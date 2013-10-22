Image 1 of 55 Theo Bos takes the stage win (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 2 of 55 The stage 3 podium in Hainan (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 3 of 55 Anuar Manan takes a time bonus to become best Asian rider (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 4 of 55 (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 5 of 55 (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 6 of 55 Vasylyuk and Jabrayilov in the breakaway (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 7 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 8 of 55 Theo Bos leads Hofland to the line for Belkin's second 1-2 finish (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 9 of 55 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) enjoys his time in the yellow jersey in Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 10 of 55 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 11 of 55 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 12 of 55 The peloton passes ruined buildings on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 13 of 55 The peloton passes ruined buildings on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 14 of 55 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 15 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 16 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 17 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 18 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 19 of 55 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 20 of 55 Spectators take in the Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 21 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 22 of 55 The breakaway getting caught on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 23 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 24 of 55 The breakaway on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 25 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 26 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 27 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 28 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 29 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 30 of 55 Belkin protects Hofland on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 31 of 55 Belkin stays attentive on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 32 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 33 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 34 of 55 The breakaway on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 35 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 36 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 37 of 55 Hofland kept the yellow jersey (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 38 of 55 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) took another second to his teammate (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 39 of 55 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 40 of 55 The podium on stage 3 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 41 of 55 Anuar Manan in the best Asian rider's jersey (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 42 of 55 Stage 3 podium (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 43 of 55 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in yellow in China (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 44 of 55 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) enjoys his time in the yellow jersey in Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 45 of 55 Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 46 of 55 The Hong Kong team (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 47 of 55 An injured rider (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 48 of 55 Li Fuyu leading the young Chinese riders in Heng Xiang Cycling Team (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 49 of 55 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 50 of 55 The start of stage 3 in Tour of Hainan (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 51 of 55 Novo Nordisk rider signs in (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 52 of 55 The start of stage 3 (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 53 of 55 Team Champion System (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 54 of 55 Bos, Hofland and Boom make three Belkins in the top four (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 55 of 55 Zhang Jingwei has leopard gloves (Image credit: www.biketo.com)

Stage 2 winner Theo Bos and race leader Moreno Hofland repeated their 1-2 on stage 3 in front of Guantang Hot Spring Leisure Center in Qionghai. This time around, the first non-Belkin rider on the line was Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukrainian national team), in third.





“It’s been a similar race as yesterday”, Bos described. “A breakaway went but not very early and only one of our guys, Marc Goos, was able to set the pace of the bunch and chase by himself.”





Helped for a while by Jabrayilov, Vasylyuk went solo and was 1:30 ahead of the peloton with 15km to go. He was first at the last intermediate sprint located 8km before the finishing line. Coming second, Anuar Manan of Synergy Baku took the time bonus he needed to lead the Asian riders classification again.

“But a stage win at the Tour of Hainan is my goal more than the blue jersey, which is hard to keep for a sprinter although the profile is not so bad this year”, Manan said. “I’ve won a stage at this race in 2008 and 2011, last year I got a second place. This year, there are a lot of strong sprinters but I think I can still win. I believe in myself and I believe in my team-mates.”

A split in the bunch added nine seconds more to his lead over previous blue jersey wearer Cheong King Wai from Hong Kong. For the same reason, runner up Frédéric Amorison dropped down in time (42 seconds) compared to Hofland and maintained his position by only one second over Tom Leezer, also from Belkin whose train seems to be hard to beat.

“Some other teams were looking for time bonus at the end, so the last 20km went pretty fast”, Bos explained. “But we managed to hit the front and put our train in place. Lars Boom capped it off and gave me the way really close to the finish. He made it easy for us. We could repeat the same tactic with Moreno [Hofland] following me.”

“If possible, one day I’ll try to pass Theo”, echoed the race leader with a smile. “But when he sprints over 50km/h, he’s hard to beat. Only if a finish is uphill, we can go for a different result. For now, we’re gonna keep the same tactic. I’m confident I can keep the yellow jersey in the hills [in stage 7 and 8] because I could climb well at the Tour of Beijing.”

Since he switched from track to road cycling after the Beijing Olympics, Bos had the goal to win one more race every year. At Le Tour de Langkawi in February this year, he said he was unsure of his target after he exceeded his expected score in 2012 with seven victories. Stage 2 of the Tour of Hainan saw him reaching eight wins during the 2013 season.

“It’s nice to break a record”, Bos concluded. “But maybe I should stop it there, otherwise I won’t know what to do next year. Anyway, we’ll try to get the most of this race as a team with winning more sprints and GC.”

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:19:34 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 7 Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland 8 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 10 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling