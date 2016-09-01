Tour of Alberta: Colin Joyce wins stage 1 in Lethbridge
Axeon Hagens Berman rider wins sprint from breakaway
Stage 1: Lethbridge - Lethbridge
Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) won a tense sprint finish ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Alex Howes in Lethbridge to claim the first Tour of Alberta leader's jersey of 2016 as the peloton split on the city circuit. Defending champion Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) was alert and made the front group, ensuring he is well positioned to claim back-to-back victories.
The city of Lethbridge seems to have a soft spot in its heart for adopted Canadian Axel Merckx, whose development team took the stage win the last time a stage finished here in 2014. Joyce was a late-comer to the day's winning breakaway, bridging to a large group about halfway though the race with two other riders and then making the split when that group broke up on the penultimate lap of the 12km circuit.
In the finale, Joyce came through the last corner second wheel but then surged to the front just ahead of Howes at the line. He said an earlier bonus sprint at the start/finish provided a good bit of practice.
"A few laps before I decided to go for the sprint bonus points, and it was pretty similar," Joyce said. "I came through second wheel and was able to take that bonus sprint. Granted, on that bonus sprint the guy in front of me sat up, but it still felt like if you came through that second wheel you had a good shot to stick it to the line. It was good practice I guess for the finish."
Joyce not only earned the yellow jersey for his day's effort, he also won the points jersey and jersey of the best young rider.
"At Tour of Utah I did alright and was able to get into a jersey, so that felt pretty cool," he said. "Now I get three today, so I feel little greedy, but at the same time it's kind of nice."
While Joyce collected the stage laurels and the first leader's jersey, the ultimate winner on Thursday could prove to be Mollema, who made the front group and all but whittled his general classification rivals to just 11 riders as the rest of the peloton finished more than two minutes down on the lead group.
How it unfolded
The 106.9km opening stage in Lethbridge took place on a 12km circuit that the riders covered nine times. Aside from winds that blew up from the Old Man River, the day's biggest obstacle was a 1km climb that topped out less than 4km from the finish.
As predicted, the first stage of the race was out of the ordinary in that the day was animated by a breakaway group made up of nearly a third of the field. The group initially got away on the climb during the second lap, and their ranks quickly swelled to 26 riders.
The group included Mollema, Peter Stetina and Frank Schleck (Trek Segafredo)m Alex Howes and Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Daniel Eaton, Danny Summerhill, Chris Jones, John Murphy and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Eddie Dunbar and Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman), Robin Carpenter, Travis McCabe and Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel), Shane Kline, Danny Pate and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Alex Cataford, Matteo Dal-Cin and Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling), Angus Morton (Jelly Belly), Matthieu Jeannes (Lupus), Francisco Mancebo (SkyDive Dubai), Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita), and Team Canada's Antoine Duchesne.
The group of 26 riders built an advantage of more than a minute before a chase group of three that included Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Redi Haliliaj (Amore & Vita) and Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) formed behind. The trio worked well together to connect with the break as they topped the climb on the fourth lap, and suddently there was a group of 29 up the road.
The gap went up to over three minutes briefly before a chase from Amore & Vita and Jelly Belly started cutting into their lead. As they started lap five the gap was down to 2:15, and halfway through lap six it was down to 1:30. The gap held at 1:30 as the group went through the line to start lap 7, but the catch began to look inevitable.
Sensing the catch of the big group was imminent, attacks started up in the breakaway, with a group of 10 riders eventually splitting away. The new lead group of 10 included Mollema, Howes, Skujins, Eaton, Joyce, Carpenter, Morton, Huffman, Cataford and Dal-Cin. Mancebo and Duchesne soon joined the leaders to form a new group of 12 off the front.
As they took the bell for the final lap, the leaders had an advantage of 1:10 to a chase group of three and 2:20 to the peloton. While the chasing trio behind exploded, Pate soldiered on alone in hopes of making contact, although it was obviously a big ask to bridge a gap of 1:35 alone in the latter stages of the race.
Mancebo took the front as the leaders went up the climb for the last time before Huffman launched an attack near the top of the climb. The Rally rider opened a small gap, with Carpenter taking up the chase and also opening a gap on the rest of the break. He was quickly joined by Eaton and Mollema, but the move was doomed and the leaders approached the finish together.
Carpenter led through the final corner and seemed to be in control, but Joyce and Howes edged past the Holowesko rider at the line.
"Coming into the end I think Robin had to open it up and Colin ran off the back of him and got a good bit of speed," Howes said. "I was really hoping Colin would fade, but the kid's good, so, yeah, he won."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2:23:30
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
|0:00:01
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:02
|9
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|12
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:06
|13
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
|15
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|17
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:07
|19
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|20
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|21
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|22
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|25
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:09
|26
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
|27
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|28
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|29
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|30
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|31
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:10
|32
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|33
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|34
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|35
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|38
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|40
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|42
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|43
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|44
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:02:12
|45
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|46
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|47
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|48
|Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally
|49
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|50
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|51
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|52
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|53
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally
|0:02:13
|55
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|56
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
|57
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|58
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|59
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|60
|Eric Young (USA) Team Rally
|61
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:14
|63
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|65
|William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
|66
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|67
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|68
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|69
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|70
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|72
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|73
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
|74
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|75
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|76
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|77
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|80
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|81
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|82
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|84
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|85
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:47
|86
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:55
|87
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally
|0:04:17
|88
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:17
|89
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|90
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:19
|91
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:01
|92
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:06:02
|93
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|94
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|95
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|96
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:08:33
|97
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:34
|98
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:11:03
|DNS
|Ibrahim All Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|3
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|10
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
|7
|5
|Antoine Duschesne (Can) Team Canada
|6
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|5
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|9
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|9
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|6
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|10
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|9
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|10
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|9
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6
|5
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
|4
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2:23:31
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|12
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|13
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
|15
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|20
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|25
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|26
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
|27
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|28
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|29
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|31
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|32
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|33
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|34
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|35
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|38
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|42
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|43
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|44
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|45
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|46
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|47
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|48
|Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally
|49
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|50
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|51
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|52
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|53
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally
|56
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
|57
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|58
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|59
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|60
|Eric Young (USA) Team Rally
|61
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|63
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|65
|William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
|66
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|67
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|68
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|69
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|70
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|72
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|73
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
|74
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|75
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|76
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|77
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|80
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|81
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|82
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|84
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|85
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:47
|86
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:55
|87
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally
|0:04:17
|88
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:16
|89
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|90
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:19
|91
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:00
|92
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:06:01
|93
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|95
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|96
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:08:33
|97
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|98
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:11:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|12
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
|7
|5
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|6
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|5
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|9
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|11
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|12
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|29
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|28
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|11
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|8
|6
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|7
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|10
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
|4
|11
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|12
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|2
|13
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2:23:37
|3
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:25:36
|4
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|6
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|8
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|9
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|10
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|11
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|13
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
|18
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|19
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|21
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|22
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2:28:47
|23
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|2:29:32
|24
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|2:23:31
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally
|0:02:05
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|7
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|10
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|11
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|13
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|14
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|15
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
|17
|William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
|18
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
|20
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|21
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|22
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|23
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|24
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|25
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|26
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:55
|27
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:33
|28
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:11:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silber Pro Cycling
|7:12:44
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|3
|Team Raleigh
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Holowesko/Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Team Canada
|9
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:04
|12
|Lupus Racing Team
|13
|Amore & Vita - Selle
