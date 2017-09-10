Image 1 of 37 Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 37 The peloton in action at La Madrid Challenge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 37 Elise Delzenne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 37 Trine Schmidt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 37 Charlotte Bravard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 37 Malgorzata Jasinska takes a late-race flyer at La Madrid Challenge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 37 Elise Delzenne on the attack at La Madrid Challenge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 37 The peloton in action at La Madrid Challenge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 37 Jolien D'hoore in the bunch during La Madrid Challenge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 Photo time for Jolien D'hoore at La Madrid Challenge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 The women's peloton in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle-High5) at the team bus after it was confirmed she won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Rivera, D'Hoore and Fournier on the la Madrid Challenge podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Jolien D'Hoore on the la Madrid Challenge podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 Jolien D'Hoore on the la Madrid Challenge podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 Coryn Rivera on the la Madrid Challenge podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 Roxane Fournier on the la Madrid Challenge podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 Emilie Moberg on the la Madrid Challenge podium as the points classification winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Rivera, D'Hoore and Fournier on the la Madrid Challenge podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 Jolien D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge ahead of Coryn Rivera and Roxane Fournier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 The podium from La Madrid Challenge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) won the final round of the Women's WorldTour, beating Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) in a close-run sprint at the Madrid Challenge. Roxanne Fournier (FDJ) was the only rider to come close to the pair, taking the final podium spot with a strong ride.

"It means a lot. It was the last race of the year it was also WorldTour and I won it last year so I really wanted to do it again. I'm really happy that I could do it," D'hoore said after the race.

The defending champion, D'hoore had to come from a long way back, navigating one of Rivera's lead out riders before she could launch her sprint. Once she was in full flight, there was little to stop D'hoore adding her second straight win at the one-day race.

The peloton arrived at the Plaza Cibeles intact after catching a move from Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini) on the finale lap. Ale Cipollini kept to the fore as they tried to set up their sprinter Chloe Hosking, but the Australian's leadout train disappeared quickly in the run to the line.

Sunweb took up where Ale Cipollini left off, with two riders remaining to support Rivera, a winner at four WorldTour events already. Rivera put her head into the wind with 150 metres remaining, while Fournier took a longer run up the left hand side of the road.

D'hoore was initially caught on the right but expertly negotiated the slowing Sunweb rider to take a run up the middle of Fournier and Rivera. From the front it looked like it might be a photo finish but an overhead shot showed that she had beaten Rivera by a wheel's length. It is D'hoore's third win in the last week after two stage victories at the Lotto Belgium Tour.

