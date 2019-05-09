Trending

Wiebes takes stage 1 at Tour of Chongming Island

Dutch sprinter fastest in China; Kopecky and Kessler round out podium

Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrates winning stage 1.


(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island on Thursday. After a fast race, Wiebes triumphed in the sprint finish, taking her fourth race victory of the 2019 season. Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) finished second, while Nina Kessler (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) rounded out the podium.

The 102.7-kilometre stage started and finished at the New City Park and covered the western half of Chongming Island. There were two intermediate sprints along the way with valuable bonus seconds on offer, and a mountain sprint at the highest point of the course at 16 metres.

With such a flat stage and many teams working for a sprint finish, there was no breakaway for a long time. The first intermediate sprint after 15 km was won by Wiebes ahead of Kopecky and Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team). Kessler was first across the line at the 'mountain' sprint, securing her the mountain jersey.

The speed was high throughout the day, particularly so in the second half of the stage where the peloton was often strung out in single file. A big crash just before the intermediate sprint with 34.7 km to go brought down several riders, some of which had to abandon the race, and led to a split in the peloton. Maneephan won that sprint ahead of Wiebes and Kopecky, and with the four bonus seconds from the intermediate sprints, the 30-year-old Thai rider takes the lead in the classification for the best Asian rider and will race in the blue jersey tomorrow.

Tatsiana Sharakova (Minsk Cycling Club) attacked right after the intermediate sprint and succeeded in getting away. She held a small advantage, but even on the winding road through a forest, the peloton rarely lost Sharakova out of sight. The Belarusian was reeled back in 27 km from the finish.

This short breakaway was followed by other attacks as riders wanted to break away themselves or just keep the pace high. Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) and riders from a.o. Cogeas Mettler Look, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, and Lotto Soudal Ladies tried their luck but were closed down quickly.

In the final 15 km, the wind picked up, and a group of four got a small gap in the crosswinds, with other riders bridging across. But everything was back together with 9 km to go, and Parkhotel Valkenburg as well as Hitec Products-Birk Sport took control of the peloton and kept it strung out.

There were two last attacks by riders from Doltcini-Van Eyck, but these were reeled in quickly. No one team took charge of affairs on the final kilometres leading to the sprint preparation looking a bit chaotic. Parkhotel Valkenburg were first around the last corner with 800 metres to go, but Wiebes' leadout ran out of steam. Wiebes latched onto the wheel of Kessler before launching her sprint and winning comfortably. Coming out of Wiebes' slipstream late, Kopecky sprinted to second place, with Kessler right behind her.

With the stage win, Wiebes now holds the yellow jersey for the overall leader as well as the green points jersey and the white jersey for the best young rider. The race continues on Saturday with stage two, 126.6 km from neighbouring Changxing Island to Chongming Island, again finishing at New City Park.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2:29:29
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
3Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
4Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
5Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
6Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
8Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
9Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
11Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
12Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
14Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
15Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
16Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
18Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
19Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
20Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
21Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
22Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
23Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
24Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
25Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
26Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
27Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
28Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
29Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
30Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
31Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
32Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
33Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
34Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
35Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
36Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
37Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
38Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
39Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
40Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
41Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
42Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
43SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
44Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
45Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
46Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
47Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
48Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
49Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
50Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
51Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
52Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
53Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
54Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
55Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
56Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
58Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
59Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
60Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
61Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
62Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
63Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
64Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
65Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
66Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
67Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
68Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
69Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
70Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
71Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
72Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:06
73Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
74Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:08
75Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
76Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:20
77Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate0:05:59
78Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team0:07:23
79Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team0:07:25
80Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
81Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
82Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
83Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
84Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
85Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
86Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
87Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
88Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
89Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
90Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
91Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
92Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
93Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
94Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
95Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
96Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
OTLPhetdarin Somrat (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFGrace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2:29:29
2Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
3Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
4Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
5Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
6Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
7Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
8Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
9Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
10Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
11Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
12Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
13Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
14Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
15Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
16Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
17Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
18Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
19Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
20Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:20
21Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team0:07:23
22Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:07:25
23Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
24Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
25Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
26Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
27Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2:29:14
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:07
3Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:11
4Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
5Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:14
6Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:15
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
8Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
9Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
10Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
11Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
12Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
13Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
14Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
15Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
16Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
17Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
18Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
19Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
20Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
21Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
22Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
23Jiajun Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
24Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
25Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
26Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
27Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
28Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
29Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
30Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
31Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
32Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
33Francesca Balducci (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
34Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
35Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
36Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
37Zixin Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
38Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
39Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
40Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
41Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Illuminate
42Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
43SHARHA Olena Sharha (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
44Alina Abramenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
45Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
46Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
47Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
48Sarocha Kamonkhon (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
49Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
50Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
51Xiuyan Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
52Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
53Ekaterina Knebeleva (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
54Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
55Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
56Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
58Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
59Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
60Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
61Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
62Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
63Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
64Mei Lu (Chn) People's Republic of China
65Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
66Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
67Julia Biryukova (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
68Renata Baymetova (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
69Yuan Sun (Chn) People's Republic of China
70Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
71Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
72Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:21
73Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
74Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:23
75Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
76Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:35
77Daphne Karagianis (USA) Team Illuminate0:06:14
78Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team0:07:38
79Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team0:07:40
80Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
81Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
82Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
83Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
84Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
85Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
86Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
87Yesi Tatiana Dueñas Gomez (Col) Team Illuminate
88Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
89Noemi Ferre Fernandez (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
90Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
91Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
92Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
93Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
94Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
95Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:08:00
96Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg22pts
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies15
3Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10
4Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport8
5Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport7
6Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team6
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women5
8Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental4
9Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport3
10Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
11Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team1

