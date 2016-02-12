Trending

Tour of Qatar: Cavendish seals overall victory, beaten by Kristoff on final stage

Norwegian nets third stage win in another photo finish

Image 1 of 42

Race leader Mark Cavendish in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar

Race leader Mark Cavendish in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the sprint jersey.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

Alexadner Kristoff beats Mark Cavendish in the final sprint

Alexadner Kristoff beats Mark Cavendish in the final sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

BMC Racing's Daniel Oss

BMC Racing's Daniel Oss
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 42

Former race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen

Former race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

The peloton approaches Doha City

The peloton approaches Doha City
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

The peloton in action with Doha City in the background

The peloton in action with Doha City in the background
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Breakaway riders Jesse Sergent, Tim DeClercq and Steven Tronet.

Breakaway riders Jesse Sergent, Tim DeClercq and Steven Tronet.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 42

The peloton in action during the final stage at Tour of Qatar

The peloton in action during the final stage at Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 42

Qatar stage 5 breakaway riders Jesse Sergent, Tim DeClercq and Steven Tronet.

Qatar stage 5 breakaway riders Jesse Sergent, Tim DeClercq and Steven Tronet.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 42

The peloton in action during the final stage at Tour of Qatar

The peloton in action during the final stage at Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 42

Katusha's Nils Politt and Dmitriy Kozonchuk lead the peloton near Sealine Beach Resort

Katusha's Nils Politt and Dmitriy Kozonchuk lead the peloton near Sealine Beach Resort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) savours victory at the Tour of Qatar

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) savours victory at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

Edvals Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvals Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 42

Katusha's Alexander Kristoff in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar

Katusha's Alexander Kristoff in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 42

Roger Hammond congratulates Cavendish on his overall victory

Roger Hammond congratulates Cavendish on his overall victory
Image 17 of 42

The peloton on the Doha corniche

The peloton on the Doha corniche
Image 18 of 42

A photo finish between Kristoff and Cavendish on the final stage

A photo finish between Kristoff and Cavendish on the final stage
Image 19 of 42

Neck and neck between Kristoff and Cavendish on the final stage

Neck and neck between Kristoff and Cavendish on the final stage
Image 20 of 42

The skyscrapers of Qatar formed the backdrop for the final stage

The skyscrapers of Qatar formed the backdrop for the final stage
Image 21 of 42

Mark Cavendish riding safely in the bunch

Mark Cavendish riding safely in the bunch
Image 22 of 42

Mark Cavendish riding safely in the bunch

Mark Cavendish riding safely in the bunch
Image 23 of 42

The riders round a bend in Doha on the final day

The riders round a bend in Doha on the final day
Image 24 of 42

A job well done for Cavendish and Farrar at the Tour of Qatar

A job well done for Cavendish and Farrar at the Tour of Qatar
Image 25 of 42

Tyler Farrar congratulates Mark Cavendish on his victory

Tyler Farrar congratulates Mark Cavendish on his victory
Image 26 of 42

Riders pass a mosque during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar

Riders pass a mosque during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 42

Race leader Mark Cavendish in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar

Race leader Mark Cavendish in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 42

Best young rider Søren Kragh Andersen of Giant-Alpecin

Best young rider Søren Kragh Andersen of Giant-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
Image 31 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the Tour of Dubai overall winner's gold jersey

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the Tour of Dubai overall winner's gold jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates his second overall win at the Tour of Qatar

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates his second overall win at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) pulls on the final gold jersey at the Tour of Qatar

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) pulls on the final gold jersey at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

Alexander Kristof (Katusha) won the final stage at the Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristof (Katusha) won the final stage at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

Alexander Kristof (Katusha) didn't seem too bothered about missing out on overall victory

Alexander Kristof (Katusha) didn't seem too bothered about missing out on overall victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

Alexander Kristof celebrates with his Katusha teammates

Alexander Kristof celebrates with his Katusha teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Alexander Kristof (Katusha)

Alexander Kristof (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

It was close on the line but Kristoff was awarded victory

It was close on the line but Kristoff was awarded victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) went shoulder to shoulder

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) went shoulder to shoulder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Mark Cavendish and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates his overall success with Edvald Boasson Hagen

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates his overall success with Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

A photo finish between Kristoff and Cavendish at the Tour of Qatar

A photo finish between Kristoff and Cavendish at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tour of Qatar)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) won the Tour of Qatar after defending his slim overall lead in the final stage sprint on the Doha Corniche on Friday.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the high-speed sprint after going shoulder to shoulder with Cavendish and so took a ten-second time bonus but Cavendish gained a six-second time bonus for second place. That allowed him to win the overall classification.

Roy Jans (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) was a distant third in the sprint, with Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) sixth.

Kristoff was second in the final overall classification, five seconds behind Cavendish. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was third at eight seconds. It is the second time Cavendish has won the Tour of Qatar after his first victory in 2013.

Cavendish and Kristoff both lunged at the finish line after sprinting side by side in the final 200 metres. Cavendish had ensured he was on Kristoff’s wheel in the finale of the sprint after being piloted and then dropped off by teammates Mark Renshaw and Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Kristoff went early, opening up his power and forcing Cavendish to respond. He came off Kristoff’s wheel and along side him but lacked a few extra watts of power to move ahead. Cavendish stood slumped over his bars for several minutes as he recovered from his huge effort. He seemed disappointed to have lost the sprint but was happy to have won the overall classification.

"That sprint was pretty hectic," said Kristoff. "A lot of teams were tryng to take the lead. We did actually a very good job all day. We controlled the break and were able in the end to be in front at the last corner. There we had a good position.

"Dimension Data overtook us a little bit. We managed to stay together more or less. The last 500 meters were for them but I passed them again with 200 meters to go. Then Cavendish came by my side. I thought he got me but then… I think my body is just a little bit longer… That made the difference."

How it happened

The final 114km stage was always going to be about the final sprint on the Doha Corniche but a strong tailwind made for a nervous start to the stage.

The trio of Steven Tronet (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Jesse Sergent (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Tom Declerq (Topsport Vlaanderen) got away early and carved out a lead, as Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) tried a desperate lone chase to go across to them. He eventually slipped back to the peloton as the break was given some freedom and opened a gap of 2:30 after 30km.

The Katusha and Dimension Data team led the chase at the head of the peloton but the three made it to downtown Doha and began the ten finishing circuits along the Corniche. Sergent was first at the intermediate sprint after four laps but the trio’s lead was down to 1:30 as the peloton could see them during the laps.

The lead fell to 40 seconds with 20km to go and even a hard effort by Sergent could not stop them being caught with 11km to go.

Everything was ready for the final sprint showdown.

The BMC team was the first to up the speed on the front but other teams were also ready to fight for position and lead-out trains hit the front on both sides of the road, splitting the peloton.

An AG2R La Mondiale rider tried a solo attack with three kilometres to go and hung off the front for 500 metres. But he only gave the peloton a carrot to aim for and inside the final two kilometres the Katusha team took charge. They drove hard into the headwind and came out of the 360-degree turn with 1.5km to go still on the front, with Kristoff tucked in their wheels. Lampre-Merida moved Modolo to the front, with Andrea Guardini (Astana) tucked tight on his wheel but Katusha was in charge.

Cavendish was a little far back after the turn but was dropped off perfectly by Renshaw and then ensured he got on Kristoff’s wheel with some excellent bike skills and intuition. Boasson Hagen did his bit and opened up the sprint early, leaving Jacopo Guarnieri to lead out Kristoff. The Norwegian opened up his sprint but Cavendish was soon alongside him. He just failed to win the stage but did enough to win overall, and dismiss all the doubts about his hunger and sprinting speed in 2016.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:56:16
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
3Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
9André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
10Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai
12Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
13Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
14Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
16Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
20Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
21Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
24Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
26Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai
36Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
37Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
38Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
43Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
45Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
46Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
47Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
48Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:08
49Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai
50Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
51Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
52Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
53Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
55Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
56Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai
57Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
62Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
64Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
65Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
66Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
68Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
69Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
70Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
71Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:00:15
75Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
76Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:16
77Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:19
78Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:22
81Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
83Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
85Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
87Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
88Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
89Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
90Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
91Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:29
92Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:31
93Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
94Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
95Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
96Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
97Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
98Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai
99Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai
100Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:34
101Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
102Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:37
103Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:39
105Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:46
107Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:48
109Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
110Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
112Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
113Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
114Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:59
115Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
116Alex Kirsch (Luxi) Stölting Service Group
117Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
118Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:04
119Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
120Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
121Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:26
122Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:27
123Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:09
124Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:32
125Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
127Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
128Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18

Sprint 1 - Doha Corniche, 74km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
3Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche, 97km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Finish - Doha Corniche, 114km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
3Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept7
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3
9André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
10Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:56:16
2André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
4Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
5Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
12Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:08
15Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
17Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
18Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
19Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
21Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
22Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
23Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:19
25Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22
27Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
28Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:29
29Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:34
30Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:39
31Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:48
32Alex Kirsch (Luxi) Stölting Service Group0:00:59
33Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
34Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:26
35Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:32
36Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha8:48:48
2Fortuneo - Vital Concept
3Bora-Argon 18
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5BMC Racing Team
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Dimension Data0:00:08
10Lampre - Merida
11Stölting Service Group
12Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
13UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Roompot - Oranje Peloton
15Astana Pro Team
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:19
17Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:22
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:47

Final general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data13:47:23
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:05
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
4Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:25
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:36
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:00:47
8Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:55
9Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:56
10Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:12
12Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:01:19
13Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:22
14Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:01:36
15Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:50
16Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:09
17Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
18Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:48
19Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:51
21Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
22Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:03:20
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:03:22
24Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:38
25Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
26Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:48
27Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai0:03:54
28Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:59
29Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:02
30Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:09
31Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai0:04:12
32Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:13
33Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai0:04:15
34Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:17
35Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:22
36Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:23
37Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
38Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:35
39Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:37
40Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:47
41Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:05:13
42Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:05:32
43Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:03
44Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:06:05
45Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:31
46Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:00
47Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:08:09
48Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:21
49Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:02
50Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:09
51Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:19
52Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:47
53Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:49
54Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:00
55Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:55
56Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:11:00
57Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:38
58Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:23
59Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:12:35
60Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:09
61Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:16
62Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:39
63Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:41
64Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:48
65Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:13:53
66Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:54
67Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:56
68Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:57
69Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
70Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:58
71Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:14:05
72Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:14:12
73Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
75Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
76Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:16
77Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:14:26
78Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:39
79Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:42
80Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:47
81Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai0:14:51
82Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:05
83Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:17
85Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:15:18
86Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
87Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:22
88Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:24
89Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:33
90Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:49
91Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:57
92Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:16:02
93Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:16:04
94Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:16:09
95Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:16
96Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:17:00
97Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:06
98Alex Kirsch (Luxi) Stölting Service Group0:17:12
99Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:22
100Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:17:25
101Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
102Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:38
103Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:17:46
104Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:07
105Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:13
106Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:27
107Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:18:48
108Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai0:18:49
109Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai0:18:51
110Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:59
111Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:07
112Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:19
113Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:41
114Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:00
115Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:11
116Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:20:43
117Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:22:16
118Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:22
119Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:22:35
120Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:49
121Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:11
122Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:24:21
123Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:25
124Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:29
125Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:26:33
126Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:20
127Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:27:24
128Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:38

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha57pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data54
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data32
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team31
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida23
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1819
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert18
8Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha9
12Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha8
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept7
14Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin6
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
17Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
18Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
19Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale5
20Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai5
21André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton5
22Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
23Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
24Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
25Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
26Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
27Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
28Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
29Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1
30Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
31Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
32Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
33Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin13:47:59
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:19
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:12
4Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:02:44
5Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:02
6Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai0:03:18
7Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:23
8Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai0:03:36
9Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:26
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:33
11Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:24
12Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:02
13Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:47
14Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:40
15Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:05
16Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:18
17Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:13:21
18Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
19André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:36
20Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
21Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:40
22Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:50
23Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:29
24Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:14:42
25Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:21
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:15:26
27Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:15:28
28Alex Kirsch (Luxi) Stölting Service Group0:16:36
29Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:17:10
30Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:37
31Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:23
32Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:21:59
33Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:13
34Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:45
35Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:26:44
36Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:26:48

Team classicification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team41:23:15
2Team Katusha0:00:57
3Bora-Argon 180:02:03
4Dimension Data0:04:03
5Astana Pro Team0:06:17
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:26
7Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:31
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:49
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:56
10UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:21
11Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:10:47
12AG2R La Mondiale0:14:46
13Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:09
14Lampre - Merida0:18:01
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:58
16Stölting Service Group0:29:18
17Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:39:44
18Drapac Professional Cycling0:40:57

 

Latest on Cyclingnews