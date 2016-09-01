Image 1 of 21 Stage 1 winner and race leader, Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 21 Colin Joyce gets the better of Alex Howes to win stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 21 The front group which formed late in the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 21 Downtown Lethbridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 21 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 21 Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 21 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 21 Danny Pate (Rally) leading a late attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 21 The Lupus team swell to the front of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 21 The sprint winds up for stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 21 The colourful peloton during stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 21 The peloton during the Lethbridge stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 21 The Jelly Belly team spent time working on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 21 Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 21 Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 21 The Jelly Bell team at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 21 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) tries to catch back on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 21 The breakaway fanned across the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 21 Bauke Mollema made sure the break stayed away (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 21 Bauke Mollema comes forward to do a turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 21 The stage 1 podium in Lethbridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) won a tense sprint finish ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Alex Howes in Lethbridge to claim the first Tour of Alberta leader's jersey of 2016 as the peloton split on the city circuit. Defending champion Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) was alert and made the front group, ensuring he is well positioned to claim back-to-back victories.

The city of Lethbridge seems to have a soft spot in its heart for adopted Canadian Axel Merckx, whose development team took the stage win the last time a stage finished here in 2014. Joyce was a late-comer to the day's winning breakaway, bridging to a large group about halfway though the race with two other riders and then making the split when that group broke up on the penultimate lap of the 12km circuit.

In the finale, Joyce came through the last corner second wheel but then surged to the front just ahead of Howes at the line. He said an earlier bonus sprint at the start/finish provided a good bit of practice.

"A few laps before I decided to go for the sprint bonus points, and it was pretty similar," Joyce said. "I came through second wheel and was able to take that bonus sprint. Granted, on that bonus sprint the guy in front of me sat up, but it still felt like if you came through that second wheel you had a good shot to stick it to the line. It was good practice I guess for the finish."

Joyce not only earned the yellow jersey for his day's effort, he also won the points jersey and jersey of the best young rider.

"At Tour of Utah I did alright and was able to get into a jersey, so that felt pretty cool," he said. "Now I get three today, so I feel little greedy, but at the same time it's kind of nice."

While Joyce collected the stage laurels and the first leader's jersey, the ultimate winner on Thursday could prove to be Mollema, who made the front group and all but whittled his general classification rivals to just 11 riders as the rest of the peloton finished more than two minutes down on the lead group.

How it unfolded

The 106.9km opening stage in Lethbridge took place on a 12km circuit that the riders covered nine times. Aside from winds that blew up from the Old Man River, the day's biggest obstacle was a 1km climb that topped out less than 4km from the finish.

As predicted, the first stage of the race was out of the ordinary in that the day was animated by a breakaway group made up of nearly a third of the field. The group initially got away on the climb during the second lap, and their ranks quickly swelled to 26 riders.

The group included Mollema, Peter Stetina and Frank Schleck (Trek Segafredo)m Alex Howes and Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Daniel Eaton, Danny Summerhill, Chris Jones, John Murphy and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Eddie Dunbar and Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman), Robin Carpenter, Travis McCabe and Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel), Shane Kline, Danny Pate and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Alex Cataford, Matteo Dal-Cin and Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling), Angus Morton (Jelly Belly), Matthieu Jeannes (Lupus), Francisco Mancebo (SkyDive Dubai), Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita), and Team Canada's Antoine Duchesne.

The group of 26 riders built an advantage of more than a minute before a chase group of three that included Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Redi Haliliaj (Amore & Vita) and Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) formed behind. The trio worked well together to connect with the break as they topped the climb on the fourth lap, and suddently there was a group of 29 up the road.

The gap went up to over three minutes briefly before a chase from Amore & Vita and Jelly Belly started cutting into their lead. As they started lap five the gap was down to 2:15, and halfway through lap six it was down to 1:30. The gap held at 1:30 as the group went through the line to start lap 7, but the catch began to look inevitable.

Sensing the catch of the big group was imminent, attacks started up in the breakaway, with a group of 10 riders eventually splitting away. The new lead group of 10 included Mollema, Howes, Skujins, Eaton, Joyce, Carpenter, Morton, Huffman, Cataford and Dal-Cin. Mancebo and Duchesne soon joined the leaders to form a new group of 12 off the front.

As they took the bell for the final lap, the leaders had an advantage of 1:10 to a chase group of three and 2:20 to the peloton. While the chasing trio behind exploded, Pate soldiered on alone in hopes of making contact, although it was obviously a big ask to bridge a gap of 1:35 alone in the latter stages of the race.

Mancebo took the front as the leaders went up the climb for the last time before Huffman launched an attack near the top of the climb. The Rally rider opened a small gap, with Carpenter taking up the chase and also opening a gap on the rest of the break. He was quickly joined by Eaton and Mollema, but the move was doomed and the leaders approached the finish together.

Carpenter led through the final corner and seemed to be in control, but Joyce and Howes edged past the Holowesko rider at the line.

"Coming into the end I think Robin had to open it up and Colin ran off the back of him and got a good bit of speed," Howes said. "I was really hoping Colin would fade, but the kid's good, so, yeah, he won."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2:23:30 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 0:00:01 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 6 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:02 9 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:07 12 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 13 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally 15 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 19 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 20 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:08 21 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 22 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 24 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 25 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:09 26 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 27 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 28 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 29 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 30 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 31 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:10 32 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 33 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 34 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 35 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 36 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 38 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:11 40 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 41 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 42 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 43 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 44 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:02:12 45 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 46 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 47 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 48 Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally 49 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 50 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 51 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 52 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 53 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 54 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally 0:02:13 55 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 56 Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally 57 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 58 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 59 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 60 Eric Young (USA) Team Rally 61 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 62 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:14 63 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 64 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 65 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 66 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 67 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 68 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 69 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:15 72 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 74 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 75 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 76 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 77 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 80 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 81 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 82 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 83 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 84 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:29 85 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:47 86 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 0:03:55 87 Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally 0:04:17 88 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:17 89 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 90 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:19 91 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:01 92 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:06:02 93 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 94 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 95 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 96 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:08:33 97 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:34 98 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:11:03 DNS Ibrahim All Ali (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 12 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 10 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 7 5 Antoine Duschesne (Can) Team Canada 6 6 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 5 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 9 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 10 pts 2 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 9 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 4 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 6 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 7 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 10 pts 2 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 9 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 6 5 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 7 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 10 pts 2 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 9 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 5 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 6 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 4 7 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 2

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2:23:31 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 6 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:06 12 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05 13 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally 15 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 19 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 20 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 24 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 25 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 26 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 27 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 28 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 29 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 31 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 32 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 33 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 34 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 35 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 36 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 38 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 40 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 41 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 42 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 43 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 44 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 45 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 46 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 47 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 48 Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally 49 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 50 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 51 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 52 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 53 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 54 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally 56 Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally 57 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 58 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 59 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 60 Eric Young (USA) Team Rally 61 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 62 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 63 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 64 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 65 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 66 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 67 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 68 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 69 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 72 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 74 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 75 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 76 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 77 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 80 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 81 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 82 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 83 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 84 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:28 85 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:47 86 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 0:03:55 87 Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Rally 0:04:17 88 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:16 89 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 90 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:19 91 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:00 92 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:06:01 93 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 95 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 96 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:08:33 97 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 98 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:11:02

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 12 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 7 5 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 6 7 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 5 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 9 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 11 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 12 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 13 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 29 pts 2 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 28 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 11 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 8 6 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 7 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 8 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 10 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 4 11 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 12 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 2 13 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2:23:37 3 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:25:36 4 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 6 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 8 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 9 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 10 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 11 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 13 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 18 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 19 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 21 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 22 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2:28:47 23 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 2:29:32 24 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP

Canadian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 2:23:31 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:06 4 Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Rally 0:02:05 5 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 7 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 9 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 10 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 11 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 13 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 14 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 15 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally 17 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 18 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 20 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 21 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 22 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 23 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 24 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 25 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 26 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 0:03:55 27 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:33 28 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:11:02