Tour of Alberta: Colin Joyce wins stage 1 in Lethbridge

Axeon Hagens Berman rider wins sprint from breakaway

Image 1 of 21

Stage 1 winner and race leader, Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Stage 1 winner and race leader, Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 21

Colin Joyce gets the better of Alex Howes to win stage 1

Colin Joyce gets the better of Alex Howes to win stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

The front group which formed late in the race

The front group which formed late in the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

Downtown Lethbridge

Downtown Lethbridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac)

Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare)

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

Danny Pate (Rally) leading a late attack

Danny Pate (Rally) leading a late attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 21

The Lupus team swell to the front of the peloton

The Lupus team swell to the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 21

The sprint winds up for stage 1

The sprint winds up for stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 21

The colourful peloton during stage 1

The colourful peloton during stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 21

The peloton during the Lethbridge stage

The peloton during the Lethbridge stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 21

The Jelly Belly team spent time working on the front of the peloton

The Jelly Belly team spent time working on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 21

Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo)

Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 21

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac)

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 21

The Jelly Bell team at the front of the peloton

The Jelly Bell team at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 21

Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) tries to catch back on

Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) tries to catch back on
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 21

The breakaway fanned across the road

The breakaway fanned across the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 21

Bauke Mollema made sure the break stayed away

Bauke Mollema made sure the break stayed away
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 21

Bauke Mollema comes forward to do a turn

Bauke Mollema comes forward to do a turn
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 21

The stage 1 podium in Lethbridge

The stage 1 podium in Lethbridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) won a tense sprint finish ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Alex Howes in Lethbridge to claim the first Tour of Alberta leader's jersey of 2016 as the peloton split on the city circuit. Defending champion Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) was alert and made the front group, ensuring he is well positioned to claim back-to-back victories.

The city of Lethbridge seems to have a soft spot in its heart for adopted Canadian Axel Merckx, whose development team took the stage win the last time a stage finished here in 2014. Joyce was a late-comer to the day's winning breakaway, bridging to a large group about halfway though the race with two other riders and then making the split when that group broke up on the penultimate lap of the 12km circuit.

In the finale, Joyce came through the last corner second wheel but then surged to the front just ahead of Howes at the line. He said an earlier bonus sprint at the start/finish provided a good bit of practice.

"A few laps before I decided to go for the sprint bonus points, and it was pretty similar," Joyce said. "I came through second wheel and was able to take that bonus sprint. Granted, on that bonus sprint the guy in front of me sat up, but it still felt like if you came through that second wheel you had a good shot to stick it to the line. It was good practice I guess for the finish."

Joyce not only earned the yellow jersey for his day's effort, he also won the points jersey and jersey of the best young rider.

"At Tour of Utah I did alright and was able to get into a jersey, so that felt pretty cool," he said. "Now I get three today, so I feel little greedy, but at the same time it's kind of nice."

While Joyce collected the stage laurels and the first leader's jersey, the ultimate winner on Thursday could prove to be Mollema, who made the front group and all but whittled his general classification rivals to just 11 riders as the rest of the peloton finished more than two minutes down on the lead group. 

How it unfolded

The 106.9km opening stage in Lethbridge took place on a 12km circuit that the riders covered nine times. Aside from winds that blew up from the Old Man River, the day's biggest obstacle was a 1km climb that topped out less than 4km from the finish.

As predicted, the first stage of the race was out of the ordinary in that the day was animated by a breakaway group made up of nearly a third of the field. The group initially got away on the climb during the second lap, and their ranks quickly swelled to 26 riders.

The group included Mollema, Peter Stetina and Frank Schleck (Trek Segafredo)m Alex Howes and Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Daniel Eaton, Danny Summerhill, Chris Jones, John Murphy and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Eddie Dunbar and Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman), Robin Carpenter, Travis McCabe and Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel), Shane Kline, Danny Pate and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Alex Cataford, Matteo Dal-Cin and Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling), Angus Morton (Jelly Belly), Matthieu Jeannes (Lupus), Francisco Mancebo (SkyDive Dubai), Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita), and Team Canada's Antoine Duchesne.

The group of 26 riders built an advantage of more than a minute before a chase group of three that included Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Redi Haliliaj (Amore & Vita) and Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) formed behind. The trio worked well together to connect with the break as they topped the climb on the fourth lap, and suddently there was a group of 29 up the road.

The gap went up to over three minutes briefly before a chase from Amore & Vita and Jelly Belly started cutting into their lead. As they started lap five the gap was down to 2:15, and halfway through lap six it was down to 1:30. The gap held at 1:30 as the group went through the line to start lap 7, but the catch began to look inevitable.

Sensing the catch of the big group was imminent, attacks started up in the breakaway, with a group of 10 riders eventually splitting away. The new lead group of 10 included Mollema, Howes, Skujins, Eaton, Joyce, Carpenter, Morton, Huffman, Cataford and Dal-Cin. Mancebo and Duchesne soon joined the leaders to form a new group of 12 off the front.

As they took the bell for the final lap, the leaders had an advantage of 1:10 to a chase group of three and 2:20 to the peloton. While the chasing trio behind exploded, Pate soldiered on alone in hopes of making contact, although it was obviously a big ask to bridge a gap of 1:35 alone in the latter stages of the race.

Mancebo took the front as the leaders went up the climb for the last time before Huffman launched an attack near the top of the climb. The Rally rider opened a small gap, with Carpenter taking up the chase and also opening a gap on the rest of the break. He was quickly joined by Eaton and Mollema, but the move was doomed and the leaders approached the finish together.

Carpenter led through the final corner and seemed to be in control, but Joyce and Howes edged past the Holowesko rider at the line. 

"Coming into the end I think Robin had to open it up and Colin ran off the back of him and got a good bit of speed," Howes said. "I was really hoping Colin would fade, but the kid's good, so, yeah, he won."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2:23:30
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
4Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally0:00:01
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:02
9Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:07
12Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
13Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
15Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
17Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
19Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
20Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:08
21Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
22John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
24Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
25Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:09
26Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
27Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
28Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
29Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
30Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
31Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:10
32Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
33Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
34Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
35Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
36Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
38Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:11
40Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
41Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
42David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
43Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
44Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:02:12
45Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
46Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
47Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
48Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally
49Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
50Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
51Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
52Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
53Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
54Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally0:02:13
55Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
56Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
57Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
58Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
59Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
60Eric Young (USA) Team Rally
61Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
62Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:14
63Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
64Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
65William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
66Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
67Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
68Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
69Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:15
72Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
73Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
74Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
75Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
76Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
77Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
80Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
81Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
82Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
83Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
84Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:29
85Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:47
86Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada0:03:55
87Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally0:04:17
88Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:17
89Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
90Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:05:19
91Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:01
92Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:06:02
93Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
94Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
95Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
96David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:08:33
97Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:34
98Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:11:03
DNSIbrahim All Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
3John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman15pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling12
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear10
4Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally7
5Antoine Duschesne (Can) Team Canada6
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club5
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
8Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
9Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
10Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team10pts
2Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP9
3Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
4Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
5Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
6Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP10pts
2Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team9
3Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling6
5Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
7Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP10pts
2Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team9
3Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
4Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear6
5John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
6Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally4
7Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling2

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2:23:31
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
4Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:06
12Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:05
13Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
15Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
17Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
19Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
20Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
24Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
25Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
26Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
27Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
28Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
29Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
31Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
32Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
33Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
34Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
35Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
36Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
38Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
40Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
41Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
42David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
43Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
44Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
45Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
46Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
47Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
48Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally
49Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
50Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
51Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
52Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
53Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
54Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally
56Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
57Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
58Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
59Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
60Eric Young (USA) Team Rally
61Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
62Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
63Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
64Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
65William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
66Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
67Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
68Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
69Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
72Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
73Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
74Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
75Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
76Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
77Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
80Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
81Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
82Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
83Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
84Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:28
85Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:47
86Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada0:03:55
87Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally0:04:17
88Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:16
89Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
90Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:05:19
91Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:00
92Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:06:01
93Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
95Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
96David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:08:33
97Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
98Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:11:02

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman20pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear13
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling12
4Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally7
5John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
6Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada6
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club5
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
9Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
10Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
11Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
12Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
13Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP29pts
2Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team28
3Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team21
4Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear11
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling8
6Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
7John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
8Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
10Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally4
11Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
12Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club2
13Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2:23:37
3Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:25:36
4Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
6Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
8Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
9Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
10Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
11Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
13David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
14Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
17William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
18Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
19Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
21Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
22Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2:28:47
23Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP2:29:32
24Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP

Canadian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada2:23:31
2Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
3Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:06
4Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally0:02:05
5Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
9Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
10Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
11Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
12Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
13Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
14Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
15David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
17William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
18Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
20Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
21Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
22Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
24Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
25Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
26Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada0:03:55
27Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:33
28Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:11:02

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silber Pro Cycling7:12:44
2Trek-Segafredo0:01:59
3Team Raleigh
4Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Axeon Hagens Berman
6Holowesko/Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear
7Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Team Canada
9Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
10Team Sky
11H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:04
12Lupus Racing Team
13Amore & Vita - Selle

 

