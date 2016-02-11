Trending

Kristoff takes second Tour of Qatar win on stage 4

Boasson Hagen loses race lead to Cavendish after late puncture

Alexander Kristoff won stage 4 of the Tour of Qatar, as his Katusha team again dominated the sprint, providing him with a perfect lead out and allowing him to set up a shot at overall victory on Friday’s final stage.

Kristoff beat Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) to the line, with his teammate Jacopo Guarnieri taking third place and the final time bonus. Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) finished fourth and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was fifth as the peloton split under the huge effort of the Katusha team into a crosswind in the final kilometre.

Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) suffered a double puncture in the final 10 kilometres of the stage and, after changing a front wheel and then his bike, he lost contact with the front group. He chased hard with several teammates but became stuck in the big chase group as the LottoNL-Jumbo, BMC and then Katusha teams gave it everything at the head of the front group of 25 riders.

Boasson Hagen lost 45 seconds and his race lead. Cavendish took the gold jersey but Van Avermaet is now only two seconds back, with Kristoff fourth overall at just 9 seconds. Boasson Hagen slipped to fifth at 19 seconds.

Friday’s fifth and final stage is 114km long and finishes on the Doha Corniche. With time bonuses up for grabs in two intermediate sprints during the 10 laps of the Doha Corniche, and again at the finish, every second will help decide the overall winner of this year’s race.

"The team did a really good job in the final kilometre, putting me with really good speed into the sprint," said Kristoff in a post-race interview. "For me it was just to finish it off and keep the other guys behind me. I knew Cavendish was there but I think he was stuck a bit behind so it went perfectly for our team.

"It [the general classification] will be decided tomorrow. Cavendish is leading the race and he is not a slow man, so if it comes down to bonus seconds I think, if he's not unlucky, he will protect his lead, but it is quite open."

How it happened

Stage 4 was the longest stage in this year’s Tour of Qatar, with the riders facing 189km of racing. The stage started at the Al Zubarah Fort on the west coast of the peninsula and then completed a loop inland, with the Al Ghuwairiya the turning point for a long ride north to Madinat al Shamal on the tip of the country. After a further loop, the riders faced four laps of a 14km finishing circuit.

Fortunately for the peloton, the deserts winds were not blowing very strong today, producing a more relaxed and safer day of racing. However, the racing started fast, with the peloton splitting under the pressure and several punctures making for a hectic start.

The break of the day formed after 30km of racing with 11 riders in the move. The peloton let them go clear but then Dimension Data, BMC and Katusha lead the chase and kept the gap under two minutes. BMC split the peloton into three groups after the first intermediate sprint as the road turned right but the wind was not strong enough to create huge gaps and the peloton came back together with 90km to go.

Gretsch lead the quartet through the second intermediate sprint but they were all focused on working smoothly together rather than chasing points or time bonuses. However, the peloton was also on a roll and Dimension Data gradually pulled the four back as they rode to protect Boasson Hagen and to set up Cavendish for the sprint. The gap was just over a minute with 25km to go.

A crash saw Thomas Koep (Stölting Service Group) go down hard and raised the tension in the peloton. The LottoNL-Jumbo team also went to the front as they noticed the wind was now strong enough to cause problems for the riders fighting for position behind.

With eight kilometres to go, Boasson Hagen suddenly drifted to the back of the peloton. It was a nightmare scenario for the Norwegian: a double puncture.. He got a new front wheel relatively quickly and had teammates with him after they were told via radio. However, he then realised his rear heel was flat too and had to change bikes with a teammate and start his chase again. Mark Renshaw dragged him up to a small group and other teammates helped him with the chase but his rivals knew he was in trouble and raised the speed significantly at the head of the race. First BMC used several riders to try to help Van Avermaet gain time, then Katusha had four riders to lead out Kristoff in the final kilometres.

Cavendish sat tight on the wheels but was alone because his teammates had dropped back to help Boasson Hagen. A side wind in the final kilometre allowed Katusha to put their rivals in the gutter and so the front group split and was scattered in the wind. Cavendish stayed with the leading riders but was not on Kristoff’s wheel. He tried to make his own sprint but faded in the wind and finished out of the time bonuses. Van Avermaet was on Kristoff’s wheel but there was nothing he could do against the Norwegian’s power and Kristoff took his second stage of this year’s Tour of Qatar.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:57:12
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
6Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:06
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:08
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:09
10Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
11Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:13
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:14
15Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:18
16Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
17Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
18Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
21André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:29
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:34
23Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:36
25Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
26Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:45
27Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
29Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
32Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
35Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai
37Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
39Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
40Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
41Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai
42Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
43Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
44Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
48Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
50Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
51Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
52Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:55
53Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai
54Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
55Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:56
56Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
57Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
58Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
59Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
62Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai
65Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
66Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
67Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:07
68Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
69Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
71Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
74Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:16
75Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
77Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
78Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
79Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
80Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:20
83Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
84Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
85Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:23
86Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
88Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
89Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:26
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:40
91Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:44
92Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
93Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
94Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:59
95Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:03:20
96Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:03:23
97Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
98Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:12
99Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
100Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
101Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
102Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
104Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
105Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
106Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:05
107Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai
108Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
109Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
110Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
111Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
112Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
113Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
114Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
116Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
117Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
118Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
120Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
122Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai
123Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
125Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
126Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
127Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
128Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
129Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
130Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
131Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
132Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:20:29

Sprint 1 - Al Zubara, km. 73
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - Madinat Al Shamal, km. 148
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha9
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data6
6Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
7Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin3
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
10Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin3:57:20
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:01
3Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:05
4André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:21
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:26
6Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:28
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:37
9Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
10Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai
11Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
14Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:47
16Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:48
17Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
19Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
21Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:57
22Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
23Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:02
25Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:08
26Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:15
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:36
29Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:03:12
30Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:03:15
31Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:57
32Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
33Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
34Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
35Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
36Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
37Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha11:51:42
2BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Bora-Argon 180:00:30
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:39
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:33
6Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:35
7Lampre - Merida0:01:38
8Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:52
9Dimension Data0:01:59
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:09
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:14
12Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
13UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:20
14Astana Pro Team
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:22
17Stölting Service Group0:05:22
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:25

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data10:51:13
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:09
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:19
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:30
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:00:41
8Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:49
9Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:50
10Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:06
12Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:01:13
13Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:01:15
14Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:16
15Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:29
16Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:03
17Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:06
18Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:42
19Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:45
21Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
22Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:56
23Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:03:06
24Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:03:16
25Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:24
26Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
27Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:34
28Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:36
29Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai0:03:40
30Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:42
31Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:56
32Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:00
33Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:02
34Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:03
35Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai0:04:06
36Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai0:04:09
37Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:12
38Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:16
39Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:04:17
40Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:21
41Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:45
42Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:49
43Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:11
44Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
45Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:39
46Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:54
47Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:06:59
48Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:09
49Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:07
50Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:08
51Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:03
52Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:17
53Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:39
54Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:46
55Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:09:57
56Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:10:46
57Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:49
58Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:32
59Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:38
60Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:12:40
61Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:55
62Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:02
63Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:20
64Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:13:25
65Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:27
66Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:29
67Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:13:31
68Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:33
69Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:37
70Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:13:41
71Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:13:43
72Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:48
73Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:50
74Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:52
75Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:58
76Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:02
77Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:06
78André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
79Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
80Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:14:07
81Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:14:12
82Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai0:14:14
83Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:17
84Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:23
85Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:28
86Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
87Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:30
88Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
89Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:33
90Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:37
92Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:45
93Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:14:50
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:51
95Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:08
96Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:35
97Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:48
98Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:51
99Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:15:58
100Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:16:07
101Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:26
102Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:16:48
103Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
104Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:16:54
105Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
106Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:32
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:39
108Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:07
109Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai0:18:14
110Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:24
111Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:30
112Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:18:34
113Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai0:18:35
114Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:50
115Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:05
116Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:34
117Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:35
118Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:19:49
119Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:39
120Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:21:42
121Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:22:10
122Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:24
123Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:22:29
124Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:41
125Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:02
126Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:28
127Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:57
128Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:07
129Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:26:15
130Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:27:10
131Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:32
132Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:33:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha42pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data42
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team31
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data29
5Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida17
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1814
8Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha9
11Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
12Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha8
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin6
15Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
16Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
17Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai5
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
19André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
20Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
21Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
22Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
23Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
24Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team2
25Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
26Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1
27Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
28Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
29Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin10:51:43
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:19
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:12
4Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:02:36
5Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:54
6Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:04
7Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai0:03:10
8Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai0:03:36
9Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:38
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:33
11Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:16
12Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:02
13Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:08
14Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:12:10
15Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:32
16Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:12:57
17Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:07
18Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:13:13
19Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:18
20Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:32
21André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:36
22Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
23Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:42
24Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:14:00
25Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:07
26Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:14:38
27Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:21
28Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:15:28
29Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:15:37
30Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:37
31Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:54
32Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:21:12
33Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:21:54
34Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:21:59
35Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:11
36Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:45
37Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:26:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team32:34:27
2Team Katusha0:00:57
3Bora-Argon 180:02:03
4Dimension Data0:03:55
5Astana Pro Team0:06:09
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:26
7Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:31
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:30
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:56
10UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:13
11Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:10:39
12AG2R La Mondiale0:14:46
13Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:22
14Lampre - Merida0:17:53
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:58
16Stölting Service Group0:29:10
17Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:39:36
18Drapac Professional Cycling0:40:35

 

