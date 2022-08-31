Tour of Britain past winners

2021
1 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
2 Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers)
3 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

2020
Cancelled due to COVID-19

2019
1 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
2 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
3 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)

2018
1 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep Floors)
2 Wout Poels (Team Sky)
3 Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo)

2017
1 Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo)
2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
3 Stefan Kung (BMC)

2016
1 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
2 Rohan Dennis (BMC)
3 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

2015
1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)
2 Wout Poels (Team Sky)
3 Owain Doull (Wiggins)

2014
1 Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin-Sharp)
2 Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

2013
1 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
2 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
3 Simon Yates (Great Britain)

2012
1 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp)
2 Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
3 Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge)

2011
1 Lars Boom (Rabobank)
2 Steve Cummings (Team Sky)
3 Jan Barta (NetApp)

2010
1 Michael Albasini (HTC-Colombia)
2 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)
3 Greg Henderson (Team Sky)

2009
1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Colombia-HTC)
2 Christopher Sutton (Garmin-Slipstream)
3 Martin Reimer (Cervelo Test Team)

2008
1 Geoffrey Lequatre (Agritubel)
2 Steve Cummings (Barloworld)
3 Ian Stannard (Great Britain)

2007
1 Romain Feillu (Agritubel)
2 Adrian Palomares (Fuerteventura-Canarias)
3 Luke Roberts (Team CSC)

2006
1 Martin Pedersen (Team CSC)
2 Luis Pasamontes (Unibet.com)

2005
1 Nick Nuyens (QuickStep-Innergetic)
2 Michael Blaudzun (CSC ProTeam)
3 Javier Cherro (Comunidad Valenciana)

2004
1 Mauricio Ardila (Chocolade Jacques-Topsport Vlaanderen)
2 Julian Dean (Credit Agricole)
3 Nick Nuyens (QuickStep-Davitamon)

