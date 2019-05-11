Trending

Wiebes completes Tour of Chongming Island hat-trick

Parkhotel Valkenburg rider wraps up overall title

Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrates winning stage 1.

(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) was unbeatable at the Tour of Chongming Island, finishing her clean sweep of the race with the third stage win in as many days. The final stage saw many attacks as riders fought for bonus seconds at the three intermediate sprints, but in the end it came down to a sprint.

Behind Wiebes, Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team) and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) sprinted to second and third place on the stage. The final overall classification sees these three riders on the podium in the same order.

The last stage started and finished at New City Park on Chongming Island. It consisted of one big loop followed by six laps of a finishing circuit for a total of 118.4 kilometres. The organisers sprung a surprise on the peloton by including a mountain sprint after the second lap. Hanna Tserakh (Minsk Cycling Club) was first over the line, but this did not change the final mountain classification, with Nina Kessler (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) taking home the polka-dot jersey.

A break of three was ahead by up to 55 seconds on the big loop, but the advantage of Gulnaz Badykova (Cogeas Mettler Look), Kseniya Dobrynina (Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA), and Li Jiaqi (China Liv Pro Cycling) had been reduced to 13 seconds at the start of the finishing circuit. And when Badykova’s teammate Olga Zabelinskaya bridged to the front trio, the peloton deemed this too dangerous and reeled the group in.

There were intermediate sprints after the first, third, and fifth lap of the finishing circuit, offering bonus seconds that would become crucial for a good overall result in a race dominated by sprint finishes. Julia Biryukova attacked after the early break had been caught and held her own for about a lap, winning the first intermediate sprint ahead of Wiebes and Maneephan.

Near the end of lap three, Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana) and Valeriya Kononenko (Lviv Cycling Team) were the next to get away. Boogaard won the sprint and dropped back afterwards, surprising Kononenko who wanted to keep the breakaway going.

The attacks kept coming, keeping the speed high and the peloton strung out in single file. A dangerous group of eight including Kopecky and riders from Mitchelton-Scott, WNT-Rotor, and Parkhotel Valkenburg got a small advantage with 30 km to go. But the group could not agree to work together, and yellow jersey Wiebes closed the last gap herself.

Liu Zixin (Chinese National Team) launched a solo at the start of the penultimate lap. The peloton never lost her out of sight and reeled her in with 14 km to go, setting the sprinters up for the final intermediate sprint. Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) was first, beating Marta Tagliaferro (Hitec Products-Birk Sport), Kessler, and Kopecky – but after the race, Roy was relegated for irregular sprinting, losing the bonus seconds and incurring a 30-second time penalty that sent her tumbling from fifth to 72nd overall.

Parkhotel Valkenburg and Hitec Products-Birk Sport led the peloton on the final lap to discourage attacks. Mitchelton-Scott formed a sprint train and came to the front in force on the final kilometre. But Roy waited too long to start her sprint and had no chance against Wiebes, Maneephan, and Kopecky.

Maneephan wins the blue jersey for the best Asian rider while Wiebes takes home the yellow jersey, the green points jersey, and the white jersey for the best U23 rider. On top of that, the young Dutch sprinter moves up to fourth place in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking and takes the lead in the youth ranking.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2:52:01
2Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
5Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
6Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
7Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
8Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
9Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
11Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
12Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
13Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
14Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
15Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
16Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
18Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
19Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
20Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
21Jiajun Sun (Chn) China
22Xian Pu Yi (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
23Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
24Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
25Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
26Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
27Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
28Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
29Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
30Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
31Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
32Ganna Solovey (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
33Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
34Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
35Sze Wing Ng (Hkg) Hong Kong
36Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
37Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
38Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
39Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate
40Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
41Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
42Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
43Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
44Xiu Yan Lu (Chn) China
45Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
46Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
47Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
48Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
49Zixin Liu (Chn) China
50Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
51Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
52Francesca Balducci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
53Yuan Sun (Chn) China
54Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
55Wing Ye Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong
56Sarocha Kamonkorn (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
57Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
58Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
59YANG Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong
60Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
61Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
62Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
63Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
64Olena Sharga (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
65Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
66Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
67Yao Pang (Hkg) Hong Kong
68Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
69Mei Lu (Chn) China
70Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
71Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
72Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
73Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
74Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
75Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
76Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
77Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
78Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
79Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
80Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Team
81Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
82Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
83Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:10
84Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
85Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
86Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
87Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong
88Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:15
89Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:20
90Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:08
DNSSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg17pts
2Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team13
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies11
4Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team8
5Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport6
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women6
7Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
7Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana5
7Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport5
7Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team5
11Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport4
12Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport3
12Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team3
14Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2:52:01
2Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
3Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
4Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
5Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
6Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
7Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
8Sze Wing Ng (Hkg) Hong Kong
9Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
10Xiu Yan Lu (Chn) China
11Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
12Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
13Yuan Sun (Chn) China
14Sarocha Kamonkorn (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
15Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
16Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
17Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
18Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
19Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
20Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
21Mei Lu (Chn) China
22Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
23Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
24Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:10
25Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg8:26:14
2Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:00:22
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:27
4Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:35
5Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:37
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental0:00:38
8Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
9Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team0:00:39
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:41
11Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
12Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
13Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
14Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
15Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
16Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
17Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
18Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
19Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
20Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
21Jiajun Sun (Chn) China
22Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
23Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
24Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
25Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
26Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
27Ganna Solovey (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
28Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
29Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
30Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
31Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
32Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
33Xian Pu Yi (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
34Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
35Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
36Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
37Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
38Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
39Zixin Liu (Chn) China
40Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
41Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
42Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
43Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
44Wing Ye Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong
45Xiu Yan Lu (Chn) China
46Olena Sharga (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
47Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
48Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Team
49Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team0:00:45
50Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:48
51Francesca Balducci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
52Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
53Sarocha Kamonkorn (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
54Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
55Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
56Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
57Mei Lu (Chn) China
58Yao Pang (Hkg) Hong Kong
59Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
60Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
61Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
62Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
63Yuan Sun (Chn) China
64Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
65Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
66Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:51
67YANG Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong0:00:54
68Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team0:00:56
69Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:59
70Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
71Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:03
72Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:08
73Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:22
74Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:32
75Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:02
76Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate0:06:47
77Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate0:08:06
78Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
79Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team0:08:11
80Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:13
81Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
82Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
83Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
84Sze Wing Ng (Hkg) Hong Kong0:08:33
85Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
86Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:34
87Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
88Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:08:37
89Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:51
90Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong0:16:53

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg59pts
2Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team34
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies31
4Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport24
5Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank23
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport17
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women14
8Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team10
9Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental9
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport6
11Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana5
12Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team5
13Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team4
14Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport4
15Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport3
16Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana3
17Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
18Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1
19Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2pts
2Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg8:26:14
2Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:38
3Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:41
4Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
5Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
6Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
7Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
8Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
9Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
10Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
11Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
12Xiu Yan Lu (Chn) China
13Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team0:00:45
14Sarocha Kamonkorn (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:00:48
15Mei Lu (Chn) China
16Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
17Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
18Yuan Sun (Chn) China
19Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
20Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:32
21Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate0:08:06
22Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team0:08:11
23Sze Wing Ng (Hkg) Hong Kong0:08:33
24Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
25Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong0:16:53

 

