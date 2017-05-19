Trending

Weening wins in Lillehammer

Dutchman takes overall race lead

The stage win sees Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) move into the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4:37:13
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:02
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:04
4Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:00:07
5Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
6Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
8August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
10Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij13:40:57
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:12
5August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:17
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
7Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
10Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor

