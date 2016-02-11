Kristoff takes second Tour of Qatar win on stage 4
Boasson Hagen loses race lead to Cavendish after late puncture
Stage 4: Al Zubarah Fort - Madinat Al Shamal
Alexander Kristoff won stage 4 of the Tour of Qatar, as his Katusha team again dominated the sprint, providing him with a perfect lead out and allowing him to set up a shot at overall victory on Friday’s final stage.
Related Articles
Kristoff beat Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) to the line, with his teammate Jacopo Guarnieri taking third place and the final time bonus. Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) finished fourth and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was fifth as the peloton split under the huge effort of the Katusha team into a crosswind in the final kilometre.
Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) suffered a double puncture in the final 10 kilometres of the stage and, after changing a front wheel and then his bike, he lost contact with the front group. He chased hard with several teammates but became stuck in the big chase group as the LottoNL-Jumbo, BMC and then Katusha teams gave it everything at the head of the front group of 25 riders.
Boasson Hagen lost 45 seconds and his race lead. Cavendish took the gold jersey but Van Avermaet is now only two seconds back, with Kristoff fourth overall at just 9 seconds. Boasson Hagen slipped to fifth at 19 seconds.
Friday’s fifth and final stage is 114km long and finishes on the Doha Corniche. With time bonuses up for grabs in two intermediate sprints during the 10 laps of the Doha Corniche, and again at the finish, every second will help decide the overall winner of this year’s race.
"The team did a really good job in the final kilometre, putting me with really good speed into the sprint," said Kristoff in a post-race interview. "For me it was just to finish it off and keep the other guys behind me. I knew Cavendish was there but I think he was stuck a bit behind so it went perfectly for our team.
"It [the general classification] will be decided tomorrow. Cavendish is leading the race and he is not a slow man, so if it comes down to bonus seconds I think, if he's not unlucky, he will protect his lead, but it is quite open."
How it happened
Stage 4 was the longest stage in this year’s Tour of Qatar, with the riders facing 189km of racing. The stage started at the Al Zubarah Fort on the west coast of the peninsula and then completed a loop inland, with the Al Ghuwairiya the turning point for a long ride north to Madinat al Shamal on the tip of the country. After a further loop, the riders faced four laps of a 14km finishing circuit.
Fortunately for the peloton, the deserts winds were not blowing very strong today, producing a more relaxed and safer day of racing. However, the racing started fast, with the peloton splitting under the pressure and several punctures making for a hectic start.
The break of the day formed after 30km of racing with 11 riders in the move. The peloton let them go clear but then Dimension Data, BMC and Katusha lead the chase and kept the gap under two minutes. BMC split the peloton into three groups after the first intermediate sprint as the road turned right but the wind was not strong enough to create huge gaps and the peloton came back together with 90km to go.
Gretsch lead the quartet through the second intermediate sprint but they were all focused on working smoothly together rather than chasing points or time bonuses. However, the peloton was also on a roll and Dimension Data gradually pulled the four back as they rode to protect Boasson Hagen and to set up Cavendish for the sprint. The gap was just over a minute with 25km to go.
A crash saw Thomas Koep (Stölting Service Group) go down hard and raised the tension in the peloton. The LottoNL-Jumbo team also went to the front as they noticed the wind was now strong enough to cause problems for the riders fighting for position behind.
With eight kilometres to go, Boasson Hagen suddenly drifted to the back of the peloton. It was a nightmare scenario for the Norwegian: a double puncture.. He got a new front wheel relatively quickly and had teammates with him after they were told via radio. However, he then realised his rear heel was flat too and had to change bikes with a teammate and start his chase again. Mark Renshaw dragged him up to a small group and other teammates helped him with the chase but his rivals knew he was in trouble and raised the speed significantly at the head of the race. First BMC used several riders to try to help Van Avermaet gain time, then Katusha had four riders to lead out Kristoff in the final kilometres.
Cavendish sat tight on the wheels but was alone because his teammates had dropped back to help Boasson Hagen. A side wind in the final kilometre allowed Katusha to put their rivals in the gutter and so the front group split and was scattered in the wind. Cavendish stayed with the leading riders but was not on Kristoff’s wheel. He tried to make his own sprint but faded in the wind and finished out of the time bonuses. Van Avermaet was on Kristoff’s wheel but there was nothing he could do against the Norwegian’s power and Kristoff took his second stage of this year’s Tour of Qatar.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:57:12
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:09
|10
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:14
|15
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:18
|16
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|18
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|21
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:29
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:36
|25
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|26
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:45
|27
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|32
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|35
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai
|37
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai
|42
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|43
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|44
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|50
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:55
|53
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|54
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|55
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:56
|56
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|58
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|59
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|62
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai
|65
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|66
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|67
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:07
|68
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|71
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|74
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:16
|75
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|77
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|78
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|79
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|82
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:20
|83
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|84
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|85
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:23
|86
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|88
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|89
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:40
|91
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|92
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|93
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|94
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:59
|95
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:20
|96
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:23
|97
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|98
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:12
|99
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|100
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|101
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|103
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|104
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|105
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:05
|107
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai
|108
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|109
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|110
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|111
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|112
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|113
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|114
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|116
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|117
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|118
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|120
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|121
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|123
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|125
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|126
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|128
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|129
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|131
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|132
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:20:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|9
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|6
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:57:20
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:01
|3
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:21
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:26
|6
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:28
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:37
|9
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|10
|Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai
|11
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|16
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:48
|17
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|21
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|23
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:02
|25
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:08
|26
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:36
|29
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:12
|30
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:15
|31
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:57
|32
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|33
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|34
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|35
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|36
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|37
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|11:51:42
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:30
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:39
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:33
|6
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:35
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:38
|8
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:52
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:09
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:14
|12
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:22
|17
|Stölting Service Group
|0:05:22
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|10:51:13
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:19
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:30
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:41
|8
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:49
|9
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:06
|12
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:13
|13
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|14
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:16
|15
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:29
|16
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:03
|17
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:06
|18
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:42
|19
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:45
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|22
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:56
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:03:06
|24
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:16
|25
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|26
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|27
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:34
|28
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:36
|29
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai
|0:03:40
|30
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:42
|31
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:56
|32
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:00
|33
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:02
|34
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:03
|35
|Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai
|0:04:06
|36
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|0:04:09
|37
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:12
|38
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:16
|39
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:17
|40
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|41
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:45
|42
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:49
|43
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:11
|44
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|45
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:39
|46
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:54
|47
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:06:59
|48
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:09
|49
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:07
|50
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:08
|51
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:03
|52
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:17
|53
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:39
|54
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:46
|55
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:09:57
|56
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:10:46
|57
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|58
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:32
|59
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:38
|60
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:40
|61
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:55
|62
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:02
|63
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:20
|64
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:25
|65
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:27
|66
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:29
|67
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:31
|68
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:33
|69
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:37
|70
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:41
|71
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:43
|72
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:48
|73
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:50
|74
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:52
|75
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:58
|76
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:02
|77
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:06
|78
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|79
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|80
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:07
|81
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:14:12
|82
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai
|0:14:14
|83
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:17
|84
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:23
|85
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:28
|86
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|87
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:30
|88
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|89
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:33
|90
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:37
|92
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:45
|93
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:50
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:51
|95
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:08
|96
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:35
|97
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:48
|98
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:51
|99
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:15:58
|100
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:16:07
|101
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:26
|102
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:48
|103
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|104
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:16:54
|105
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|106
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:32
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:39
|108
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:07
|109
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|0:18:14
|110
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:24
|111
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:30
|112
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:18:34
|113
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai
|0:18:35
|114
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:50
|115
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:05
|116
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:34
|117
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:35
|118
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:49
|119
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:39
|120
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:42
|121
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:22:10
|122
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:24
|123
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:22:29
|124
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:23:41
|125
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:02
|126
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:28
|127
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:57
|128
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:07
|129
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:26:15
|130
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:27:10
|131
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:32
|132
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:33:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|42
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|42
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|29
|5
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|17
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|8
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|9
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|12
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|15
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|16
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|17
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|5
|18
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|19
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|20
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|21
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|22
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|23
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|24
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|2
|25
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|26
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|1
|27
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|28
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|29
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10:51:43
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:12
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:02:36
|5
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|6
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:04
|7
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai
|0:03:10
|8
|Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai
|0:03:36
|9
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:38
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:33
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:16
|12
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:02
|13
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:08
|14
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:10
|15
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:32
|16
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:12:57
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:07
|18
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:13
|19
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:18
|20
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:32
|21
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:36
|22
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|23
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:42
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:14:00
|25
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:07
|26
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:14:38
|27
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:21
|28
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:15:28
|29
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:15:37
|30
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:37
|31
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:54
|32
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:12
|33
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:54
|34
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:21:59
|35
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:23:11
|36
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:45
|37
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:26:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|32:34:27
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:57
|3
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:03
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:03:55
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:09
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:26
|7
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:31
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:30
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:56
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:13
|11
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:46
|13
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:22
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|0:17:53
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:58
|16
|Stölting Service Group
|0:29:10
|17
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:39:36
|18
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:40:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy