Veenendaal Classic: two weeks after quitting Giro d'Italia injured, Matteo Moschetti back on the winner's podium

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Italian sprinter crashed out of home Grand Tour with concussion on day 1

Matteo Moschetti during stage 1 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia
Matteo Moschetti during stage 1 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Two weeks after he had to quit the Giro d'Italia because of concussion, Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5) has claimed his first win of the season in the Veenendaal Classic.

Moschetti was able to take the win in the fast and fraught Dutch one-day race by a narrow but convincing margin over Manuel Penalver (Polti-VisitMalta) and Frits Biesterbos (Picnic PostNL).

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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