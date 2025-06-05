Has a more complete Lorena Wiebes got what it takes to tame Tour of Britain GC? 'I cautiously dare to dream'

Lorena Wiebes may have become accustomed to adding to her stage win tally at the Tour of Britain Women, and that of course will still be a target this year, but the SD Worx Protime rider also has bigger fish to fry in 2025. This year the sprinter will be testing whether she also has what it takes to hold firm through the four stages to challenge for the overall title.

Wiebes has taken on the event three times already, steadily working her way up the general classification rankings until she came tenth last year while her team took overall victory with Lotte Kopecky. This year, however, there are a number of key differences which open the way for broader ambitions at the June 5-8 event.

They start with Wiebes herself, who has been increasingly showing her ability to hold firm when climbs arrive, having just come from Vuelta a Burgos where she won stage 1 on a tough uphill finish. On top of that, SD Worx Protime is lining up without Kopecky, opening an opportunity for Wiebes in an edition which also offers up a more favourable course.

"There are tough stages, but no really tough mountain stage. That's why I cautiously dare to dream of the general classification," said Wiebes in a team statement.

"I have won a number of stages in the past, but never made a stab at the GC. Often there was one very difficult mountain stage in it, which made that impossible for me. That is missing from the course this year, so maybe something is possible."

That, however, doesn't mean Wiebes is taking anything for granted as she lines up among a strong field for the race that works its way from Dalby Forest to Glasgow across the four days and 423.6km. The route still holds some significant challenges, including the uphill finish of stage 2 to Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

"It does remain a tough stage race with really tough stages, but they are not really super long climbs. Although there is a very tough finish with sections up to 22% in it. We'll have to wait and see how I come out in front there," said Wiebes.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘I had a good feeling in Vuelta a Burgos. The victory on the uphill finish gave me confidence, although that climb is a lot harder in Tour of Britain. The final time trial in Vuelta a Burgos also went well. The feeling was good, so I feel my form is growing."

Across three participations in the event, Wiebes already has six stage wins, and added that she is hoping to compete for the win again in a "few stages" this year.

It is one step in a busy patch of the season for Wiebes, who will also be well and truly testing and stretching the climbing abilities at races like the Giro d'Italia Women and Tour de France Femmes.

"The fact that I have become more complete by also competing on the uphill courses is also just necessary," said Wiebes.

"I am especially happy that I feel I keep my sprint power. And so Tour of Britain will be a good test for me."