Wiebes completes Tour of Chongming Island hat-trick
Parkhotel Valkenburg rider wraps up overall title
Stage 3: New Park City - New Park City
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) was unbeatable at the Tour of Chongming Island, finishing her clean sweep of the race with the third stage win in as many days. The final stage saw many attacks as riders fought for bonus seconds at the three intermediate sprints, but in the end it came down to a sprint.
Behind Wiebes, Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team) and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) sprinted to second and third place on the stage. The final overall classification sees these three riders on the podium in the same order.
The last stage started and finished at New City Park on Chongming Island. It consisted of one big loop followed by six laps of a finishing circuit for a total of 118.4 kilometres. The organisers sprung a surprise on the peloton by including a mountain sprint after the second lap. Hanna Tserakh (Minsk Cycling Club) was first over the line, but this did not change the final mountain classification, with Nina Kessler (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) taking home the polka-dot jersey.
A break of three was ahead by up to 55 seconds on the big loop, but the advantage of Gulnaz Badykova (Cogeas Mettler Look), Kseniya Dobrynina (Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA), and Li Jiaqi (China Liv Pro Cycling) had been reduced to 13 seconds at the start of the finishing circuit. And when Badykova’s teammate Olga Zabelinskaya bridged to the front trio, the peloton deemed this too dangerous and reeled the group in.
There were intermediate sprints after the first, third, and fifth lap of the finishing circuit, offering bonus seconds that would become crucial for a good overall result in a race dominated by sprint finishes. Julia Biryukova attacked after the early break had been caught and held her own for about a lap, winning the first intermediate sprint ahead of Wiebes and Maneephan.
Near the end of lap three, Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana) and Valeriya Kononenko (Lviv Cycling Team) were the next to get away. Boogaard won the sprint and dropped back afterwards, surprising Kononenko who wanted to keep the breakaway going.
The attacks kept coming, keeping the speed high and the peloton strung out in single file. A dangerous group of eight including Kopecky and riders from Mitchelton-Scott, WNT-Rotor, and Parkhotel Valkenburg got a small advantage with 30 km to go. But the group could not agree to work together, and yellow jersey Wiebes closed the last gap herself.
Liu Zixin (Chinese National Team) launched a solo at the start of the penultimate lap. The peloton never lost her out of sight and reeled her in with 14 km to go, setting the sprinters up for the final intermediate sprint. Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) was first, beating Marta Tagliaferro (Hitec Products-Birk Sport), Kessler, and Kopecky – but after the race, Roy was relegated for irregular sprinting, losing the bonus seconds and incurring a 30-second time penalty that sent her tumbling from fifth to 72nd overall.
Parkhotel Valkenburg and Hitec Products-Birk Sport led the peloton on the final lap to discourage attacks. Mitchelton-Scott formed a sprint train and came to the front in force on the final kilometre. But Roy waited too long to start her sprint and had no chance against Wiebes, Maneephan, and Kopecky.
Maneephan wins the blue jersey for the best Asian rider while Wiebes takes home the yellow jersey, the green points jersey, and the white jersey for the best U23 rider. On top of that, the young Dutch sprinter moves up to fourth place in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking and takes the lead in the youth ranking.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:52:01
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|5
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|6
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|7
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|8
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|9
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|11
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|12
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|14
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|15
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|16
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|19
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|20
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|21
|Jiajun Sun (Chn) China
|22
|Xian Pu Yi (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|23
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|24
|Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
|25
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|26
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|27
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|28
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|29
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|30
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|31
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|32
|Ganna Solovey (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|33
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|34
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|35
|Sze Wing Ng (Hkg) Hong Kong
|36
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|37
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|38
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|39
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate
|40
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|41
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|42
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|43
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|44
|Xiu Yan Lu (Chn) China
|45
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|46
|Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|47
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|48
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|49
|Zixin Liu (Chn) China
|50
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|51
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|52
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|53
|Yuan Sun (Chn) China
|54
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|55
|Wing Ye Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong
|56
|Sarocha Kamonkorn (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|57
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|58
|Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|59
|YANG Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong
|60
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|61
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|62
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|63
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|64
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|65
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|66
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|67
|Yao Pang (Hkg) Hong Kong
|68
|Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|69
|Mei Lu (Chn) China
|70
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|71
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|72
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|73
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|74
|Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
|75
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|76
|Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
|77
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|78
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|79
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|80
|Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Team
|81
|Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|82
|Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|83
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:10
|84
|Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|85
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|86
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|87
|Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong
|88
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:15
|89
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:20
|90
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:08
|DNS
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17
|pts
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|4
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|6
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|7
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|7
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|7
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|5
|7
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|4
|12
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|3
|12
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:52:01
|2
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|3
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
|5
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|6
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|7
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|8
|Sze Wing Ng (Hkg) Hong Kong
|9
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|10
|Xiu Yan Lu (Chn) China
|11
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|12
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|13
|Yuan Sun (Chn) China
|14
|Sarocha Kamonkorn (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|15
|Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|16
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|17
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|18
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|19
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|21
|Mei Lu (Chn) China
|22
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|23
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|24
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:10
|25
|Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:26:14
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:27
|4
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:35
|5
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:37
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|0:00:38
|8
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|9
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:41
|11
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|13
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|14
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|15
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|16
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|17
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|19
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|20
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|21
|Jiajun Sun (Chn) China
|22
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|23
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|24
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|25
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|26
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|27
|Ganna Solovey (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|28
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|29
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|30
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|31
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|32
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|33
|Xian Pu Yi (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|34
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|35
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|36
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|37
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|38
|Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|39
|Zixin Liu (Chn) China
|40
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|41
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|42
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|43
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|44
|Wing Ye Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong
|45
|Xiu Yan Lu (Chn) China
|46
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|47
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|48
|Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Team
|49
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|50
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:48
|51
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|52
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|53
|Sarocha Kamonkorn (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|54
|Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|55
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|56
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Mei Lu (Chn) China
|58
|Yao Pang (Hkg) Hong Kong
|59
|Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
|60
|Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
|61
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|62
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|63
|Yuan Sun (Chn) China
|64
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|65
|Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|66
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:51
|67
|YANG Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong
|0:00:54
|68
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|69
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:59
|70
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|71
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:03
|72
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:08
|73
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:22
|74
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:32
|75
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:02
|76
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:06:47
|77
|Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:08:06
|78
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|79
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:08:11
|80
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:13
|81
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|82
|Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|83
|Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|84
|Sze Wing Ng (Hkg) Hong Kong
|0:08:33
|85
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|86
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:34
|87
|Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|88
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:08:37
|89
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:51
|90
|Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong
|0:16:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|59
|pts
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|34
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|31
|4
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|24
|5
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|23
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|17
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|14
|8
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|9
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|6
|11
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|12
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|4
|15
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|3
|16
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|17
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|18
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|19
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|pts
|2
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:26:14
|2
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:38
|3
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:41
|4
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|5
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|6
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|7
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|8
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|9
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|10
|Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|11
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|12
|Xiu Yan Lu (Chn) China
|13
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|14
|Sarocha Kamonkorn (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|15
|Mei Lu (Chn) China
|16
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|17
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|18
|Yuan Sun (Chn) China
|19
|Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|20
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:32
|21
|Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:08:06
|22
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:08:11
|23
|Sze Wing Ng (Hkg) Hong Kong
|0:08:33
|24
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|25
|Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong
|0:16:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy