong crosswinds in Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 77

Traffic lined up at stage 2 Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 77

Cars stopped during stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 77

The peloton riding into the city at the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 77

The peloton stretched out at Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 77

The peloton during stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 77

The peloton racing stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 77

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Gatis Smukulis (Astana) in the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 77

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Gatis Smukulis (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 77

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Gatis Smukulis (Astana) in a breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 77

BMC Racing lead the race at Tour of Qatar stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 77

Overall leader Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) at Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 77

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) at the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 77

Overall leader Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 77

Gediminas Bagdonas during stage 2 at Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 77

The field splitting in the crosswinds during stage 2 at Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 77

Three echelons during stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 77

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wears the silver points jersey at the Tour of Qatar

Image 42 of 77

The peloton race along wide, open roads during stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

Image 43 of 77

The peloton during stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

Image 44 of 77

Kristoff wins Tour of Qatar stage 2 final sprint

Image 45 of 77

Head-to-head sprint between Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Image 46 of 77

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wears the leader's jersey at the start of stage 2 Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 77

Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) during stage 2 at Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 77

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) during stage 2 at Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 77

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) beats Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the stage 2 sprint at Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 77

The peloton during stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 77

Tour of Qatar stage 2 sprint - Kristoff wins the stage, Cavendish stays in the overall lead

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 77

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 2 at Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 77

Tour of Qatar stage 2 final sprint won by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Image 54 of 77

Tour of Qatar overall leader Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) shakes hands with UCI President Brian Cookson

Image 55 of 77

The peloton during stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

Image 56 of 77

Tour of Qatar's overall leader Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and stage 2 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium

Image 57 of 77

Overall leader Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and stage 2 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) stand on the podium at the Tour of Qatar

Image 58 of 77

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wears the golden leader's jersey at the Tour of Qatar

Image 59 of 77

The main peloton at the Tour of Qatar

Image 60 of 77

Peloton racing through the desert at the Tour of Qatar

Image 61 of 77

The peloton single file at the Tour of Qatar

Image 62 of 77

The peloton during stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

Image 63 of 77

Mark Cevendish (Dimension Data) retained his leaders gold jersey after stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Qatar

Image 64 of 77

Greg Van Avermaet talks to the press

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 77

Katusha congratulate Alexander Kristoff after his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 77

The peloton passes by

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 77

The peloton were once again hit by the winds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 77

A four-man break gets away on the final circuits

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 77

Mark Cavendish makes his way off the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 77

Sven Erik Bystrom took control of the young rider's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 77

Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff lunge for the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 77

The sprint was too close to call

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 77

Mark Cavendish remains in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 74 of 77

UCI President Brian Cookson shakes hands with Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 75 of 77

Mark Cavendish awarded trophy as race leader

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 76 of 77

Mark Cavendish has a look at his new trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 77 of 77

Stage 2 winner Alexander Kristoff

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage two of the Tour of Qatar after going shoulder to shoulder with Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in a thrilling sprint to the line.

A photo finish was needed to confirm the Norwegian as the stage winner and showed he won it thanks to a perfect late bike throw at the line. Roy Jans (Wanty Groupe Gobert) was third with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) fourth after a late crash, 400 metres from the finish, scattered the peloton and left numerous riders on the ground.

With no barriers along the road side at that point and a strong side wind blowing, some riders went to their left following a gap in the curb, before a touch of wheels brought several riders down, including Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18), Graeme Brown (Drapac) and best young rider jersey wearer Søren Kragh Andersen (Giant-Alpecin).

Only the leading six or so riders were ahead of the crash, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) leading out the sprint before finishing fifth. Kristoff opened his sprint early into the headwind and Cavendish took up the challenge and came out from his slipstream. They stayed shoulder-to-shoulder all the way to the line, with neither claiming victory because the sprint was too close. After a close study of the photo finish, Kristoff was awarded the victory.

Despite finishing second, Cavendish retained the leader’s gold jersey. Kristoff is now second at five seconds, with Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) third at 14 seconds.

How it happened

The 135km stage was almost test event for the UCI Road World Championships that will be held in Qatar in October. Riders faced a loop north of Doha before completing four laps of the circuit in the Pearl area of northern Doha, which will feature in the road race.

The first break formed early, with Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) in the move. However the peloton pulled them and then split, with Cavendish in the second group. That allowed Kristoff to win the first intermediate sprint after 38km.

With Katusha and Bora-Argon 18 well represented in the front group, the Cavendish peloton was forced to chase hard until closing the gap at the start of the four circuits.

Several riders tried to go clear at this point but the Katusha and Dimension Data teams led the chase and controlled the peloton, with the average race speed again over 50km/h. Van Hecke was again in the move and won the second intermediate sprint on what will be the finish line of the world championships in October. The trio stayed clear until the final circuit but had little chance against the fast peloton and in the strong winds. Gatis Smukulis (Astana) was the last to be caught before the Katusha team took over.

However, the wind made things difficult and other teams moved past Katusha and hit the front, making for a high-speed and nervous run-in to the finish.

The crash disrupted the sprint but fortunately did not affect the overall classification. That will change on Wednesday after the 11km individual time trial near the Losail motor racing circuit.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:11:26
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
3Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
6Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
9Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
11Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
15Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
16Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
21Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
22Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai
24Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
25Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
26Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
29Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
30Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
31Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
32Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai
33Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
34Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
35Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
37Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
41Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
44Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
46Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
47Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
48Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
52Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
55Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Adil Jelloul (UAE) Skydive Dubai
57Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
58Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
59Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
61Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
65Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
66Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
68Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Maher Hasnaoui (UAE) Skydive Dubai
70Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
71Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
72Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
73Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
74Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
75Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
77Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
78Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
79Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
80Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
81Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
82Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
83Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
84Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai
86Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
88Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
89Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
90Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
92Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
93Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
98Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
99Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
100Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
101Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
102Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:19
103Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:26
104Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
105Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
106Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:28
107Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:34
108Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:36
109Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
110Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
112Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:01:59
113Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
115Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:20
116Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
117Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
120Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:37
121Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
122Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
123Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
124Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:04:48
125Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:34
127Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
128Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
129Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
130Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
131Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
132Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
133Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Rawdat Al Ajouz - 39.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2
3Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1

World Championships Circuit Entrance - 73.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team2
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

Qatar University - 135.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
3Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data6
6Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai5
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida4
8André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
9Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
10Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3:11:26
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
4Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
7Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai
8Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
10Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
11Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai
12Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
17Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
18Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
19Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
20Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
21Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
23Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
27Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:28
28Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:34
29Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:36
30Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
34Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
35Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:04:48
36Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:34
37Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
38Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha9:34:18
2Dimension Data
3CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Lampre - Merida
5Skydive Dubaï
6Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Astana Pro Team
8BMC Racing Team
9Stölting Service Group
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Fortuneo - Vital Concept
13Roompot Oranje Peloton
14Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
15Bora-Argon 18
16UnitedHealthcare
17Team Giant-Alpecin
18Drapac Cycling

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data6:39:51
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:05
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:14
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:18
6Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
8Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:21
9Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
10Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
13Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
14Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:26
16Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:00:39
17Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:01
18Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai0:02:04
19Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai
22Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
23Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
26Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
28Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
30Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai
32Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
33Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
37Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
38Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
42Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
43Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
44Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
45Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
46Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
47Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
48Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
49Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:03:16
50Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:40
51Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:04:03
52Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:41
53Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:07:15
54Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:09
55Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:08:11
56Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:13
57Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
59Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
63Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
65Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
66Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:09:20
67Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:39
68Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:49
69Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:49
70André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:12:14
71Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
72Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
73Adil Jelloul (UAE) Skydive Dubai
74Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
76Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
78Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
79Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
80Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
81Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
83Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
84Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
85Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Maher Hasnaoui (UAE) Skydive Dubai
90Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
91Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
96Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
97Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai
98Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
102Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
103Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
106Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
107Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
108Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
109Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
110Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
111Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
112Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
113Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:28
114Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:33
115Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:13:40
116Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:42
117Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:50
118Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:14:34
119Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
120Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:02
121Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:36
122Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
123Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
124Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
125Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:48
126Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
127Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
128Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
129Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
130Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:20:29
131Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:10
132Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:12
133Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:10

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data32pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha27
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida17
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
9Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai5
10Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4
11Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
12Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
13André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
14Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
15Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team2
16Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha6:40:12
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai0:01:43
4Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai
8Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
9Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:06:54
11Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:52
12Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:18
15Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:28
16Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:28
17André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:53
18Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
19Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
20Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
22Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
23Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
24Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
25Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
27Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
28Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
29Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
30Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
31Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
32Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:21
33Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:19:15
34Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:27
36Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:20:08
37Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:49
38Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:51

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha20:00:36
2BMC Racing Team
3Bora-Argon 180:00:05
4Dimension Data0:01:43
5Astana Pro Team0:03:26
6Fortuneo - Vital Concept
7Skydive Dubaï0:05:09
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
10UnitedHealthcare
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:01
13AG2R La Mondiale0:11:18
14Lampre - Merida0:13:36
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:27
16Stölting Service Group0:21:28
17Roompot Oranje Peloton0:35:39
18Drapac Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews