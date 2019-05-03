Trending

Women's Tour de Yorkshire: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1

Dutch sprinter dominates in Bedale

Image 1 of 20

Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg

Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 20

Lizzie Deignan of Team Trek-Segafredo and her daughter Orla.

Lizzie Deignan of Team Trek-Segafredo and her daughter Orla.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 3 of 20

Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg wins stage 1.

Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg wins stage 1.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 4 of 20

Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg on the podium in the blue jersey after winning stage 1.

Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg on the podium in the blue jersey after winning stage 1.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 5 of 20

Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg on the podium in the green jersey for best sprinter classification.

Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg on the podium in the green jersey for best sprinter classification.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 6 of 20

Leah Dixon of Team Brother UK Tifosi P/B On Form on the podium in the grey digital jersey for most active rider of the day.

Leah Dixon of Team Brother UK Tifosi P/B On Form on the podium in the grey digital jersey for most active rider of the day.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 7 of 20

Elizabeth Banks of Team Bigla on the podium in the red jersey after winning queen of the mountain.

Elizabeth Banks of Team Bigla on the podium in the red jersey after winning queen of the mountain.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 8 of 20

Leah Dixon of Team Brother UK Tifosi P/B On Form on the podium in the grey digital jersey for most active rider of the day.

Leah Dixon of Team Brother UK Tifosi P/B On Form on the podium in the grey digital jersey for most active rider of the day.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 9 of 20

Lauren Kitchen of Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope on the podium after winning the Black Sheep Straight.

Lauren Kitchen of Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope on the podium after winning the Black Sheep Straight.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 10 of 20

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 11 of 20

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 12 of 20

The peloton in action.

The peloton in action.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 13 of 20

The peloton in action.

The peloton in action.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 14 of 20

Lizzie Deignan of Team Trek-Segafredo in action near Harrogate.

Lizzie Deignan of Team Trek-Segafredo in action near Harrogate.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 15 of 20

Maria Giulia Confalonieri of Valcar Cylance lead the break through Harrogate.

Maria Giulia Confalonieri of Valcar Cylance lead the break through Harrogate.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 16 of 20

Megan Barker of Drops in action through Harrogate.

Megan Barker of Drops in action through Harrogate.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 17 of 20

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 18 of 20

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 19 of 20

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 20 of 20

Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrates winning stage 1.

Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrates winning stage 1.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenberg) won the first stage of the Women's Tour de Yorkshire, dominating the sprint after the break of the stage was caught with three kilometres remaining.

Wiebes, who finished second in last month’s Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields race, ensured she was on the wheel of Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) and when her Dutch compatriot hit out early, she waited before launching her own sprint with two hundred metres to go. Majerus finished second, with Canada's Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-SVB) was third.

Thanks to winning the sprint, 20-year-old Wiebes also took the race leader’s blue jersey. She and her Parkhotel Valkenberg will now try to defend her lead on Saturday’s second and final 132km stage from Bridlington to Scarborough.

"My teammates did as really good job in bringing me up to the front, then Demi (Vollering) put me in a perfect position, so I was behind Majerus, and then I waited until 200 metres or something and then just went," she explained.

"I felt good during the stage. Now I hope we can swap the race leadership in the team, my teammates are better climbers than me."

The 132km stage from Barnsley to Bedale started in the rain, with Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) a non-starter due to illness.

Despite a number of attacks the peloton stayed together for the first hour and the first intermediate in Pontefract, with the break of the day only forming soon after thanks to a strong attack by local rider Lizzie Banks (Bigla). She was joined by Leah Dixon (Brother UK Tifosi) and they opened a two-minute lead, with Banks the first to the Cote de Lindley climb after 69km to take the red Queen of the mountains jersey.

As the race reached Harrogate for a lap of the world championship circuit, the two were joined Kelly Murphy (Storey Racing), Ingrid Lorvik (Hitec Products) and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar Cylance) and they fought hard to stay away in the rain.

With 55km to go, their gap was down to a minute but they refused to give in and forced the major teams to work hard behind.

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) made a strong attack with 22km to go and others did the same, bringing the gap to below a minute but the breakaway fought on and was only swept up with three kilometres to go after an organised chase by Parkhotel Valkenburg and then Mitchelton-Scott.

Trek-Segafredo and then Canyon Sram tried to lead out the sprint before Boels-Dolmans and then ultimately Wiebes took over.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:35:24
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
8Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
11Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
12Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
13Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
16Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
17Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
18Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
19Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
20Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing
21Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
22Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
23Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
24Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team
26Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
27Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
28Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
29Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
30Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
31Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
32Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
33Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
34Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
35Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
36Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
37Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
38Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
39Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
40Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
41Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
42Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
43Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
44Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
45Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
46Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
47Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
48Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
49Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
50Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
51Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
52Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
53Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
54Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
55Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
56Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
57Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
58Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
59Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
60Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
61Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
62Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
63Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
65Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
66Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
67Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
68Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
69Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
70Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
71Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
72Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
73Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
74Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
75Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
76Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team
77Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
78Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
79Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
80Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
81Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
82Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
83Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
84Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
85Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
86Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
87Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:00:12
88Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing
89Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
90Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
91Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
92Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
93Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:18
94Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
95Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:34
96Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:35
97Lucy Gadd (GBr) Storey Racing0:00:37
98Kelly Murphy (Irl) Storey Racing0:01:00
99Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:01
100Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:12
101Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:01:35
102Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:14:16
103Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain National Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:35:14
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:03
3Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:06
4Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:00:07
5Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:08
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
8Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:09
9Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:10
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
11Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
12Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
14Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
15Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
16Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
17Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
20Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
21Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
22Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
23Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing
24Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
25Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
26Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
27Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
28Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team
29Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
30Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
31Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
32Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
33Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
34Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
35Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
36Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
37Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
38Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
39Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
40Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
41Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
42Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
43Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
44Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
45Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
46Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
47Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
49Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
50Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
51Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
52Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
53Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
54Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
55Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
56Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
57Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
58Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
59Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
60Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
61Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
62Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
63Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
64Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
65Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
66Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
67Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
68Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
69Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
70Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
71Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
72Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
73Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
74Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
75Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
76Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team
77Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
78Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
79Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
80Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
81Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
82Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
83Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
84Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
85Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
86Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
87Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:00:22
88Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing
89Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
90Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
91Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
92Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
93Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:28
94Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
95Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:44
96Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:45
97Lucy Gadd (GBr) Storey Racing0:00:47
103Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain National Team

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg15pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam13
3Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women10
4Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank9
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women7
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling6
7Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
8Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling4
9Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv3
10Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling3
11Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm3
12Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
13Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport1
14Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm2
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1

