Wiebes makes it two at Tour of Chongming Island

Yellow jersey sprints to victory; Maneephan, Garner on podium

Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg on the podium in the green jersey for best sprinter classification.

(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island. She was quickest in the sprint after a fast stage in warm conditions, cruising on other teams' sprint trains on the final kilometre and launching her own kick at the right moment. Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team) finished second, Lucy Garner (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) took third place. With her stage win, Wiebes defends the overall race lead ahead of Saturday's final stage.

The 126.6-kilometre stage started in Fenghuang Park on the neighbouring island of Changxing, crossing to Chongming via the Shanghai Yangtze River Bridge. Rising 60 metres above sea level, the bridge also functioned as the mountain sprint of the day. Nina Kessler (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) who had won the solo mountain sprint on stage 1 was first over the bridge, securing her mountain jersey as there are no mountain sprints on stage 3.

On Chongming, the stage covered much of the eastern half of the flat island, with two intermediate sprints along the way. Tatsiana Sharakova (Minsk Cycling Club) went on a solo breakaway and held a 30-second gap for a while. She won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Maneephan and Wiebes but was reeled in again shortly afterwards.

Wiebes won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Roy and Kopecky, gaining valuable time bonifications towards her overall lead. 41 km from the finish, Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Metter Look) and Valeriya Kononenko (Lviv Cycling Team) attacked. They quickly built an advantage of up to 41 seconds, but Zabelinskaya suffered a rear wheel puncture with 36 km to go.

While Kononenko continued on her own, a concerted chase led by Parkhotel Valkenburg and Mitchelton-Scott meant that her lead dwindled slowly, but surely. The Ukrainian was caught 18 km from the finish.

There was a flurry of attacks from the peloton, but Parkhotel Valkenburg quickly took control of the race again, covering each move and keeping the race together for a bunch sprint.

While yellow jersey Wiebes had been near the front of the peloton for a long time, Lotte Kopecky only moved up from mid-pack with the help of her Lotto Soudal Ladies around the four-kilometre mark. The jostle for positions on the final kilometres brought the Mitchelton-Scott sprint train to the front through the last corner with 900 metres to go.

Wiebes had no teammates left at this point and latched onto the wheel of Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott). When Marta Tagliaferro (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) opened the sprint very early, almost 500 metres from the line, the Australian team’s train was swamped by the other sprinters. Wiebes jumped onto Tagliaferro’s wheel, launched her own sprint with about 200 metres to go, and won the sprint in convincing fashion.

With her second consecutive stage win, Wiebes defended the yellow jersey for the overall lead as well as the green points jersey and the white U23 jersey. In Wiebes’ slipstream, Maneephan sprinted to second place on the stage, moving her up to second overall and strengthening her grip on the blue jersey for the best Asian rider. The Tour of Chongming Island finishes on Saturday with a stage of 118.4 km around the New City Park.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:05:25
2Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
3Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
4Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
9Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
10Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
11Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
12Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
13Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
14Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
15Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
16Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
17Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
18Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
20Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
21Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
22Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
23Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
24Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
25Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
27Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
28Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
29Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
30Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
31Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
32Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
33Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
34Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
35Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
36Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
37Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
38Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
39Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
40Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
42Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
43Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
44Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
45Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
46Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
47Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
48Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
49Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
50SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
51Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
52Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
53Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
54Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:07
55Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
56Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
57Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
58Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
59Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
60Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
61Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
62Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
63Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
64Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
65Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
66Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
67Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
68Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
69Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
70Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
71Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate
72Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
73Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
74Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
75Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
76Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
77Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
78Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
79Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
80Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
81Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
82Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
83Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:00:18
84Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
85Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
86Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
87Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:21
88Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:25
89Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:00:31
90Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:33
91Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:08:37
DNFLexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFHoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
DNSNastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
DNSMireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
DNSAnastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg20pts
2Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team15
3Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport10
4Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
5Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport6
6Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental5
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport5
9Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana3
9Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women3
11Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team2
12Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:05:25
2Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
3Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
4Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
5Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
6Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
7Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
8Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
9Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
10Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
11Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
12Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
13Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
14Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:07
15Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
16Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
17Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
18Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
19Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
20Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
21Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
22Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
23Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
24Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:21
25Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:08:37
Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5:34:25
2Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:00:17
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:20
4Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:25
5Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
6Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental0:00:26
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:27
8Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:28
9Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:29
10Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
11Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
12Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
13Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
14Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
15Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
16Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
18Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
19Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
20Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
21Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
22Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
23Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
24Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
25Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
26Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
27Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
28Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
29Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
30Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
31Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
32Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
33Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
34Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
35Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
36Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
37Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
38Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
39Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
40Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
41Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
42Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
43Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
44Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
45Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
46Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
47SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
48Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
49Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
51Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
52Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:36
53Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
54Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
55Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
56Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
57Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
58Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
59Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
60Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
61Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
62Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
63Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
64Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
65Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
66Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
67Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
68Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
69Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
70Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:42
71Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
72Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team0:00:44
73Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:00:47
74Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
75Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:10
76Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
77Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate0:06:35
78Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:07:54
79Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
80Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team0:07:59
81Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:01
82Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
83Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
84Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
85Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:12
86Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
87Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:19
88Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:08:21
89Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
90Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:08:25
91Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:16:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg42pts
2Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team21
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies20
4Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport18
5Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank18
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport12
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental9
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women8
9Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport6
10Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana3
11Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport3
12Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team2
13Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
14Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport1
15Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2pts

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5:34:25
2Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:29
3Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
4Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
5Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
6Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
7Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
8Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
9Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
10Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
11Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
12Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
13Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:00:36
14Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
15Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
16Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
17Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
18Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
19Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
20Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:10
21Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate0:07:54
22Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team0:07:59
23Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:08:21
24Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
25Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:16:31

 

