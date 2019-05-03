Image 1 of 20 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Lizzie Deignan of Team Trek-Segafredo and her daughter Orla. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 20 Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg wins stage 1. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 20 Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg on the podium in the blue jersey after winning stage 1. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 20 Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg on the podium in the green jersey for best sprinter classification. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 20 Leah Dixon of Team Brother UK Tifosi P/B On Form on the podium in the grey digital jersey for most active rider of the day. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 20 Elizabeth Banks of Team Bigla on the podium in the red jersey after winning queen of the mountain. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 20 Leah Dixon of Team Brother UK Tifosi P/B On Form on the podium in the grey digital jersey for most active rider of the day. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 9 of 20 Lauren Kitchen of Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope on the podium after winning the Black Sheep Straight. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 10 of 20 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 11 of 20 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 12 of 20 The peloton in action. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 13 of 20 The peloton in action. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 14 of 20 Lizzie Deignan of Team Trek-Segafredo in action near Harrogate. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 15 of 20 Maria Giulia Confalonieri of Valcar Cylance lead the break through Harrogate. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 16 of 20 Megan Barker of Drops in action through Harrogate. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 17 of 20 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 18 of 20 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 19 of 20 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 20 of 20 Lorena Wiebes of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg celebrates winning stage 1. (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenberg) won the first stage of the Women's Tour de Yorkshire, dominating the sprint after the break of the stage was caught with three kilometres remaining.

Wiebes, who finished second in last month’s Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields race, ensured she was on the wheel of Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) and when her Dutch compatriot hit out early, she waited before launching her own sprint with two hundred metres to go. Majerus finished second, with Canada's Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-SVB) was third.

Thanks to winning the sprint, 20-year-old Wiebes also took the race leader’s blue jersey. She and her Parkhotel Valkenberg will now try to defend her lead on Saturday’s second and final 132km stage from Bridlington to Scarborough.

"My teammates did as really good job in bringing me up to the front, then Demi (Vollering) put me in a perfect position, so I was behind Majerus, and then I waited until 200 metres or something and then just went," she explained.

"I felt good during the stage. Now I hope we can swap the race leadership in the team, my teammates are better climbers than me."

The 132km stage from Barnsley to Bedale started in the rain, with Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) a non-starter due to illness.

Despite a number of attacks the peloton stayed together for the first hour and the first intermediate in Pontefract, with the break of the day only forming soon after thanks to a strong attack by local rider Lizzie Banks (Bigla). She was joined by Leah Dixon (Brother UK Tifosi) and they opened a two-minute lead, with Banks the first to the Cote de Lindley climb after 69km to take the red Queen of the mountains jersey.

As the race reached Harrogate for a lap of the world championship circuit, the two were joined Kelly Murphy (Storey Racing), Ingrid Lorvik (Hitec Products) and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar Cylance) and they fought hard to stay away in the rain.

With 55km to go, their gap was down to a minute but they refused to give in and forced the major teams to work hard behind.

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) made a strong attack with 22km to go and others did the same, bringing the gap to below a minute but the breakaway fought on and was only swept up with three kilometres to go after an organised chase by Parkhotel Valkenburg and then Mitchelton-Scott.

Trek-Segafredo and then Canyon Sram tried to lead out the sprint before Boels-Dolmans and then ultimately Wiebes took over.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:35:24 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 6 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 7 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 8 Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 9 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 11 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 12 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 13 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 16 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 17 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 18 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 19 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 20 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing 21 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 22 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 23 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 24 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team 26 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 27 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 28 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 29 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 30 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 31 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women 32 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 33 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 34 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 35 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 36 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 37 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 38 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 39 Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 40 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 41 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 42 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 43 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 44 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 45 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 46 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 47 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 48 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 49 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 50 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 51 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 52 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 53 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 54 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 55 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 56 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 57 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 58 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 59 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 60 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 61 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 62 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 63 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 64 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 65 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 66 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 67 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 68 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 69 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 70 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 71 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 72 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 73 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 74 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 75 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 76 Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team 77 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 78 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 79 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 80 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 81 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 82 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 83 Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team 84 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 85 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 86 Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 87 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:12 88 Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing 89 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 90 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 91 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 92 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 93 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:18 94 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 95 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:34 96 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:35 97 Lucy Gadd (GBr) Storey Racing 0:00:37 98 Kelly Murphy (Irl) Storey Racing 0:01:00 99 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:01 100 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:12 101 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:01:35 102 Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:14:16 103 Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain National Team

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:35:14 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:03 3 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:06 4 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:07 5 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:08 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 8 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:09 9 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:10 10 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 11 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 12 Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 13 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 14 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 15 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 16 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 17 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 18 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 19 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 20 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 21 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 22 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 23 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing 24 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 25 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 26 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 27 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 28 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team 29 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 30 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 31 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 32 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 33 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 34 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women 35 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 36 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 37 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 38 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 39 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 40 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 41 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 42 Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 43 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 44 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 45 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 46 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 47 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 48 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 49 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 50 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 51 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 52 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 53 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 54 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 55 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 56 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 57 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 58 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 59 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 60 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 61 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 62 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 63 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 64 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 65 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 66 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 67 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 68 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 69 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 70 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 71 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 72 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 73 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 74 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 75 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 76 Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team 77 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 78 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 79 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 80 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 81 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 82 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 83 Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team 84 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 85 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 86 Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 87 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:22 88 Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing 89 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 90 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 91 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 92 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 93 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:28 94 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 95 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:44 96 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:45 97 Lucy Gadd (GBr) Storey Racing 0:00:47 103 Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain National Team

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 15 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 13 3 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 10 4 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 9 5 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 7 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 6 7 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 8 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 9 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 3 10 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 3 11 Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 3 12 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 13 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 1 14 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1