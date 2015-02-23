Van Meirhaeghe completes full set Tour of Oman breakaways

Overall winner Rafael Valls with fellow Tour of Oman jersey winners Louis Meintjes, Andrea Guardini and Jef Van Meirhaeghe. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Two races into his professional career, Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) has been in more breakaways than most. The Belgian went up the road every single day at the Tour of Oman, completing his full house on the final day, and finishing third on the stage. As the days went on there was a sense of anticipation when the escapees were named and there would be a wry smile when Van Meirhaeghe’s name was finally called out on race radio.



