Tour of Norway: Groenewegen sprints to stage 4 victory

Dutchman outsprints Boasson Hagen and Jensen in Sarpsborg

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins Tour de Yorkshire stage 1

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:26:43
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
3August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:03
9Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker Icopal

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij18:07:43
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:03
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
4Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
5August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:10
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:17
7Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
9Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal

