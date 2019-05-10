Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg on the podium in the green jersey for best sprinter classification. (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island. She was quickest in the sprint after a fast stage in warm conditions, cruising on other teams' sprint trains on the final kilometre and launching her own kick at the right moment. Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team) finished second, Lucy Garner (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) took third place. With her stage win, Wiebes defends the overall race lead ahead of Saturday's final stage.

The 126.6-kilometre stage started in Fenghuang Park on the neighbouring island of Changxing, crossing to Chongming via the Shanghai Yangtze River Bridge. Rising 60 metres above sea level, the bridge also functioned as the mountain sprint of the day. Nina Kessler (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) who had won the solo mountain sprint on stage 1 was first over the bridge, securing her mountain jersey as there are no mountain sprints on stage 3.

On Chongming, the stage covered much of the eastern half of the flat island, with two intermediate sprints along the way. Tatsiana Sharakova (Minsk Cycling Club) went on a solo breakaway and held a 30-second gap for a while. She won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Maneephan and Wiebes but was reeled in again shortly afterwards.

Wiebes won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Roy and Kopecky, gaining valuable time bonifications towards her overall lead. 41 km from the finish, Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Metter Look) and Valeriya Kononenko (Lviv Cycling Team) attacked. They quickly built an advantage of up to 41 seconds, but Zabelinskaya suffered a rear wheel puncture with 36 km to go.

While Kononenko continued on her own, a concerted chase led by Parkhotel Valkenburg and Mitchelton-Scott meant that her lead dwindled slowly, but surely. The Ukrainian was caught 18 km from the finish.

There was a flurry of attacks from the peloton, but Parkhotel Valkenburg quickly took control of the race again, covering each move and keeping the race together for a bunch sprint.

While yellow jersey Wiebes had been near the front of the peloton for a long time, Lotte Kopecky only moved up from mid-pack with the help of her Lotto Soudal Ladies around the four-kilometre mark. The jostle for positions on the final kilometres brought the Mitchelton-Scott sprint train to the front through the last corner with 900 metres to go.

Wiebes had no teammates left at this point and latched onto the wheel of Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott). When Marta Tagliaferro (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) opened the sprint very early, almost 500 metres from the line, the Australian team’s train was swamped by the other sprinters. Wiebes jumped onto Tagliaferro’s wheel, launched her own sprint with about 200 metres to go, and won the sprint in convincing fashion.

With her second consecutive stage win, Wiebes defended the yellow jersey for the overall lead as well as the green points jersey and the white U23 jersey. In Wiebes’ slipstream, Maneephan sprinted to second place on the stage, moving her up to second overall and strengthening her grip on the blue jersey for the best Asian rider. The Tour of Chongming Island finishes on Saturday with a stage of 118.4 km around the New City Park.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:05:25 2 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 3 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 4 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 8 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 9 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 10 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 11 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 13 Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 14 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 16 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 17 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 18 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 19 Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 20 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 21 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 22 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 23 Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 24 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 25 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 26 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 27 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 28 Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies 29 Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China 30 Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 31 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 32 Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 33 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 34 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 35 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 36 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 37 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 38 Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 39 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 40 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 41 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 42 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 43 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 44 Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 45 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 46 Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 47 Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 48 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 49 Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 50 SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 51 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 52 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 53 Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate 54 Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:07 55 Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 56 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 57 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 58 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 59 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 60 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 61 Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 62 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 63 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 64 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 65 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 66 Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 67 Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 68 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 69 Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate 70 Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 71 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate 72 Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 73 Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 74 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 75 Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 76 Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 77 Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate 78 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 79 Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 80 Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China 81 Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 82 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 83 Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:00:18 84 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 85 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 86 Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 87 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:21 88 Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:25 89 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:00:31 90 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:33 91 Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:08:37 DNF Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate DNF Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China DNS Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental DNS Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team DNS Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 20 pts 2 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 15 3 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 10 4 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 5 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 6 6 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 5 6 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 5 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5 9 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 3 9 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 11 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 2 12 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:05:25 2 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 3 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 4 Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 5 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 6 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 7 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 8 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 9 Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 10 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 11 Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 12 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 13 Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate 14 Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:07 15 Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 16 Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 17 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 18 Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 19 Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 20 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 21 Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 22 Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 23 Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China 24 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:21 25 Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:08:37 Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5:34:25 2 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 0:00:17 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:20 4 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:25 5 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 0:00:26 7 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:27 8 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:28 9 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:00:29 10 Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 11 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 12 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 13 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 14 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 16 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 17 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 18 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 19 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 20 Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies 21 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 22 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 23 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 24 Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China 25 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 26 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 27 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 28 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 29 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 30 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 31 Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 32 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 33 Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 34 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 35 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 36 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 37 Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 38 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 39 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 40 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 41 Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 42 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 43 Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 44 Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 45 Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 46 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 47 SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 48 Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 49 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 50 Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 51 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 52 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:36 53 Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 54 Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 55 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 56 Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 57 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 58 Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate 59 Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate 60 Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 61 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 62 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 63 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 64 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 65 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 66 Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 67 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 68 Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 69 Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China 70 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:42 71 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 72 Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 0:00:44 73 Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 0:00:47 74 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 75 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:10 76 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 77 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate 0:06:35 78 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:07:54 79 Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate 80 Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:07:59 81 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:01 82 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 83 Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 84 Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 85 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:12 86 Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 87 Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:19 88 Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:08:21 89 Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 90 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:08:25 91 Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:16:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 42 pts 2 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 21 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 20 4 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 18 5 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 18 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 12 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 9 8 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 9 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 6 10 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 3 11 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 3 12 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 2 13 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 14 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 1 15 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 pts