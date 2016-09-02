Trending

2016-09-02

Tour of Alberta: Tanner Putt wins stage 2 into Olds

Colin Joyce holds onto leader's jersey

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Stetina (Trek) tries to make a break happen early in the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break heads out of Banff

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton leaves the mountains of Banff National Park

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders at the front of the field launch attacks to get a break going

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Flats were common along the course today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break of the day begins to get established

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita) held onto the climbers jersey for another day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Colin Joyce (Axeon) stays tucked in behind teammates

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton hits another one of today's rally climbs

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo) rides with a musette

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Alexis Cartier (Canada) braves the rain while riding in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton heads up today's KOM climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) during today's cold and wet stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today's top three for the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) takes the top spot on the podium for the stage win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders leave the start in Kananaskis

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes through Banff National Park

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton on the way out of Banff

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cloudy skies loom as the race drops down towards Olds

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Axeon Hagens Berman works on the front to defend the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A massive storm front brings heavy rain to the race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Colin Joyce (Axeon) successfully fought hard to hold onto yellow today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Holowesko - Citadel team got on the front and tried hard to shatter the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gregory Rast (Trek) works to close a gap after the field split apart

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A split at the front of the race gets a gap on the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Andre Cardoso (Cannondale-Drapac) rider calls for service

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) kept the pressure on in today's break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Colin Joyce (Axeon) beats Alex Howes (Cannondale) to the line and keeps the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) happy after his stage win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cannondale - Drapac riders brought out all the rain gear for today's soggy day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tanner Putt outfoxed breakaway companion Alexis Cartier (Canadian National Team) on stage 2 of the Tour of Alberta into Olds for his first professional victory. The UnitedHealthcare rider played a cat-and-mouse game with Cartier on the run in to Olds, with Putt putting in several attacks before his final and decisive move for the win.

Tyler Williams (Axeon Hagens Berman) managed to take third place from the field, with Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) in fourth and yellow jersey holder Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) in fifth to keep the overall lead despite the breakaway holding off the peloton.

Putt and Cartier were in the day's initial breakaway, which was caught by a large chase group before the two riders peeled away again for their final, successful move. With the field bearing down in the closing kilometres, the duo off the front had to cooperate to the very last kilometre before the finish-line games began.

"On the radio they wanted me to hit out with a little bit to go, just because whenever you are riding with somebody to the finish in the last couple of kilometres it's hard for both of you to fully commit 100 percent," Putt said in the post-race press conference. "We were both committed, but it's hard to give 100 percent, because you don't want to give 100 percent and then have the guy hit you. So I hit it a couple of times just to see how he was and see how his reaction was. I hit it going into 1km to go and then sat back up again and kind of forced him to take the lead going into 1km to go. I knew I could take it from 250-300, and I just waited until then and hit out."

Conditions changed from a drizzle at the start to full-on rain in the middle and then a slight let up at the end, but Putt, who comes from Park City, Utah, appeared to enjoy the 10 degree (Celsius) conditions as he rode throughout the day in a skinsuit with no jacket, arm warmers or leggings.

Axeon Hagens Berman did the yeoman's work of pulling the breakaway close enough by the finish to protect Joyce's lead, but when they surrendered the chase to the teams hoping for a stage win, there was too little to time and not enough cooperation to make the catch before the line. Joyce said he was happy to see an alumni of the Axeon development program cross the finish line first.

"It's awesome to see him win," Joyce said. "He definitely deserved that win. He rode so hard today, it as really impressive. Our plan was to work for GC still and keep the gap manageable. Some other teams decided to take it up near the finish, and really bring the gap down. But our plan wasn't to bring them back. It wasn't our job to do as we were just trying to look after yellow."

How it unfolded

The 182km second stage from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Kananaskis to Olds featured just one intermediate sprint at 78km and one KOM at 85km. The rest of the stage was a generally downhill run to the finish through Mountain View County. 

Overcast skies, a light drizzle and cooler temperatures started the day, and the riders wasted little time after the 3.7km neutral to start attacking. Multiple moves went up the road, but after the successful breakaway on the opening day, it took some fighting to establish the day's major move when the peloton allowed Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Travis Samuel (H&R Block) and Alexis Cartier (Canada) up the road.

By the time the lead trio was 5km from the sprint they had built a gap of 2:15 on the peloton. Putt took maximum points in the sprint and earned a three-second time bonus, while Samuel was second and Cartier third.

After the sprint the riders had another 7km to the KOM, the biggest climb of the tour, at 85km. Putt and Cartier dropped Samuel on the climb, and Putt took the maximum points on the KOM as well. In the race behind, the climb tore the field apart into several groups, and seven more riders were able to bridge to the leaders, including race leader Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman).

The new breakaway group included Putt, Cartier, Joyce, Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) and a quintet of Holowesko-Citadel riders: Robin Carpenter, Travis McCabe, Joe Lewis, Andz Flaksis and Andrei Krasilnikau

With just under 80km to go, the group of nine had 1:35 on the peloton, and the cat-and-mouse game to the line in Olds was on. Their advantage came crashing down on the initial descent off the climb, however, as a group of about 25 riders formed the first chase group and had them within sight as they descended in the rain.

The chasers quickly caught the leaders to form a massive lead group of 34 – more than a third of the peloton – and the large numbers caused Putt to jump away, with Cartier joining on to re-form their earlier two-rider group. The duo opened up a minute gap with about 60km remaining.

With just two riders up the road, the main peloton, which by now was down to about 40 riders, let the gap go out again, and the advantage to the leaders went up to 2:30 over the next 5km. The gap continued to go up, and the leaders added another 30 seconds with 45km left to race.

Putt, who started the day 2:18 behind Joyce, was the virtual race leader on the road at this point, and his former team, Axeon Hagens Berman, was on the front trying to chase him down and protect Joyce's overall lead. The rain continued to pick up

Trek-Segafredo suffered a blow as Belgian powerhouse Stijn Devolder abandoned the race, joining Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Jordan Cheyne in the broom wagon.

Axeon's Eddie Dunbar did the lion's share of the work on the front over the next 15km, and the 2015 Irish U23 road champion pulled the gap down to 2:35 with 30km to go.

With 21km to go and the gap holding at 2:35, Holowesko-Citadel threw a couple riders into the chase to help bring the gap down for their fast men Carpenter and McCabe. The extra help paid off quickly, and the gap was down to 2:10 just a few kilometres later.

Axeon moved off the front with 15km to go, ceding the responsibility for the chase to Cannondale-Drapac. The fresh legs on the front reinvigorated the chase, and the gap was down to 1:30 with 13.5km remaining. Holowesko and Axeon came back to the front, and the gap continued to fall precipitously, dropping to a minute with 8km to go.

Danny Pate came to the front for Rally and began to drill the pace in the peloton, and the gap went down under a minute for the first time since Putt and Cartier escaped for the second time. But the last-ditch efforts from the chase weren't enough to close the gap, setting up the two-man battle in the finale between Putt and Cartier.

Cannodnale's Toms Skujins said there was little interest among most teams in bringing the leaders back after a difficult, cold day on the bike.

"I think Holowesko wanted to, but it didn't work out for them," Skujins said. "Other than that, I don't think anyone else was keen on closing it down too much."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4:06:46
2Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada0:00:02
3Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:10
4Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally0:00:13
5Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:15
6Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
7Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:17
8Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
9Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
10Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
11Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
12Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
15Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
16Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
17Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
18Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
20Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
21Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
23Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
24Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
25Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
26Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
27Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
28Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
29Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
31Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
32John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
33Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
34Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
35Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
36Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
38Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
39Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
40Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
41Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
42Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
43Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
44Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
45Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
46Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
47Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
48Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
49Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
50Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
51Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
52Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
53Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:59
54Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:02
55Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:23
56Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally
57David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:33
58William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
59Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
60Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
61Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
62Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
63Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
64Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
65Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
66Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
68David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
69Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally
70Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
71Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
72Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
73Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
74Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
75Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
76Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
77Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
78Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
79Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
80Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
81Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
82Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
83Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
84Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
85Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
86Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
87Eric Young (USA) Team Rally
88Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
89Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally
90Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
91Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:12:44
92Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:12:45
93Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
94Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:13:32
95Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFBarry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
3Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team15pts
2Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada12
3Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
4Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally7
5Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
6Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling5
7Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
8Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
9Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear2
10Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10pts
2Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada9
3Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling7
4Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP6
5Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team5
6Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo4
7Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4:06:56
2Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:05
3Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:07
4Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
5Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
6Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
10Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
11Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
13Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
14Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:52
16Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:13
17David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:23
18William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
19Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
20Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
21Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
22Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
23Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
24Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

Canandian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada4:06:48
2Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:15
3Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
4Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
8Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
10Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
12Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
13Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
14Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
16Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
17Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
18Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:21
19David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:31
20William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
21Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
22Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
23Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
24Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
25Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
27Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12:20:52
2Team Canada0:00:02
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:08
4Rally Cycling0:00:13
5Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
6Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:17
7Silber Pro Cycling
8Trek-Segafredo
9H&R Block Pro Cycling
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:33
11Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:24:49
12Lupus Racing Team
13Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:25:01

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6:30:19
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:07
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:09
4Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally0:00:11
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
6Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
8Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:21
11Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:50
12Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:09
13John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:16
14Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:18
15Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:02:19
16Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally0:02:20
17Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
18Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
20Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
21Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
22Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
23Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
24Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
25Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
27Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
28Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
29Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
30Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
31Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
32Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
33Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
34Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
36Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
37Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
38Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
39Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
40Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
41Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
42Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
43Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
44Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
45Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
46Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
47Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
48Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
49Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
50Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
51Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:25
52Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada0:03:48
53Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:24
54Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally0:05:26
55Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:07:16
56Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:48
57Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:12:43
58Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:14:36
59Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
60Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
61David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
62Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
63Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
64Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
65Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
66Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
67William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
68Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally
69Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
70Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
71Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
72Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
73Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
74Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
75Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
76Eric Young (USA) Team Rally
77Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
78Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
79Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
80Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
81Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
82Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
83Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
84Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:48
85Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:15:35
86Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:16:18
87Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally0:16:48
88Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:18:01
89Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:18:31
90Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:18:32
91Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
92Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
93Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:19:31
94David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:21:04
95Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:23:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman26pts
2Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling17
4Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally14
5Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada13
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear13
7Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
8John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
9Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada6
10Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
11Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club5
12Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
14Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
15Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
16Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
17Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
18Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally1
19Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
20Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP35pts
2Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team33
3Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team21
4Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear11
5Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
6Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada9
7Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling8
8Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling7
9Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
10John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
11Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
12Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally4
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
14Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
15Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo4
16Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
17Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
18Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6:30:19
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:21
3Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:09
4Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:20
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
8Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
9Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
11Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
13Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
14Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
15Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:24
16Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:07:16
17Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:14:36
18David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
20William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
21Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
22Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
23Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:18:32
24Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP

Canandian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6:30:34
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
3Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:06
4Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally0:02:05
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
7Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
8Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
9Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
11Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
13Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
14Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
15Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
16Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada0:03:33
17Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:09
18Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:33
19Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:14:21
20David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
22William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
23Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
24Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
25Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
26Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silber Pro Cycling19:33:53
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:42
3Team Canada0:01:44
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:50
5Rally Cycling0:01:55
6Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
7Trek-Segafredo0:01:59
8Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
9H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:04
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:15
11Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:26:43
12Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:28:36
13Lupus Racing Team

 

