Tour of Norway: Boasson Hagen wins overall
Final stage win over Gerrans for Dimension Data
Stage 5: Moss - Oslo
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:31:44
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|6
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|7
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|8
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|21:39:20
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:10
|4
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:16
|5
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:17
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:24
|7
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:27
|8
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
