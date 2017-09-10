Jolien D'hoore wins Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta
Rivera and Fournier complete podium
Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) won the final round of the Women's WorldTour, beating Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) in a close-run sprint at the Madrid Challenge. Roxanne Fournier (FDJ) was the only rider to come close to the pair, taking the final podium spot with a strong ride.
"It means a lot. It was the last race of the year it was also WorldTour and I won it last year so I really wanted to do it again. I'm really happy that I could do it," D'hoore said after the race.
The defending champion, D'hoore had to come from a long way back, navigating one of Rivera's lead out riders before she could launch her sprint. Once she was in full flight, there was little to stop D'hoore adding her second straight win at the one-day race.
The peloton arrived at the Plaza Cibeles intact after catching a move from Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini) on the finale lap. Ale Cipollini kept to the fore as they tried to set up their sprinter Chloe Hosking, but the Australian's leadout train disappeared quickly in the run to the line.
Sunweb took up where Ale Cipollini left off, with two riders remaining to support Rivera, a winner at four WorldTour events already. Rivera put her head into the wind with 150 metres remaining, while Fournier took a longer run up the left hand side of the road.
D'hoore was initially caught on the right but expertly negotiated the slowing Sunweb rider to take a run up the middle of Fournier and Rivera. From the front it looked like it might be a photo finish but an overhead shot showed that she had beaten Rivera by a wheel's length. It is D'hoore's third win in the last week after two stage victories at the Lotto Belgium Tour.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2:02:31
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|3
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|8
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|9
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|10
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|11
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|13
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|14
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|15
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|16
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|18
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:05
|19
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops
|20
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
|21
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|22
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|23
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:00:08
|24
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:09
|25
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|27
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|28
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops
|29
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|30
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|31
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops
|32
|Iris Sachet (Fra) Sas - Macogep
|33
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|34
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Špela Kern (Slo) Bizkaia - Durango
|36
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|37
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|38
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|39
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:18
|40
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|41
|Veronique Bilodeau (Can) Sas - Macogep
|42
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) Sas - Macogep
|43
|Irena Ossola (USA) Sas - Macogep
|0:00:20
|44
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|45
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|46
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|47
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:24
|48
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|0:00:28
|49
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:30
|50
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:00:32
|51
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|52
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|53
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|54
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Spain
|55
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|56
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:39
|57
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|0:00:44
|58
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|59
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|60
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|61
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|62
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|63
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|64
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Spain
|65
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Lointek
|66
|Ane Iriarte Lasa (Spa) Spain
|67
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|68
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|69
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Sas - Macogep
|70
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|71
|Emma Bedard (Can) Sas - Macogep
|72
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|73
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Spain
|74
|Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Bizkaia - Durango
|75
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products
|76
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|77
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops
|78
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|79
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|80
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
|81
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|82
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|83
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|84
|Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:13
|85
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:33
|86
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
|87
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|88
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|89
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|DNF
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Cogeas
|DNF
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Hannah Walker (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|DNF
|Miriam Gardachal Bozal (Spa) Spain
