Image 1 of 41 Theo Bos (Belkin) wins stage 4 of Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 2 of 41 Marc Goos (Belkin) pulls back the breakaway (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 3 of 41 Theo Bos (Belkin) wins stage 4 of Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 4 of 41 Fight between Liu Yilin and Vitaly Buts for intermediate sprint (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 5 of 41 The peloton on stage 4 (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 6 of 41 The peloton on stage 4 (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 7 of 41 Vitaliy Buts goes after the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 8 of 41 Thomas Rostollan and Vitaly Buts in breakaway (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 9 of 41 The podium on stage 4 (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 10 of 41 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) remains in yellow (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 11 of 41 Vitaly Buts became the first king of the mountain at the 2013 Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 12 of 41 CCC Polsat pushes the pace (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 13 of 41 The race leader Moreno Hofland stays near the front on stage 4 (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013) Image 14 of 41 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 15 of 41 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 16 of 41 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 17 of 41 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 18 of 41 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 19 of 41 The peloton gets underway (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 20 of 41 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 21 of 41 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 22 of 41 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 23 of 41 CCC Polsat was present at the front (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 24 of 41 Stage 4 got harder for Belkin to control (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 25 of 41 Belkin drills it (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 26 of 41 The sprint starts (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 27 of 41 Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 28 of 41 Theo Bos (Belkin) wins another stage (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 29 of 41 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 30 of 41 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 31 of 41 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 32 of 41 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) also holds the green jersey (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 33 of 41 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 34 of 41 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 35 of 41 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 36 of 41 Riders sign in for stage 4 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 37 of 41 Moreno Hofland signs a yellow jersey (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 38 of 41 It was a warm day on stage 4 of Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 39 of 41 The stage 4 podium (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 40 of 41 Liu Yilin of China's Hengxiang Intercontinental wins the Blue Jersey (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 41 of 41 Vitaly Buts in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Guoqiang Song)

Belkin Pro Cycling continues its domination on Chinese soil as Theo Bos won his third stage in a row and Moreno Hofland retained the lead in the overall classification even though he didn't finish second this time around. Synergy Baku's Rico Rogers and Kevin Peeters of Crelan-Euphony came second and third respectively.

"It's always nice to win, but this victory is a little bit different from the other two and it was a harder one to get as well," Bos reacted immediately. "A breakaway went from the start. We had three riders in it but not Moreno, so we hesitated for a while. We wondered what to do and we decided to close the gap. Later a breakaway of three riders went and it was not as easy as the other days to control. They were riding pretty fast at the front."

The three adventurers of the day were Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme Marseille), Vitaly Buts (Ukraine) and Liu Yilin (Hengxiang). They got a maximum lead of 5:28 at half way into the race. Buts won the first King of the Mountain prize of the Tour of Hainan. "That was my goal and my reason for breaking away," said the Ukrainian who will celebrate his 27th birthday with the polka dot jersey during stage 5.

Just like his compatriot Aandriy Vasylyuk the day before, the former Lampre rider (from 2008 to 2012) continued solo. He still had an advantage of 1:25 over the peloton with 15km to go but got reined in at the 10km to go mark.

Bos won another bunch sprint but underlined that it's getting harder and harder. "So far, I'm happy with the speed I feel in my legs, and once again, my lead out man Lars Boom dropped me off at a perfect timing for sprinting," said the Dutchman who keeps breaking records in Hainan and won three stages in the same race for the first time in his career. "But the course will be harder in the coming days. Today in the small hills, I could already feel the legs heavier. However, I'm getting used to racing in China. It's nice to see the big crowds and people with a smile on their face when we ride through the villages."

At the difference of the previous two stages, Hofland didn't deliver the 1-2 that made the Belkin team so proud. "I got boxed in and I couldn't follow Theo anymore," the young Dutch leader said. "But I didn't lose any time on GC and that was my objective. I even increased my lead by one second by finishing third in an intermediate sprint. But I hope that tomorrow I can be second to Theo again."

With a score of nine victories in total in 2013 and five more stages to be contested at the Tour of Hainan, Bos is two wins away from entering the top 5 of the world's most prolific sprinters of the year behind Peter Sagan (22), Mark Cavendish (19), Marcel Kittel (16) and André Greipel (13).

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:18:12 2 Rico Dene Thomas Rogers (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 3 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS 5 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 6 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 7 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 8 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 10 Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille