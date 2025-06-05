Recommended reading

Has a more complete Lorena Wiebes got what it takes to tame Tour of Britain GC? 'I cautiously dare to dream'

‘There are tough stages, but no really tough mountain stage' says Wiebes who till take leadership mantle

ROA DE DUERO SPAIN MAY 23 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Purple Leader Jersey crosses the finish line during the 10th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025 Stage 2 a 122km stage from Villalba de Duero to Roa de Duero UCIWWT on May 23 2025 in Roa de Duero Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes at Vuelta a Burgos 2025 on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes may have become accustomed to adding to her stage win tally at the Tour of Britain Women, and that of course will still be a target this year, but the SD Worx Protime rider also has bigger fish to fry in 2025. This year the sprinter will be testing whether she also has what it takes to hold firm through the four stages to challenge for the overall title.

Wiebes has taken on the event three times already, steadily working her way up the general classification rankings until she came tenth last year while her team took overall victory with Lotte Kopecky. This year, however, there are a number of key differences which open the way for broader ambitions at the June 5-8 event. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

