Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrates winning stage 1. (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) was unbeatable at the Tour of Chongming Island, finishing her clean sweep of the race with the third stage win in as many days. The final stage saw many attacks as riders fought for bonus seconds at the three intermediate sprints, but in the end it came down to a sprint.

Behind Wiebes, Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team) and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) sprinted to second and third place on the stage. The final overall classification sees these three riders on the podium in the same order.

The last stage started and finished at New City Park on Chongming Island. It consisted of one big loop followed by six laps of a finishing circuit for a total of 118.4 kilometres. The organisers sprung a surprise on the peloton by including a mountain sprint after the second lap. Hanna Tserakh (Minsk Cycling Club) was first over the line, but this did not change the final mountain classification, with Nina Kessler (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) taking home the polka-dot jersey.

A break of three was ahead by up to 55 seconds on the big loop, but the advantage of Gulnaz Badykova (Cogeas Mettler Look), Kseniya Dobrynina (Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA), and Li Jiaqi (China Liv Pro Cycling) had been reduced to 13 seconds at the start of the finishing circuit. And when Badykova’s teammate Olga Zabelinskaya bridged to the front trio, the peloton deemed this too dangerous and reeled the group in.

There were intermediate sprints after the first, third, and fifth lap of the finishing circuit, offering bonus seconds that would become crucial for a good overall result in a race dominated by sprint finishes. Julia Biryukova attacked after the early break had been caught and held her own for about a lap, winning the first intermediate sprint ahead of Wiebes and Maneephan.

Near the end of lap three, Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana) and Valeriya Kononenko (Lviv Cycling Team) were the next to get away. Boogaard won the sprint and dropped back afterwards, surprising Kononenko who wanted to keep the breakaway going.

The attacks kept coming, keeping the speed high and the peloton strung out in single file. A dangerous group of eight including Kopecky and riders from Mitchelton-Scott, WNT-Rotor, and Parkhotel Valkenburg got a small advantage with 30 km to go. But the group could not agree to work together, and yellow jersey Wiebes closed the last gap herself.

Liu Zixin (Chinese National Team) launched a solo at the start of the penultimate lap. The peloton never lost her out of sight and reeled her in with 14 km to go, setting the sprinters up for the final intermediate sprint. Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) was first, beating Marta Tagliaferro (Hitec Products-Birk Sport), Kessler, and Kopecky – but after the race, Roy was relegated for irregular sprinting, losing the bonus seconds and incurring a 30-second time penalty that sent her tumbling from fifth to 72nd overall.

Parkhotel Valkenburg and Hitec Products-Birk Sport led the peloton on the final lap to discourage attacks. Mitchelton-Scott formed a sprint train and came to the front in force on the final kilometre. But Roy waited too long to start her sprint and had no chance against Wiebes, Maneephan, and Kopecky.

Maneephan wins the blue jersey for the best Asian rider while Wiebes takes home the yellow jersey, the green points jersey, and the white jersey for the best U23 rider. On top of that, the young Dutch sprinter moves up to fourth place in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking and takes the lead in the youth ranking.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:52:01 2 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 4 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 5 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 6 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 7 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 8 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 9 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 11 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 12 Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 13 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 14 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 15 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 16 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 17 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 18 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 19 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 20 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 21 Jiajun Sun (Chn) China 22 Xian Pu Yi (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 23 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 24 Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate 25 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 26 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 27 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 28 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 29 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 30 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 31 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 32 Ganna Solovey (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 33 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 34 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 35 Sze Wing Ng (Hkg) Hong Kong 36 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 37 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 38 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 39 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate 40 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 41 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 42 Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 43 Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 44 Xiu Yan Lu (Chn) China 45 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 46 Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 47 Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 48 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 49 Zixin Liu (Chn) China 50 Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 51 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 52 Francesca Balducci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 53 Yuan Sun (Chn) China 54 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 55 Wing Ye Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong 56 Sarocha Kamonkorn (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 57 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 58 Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 59 YANG Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong 60 Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 61 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 62 Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies 63 Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 64 Olena Sharga (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 65 Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 66 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 67 Yao Pang (Hkg) Hong Kong 68 Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 69 Mei Lu (Chn) China 70 Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 71 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 72 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 73 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 74 Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate 75 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 76 Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate 77 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 78 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 79 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 80 Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Team 81 Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 82 Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 83 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:10 84 Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 85 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 86 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 87 Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong 88 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:15 89 Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:20 90 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:08 DNS Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 17 pts 2 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 13 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 11 4 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 8 5 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 6 5 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 7 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 7 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 5 7 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5 7 Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 5 11 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 4 12 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 3 12 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 3 14 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:52:01 2 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 3 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 4 Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate 5 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 6 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 7 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 8 Sze Wing Ng (Hkg) Hong Kong 9 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 10 Xiu Yan Lu (Chn) China 11 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 12 Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 13 Yuan Sun (Chn) China 14 Sarocha Kamonkorn (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 15 Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 16 Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 17 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 18 Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 19 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 20 Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 21 Mei Lu (Chn) China 22 Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 23 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 24 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:10 25 Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8:26:14 2 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 0:00:22 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:27 4 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:35 5 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:37 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 0:00:38 8 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 9 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:00:39 10 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:00:41 11 Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 12 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 13 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 14 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 15 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 16 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 17 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 18 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 19 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 20 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 21 Jiajun Sun (Chn) China 22 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 23 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 24 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 25 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 26 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 27 Ganna Solovey (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 28 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 29 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 30 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 31 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 32 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 33 Xian Pu Yi (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 34 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 35 Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies 36 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 37 Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 38 Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 39 Zixin Liu (Chn) China 40 Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 41 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 42 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 43 Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 44 Wing Ye Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong 45 Xiu Yan Lu (Chn) China 46 Olena Sharga (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 47 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 48 Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Team 49 Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:00:45 50 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:48 51 Francesca Balducci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 52 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 53 Sarocha Kamonkorn (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 54 Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 55 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 56 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 57 Mei Lu (Chn) China 58 Yao Pang (Hkg) Hong Kong 59 Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate 60 Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate 61 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 62 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 63 Yuan Sun (Chn) China 64 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 65 Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 66 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:51 67 YANG Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong 0:00:54 68 Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 0:00:56 69 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:00:59 70 Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 71 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:03 72 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:08 73 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:22 74 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:32 75 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:02 76 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate 0:06:47 77 Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate 0:08:06 78 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 79 Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:08:11 80 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:13 81 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 82 Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 83 Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 84 Sze Wing Ng (Hkg) Hong Kong 0:08:33 85 Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 86 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:34 87 Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 88 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:08:37 89 Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:51 90 Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong 0:16:53

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 59 pts 2 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 34 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 31 4 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 24 5 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 23 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 17 7 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 14 8 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 10 9 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 9 10 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 6 11 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 5 12 Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 5 13 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 4 14 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 4 15 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 3 16 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 3 17 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 18 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1 19 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 pts 2 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 1