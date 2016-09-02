Tour of Alberta: Tanner Putt wins stage 2 into Olds
Colin Joyce holds onto leader's jersey
Stage 2: Kananaskis - Olds
Tanner Putt outfoxed breakaway companion Alexis Cartier (Canadian National Team) on stage 2 of the Tour of Alberta into Olds for his first professional victory. The UnitedHealthcare rider played a cat-and-mouse game with Cartier on the run in to Olds, with Putt putting in several attacks before his final and decisive move for the win.
Tyler Williams (Axeon Hagens Berman) managed to take third place from the field, with Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) in fourth and yellow jersey holder Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) in fifth to keep the overall lead despite the breakaway holding off the peloton.
Putt and Cartier were in the day's initial breakaway, which was caught by a large chase group before the two riders peeled away again for their final, successful move. With the field bearing down in the closing kilometres, the duo off the front had to cooperate to the very last kilometre before the finish-line games began.
"On the radio they wanted me to hit out with a little bit to go, just because whenever you are riding with somebody to the finish in the last couple of kilometres it's hard for both of you to fully commit 100 percent," Putt said in the post-race press conference. "We were both committed, but it's hard to give 100 percent, because you don't want to give 100 percent and then have the guy hit you. So I hit it a couple of times just to see how he was and see how his reaction was. I hit it going into 1km to go and then sat back up again and kind of forced him to take the lead going into 1km to go. I knew I could take it from 250-300, and I just waited until then and hit out."
Conditions changed from a drizzle at the start to full-on rain in the middle and then a slight let up at the end, but Putt, who comes from Park City, Utah, appeared to enjoy the 10 degree (Celsius) conditions as he rode throughout the day in a skinsuit with no jacket, arm warmers or leggings.
Axeon Hagens Berman did the yeoman's work of pulling the breakaway close enough by the finish to protect Joyce's lead, but when they surrendered the chase to the teams hoping for a stage win, there was too little to time and not enough cooperation to make the catch before the line. Joyce said he was happy to see an alumni of the Axeon development program cross the finish line first.
"It's awesome to see him win," Joyce said. "He definitely deserved that win. He rode so hard today, it as really impressive. Our plan was to work for GC still and keep the gap manageable. Some other teams decided to take it up near the finish, and really bring the gap down. But our plan wasn't to bring them back. It wasn't our job to do as we were just trying to look after yellow."
How it unfolded
The 182km second stage from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Kananaskis to Olds featured just one intermediate sprint at 78km and one KOM at 85km. The rest of the stage was a generally downhill run to the finish through Mountain View County.
Overcast skies, a light drizzle and cooler temperatures started the day, and the riders wasted little time after the 3.7km neutral to start attacking. Multiple moves went up the road, but after the successful breakaway on the opening day, it took some fighting to establish the day's major move when the peloton allowed Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Travis Samuel (H&R Block) and Alexis Cartier (Canada) up the road.
By the time the lead trio was 5km from the sprint they had built a gap of 2:15 on the peloton. Putt took maximum points in the sprint and earned a three-second time bonus, while Samuel was second and Cartier third.
After the sprint the riders had another 7km to the KOM, the biggest climb of the tour, at 85km. Putt and Cartier dropped Samuel on the climb, and Putt took the maximum points on the KOM as well. In the race behind, the climb tore the field apart into several groups, and seven more riders were able to bridge to the leaders, including race leader Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman).
The new breakaway group included Putt, Cartier, Joyce, Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) and a quintet of Holowesko-Citadel riders: Robin Carpenter, Travis McCabe, Joe Lewis, Andz Flaksis and Andrei Krasilnikau
With just under 80km to go, the group of nine had 1:35 on the peloton, and the cat-and-mouse game to the line in Olds was on. Their advantage came crashing down on the initial descent off the climb, however, as a group of about 25 riders formed the first chase group and had them within sight as they descended in the rain.
The chasers quickly caught the leaders to form a massive lead group of 34 – more than a third of the peloton – and the large numbers caused Putt to jump away, with Cartier joining on to re-form their earlier two-rider group. The duo opened up a minute gap with about 60km remaining.
With just two riders up the road, the main peloton, which by now was down to about 40 riders, let the gap go out again, and the advantage to the leaders went up to 2:30 over the next 5km. The gap continued to go up, and the leaders added another 30 seconds with 45km left to race.
Putt, who started the day 2:18 behind Joyce, was the virtual race leader on the road at this point, and his former team, Axeon Hagens Berman, was on the front trying to chase him down and protect Joyce's overall lead. The rain continued to pick up
Trek-Segafredo suffered a blow as Belgian powerhouse Stijn Devolder abandoned the race, joining Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Jordan Cheyne in the broom wagon.
Axeon's Eddie Dunbar did the lion's share of the work on the front over the next 15km, and the 2015 Irish U23 road champion pulled the gap down to 2:35 with 30km to go.
With 21km to go and the gap holding at 2:35, Holowesko-Citadel threw a couple riders into the chase to help bring the gap down for their fast men Carpenter and McCabe. The extra help paid off quickly, and the gap was down to 2:10 just a few kilometres later.
Axeon moved off the front with 15km to go, ceding the responsibility for the chase to Cannondale-Drapac. The fresh legs on the front reinvigorated the chase, and the gap was down to 1:30 with 13.5km remaining. Holowesko and Axeon came back to the front, and the gap continued to fall precipitously, dropping to a minute with 8km to go.
Danny Pate came to the front for Rally and began to drill the pace in the peloton, and the gap went down under a minute for the first time since Putt and Cartier escaped for the second time. But the last-ditch efforts from the chase weren't enough to close the gap, setting up the two-man battle in the finale between Putt and Cartier.
Cannodnale's Toms Skujins said there was little interest among most teams in bringing the leaders back after a difficult, cold day on the bike.
"I think Holowesko wanted to, but it didn't work out for them," Skujins said. "Other than that, I don't think anyone else was keen on closing it down too much."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4:06:46
|2
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|0:00:02
|3
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:10
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
|0:00:13
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:15
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|7
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|8
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|9
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|10
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
|11
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|12
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|16
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|17
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|20
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|21
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|23
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|24
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|25
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|26
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|27
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
|28
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|29
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|31
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|32
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|33
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|34
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|35
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|40
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|41
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|42
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|43
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|44
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|45
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|46
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|47
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|49
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|50
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|51
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|53
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|54
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:02
|55
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:23
|56
|Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally
|57
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:33
|58
|William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
|59
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|60
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|61
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
|62
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|63
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|64
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|65
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|66
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|67
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|68
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|69
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally
|70
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|71
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|72
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|73
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|74
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|75
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|76
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|77
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|78
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|79
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|80
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|81
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|82
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|83
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
|84
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|85
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|87
|Eric Young (USA) Team Rally
|88
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|89
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally
|90
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|91
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:44
|92
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:12:45
|93
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|94
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:13:32
|95
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|12
|3
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
|7
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|2
|10
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|9
|3
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|7
|4
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|6
|5
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|5
|6
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|7
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:06:56
|2
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:05
|3
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|4
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|6
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|10
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|11
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|14
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:52
|16
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:13
|17
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:23
|18
|William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
|19
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|20
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|21
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|22
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|23
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|24
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|4:06:48
|2
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|4
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|8
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|10
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|12
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|13
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|14
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|16
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|17
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|18
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:21
|19
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:31
|20
|William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
|21
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|22
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
|23
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|24
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|25
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12:20:52
|2
|Team Canada
|0:00:02
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:08
|4
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:13
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:17
|7
|Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:33
|11
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:24:49
|12
|Lupus Racing Team
|13
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:25:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6:30:19
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:09
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
|0:00:11
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|6
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|8
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|12
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:09
|13
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|14
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:18
|15
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|16
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
|0:02:20
|17
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|20
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|21
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|22
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|23
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|24
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|25
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|28
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|29
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|30
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|31
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|33
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|34
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|36
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|37
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|38
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|39
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|41
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|43
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|44
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|45
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|46
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|47
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|49
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|50
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|52
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:48
|53
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|54
|Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally
|0:05:26
|55
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:07:16
|56
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:48
|57
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:12:43
|58
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|0:14:36
|59
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|60
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|61
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|62
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|64
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|65
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
|67
|William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
|68
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally
|69
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|70
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|71
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|72
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|73
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|74
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|75
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|76
|Eric Young (USA) Team Rally
|77
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|78
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|79
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|80
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
|81
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|82
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|83
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|84
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:48
|85
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:15:35
|86
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:16:18
|87
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally
|0:16:48
|88
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:01
|89
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:18:31
|90
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:18:32
|91
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|92
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|93
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:19:31
|94
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:21:04
|95
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:23:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|pts
|2
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|17
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
|14
|5
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|13
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|7
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|8
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|6
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|11
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|5
|12
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|14
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|16
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
|1
|19
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|35
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|33
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|11
|5
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|9
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|8
|8
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|7
|9
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|10
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
|4
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|14
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|15
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|16
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|17
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6:30:19
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|3
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:09
|4
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:20
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|8
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|9
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|11
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|15
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|16
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:07:16
|17
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|0:14:36
|18
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|20
|William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
|21
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|22
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|23
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:18:32
|24
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6:30:34
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|3
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
|0:02:05
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|7
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|8
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|9
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|11
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|13
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|15
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|16
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:33
|17
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:09
|18
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:33
|19
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|0:14:21
|20
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
|22
|William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
|23
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|24
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
|25
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|26
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silber Pro Cycling
|19:33:53
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|3
|Team Canada
|0:01:44
|4
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:50
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:55
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|8
|Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|9
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:04
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:15
|11
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:26:43
|12
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:28:36
|13
|Lupus Racing Team
