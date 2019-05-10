Wiebes makes it two at Tour of Chongming Island
Yellow jersey sprints to victory; Maneephan, Garner on podium
Stage 2: Chongming Fenghuang Park - New Park City
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island. She was quickest in the sprint after a fast stage in warm conditions, cruising on other teams' sprint trains on the final kilometre and launching her own kick at the right moment. Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team) finished second, Lucy Garner (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) took third place. With her stage win, Wiebes defends the overall race lead ahead of Saturday's final stage.
The 126.6-kilometre stage started in Fenghuang Park on the neighbouring island of Changxing, crossing to Chongming via the Shanghai Yangtze River Bridge. Rising 60 metres above sea level, the bridge also functioned as the mountain sprint of the day. Nina Kessler (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) who had won the solo mountain sprint on stage 1 was first over the bridge, securing her mountain jersey as there are no mountain sprints on stage 3.
On Chongming, the stage covered much of the eastern half of the flat island, with two intermediate sprints along the way. Tatsiana Sharakova (Minsk Cycling Club) went on a solo breakaway and held a 30-second gap for a while. She won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Maneephan and Wiebes but was reeled in again shortly afterwards.
Wiebes won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Roy and Kopecky, gaining valuable time bonifications towards her overall lead. 41 km from the finish, Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Metter Look) and Valeriya Kononenko (Lviv Cycling Team) attacked. They quickly built an advantage of up to 41 seconds, but Zabelinskaya suffered a rear wheel puncture with 36 km to go.
While Kononenko continued on her own, a concerted chase led by Parkhotel Valkenburg and Mitchelton-Scott meant that her lead dwindled slowly, but surely. The Ukrainian was caught 18 km from the finish.
There was a flurry of attacks from the peloton, but Parkhotel Valkenburg quickly took control of the race again, covering each move and keeping the race together for a bunch sprint.
While yellow jersey Wiebes had been near the front of the peloton for a long time, Lotte Kopecky only moved up from mid-pack with the help of her Lotto Soudal Ladies around the four-kilometre mark. The jostle for positions on the final kilometres brought the Mitchelton-Scott sprint train to the front through the last corner with 900 metres to go.
Wiebes had no teammates left at this point and latched onto the wheel of Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott). When Marta Tagliaferro (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) opened the sprint very early, almost 500 metres from the line, the Australian team’s train was swamped by the other sprinters. Wiebes jumped onto Tagliaferro’s wheel, launched her own sprint with about 200 metres to go, and won the sprint in convincing fashion.
With her second consecutive stage win, Wiebes defended the yellow jersey for the overall lead as well as the green points jersey and the white U23 jersey. In Wiebes’ slipstream, Maneephan sprinted to second place on the stage, moving her up to second overall and strengthening her grip on the blue jersey for the best Asian rider. The Tour of Chongming Island finishes on Saturday with a stage of 118.4 km around the New City Park.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:05:25
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|3
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|4
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|9
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|10
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|11
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|13
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|16
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|17
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|18
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|20
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|21
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|22
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|23
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|24
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|25
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|27
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|28
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|29
|Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|30
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|31
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|32
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|33
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|34
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|35
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|36
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|37
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|38
|Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|39
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|40
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|42
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|43
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|44
|Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|45
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|46
|Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|47
|Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|48
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|49
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|50
|SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|51
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|52
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|53
|Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
|54
|Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:07
|55
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|56
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|58
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|59
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|60
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|61
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|62
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|63
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|64
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|65
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|66
|Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|67
|Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|68
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|69
|Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
|70
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|71
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate
|72
|Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|73
|Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|74
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|75
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|76
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|77
|Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
|78
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|79
|Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|80
|Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|81
|Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|82
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|83
|Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:00:18
|84
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|85
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|86
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|87
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:21
|88
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:25
|89
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:00:31
|90
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:33
|91
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:08:37
|DNF
|Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|DNS
|Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|DNS
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|DNS
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|pts
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|10
|4
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|6
|6
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|5
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|5
|9
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|9
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|11
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:05:25
|2
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|4
|Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|5
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|6
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|7
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|8
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|9
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|10
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|11
|Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|12
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|13
|Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
|14
|Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:07
|15
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|16
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|17
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|18
|Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|19
|Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|20
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|21
|Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|22
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|23
|Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|24
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:21
|25
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:08:37
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5:34:25
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:20
|4
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:25
|5
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|0:00:26
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:27
|8
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:28
|9
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:29
|10
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|12
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|13
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|14
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|16
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|18
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|19
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|20
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|21
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|22
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|23
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|24
|Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|25
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|26
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|27
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|28
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|29
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|30
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|31
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|32
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|33
|Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|34
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|35
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|36
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|37
|Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|38
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|40
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|41
|Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|42
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|43
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|44
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|45
|Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|46
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|47
|SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|48
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|49
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|51
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|52
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:36
|53
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|54
|Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|55
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|56
|Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|57
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|58
|Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
|59
|Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
|60
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|61
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|62
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|63
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|64
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|65
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|66
|Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|67
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|68
|Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|69
|Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|70
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:42
|71
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|72
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|73
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|74
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|75
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:10
|76
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|77
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:06:35
|78
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:07:54
|79
|Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
|80
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|81
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:01
|82
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|83
|Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|84
|Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|85
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:12
|86
|Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|87
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:19
|88
|Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:08:21
|89
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|90
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:08:25
|91
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:16:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|42
|pts
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|21
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|4
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|18
|5
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|18
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|12
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|9
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|9
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|6
|10
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|11
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3
|12
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|14
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|1
|15
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5:34:25
|2
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:29
|3
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|6
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|8
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|9
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|11
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|12
|Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|13
|Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|14
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|15
|Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|16
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|17
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|18
|Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|19
|Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|20
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:10
|21
|Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:07:54
|22
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|23
|Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:08:21
|24
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|25
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:16:31
