Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrates winning stage 1. (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island on Thursday. After a fast race, Wiebes triumphed in the sprint finish, taking her fourth race victory of the 2019 season. Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) finished second, while Nina Kessler (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) rounded out the podium.

The 102.7-kilometre stage started and finished at the New City Park and covered the western half of Chongming Island. There were two intermediate sprints along the way with valuable bonus seconds on offer, and a mountain sprint at the highest point of the course at 16 metres.

With such a flat stage and many teams working for a sprint finish, there was no breakaway for a long time. The first intermediate sprint after 15 km was won by Wiebes ahead of Kopecky and Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team). Kessler was first across the line at the 'mountain' sprint, securing her the mountain jersey.

The speed was high throughout the day, particularly so in the second half of the stage where the peloton was often strung out in single file. A big crash just before the intermediate sprint with 34.7 km to go brought down several riders, some of which had to abandon the race, and led to a split in the peloton. Maneephan won that sprint ahead of Wiebes and Kopecky, and with the four bonus seconds from the intermediate sprints, the 30-year-old Thai rider takes the lead in the classification for the best Asian rider and will race in the blue jersey tomorrow.

Tatsiana Sharakova (Minsk Cycling Club) attacked right after the intermediate sprint and succeeded in getting away. She held a small advantage, but even on the winding road through a forest, the peloton rarely lost Sharakova out of sight. The Belarusian was reeled back in 27 km from the finish.

This short breakaway was followed by other attacks as riders wanted to break away themselves or just keep the pace high. Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) and riders from a.o. Cogeas Mettler Look, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, and Lotto Soudal Ladies tried their luck but were closed down quickly.

In the final 15 km, the wind picked up, and a group of four got a small gap in the crosswinds, with other riders bridging across. But everything was back together with 9 km to go, and Parkhotel Valkenburg as well as Hitec Products-Birk Sport took control of the peloton and kept it strung out.

There were two last attacks by riders from Doltcini-Van Eyck, but these were reeled in quickly. No one team took charge of affairs on the final kilometres leading to the sprint preparation looking a bit chaotic. Parkhotel Valkenburg were first around the last corner with 800 metres to go, but Wiebes' leadout ran out of steam. Wiebes latched onto the wheel of Kessler before launching her sprint and winning comfortably. Coming out of Wiebes' slipstream late, Kopecky sprinted to second place, with Kessler right behind her.

With the stage win, Wiebes now holds the yellow jersey for the overall leader as well as the green points jersey and the white jersey for the best young rider. The race continues on Saturday with stage two, 126.6 km from neighbouring Changxing Island to Chongming Island, again finishing at New City Park.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:29:29 2 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 6 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 8 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 9 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 11 Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 12 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 14 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 15 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 16 Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies 17 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 18 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 19 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 20 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 21 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 22 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 23 Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China 24 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 25 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 26 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 27 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 28 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 29 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 30 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 31 Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 32 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 33 Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 34 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 35 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 36 Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 37 Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 38 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 39 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 40 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 41 Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate 42 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 43 SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 44 Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 45 Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 46 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 47 Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 48 Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 49 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 50 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 51 Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 52 Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate 53 Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 54 Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 55 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 56 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 57 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 58 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 59 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 60 Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 61 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 62 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 63 Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 64 Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 65 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 66 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 67 Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 68 Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 69 Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China 70 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 71 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 72 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:06 73 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 74 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:08 75 Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 76 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:20 77 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate 0:05:59 78 Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:07:23 79 Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 0:07:25 80 Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 81 Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 82 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 83 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 84 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 85 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 86 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 87 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 88 Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate 89 Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 90 Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 91 Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 92 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 93 Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 94 Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 95 Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China 96 Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental OTL Phetdarin Somrat (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team DNF Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:29:29 2 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 4 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 5 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 6 Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 7 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 8 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 9 Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 10 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 11 Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 12 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 13 Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 14 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 16 Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 17 Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 18 Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China 19 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 20 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:20 21 Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:07:23 22 Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:07:25 23 Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 24 Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate 25 Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 26 Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China 27 Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:29:14 2 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:07 3 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:11 4 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:14 6 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:15 7 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 9 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 10 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 11 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 12 Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 13 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 14 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 15 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 16 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 17 Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies 18 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 19 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 20 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 21 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 22 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 23 Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China 24 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 25 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 26 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 27 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 28 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 29 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 30 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 31 Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 32 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 33 Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 34 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 35 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 36 Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 37 Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 38 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 39 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 40 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 41 Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate 42 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 43 SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 44 Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 45 Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 46 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 47 Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 48 Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 49 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 50 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 51 Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 52 Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate 53 Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 54 Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 55 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 56 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 57 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 58 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 59 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana 60 Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 61 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 62 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 63 Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 64 Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China 65 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 66 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 67 Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 68 Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 69 Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China 70 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 71 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 72 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:21 73 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 74 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:23 75 Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 76 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:35 77 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate 0:06:14 78 Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:07:38 79 Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 0:07:40 80 Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 81 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 82 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 83 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 84 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 85 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 86 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 87 Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate 88 Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 89 Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 90 Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 91 Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 92 Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 93 Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China 94 Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental 95 Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:08:00 96 Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team