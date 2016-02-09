Image 1 of 77 Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 2 of 77 Belgian champion Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 3 of 77 Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data) (Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 4 of 77 Sam Spokes (Drapac) (Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 5 of 77 Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff got head to head in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 77 The white jersey ready to be presented (Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 7 of 77 BMC Racing team line-up during stage 2 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 77 The peloton at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 77 The day's decisive breakaway during stage 2 (Image credit: Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage two of the Tour of Qatar after going shoulder to shoulder with Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in a thrilling sprint to the line.

A photo finish was needed to confirm the Norwegian as the stage winner and showed he won it thanks to a perfect late bike throw at the line. Roy Jans (Wanty Groupe Gobert) was third with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) fourth after a late crash, 400 metres from the finish, scattered the peloton and left numerous riders on the ground.

With no barriers along the road side at that point and a strong side wind blowing, some riders went to their left following a gap in the curb, before a touch of wheels brought several riders down, including Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18), Graeme Brown (Drapac) and best young rider jersey wearer Søren Kragh Andersen (Giant-Alpecin).

Only the leading six or so riders were ahead of the crash, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) leading out the sprint before finishing fifth. Kristoff opened his sprint early into the headwind and Cavendish took up the challenge and came out from his slipstream. They stayed shoulder-to-shoulder all the way to the line, with neither claiming victory because the sprint was too close. After a close study of the photo finish, Kristoff was awarded the victory.

Despite finishing second, Cavendish retained the leader’s gold jersey. Kristoff is now second at five seconds, with Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) third at 14 seconds.

How it happened

The 135km stage was almost test event for the UCI Road World Championships that will be held in Qatar in October. Riders faced a loop north of Doha before completing four laps of the circuit in the Pearl area of northern Doha, which will feature in the road race.

The first break formed early, with Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) in the move. However the peloton pulled them and then split, with Cavendish in the second group. That allowed Kristoff to win the first intermediate sprint after 38km.

With Katusha and Bora-Argon 18 well represented in the front group, the Cavendish peloton was forced to chase hard until closing the gap at the start of the four circuits.

Several riders tried to go clear at this point but the Katusha and Dimension Data teams led the chase and controlled the peloton, with the average race speed again over 50km/h. Van Hecke was again in the move and won the second intermediate sprint on what will be the finish line of the world championships in October. The trio stayed clear until the final circuit but had little chance against the fast peloton and in the strong winds. Gatis Smukulis (Astana) was the last to be caught before the Katusha team took over.

However, the wind made things difficult and other teams moved past Katusha and hit the front, making for a high-speed and nervous run-in to the finish.

The crash disrupted the sprint but fortunately did not affect the overall classification. That will change on Wednesday after the 11km individual time trial near the Losail motor racing circuit.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:11:26 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 6 Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 9 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 15 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 16 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 21 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai 24 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 26 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 29 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 30 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 31 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 32 Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai 33 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 34 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 37 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 38 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 41 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 44 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 46 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 47 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 48 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 52 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 54 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 55 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Adil Jelloul (UAE) Skydive Dubai 57 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 58 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 59 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 65 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 66 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 68 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Maher Hasnaoui (UAE) Skydive Dubai 70 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 71 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 72 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 73 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 74 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 77 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 78 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 79 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 80 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group 82 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 83 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 84 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai 86 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 88 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 89 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 92 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 93 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 98 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 99 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 100 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 101 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 102 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:19 103 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:26 104 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 105 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 106 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:28 107 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:34 108 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:36 109 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 110 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 112 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:59 113 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 115 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:20 116 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 117 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 120 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:37 121 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 122 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 123 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 124 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:48 125 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:34 127 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 128 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 129 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 131 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 132 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 133 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Rawdat Al Ajouz - 39.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2 3 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

World Championships Circuit Entrance - 73.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1

Qatar University - 135.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 3 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 6 6 Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai 5 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 8 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 9 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 10 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3:11:26 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 4 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 7 Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai 8 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 10 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11 Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai 12 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 19 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 21 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 23 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 27 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:28 28 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:34 29 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:36 30 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 31 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 34 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 35 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:48 36 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:34 37 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 38 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 9:34:18 2 Dimension Data 3 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 Lampre - Merida 5 Skydive Dubaï 6 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Astana Pro Team 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Stölting Service Group 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 Roompot Oranje Peloton 14 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 15 Bora-Argon 18 16 UnitedHealthcare 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Drapac Cycling

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 6:39:51 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:05 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:14 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:18 6 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 8 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:21 9 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 13 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 14 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:26 16 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:00:39 17 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:01 18 Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai 0:02:04 19 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai 22 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 26 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 28 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 30 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 31 Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai 32 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 33 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 36 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 38 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 42 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 43 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 44 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 45 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 46 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 49 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:03:16 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:40 51 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:03 52 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:41 53 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:15 54 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:09 55 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:08:11 56 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:13 57 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 63 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 65 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:09:20 67 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:39 68 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:49 69 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:49 70 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:12:14 71 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 72 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 73 Adil Jelloul (UAE) Skydive Dubai 74 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 76 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 78 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 80 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 81 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 83 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 84 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 85 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Maher Hasnaoui (UAE) Skydive Dubai 90 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 91 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group 96 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 97 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai 98 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 99 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 102 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 106 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 107 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 108 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 109 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 110 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 111 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 112 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 113 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:28 114 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:33 115 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:13:40 116 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:42 117 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:50 118 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:34 119 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 120 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:02 121 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:36 122 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 123 Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 124 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 125 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:48 126 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 127 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 128 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 129 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 130 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:20:29 131 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:10 132 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:12 133 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:10

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 32 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 27 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 17 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 9 Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai 5 10 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 11 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 12 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 13 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 14 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 15 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 2 16 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 6:40:12 2 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai 0:01:43 4 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 9 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:54 11 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:52 12 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:18 15 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:28 16 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:28 17 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:53 18 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 19 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 20 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 22 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 23 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 25 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 27 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 28 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 29 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 30 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 31 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 32 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:21 33 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:19:15 34 Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 35 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:27 36 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:20:08 37 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:49 38 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:51