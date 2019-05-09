Wiebes takes stage 1 at Tour of Chongming Island
Dutch sprinter fastest in China; Kopecky and Kessler round out podium
Stage 1: New Park City - New Park City
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island on Thursday. After a fast race, Wiebes triumphed in the sprint finish, taking her fourth race victory of the 2019 season. Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) finished second, while Nina Kessler (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) rounded out the podium.
The 102.7-kilometre stage started and finished at the New City Park and covered the western half of Chongming Island. There were two intermediate sprints along the way with valuable bonus seconds on offer, and a mountain sprint at the highest point of the course at 16 metres.
With such a flat stage and many teams working for a sprint finish, there was no breakaway for a long time. The first intermediate sprint after 15 km was won by Wiebes ahead of Kopecky and Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team). Kessler was first across the line at the 'mountain' sprint, securing her the mountain jersey.
The speed was high throughout the day, particularly so in the second half of the stage where the peloton was often strung out in single file. A big crash just before the intermediate sprint with 34.7 km to go brought down several riders, some of which had to abandon the race, and led to a split in the peloton. Maneephan won that sprint ahead of Wiebes and Kopecky, and with the four bonus seconds from the intermediate sprints, the 30-year-old Thai rider takes the lead in the classification for the best Asian rider and will race in the blue jersey tomorrow.
Tatsiana Sharakova (Minsk Cycling Club) attacked right after the intermediate sprint and succeeded in getting away. She held a small advantage, but even on the winding road through a forest, the peloton rarely lost Sharakova out of sight. The Belarusian was reeled back in 27 km from the finish.
This short breakaway was followed by other attacks as riders wanted to break away themselves or just keep the pace high. Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) and riders from a.o. Cogeas Mettler Look, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, and Lotto Soudal Ladies tried their luck but were closed down quickly.
In the final 15 km, the wind picked up, and a group of four got a small gap in the crosswinds, with other riders bridging across. But everything was back together with 9 km to go, and Parkhotel Valkenburg as well as Hitec Products-Birk Sport took control of the peloton and kept it strung out.
There were two last attacks by riders from Doltcini-Van Eyck, but these were reeled in quickly. No one team took charge of affairs on the final kilometres leading to the sprint preparation looking a bit chaotic. Parkhotel Valkenburg were first around the last corner with 800 metres to go, but Wiebes' leadout ran out of steam. Wiebes latched onto the wheel of Kessler before launching her sprint and winning comfortably. Coming out of Wiebes' slipstream late, Kopecky sprinted to second place, with Kessler right behind her.
With the stage win, Wiebes now holds the yellow jersey for the overall leader as well as the green points jersey and the white jersey for the best young rider. The race continues on Saturday with stage two, 126.6 km from neighbouring Changxing Island to Chongming Island, again finishing at New City Park.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:29:29
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|5
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|6
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|8
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|9
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|11
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|13
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|14
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|15
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|16
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|18
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|19
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|20
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|21
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|22
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|23
|Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|24
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|25
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|26
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|27
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|28
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|29
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|30
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|31
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|32
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|33
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|34
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|35
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|36
|Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|37
|Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|38
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|40
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|41
|Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
|42
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|43
|SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|44
|Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|45
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|46
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|47
|Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|48
|Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|49
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|50
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|51
|Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|52
|Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
|53
|Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|54
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|55
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|56
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|57
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|58
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|59
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|60
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|61
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|62
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|63
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|64
|Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|65
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|66
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|67
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|68
|Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|69
|Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|70
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|71
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|72
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:06
|73
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|74
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:08
|75
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|76
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:20
|77
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:05:59
|78
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|79
|Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|80
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|81
|Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|82
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|83
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|84
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|85
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|86
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|87
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|88
|Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
|89
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|90
|Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|91
|Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|92
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|93
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|94
|Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|95
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|96
|Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|OTL
|Phetdarin Somrat (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:29:29
|2
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|3
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|4
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|6
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|8
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|9
|Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|10
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|11
|Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|12
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|13
|Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|14
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|16
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|17
|Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|18
|Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|19
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|20
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:20
|21
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|22
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:07:25
|23
|Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|24
|Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
|25
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|26
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|27
|Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:29:14
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:07
|3
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:11
|4
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|5
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:14
|6
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:15
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|9
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|10
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|12
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|14
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|15
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|16
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|17
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|19
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|20
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|21
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|22
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|23
|Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|24
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|25
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|26
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|27
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|28
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|29
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|30
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|31
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|32
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|33
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|34
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|35
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|36
|Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|37
|Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|38
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|40
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|41
|Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
|42
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|43
|SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|44
|Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|45
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|46
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|47
|Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|48
|Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|49
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|50
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|51
|Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|52
|Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
|53
|Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|54
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|55
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|56
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|57
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|58
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|59
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|60
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|61
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|62
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|63
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|64
|Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|65
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|66
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|67
|Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|68
|Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|69
|Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|70
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|71
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|72
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:21
|73
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|74
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:23
|75
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|76
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:35
|77
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:06:14
|78
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:07:38
|79
|Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|0:07:40
|80
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|81
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|82
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|83
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|84
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|85
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|86
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|87
|Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
|88
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|89
|Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|90
|Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|91
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|92
|Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|93
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|94
|Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|95
|Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:08:00
|96
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|22
|pts
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|15
|3
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|4
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|8
|5
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|6
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|8
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|4
|9
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3
|10
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|11
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|1
