Kristoff wins Tour of Qatar stage 2
Norwegian beats Cavendish in two-man sprint
Stage 2: Katara Cultural Village - Qatar University
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage two of the Tour of Qatar after going shoulder to shoulder with Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in a thrilling sprint to the line.
Related Articles
A photo finish was needed to confirm the Norwegian as the stage winner and showed he won it thanks to a perfect late bike throw at the line. Roy Jans (Wanty Groupe Gobert) was third with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) fourth after a late crash, 400 metres from the finish, scattered the peloton and left numerous riders on the ground.
With no barriers along the road side at that point and a strong side wind blowing, some riders went to their left following a gap in the curb, before a touch of wheels brought several riders down, including Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18), Graeme Brown (Drapac) and best young rider jersey wearer Søren Kragh Andersen (Giant-Alpecin).
Only the leading six or so riders were ahead of the crash, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) leading out the sprint before finishing fifth. Kristoff opened his sprint early into the headwind and Cavendish took up the challenge and came out from his slipstream. They stayed shoulder-to-shoulder all the way to the line, with neither claiming victory because the sprint was too close. After a close study of the photo finish, Kristoff was awarded the victory.
Despite finishing second, Cavendish retained the leader’s gold jersey. Kristoff is now second at five seconds, with Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) third at 14 seconds.
How it happened
The 135km stage was almost test event for the UCI Road World Championships that will be held in Qatar in October. Riders faced a loop north of Doha before completing four laps of the circuit in the Pearl area of northern Doha, which will feature in the road race.
The first break formed early, with Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) in the move. However the peloton pulled them and then split, with Cavendish in the second group. That allowed Kristoff to win the first intermediate sprint after 38km.
With Katusha and Bora-Argon 18 well represented in the front group, the Cavendish peloton was forced to chase hard until closing the gap at the start of the four circuits.
Several riders tried to go clear at this point but the Katusha and Dimension Data teams led the chase and controlled the peloton, with the average race speed again over 50km/h. Van Hecke was again in the move and won the second intermediate sprint on what will be the finish line of the world championships in October. The trio stayed clear until the final circuit but had little chance against the fast peloton and in the strong winds. Gatis Smukulis (Astana) was the last to be caught before the Katusha team took over.
However, the wind made things difficult and other teams moved past Katusha and hit the front, making for a high-speed and nervous run-in to the finish.
The crash disrupted the sprint but fortunately did not affect the overall classification. That will change on Wednesday after the 11km individual time trial near the Losail motor racing circuit.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:11:26
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|6
|Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|16
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|24
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|26
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|30
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|31
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|32
|Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|33
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|34
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|37
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|41
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|44
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|46
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|47
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|48
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|52
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|55
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Adil Jelloul (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|57
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|59
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|66
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|68
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Maher Hasnaoui (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|70
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|71
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|72
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|74
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|77
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|78
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|82
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|83
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|86
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|88
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|89
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|92
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|93
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|98
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|99
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|100
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|101
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|102
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:19
|103
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:26
|104
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|105
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|106
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:28
|107
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:34
|108
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:36
|109
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|110
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|112
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|113
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|115
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:20
|116
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|117
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|120
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|121
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|122
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|123
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|124
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:48
|125
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|127
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|128
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|129
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|131
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|132
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|133
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|6
|6
|Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|5
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|8
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|9
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|10
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3:11:26
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|4
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|7
|Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|8
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|12
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|21
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|23
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|27
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:28
|28
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:34
|29
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:36
|30
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|34
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|35
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:48
|36
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|37
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|38
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|9:34:18
|2
|Dimension Data
|3
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|Skydive Dubaï
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Stölting Service Group
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|14
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|16
|UnitedHealthcare
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Drapac Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|6:39:51
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:14
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:18
|6
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:21
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:26
|16
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|17
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:01
|18
|Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|0:02:04
|19
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|22
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|28
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|30
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|32
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|33
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|36
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|38
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|43
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|44
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|45
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|49
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:16
|50
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:40
|51
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:03
|52
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|53
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:15
|54
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:09
|55
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:11
|56
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:13
|57
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|63
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:20
|67
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:39
|68
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:49
|69
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:49
|70
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:12:14
|71
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|72
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Adil Jelloul (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|74
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|76
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|78
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|81
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|83
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|84
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Maher Hasnaoui (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|90
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|91
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|96
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|97
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|98
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|99
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|102
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|106
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|107
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|108
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|109
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|110
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|111
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|112
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|113
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:28
|114
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:33
|115
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:40
|116
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:42
|117
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:50
|118
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:34
|119
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|120
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:02
|121
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:36
|122
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|123
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|124
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|125
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:48
|126
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|127
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|128
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|129
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|130
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:20:29
|131
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:10
|132
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:12
|133
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|32
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|27
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|17
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|9
|Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|5
|10
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|11
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|12
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|14
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|15
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|2
|16
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|6:40:12
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Soufiane Haddi (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|0:01:43
|4
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Xhuliano Kamberaj (UAE) Skydive Dubai
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|9
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:54
|11
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:52
|12
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:18
|15
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:28
|16
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:28
|17
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:53
|18
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|19
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|22
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|23
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|27
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|28
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|29
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|30
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|32
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:21
|33
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:15
|34
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:27
|36
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:20:08
|37
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:49
|38
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|20:00:36
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:05
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:01:43
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:26
|6
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|7
|Skydive Dubaï
|0:05:09
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|10
|UnitedHealthcare
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:01
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:18
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|0:13:36
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:27
|16
|Stölting Service Group
|0:21:28
|17
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:35:39
|18
|Drapac Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy