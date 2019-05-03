Women's Tour de Yorkshire: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1
Dutch sprinter dominates in Bedale
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenberg) won the first stage of the Women's Tour de Yorkshire, dominating the sprint after the break of the stage was caught with three kilometres remaining.
Related Articles
Lizzie Deignan: I was really nervous before my first race back
Mitchelton-Scott squad packed with talent for women's Tour de Yorkshire
Asselman rescues Roompot's season at Tour de Yorkshire
Women's Tour de Yorkshire start list
Vos: I expect a beautiful Yorkshire World Championships
Philippa York: Deignan and Storey differ in Yorkshire Worlds opinions
Wiebes, who finished second in last month’s Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields race, ensured she was on the wheel of Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) and when her Dutch compatriot hit out early, she waited before launching her own sprint with two hundred metres to go. Majerus finished second, with Canada's Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-SVB) was third.
Thanks to winning the sprint, 20-year-old Wiebes also took the race leader’s blue jersey. She and her Parkhotel Valkenberg will now try to defend her lead on Saturday’s second and final 132km stage from Bridlington to Scarborough.
"My teammates did as really good job in bringing me up to the front, then Demi (Vollering) put me in a perfect position, so I was behind Majerus, and then I waited until 200 metres or something and then just went," she explained.
"I felt good during the stage. Now I hope we can swap the race leadership in the team, my teammates are better climbers than me."
The 132km stage from Barnsley to Bedale started in the rain, with Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) a non-starter due to illness.
Despite a number of attacks the peloton stayed together for the first hour and the first intermediate in Pontefract, with the break of the day only forming soon after thanks to a strong attack by local rider Lizzie Banks (Bigla). She was joined by Leah Dixon (Brother UK Tifosi) and they opened a two-minute lead, with Banks the first to the Cote de Lindley climb after 69km to take the red Queen of the mountains jersey.
As the race reached Harrogate for a lap of the world championship circuit, the two were joined Kelly Murphy (Storey Racing), Ingrid Lorvik (Hitec Products) and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar Cylance) and they fought hard to stay away in the rain.
With 55km to go, their gap was down to a minute but they refused to give in and forced the major teams to work hard behind.
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) made a strong attack with 22km to go and others did the same, bringing the gap to below a minute but the breakaway fought on and was only swept up with three kilometres to go after an organised chase by Parkhotel Valkenburg and then Mitchelton-Scott.
Trek-Segafredo and then Canyon Sram tried to lead out the sprint before Boels-Dolmans and then ultimately Wiebes took over.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:35:24
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|8
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|11
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|12
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|13
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|17
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|18
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|19
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|20
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing
|21
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|22
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|23
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|24
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|26
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|27
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|28
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|30
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|31
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
|32
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|33
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|34
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|35
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|36
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|37
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|38
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|39
|Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|40
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|41
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
|42
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|43
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|44
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|45
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|46
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|47
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|48
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|49
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|50
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|51
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|53
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|54
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|55
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|56
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|57
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|58
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|59
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|60
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|61
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|62
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|63
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|65
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|66
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|67
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|68
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|69
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|70
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|72
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|73
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|74
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|77
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|78
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|79
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|80
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|81
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|82
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|83
|Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|84
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|85
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|86
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|87
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:12
|88
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing
|89
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|90
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|91
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|92
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|93
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:18
|94
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|95
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:34
|96
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:35
|97
|Lucy Gadd (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:00:37
|98
|Kelly Murphy (Irl) Storey Racing
|0:01:00
|99
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:01
|100
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:12
|101
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:01:35
|102
|Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:14:16
|103
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:35:14
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:03
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:06
|4
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:07
|5
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:08
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|8
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:09
|9
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:10
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|11
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|12
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|15
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|19
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|20
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|21
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|22
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|23
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing
|24
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|25
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|26
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|27
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|28
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|29
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|30
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|31
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|33
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|34
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
|35
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|36
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|37
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|38
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|39
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|40
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|41
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|42
|Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|43
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|44
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
|45
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|46
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|47
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|49
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|50
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|51
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|52
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|53
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|54
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|56
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|57
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|58
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|59
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|60
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|61
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|62
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|63
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|64
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|65
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|66
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|67
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|68
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|69
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|70
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|71
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|73
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|74
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|77
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|78
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|79
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|80
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|81
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|82
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|83
|Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|84
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|85
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|86
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|87
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:22
|88
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing
|89
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|90
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|91
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|92
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|93
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:28
|94
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|95
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:44
|96
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:45
|97
|Lucy Gadd (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:00:47
|103
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|15
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|3
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|4
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|5
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|7
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|8
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|3
|10
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|3
|11
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|3
|12
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|13
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|1
|14
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|2
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy