Alexander Kristoff won stage 4 of the Tour of Qatar, as his Katusha team again dominated the sprint, providing him with a perfect lead out and allowing him to set up a shot at overall victory on Friday’s final stage.

Kristoff beat Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) to the line, with his teammate Jacopo Guarnieri taking third place and the final time bonus. Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) finished fourth and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was fifth as the peloton split under the huge effort of the Katusha team into a crosswind in the final kilometre.

Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) suffered a double puncture in the final 10 kilometres of the stage and, after changing a front wheel and then his bike, he lost contact with the front group. He chased hard with several teammates but became stuck in the big chase group as the LottoNL-Jumbo, BMC and then Katusha teams gave it everything at the head of the front group of 25 riders.

Boasson Hagen lost 45 seconds and his race lead. Cavendish took the gold jersey but Van Avermaet is now only two seconds back, with Kristoff fourth overall at just 9 seconds. Boasson Hagen slipped to fifth at 19 seconds.

Friday’s fifth and final stage is 114km long and finishes on the Doha Corniche. With time bonuses up for grabs in two intermediate sprints during the 10 laps of the Doha Corniche, and again at the finish, every second will help decide the overall winner of this year’s race.

"The team did a really good job in the final kilometre, putting me with really good speed into the sprint," said Kristoff in a post-race interview. "For me it was just to finish it off and keep the other guys behind me. I knew Cavendish was there but I think he was stuck a bit behind so it went perfectly for our team.

"It [the general classification] will be decided tomorrow. Cavendish is leading the race and he is not a slow man, so if it comes down to bonus seconds I think, if he's not unlucky, he will protect his lead, but it is quite open."

How it happened

Stage 4 was the longest stage in this year’s Tour of Qatar, with the riders facing 189km of racing. The stage started at the Al Zubarah Fort on the west coast of the peninsula and then completed a loop inland, with the Al Ghuwairiya the turning point for a long ride north to Madinat al Shamal on the tip of the country. After a further loop, the riders faced four laps of a 14km finishing circuit.

Fortunately for the peloton, the deserts winds were not blowing very strong today, producing a more relaxed and safer day of racing. However, the racing started fast, with the peloton splitting under the pressure and several punctures making for a hectic start.

The break of the day formed after 30km of racing with 11 riders in the move. The peloton let them go clear but then Dimension Data, BMC and Katusha lead the chase and kept the gap under two minutes. BMC split the peloton into three groups after the first intermediate sprint as the road turned right but the wind was not strong enough to create huge gaps and the peloton came back together with 90km to go.





Gretsch lead the quartet through the second intermediate sprint but they were all focused on working smoothly together rather than chasing points or time bonuses. However, the peloton was also on a roll and Dimension Data gradually pulled the four back as they rode to protect Boasson Hagen and to set up Cavendish for the sprint. The gap was just over a minute with 25km to go.

A crash saw Thomas Koep (Stölting Service Group) go down hard and raised the tension in the peloton. The LottoNL-Jumbo team also went to the front as they noticed the wind was now strong enough to cause problems for the riders fighting for position behind.

With eight kilometres to go, Boasson Hagen suddenly drifted to the back of the peloton. It was a nightmare scenario for the Norwegian: a double puncture.. He got a new front wheel relatively quickly and had teammates with him after they were told via radio. However, he then realised his rear heel was flat too and had to change bikes with a teammate and start his chase again. Mark Renshaw dragged him up to a small group and other teammates helped him with the chase but his rivals knew he was in trouble and raised the speed significantly at the head of the race. First BMC used several riders to try to help Van Avermaet gain time, then Katusha had four riders to lead out Kristoff in the final kilometres.

Cavendish sat tight on the wheels but was alone because his teammates had dropped back to help Boasson Hagen. A side wind in the final kilometre allowed Katusha to put their rivals in the gutter and so the front group split and was scattered in the wind. Cavendish stayed with the leading riders but was not on Kristoff’s wheel. He tried to make his own sprint but faded in the wind and finished out of the time bonuses. Van Avermaet was on Kristoff’s wheel but there was nothing he could do against the Norwegian’s power and Kristoff took his second stage of this year’s Tour of Qatar.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:57:12 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 6 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:06 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:08 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:09 10 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:13 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:14 15 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:18 16 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 17 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 18 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:20 21 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:29 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:34 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:36 25 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 26 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:45 27 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 29 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 30 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 32 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 35 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai 37 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 39 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 40 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai 42 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 43 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 44 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 50 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 51 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:55 53 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai 54 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 55 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:56 56 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 57 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 58 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 59 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 62 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 64 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai 65 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 66 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 67 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:07 68 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 69 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 71 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 74 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:16 75 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 77 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 78 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 79 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 82 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:20 83 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 84 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 85 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:23 86 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 89 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:26 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:40 91 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:44 92 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 93 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 94 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:59 95 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:03:20 96 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:03:23 97 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 98 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:12 99 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 100 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 101 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 103 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 104 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 105 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 106 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:05 107 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai 108 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 109 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 110 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 111 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 112 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 113 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 114 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 116 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 117 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 118 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 120 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai 123 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 125 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 126 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 127 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 128 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 129 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 130 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 131 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 132 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:20:29

Sprint 1 - Al Zubara, km. 73 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 - Madinat Al Shamal, km. 148 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 3 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 9 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 6 6 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 10 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:57:20 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:01 3 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:05 4 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:21 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:26 6 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:28 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:37 9 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 10 Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai 11 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:47 16 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:48 17 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 19 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 21 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 23 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:02 25 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:08 26 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:15 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:36 29 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:03:12 30 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:03:15 31 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:57 32 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 33 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 34 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 35 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 36 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 37 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 11:51:42 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Bora-Argon 18 0:00:30 4 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:39 5 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:33 6 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:35 7 Lampre - Merida 0:01:38 8 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:52 9 Dimension Data 0:01:59 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:09 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:14 12 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 13 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:20 14 Astana Pro Team 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:22 17 Stölting Service Group 0:05:22 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:25

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 10:51:13 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:09 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:19 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:30 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:41 8 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:49 9 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:50 10 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:06 12 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:13 13 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:01:15 14 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:16 15 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:29 16 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:03 17 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 18 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:42 19 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:45 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 22 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:56 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:03:06 24 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:16 25 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:24 26 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 27 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:34 28 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:36 29 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai 0:03:40 30 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:42 31 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:56 32 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:00 33 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:02 34 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:03 35 Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai 0:04:06 36 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai 0:04:09 37 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:12 38 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:16 39 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:04:17 40 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:21 41 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:04:45 42 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:49 43 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:11 44 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:39 46 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:54 47 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:06:59 48 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:09 49 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:07 50 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:08 51 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:03 52 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:17 53 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:39 54 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:46 55 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:09:57 56 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:10:46 57 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:49 58 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:32 59 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:38 60 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:40 61 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:55 62 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:02 63 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:20 64 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:13:25 65 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:27 66 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:29 67 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:13:31 68 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:33 69 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:37 70 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:13:41 71 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:13:43 72 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:48 73 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:50 74 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:52 75 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:58 76 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:02 77 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:06 78 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 79 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 80 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:14:07 81 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:14:12 82 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai 0:14:14 83 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:17 84 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:23 85 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:28 86 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 87 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:30 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 89 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:33 90 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:37 92 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:45 93 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:50 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:51 95 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:08 96 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:35 97 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:48 98 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:51 99 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:15:58 100 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:16:07 101 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:26 102 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:48 103 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 104 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:16:54 105 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 106 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:32 107 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:39 108 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:07 109 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai 0:18:14 110 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:24 111 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:30 112 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:18:34 113 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai 0:18:35 114 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:50 115 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:05 116 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:34 117 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:35 118 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:19:49 119 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:39 120 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:21:42 121 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:22:10 122 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:24 123 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:22:29 124 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:41 125 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:02 126 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:25:28 127 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:25:57 128 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:07 129 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:26:15 130 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:27:10 131 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:32 132 Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:33:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 42 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 42 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 29 5 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 17 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 14 8 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 9 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 12 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 15 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 16 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 17 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai 5 18 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 19 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 20 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 21 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 22 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 23 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 24 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 2 25 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 26 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1 27 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 28 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 29 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 10:51:43 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:19 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:12 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:02:36 5 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:54 6 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:04 7 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai 0:03:10 8 Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai 0:03:36 9 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:38 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:33 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:16 12 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:02 13 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:08 14 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:10 15 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:32 16 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:12:57 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:07 18 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:13:13 19 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:18 20 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:32 21 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:36 22 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 23 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:42 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:14:00 25 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:07 26 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:14:38 27 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:21 28 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:15:28 29 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:15:37 30 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:37 31 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:54 32 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:21:12 33 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:21:54 34 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:21:59 35 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:11 36 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:25:45 37 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:26:40