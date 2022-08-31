Tour of Britain 2022 route
By Cyclingnews published
The 18th edition of the modern Tour of Britain set to take place between September 4 - 11
Tour of Britain 2022 Route
- Stage 1 - Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre, 181.3km
- Stage 2 - Hawick to Duns, 175.2km
- Stage 3 - Durham to Sunderland, 163.6km
- Stage 4 - Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley, 149.5km
- Stage 5 - West Bridgford to Mansfield, 186.8km
- Stage 6 - Tewkesbury to Gloucester, 170.9km
- Stage 7 - West Bay to Ferndown, 175.9km
- Stage 8 - Ryde to The Needles, 148.9km
