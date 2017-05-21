Trending

Tour of Norway: Boasson Hagen wins overall

Final stage win over Gerrans for Dimension Data

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3:31:44
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
5August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
6Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
7Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
8Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data21:39:20
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:04
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:10
4Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:16
5August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:17
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:24
7Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:27
8Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
9Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal

Latest on Cyclingnews