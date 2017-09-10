Trending

Jolien D'hoore wins Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta

Rivera and Fournier complete podium

Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier

Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action at La Madrid Challenge

The peloton in action at La Madrid Challenge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elise Delzenne

Elise Delzenne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Trine Schmidt

Trine Schmidt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Charlotte Bravard

Charlotte Bravard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Malgorzata Jasinska takes a late-race flyer at La Madrid Challenge

Malgorzata Jasinska takes a late-race flyer at La Madrid Challenge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elise Delzenne on the attack at La Madrid Challenge

Elise Delzenne on the attack at La Madrid Challenge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action at La Madrid Challenge

The peloton in action at La Madrid Challenge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore in the bunch during La Madrid Challenge

Jolien D'hoore in the bunch during La Madrid Challenge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Photo time for Jolien D'hoore at La Madrid Challenge

Photo time for Jolien D'hoore at La Madrid Challenge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton in Madrid

The women's peloton in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle-High5) at the team bus after it was confirmed she won the stage

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle-High5) at the team bus after it was confirmed she won the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rivera, D'Hoore and Fournier on the la Madrid Challenge podium

Rivera, D'Hoore and Fournier on the la Madrid Challenge podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore on the la Madrid Challenge podium

Jolien D'Hoore on the la Madrid Challenge podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore on the la Madrid Challenge podium

Jolien D'Hoore on the la Madrid Challenge podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Coryn Rivera on the la Madrid Challenge podium

Coryn Rivera on the la Madrid Challenge podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Roxane Fournier on the la Madrid Challenge podium

Roxane Fournier on the la Madrid Challenge podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Emilie Moberg on the la Madrid Challenge podium as the points classification winner

Emilie Moberg on the la Madrid Challenge podium as the points classification winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier

Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier

Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier

Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rivera, D'Hoore and Fournier on the la Madrid Challenge podium

Rivera, D'Hoore and Fournier on the la Madrid Challenge podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier

Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier

Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The podium from La Madrid Challenge

The podium from La Madrid Challenge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) won the final round of the Women's WorldTour, beating Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) in a close-run sprint at the Madrid Challenge. Roxanne Fournier (FDJ) was the only rider to come close to the pair, taking the final podium spot with a strong ride.

"It means a lot. It was the last race of the year it was also WorldTour and I won it last year so I really wanted to do it again. I'm really happy that I could do it," D'hoore said after the race.

The defending champion, D'hoore had to come from a long way back, navigating one of Rivera's lead out riders before she could launch her sprint. Once she was in full flight, there was little to stop D'hoore adding her second straight win at the one-day race.

The peloton arrived at the Plaza Cibeles intact after catching a move from Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini) on the finale lap. Ale Cipollini kept to the fore as they tried to set up their sprinter Chloe Hosking, but the Australian's leadout train disappeared quickly in the run to the line.

Sunweb took up where Ale Cipollini left off, with two riders remaining to support Rivera, a winner at four WorldTour events already. Rivera put her head into the wind with 150 metres remaining, while Fournier took a longer run up the left hand side of the road.

D'hoore was initially caught on the right but expertly negotiated the slowing Sunweb rider to take a run up the middle of Fournier and Rivera. From the front it looked like it might be a photo finish but an overhead shot showed that she had beaten Rivera by a wheel's length. It is D'hoore's third win in the last week after two stage victories at the Lotto Belgium Tour.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High52:02:31
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
3Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
4Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
5Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
8Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
9Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
10Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
11Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
12Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
13Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
14Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
15Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
16Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
17Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
18Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:05
19Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops
20Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
21Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
22Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
23Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:00:08
24Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:09
25Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
26Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
27Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
28Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops
29Nathalie Bex (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
30Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
31Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops
32Iris Sachet (Fra) Sas - Macogep
33Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
34Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Špela Kern (Slo) Bizkaia - Durango
36Daniela Reis (Por) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
37Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
38Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:17
39Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:18
40Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
41Veronique Bilodeau (Can) Sas - Macogep
42Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) Sas - Macogep
43Irena Ossola (USA) Sas - Macogep0:00:20
44Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
45Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
46Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
47Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:24
48Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain0:00:28
49Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek0:00:30
50Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products0:00:32
51Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
52Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
53Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
54Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Spain
55Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
56Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:39
57Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or0:00:44
58Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
59Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
60Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
61Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team0:00:53
62Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
63Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
64Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Spain
65Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Lointek
66Ane Iriarte Lasa (Spa) Spain
67Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
68Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
69Pauline Allin (Fra) Sas - Macogep
70Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
71Emma Bedard (Can) Sas - Macogep
72Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
73Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Spain
74Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Bizkaia - Durango
75Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products
76Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
77Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops
78Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
79Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
80Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
81Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
82Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
83Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
84Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Lointek0:01:13
85Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:33
86Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
87Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:46
88Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:57
89Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:19
DNFSoraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
DNFTereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Cogeas
DNFFenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFLotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFVera Adrian (Nam) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFPaola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFHannah Walker (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFRebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
DNFMiriam Gardachal Bozal (Spa) Spain

