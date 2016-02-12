Image 1 of 42 Race leader Mark Cavendish in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Alexadner Kristoff beats Mark Cavendish in the final sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 BMC Racing's Daniel Oss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 Former race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 The peloton approaches Doha City (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 The peloton in action with Doha City in the background (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Breakaway riders Jesse Sergent, Tim DeClercq and Steven Tronet. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 The peloton in action during the final stage at Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 42 Qatar stage 5 breakaway riders Jesse Sergent, Tim DeClercq and Steven Tronet. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 42 The peloton in action during the final stage at Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 42 Katusha's Nils Politt and Dmitriy Kozonchuk lead the peloton near Sealine Beach Resort (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) savours victory at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 Edvals Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 Katusha's Alexander Kristoff in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 Roger Hammond congratulates Cavendish on his overall victory Image 17 of 42 The peloton on the Doha corniche Image 18 of 42 A photo finish between Kristoff and Cavendish on the final stage Image 19 of 42 Neck and neck between Kristoff and Cavendish on the final stage Image 20 of 42 The skyscrapers of Qatar formed the backdrop for the final stage Image 21 of 42 Mark Cavendish riding safely in the bunch Image 22 of 42 Mark Cavendish riding safely in the bunch Image 23 of 42 The riders round a bend in Doha on the final day Image 24 of 42 A job well done for Cavendish and Farrar at the Tour of Qatar Image 25 of 42 Tyler Farrar congratulates Mark Cavendish on his victory Image 26 of 42 Riders pass a mosque during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 Race leader Mark Cavendish in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 Best young rider Søren Kragh Andersen of Giant-Alpecin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) Image 31 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the Tour of Dubai overall winner's gold jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates his second overall win at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) pulls on the final gold jersey at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 Alexander Kristof (Katusha) won the final stage at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 Alexander Kristof (Katusha) didn't seem too bothered about missing out on overall victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 Alexander Kristof celebrates with his Katusha teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 Alexander Kristof (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 It was close on the line but Kristoff was awarded victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) went shoulder to shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 Mark Cavendish and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates his overall success with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 A photo finish between Kristoff and Cavendish at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tour of Qatar)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) won the Tour of Qatar after defending his slim overall lead in the final stage sprint on the Doha Corniche on Friday.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the high-speed sprint after going shoulder to shoulder with Cavendish and so took a ten-second time bonus but Cavendish gained a six-second time bonus for second place. That allowed him to win the overall classification.

Roy Jans (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) was a distant third in the sprint, with Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) sixth.

Kristoff was second in the final overall classification, five seconds behind Cavendish. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was third at eight seconds. It is the second time Cavendish has won the Tour of Qatar after his first victory in 2013.

Cavendish and Kristoff both lunged at the finish line after sprinting side by side in the final 200 metres. Cavendish had ensured he was on Kristoff’s wheel in the finale of the sprint after being piloted and then dropped off by teammates Mark Renshaw and Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Kristoff went early, opening up his power and forcing Cavendish to respond. He came off Kristoff’s wheel and along side him but lacked a few extra watts of power to move ahead. Cavendish stood slumped over his bars for several minutes as he recovered from his huge effort. He seemed disappointed to have lost the sprint but was happy to have won the overall classification.

"That sprint was pretty hectic," said Kristoff. "A lot of teams were tryng to take the lead. We did actually a very good job all day. We controlled the break and were able in the end to be in front at the last corner. There we had a good position.

"Dimension Data overtook us a little bit. We managed to stay together more or less. The last 500 meters were for them but I passed them again with 200 meters to go. Then Cavendish came by my side. I thought he got me but then… I think my body is just a little bit longer… That made the difference."

How it happened

The final 114km stage was always going to be about the final sprint on the Doha Corniche but a strong tailwind made for a nervous start to the stage.

The trio of Steven Tronet (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Jesse Sergent (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Tom Declerq (Topsport Vlaanderen) got away early and carved out a lead, as Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) tried a desperate lone chase to go across to them. He eventually slipped back to the peloton as the break was given some freedom and opened a gap of 2:30 after 30km.

The Katusha and Dimension Data team led the chase at the head of the peloton but the three made it to downtown Doha and began the ten finishing circuits along the Corniche. Sergent was first at the intermediate sprint after four laps but the trio’s lead was down to 1:30 as the peloton could see them during the laps.

The lead fell to 40 seconds with 20km to go and even a hard effort by Sergent could not stop them being caught with 11km to go.

Everything was ready for the final sprint showdown.

The BMC team was the first to up the speed on the front but other teams were also ready to fight for position and lead-out trains hit the front on both sides of the road, splitting the peloton.

An AG2R La Mondiale rider tried a solo attack with three kilometres to go and hung off the front for 500 metres. But he only gave the peloton a carrot to aim for and inside the final two kilometres the Katusha team took charge. They drove hard into the headwind and came out of the 360-degree turn with 1.5km to go still on the front, with Kristoff tucked in their wheels. Lampre-Merida moved Modolo to the front, with Andrea Guardini (Astana) tucked tight on his wheel but Katusha was in charge.

Cavendish was a little far back after the turn but was dropped off perfectly by Renshaw and then ensured he got on Kristoff’s wheel with some excellent bike skills and intuition. Boasson Hagen did his bit and opened up the sprint early, leaving Jacopo Guarnieri to lead out Kristoff. The Norwegian opened up his sprint but Cavendish was soon alongside him. He just failed to win the stage but did enough to win overall, and dismiss all the doubts about his hunger and sprinting speed in 2016.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:56:16 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai 12 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 13 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 16 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 20 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 24 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 26 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 31 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai 36 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 37 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 38 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 43 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 45 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 46 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 48 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:08 49 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai 50 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 51 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 52 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 53 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 55 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai 57 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 62 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 63 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 64 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 65 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 66 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 69 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 70 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 74 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:00:15 75 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 76 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:16 77 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:19 78 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:22 81 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 83 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 85 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 87 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 88 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 89 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 90 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 91 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:29 92 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:31 93 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 94 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 96 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 97 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 98 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai 99 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai 100 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:34 101 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 102 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:37 103 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:39 105 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:46 107 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:48 109 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 110 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 112 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 113 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 114 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:59 115 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 116 Alex Kirsch (Luxi) Stölting Service Group 117 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 118 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:04 119 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 121 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:26 122 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:27 123 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:09 124 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:32 125 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 127 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 128 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18

Sprint 1 - Doha Corniche, 74km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 3 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche, 97km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Finish - Doha Corniche, 114km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 3 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 9 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 10 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:56:16 2 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 4 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 5 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 9 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai 11 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 12 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:08 15 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 17 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 18 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 23 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:19 25 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:22 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 28 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:29 29 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:34 30 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:39 31 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:48 32 Alex Kirsch (Luxi) Stölting Service Group 0:00:59 33 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 34 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:26 35 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:32 36 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 8:48:48 2 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 Bora-Argon 18 4 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 BMC Racing Team 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Dimension Data 0:00:08 10 Lampre - Merida 11 Stölting Service Group 12 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 13 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:19 17 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:22 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:47

Final general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 13:47:23 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:05 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 4 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:25 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:36 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:47 8 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:55 9 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:56 10 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:12 12 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:19 13 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:22 14 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:01:36 15 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:50 16 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:09 17 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 18 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:48 19 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:51 21 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:03:20 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:22 24 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:38 25 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 26 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:48 27 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai 0:03:54 28 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:59 29 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:02 30 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:09 31 Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai 0:04:12 32 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:13 33 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai 0:04:15 34 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 35 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:22 36 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:23 37 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 38 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:35 39 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:37 40 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:47 41 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:05:13 42 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:32 43 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:03 44 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:06:05 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:31 46 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:00 47 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:08:09 48 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:21 49 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:02 50 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:09 51 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:19 52 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:47 53 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:49 54 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:00 55 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:55 56 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:11:00 57 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:38 58 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:23 59 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:12:35 60 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:09 61 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:16 62 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:39 63 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:41 64 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:48 65 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:13:53 66 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:54 67 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:56 68 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:57 69 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 70 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:58 71 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:14:05 72 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:14:12 73 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 75 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 76 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:16 77 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:14:26 78 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:39 79 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:42 80 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:47 81 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai 0:14:51 82 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:05 83 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:15:17 85 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:18 86 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 87 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:22 88 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:24 89 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:33 90 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:49 91 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:57 92 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:16:02 93 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:16:04 94 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:16:09 95 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:16 96 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:17:00 97 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:06 98 Alex Kirsch (Luxi) Stölting Service Group 0:17:12 99 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:22 100 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:17:25 101 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 102 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:38 103 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:17:46 104 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:07 105 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:13 106 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:18:27 107 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:18:48 108 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai 0:18:49 109 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai 0:18:51 110 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:59 111 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:07 112 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:19 113 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:41 114 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:00 115 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:11 116 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:20:43 117 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:22:16 118 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:22 119 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:22:35 120 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:49 121 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:11 122 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:24:21 123 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:25 124 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:29 125 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:26:33 126 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:20 127 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:27:24 128 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:38

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 57 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 54 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 32 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 23 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 19 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 8 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 9 12 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 14 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 17 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 19 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 20 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai 5 21 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 5 22 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 23 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 24 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 25 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 26 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 27 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 28 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 29 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1 30 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 31 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 32 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 33 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 13:47:59 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:19 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:12 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:02:44 5 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:02 6 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai 0:03:18 7 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:23 8 Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai 0:03:36 9 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:26 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:33 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:24 12 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:02 13 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:47 14 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:40 15 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:05 16 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:18 17 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:13:21 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 19 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:36 20 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 21 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:40 22 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:50 23 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:29 24 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:42 25 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:21 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:15:26 27 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:15:28 28 Alex Kirsch (Luxi) Stölting Service Group 0:16:36 29 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:17:10 30 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:37 31 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:23 32 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:21:59 33 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:13 34 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:45 35 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:26:44 36 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:26:48