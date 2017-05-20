Tour of Norway: Groenewegen sprints to stage 4 victory
Dutchman outsprints Boasson Hagen and Jensen in Sarpsborg
Stage 4: Lillestrøm - Sarpsborg
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:26:43
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:03
|9
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|18:07:43
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:03
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|5
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:10
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:17
|7
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
