Tanner Putt outfoxed breakaway companion Alexis Cartier (Canadian National Team) on stage 2 of the Tour of Alberta into Olds for his first professional victory. The UnitedHealthcare rider played a cat-and-mouse game with Cartier on the run in to Olds, with Putt putting in several attacks before his final and decisive move for the win.

Tyler Williams (Axeon Hagens Berman) managed to take third place from the field, with Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) in fourth and yellow jersey holder Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) in fifth to keep the overall lead despite the breakaway holding off the peloton.

Putt and Cartier were in the day's initial breakaway, which was caught by a large chase group before the two riders peeled away again for their final, successful move. With the field bearing down in the closing kilometres, the duo off the front had to cooperate to the very last kilometre before the finish-line games began.

"On the radio they wanted me to hit out with a little bit to go, just because whenever you are riding with somebody to the finish in the last couple of kilometres it's hard for both of you to fully commit 100 percent," Putt said in the post-race press conference. "We were both committed, but it's hard to give 100 percent, because you don't want to give 100 percent and then have the guy hit you. So I hit it a couple of times just to see how he was and see how his reaction was. I hit it going into 1km to go and then sat back up again and kind of forced him to take the lead going into 1km to go. I knew I could take it from 250-300, and I just waited until then and hit out."

Conditions changed from a drizzle at the start to full-on rain in the middle and then a slight let up at the end, but Putt, who comes from Park City, Utah, appeared to enjoy the 10 degree (Celsius) conditions as he rode throughout the day in a skinsuit with no jacket, arm warmers or leggings.

Axeon Hagens Berman did the yeoman's work of pulling the breakaway close enough by the finish to protect Joyce's lead, but when they surrendered the chase to the teams hoping for a stage win, there was too little to time and not enough cooperation to make the catch before the line. Joyce said he was happy to see an alumni of the Axeon development program cross the finish line first.

"It's awesome to see him win," Joyce said. "He definitely deserved that win. He rode so hard today, it as really impressive. Our plan was to work for GC still and keep the gap manageable. Some other teams decided to take it up near the finish, and really bring the gap down. But our plan wasn't to bring them back. It wasn't our job to do as we were just trying to look after yellow."

How it unfolded

The 182km second stage from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Kananaskis to Olds featured just one intermediate sprint at 78km and one KOM at 85km. The rest of the stage was a generally downhill run to the finish through Mountain View County.

Overcast skies, a light drizzle and cooler temperatures started the day, and the riders wasted little time after the 3.7km neutral to start attacking. Multiple moves went up the road, but after the successful breakaway on the opening day, it took some fighting to establish the day's major move when the peloton allowed Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Travis Samuel (H&R Block) and Alexis Cartier (Canada) up the road.

By the time the lead trio was 5km from the sprint they had built a gap of 2:15 on the peloton. Putt took maximum points in the sprint and earned a three-second time bonus, while Samuel was second and Cartier third.

After the sprint the riders had another 7km to the KOM, the biggest climb of the tour, at 85km. Putt and Cartier dropped Samuel on the climb, and Putt took the maximum points on the KOM as well. In the race behind, the climb tore the field apart into several groups, and seven more riders were able to bridge to the leaders, including race leader Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman).

The new breakaway group included Putt, Cartier, Joyce, Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) and a quintet of Holowesko-Citadel riders: Robin Carpenter, Travis McCabe, Joe Lewis, Andz Flaksis and Andrei Krasilnikau

With just under 80km to go, the group of nine had 1:35 on the peloton, and the cat-and-mouse game to the line in Olds was on. Their advantage came crashing down on the initial descent off the climb, however, as a group of about 25 riders formed the first chase group and had them within sight as they descended in the rain.

The chasers quickly caught the leaders to form a massive lead group of 34 – more than a third of the peloton – and the large numbers caused Putt to jump away, with Cartier joining on to re-form their earlier two-rider group. The duo opened up a minute gap with about 60km remaining.

With just two riders up the road, the main peloton, which by now was down to about 40 riders, let the gap go out again, and the advantage to the leaders went up to 2:30 over the next 5km. The gap continued to go up, and the leaders added another 30 seconds with 45km left to race.

Putt, who started the day 2:18 behind Joyce, was the virtual race leader on the road at this point, and his former team, Axeon Hagens Berman, was on the front trying to chase him down and protect Joyce's overall lead. The rain continued to pick up

Trek-Segafredo suffered a blow as Belgian powerhouse Stijn Devolder abandoned the race, joining Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Jordan Cheyne in the broom wagon.

Axeon's Eddie Dunbar did the lion's share of the work on the front over the next 15km, and the 2015 Irish U23 road champion pulled the gap down to 2:35 with 30km to go.

With 21km to go and the gap holding at 2:35, Holowesko-Citadel threw a couple riders into the chase to help bring the gap down for their fast men Carpenter and McCabe. The extra help paid off quickly, and the gap was down to 2:10 just a few kilometres later.

Axeon moved off the front with 15km to go, ceding the responsibility for the chase to Cannondale-Drapac. The fresh legs on the front reinvigorated the chase, and the gap was down to 1:30 with 13.5km remaining. Holowesko and Axeon came back to the front, and the gap continued to fall precipitously, dropping to a minute with 8km to go.

Danny Pate came to the front for Rally and began to drill the pace in the peloton, and the gap went down under a minute for the first time since Putt and Cartier escaped for the second time. But the last-ditch efforts from the chase weren't enough to close the gap, setting up the two-man battle in the finale between Putt and Cartier.

Cannodnale's Toms Skujins said there was little interest among most teams in bringing the leaders back after a difficult, cold day on the bike.

"I think Holowesko wanted to, but it didn't work out for them," Skujins said. "Other than that, I don't think anyone else was keen on closing it down too much."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4:06:46 2 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 0:00:02 3 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:10 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 0:00:13 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:15 6 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 7 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:17 8 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 9 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 10 Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally 11 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 16 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 17 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 20 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 21 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 24 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 25 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 26 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 27 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 28 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 29 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 30 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 31 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 32 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 33 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 34 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 35 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 36 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 38 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 39 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 40 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 41 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 42 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 43 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 44 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 45 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 46 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 47 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 48 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 49 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 50 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 51 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 52 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 53 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:59 54 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:02 55 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:23 56 Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally 57 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:33 58 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 59 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 60 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 61 Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally 62 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 63 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 64 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 65 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 66 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 67 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 68 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 69 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally 70 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 71 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 72 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 73 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 74 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 75 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 76 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 77 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 78 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 79 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 80 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 81 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 82 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 83 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 84 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 85 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 86 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 87 Eric Young (USA) Team Rally 88 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 89 Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally 90 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 91 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:44 92 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:12:45 93 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 94 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:13:32 95 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club DNF Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo DNF Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 3 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 12 3 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 7 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 6 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 5 7 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 8 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 9 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 2 10 Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 9 3 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 4 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 6 5 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 5 6 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 4 7 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4:06:56 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:05 3 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:07 4 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 10 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 11 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 13 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 14 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:52 16 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:13 17 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:23 18 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 19 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 20 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 21 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 22 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 23 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 24 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

Canandian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 4:06:48 2 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:15 3 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 4 Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally 5 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 8 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 10 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 12 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 13 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 14 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 16 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 17 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 18 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:21 19 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:31 20 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 21 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 22 Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally 23 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 24 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 25 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 27 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12:20:52 2 Team Canada 0:00:02 3 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:08 4 Rally Cycling 0:00:13 5 Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 6 Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:17 7 Silber Pro Cycling 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 H&R Block Pro Cycling 10 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:33 11 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:24:49 12 Lupus Racing Team 13 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:25:01

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6:30:19 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:07 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:09 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 0:00:11 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 6 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 8 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:21 11 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:50 12 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:09 13 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:16 14 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:18 15 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:02:19 16 Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally 0:02:20 17 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 20 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 21 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 22 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 23 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 24 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 25 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 27 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 28 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 29 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 30 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 31 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 33 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 34 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 36 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 37 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 38 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 39 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 40 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 41 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 42 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 43 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 44 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 45 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 46 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 47 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 48 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 49 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 50 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 51 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:25 52 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 0:03:48 53 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:24 54 Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally 0:05:26 55 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:07:16 56 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:48 57 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:12:43 58 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:14:36 59 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 60 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 61 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 62 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 63 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 64 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 65 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 66 Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally 67 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 68 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally 69 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 70 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 71 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 72 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 74 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 75 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 76 Eric Young (USA) Team Rally 77 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 78 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 79 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 80 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 81 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 82 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 83 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 84 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:48 85 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:15:35 86 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:16:18 87 Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally 0:16:48 88 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:01 89 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:18:31 90 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:18:32 91 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 92 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 93 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:19:31 94 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:21:04 95 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:23:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 pts 2 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 17 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 14 5 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 13 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 7 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 8 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 9 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 6 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 11 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 5 12 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 14 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 15 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 16 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 17 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 18 Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally 1 19 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 20 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 35 pts 2 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 33 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 11 5 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 6 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 9 7 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 8 8 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 9 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 10 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 11 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 12 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 4 13 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 14 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 15 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 4 16 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 17 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 18 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6:30:19 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:21 3 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:09 4 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:20 5 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 8 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 9 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 11 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 13 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 15 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:24 16 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:07:16 17 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:14:36 18 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 21 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 22 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 23 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:18:32 24 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP

Canandian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6:30:34 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 3 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:06 4 Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally 0:02:05 5 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 8 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 9 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 11 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 13 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 15 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 16 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 0:03:33 17 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:09 18 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:33 19 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:14:21 20 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally 22 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 23 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 24 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 25 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 26 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling