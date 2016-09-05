Carpenter wins Tour of Alberta overall
Mancebo takes final stage win in Edmonton
Stage 5: Edmonton - Edmonton
Robin Carpenter nailed down the biggest win of his career Monday at the Tour of Alberta, hanging tough with his Holowesko-Citadel team and holding off 2015 champion Bauke Mollema to win the general classification by just one second over the Trek-Segafredo rider. Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman finished third overall, seven seconds back.
Cagey veteran Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) attacked a day-long breakaway in the final kilometres of the Edmonton circuit to take the solo stage win ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Kristoffer Skjerping and Axeon Hagens Bermans Colin Joyce. The win marked Mancebo's first victory of the season.
"I tried with 1km to go, and I needed a little luck because the pack was so close on the last two laps," Mancebo said. "On the hard climb I looked behind me and I saw the jersey of the leader, and they were only about 10 seconds behind me, so I had a little bit of luck.
"For me it is the first win of the season, and it’s the first time in America for my team, so for us this is a very, very important victory."
The win was also important for Holowesko and Carpenter, who added a big general classification victory to go along with his stage wins at the 2014 USA Pro Challenge and last month at the Tour of Utah.
"We have big wins, but this is the biggest one I’ve had ever," he said in the post race press conference. "I’ve had a couple of solid stage wins, but winning the overall like this is pretty important for me. It’s confirmation of my abilities as a GC contender. I’m a good all-rounder; not great at anything but pretty good at everything. So, yeah, I’m pretty excited about the win. I can't really say more than that."
Carpenter actually did have a lot more to say about his team, which he credited with keeping him safe and fresh throughout a tough week of racing.
"The rest of the team rode out of their skin today," he said. "They believed in me more than I believed in myself, so I have to thank them a lot for the confidence boost and just riding as a team. It’s a team sport and people kind of forget that, but I owe everything this week to my team, for not only riding the front today, but helping me save energy all week. If there was a little bit of a crosswind or we were riding in the gutter, there was always somebody there to help me."
Although Mollema was absent from the post-stage press conference, his teammate, Ryder Hesjedal, went out of his way to applaud the effort of Carpenter's Holowesko squad.
"It was a great battle for Bauke and the team," Hesjedal said. "The Holowesko team road like any top WorldTour team today. They really controlled the race and got the job done, so that was great to see."
How it unfolded
The 124.1km final stage consisted of 11 laps of an 11.3km urban circuit in downtown Edmonton. Two short, punchy climbs on the route provided the day's challenges on the twisting, technical course through the city.
With the top of the general classification so tight, the day's time bonuses were a major target. The first came at the start/finish with seven laps remaining, and the second came with three laps to go. Bonuses of three, two and one second were on offer at the intermediate sprints, and 10, six and four seconds went to the top three on the stage.
The peloton didn't waste anytime setting off the fireworks, with attacks flying from the opening gun until a breakaway group formed on the opening loop. Trek-Segafredo placed Peter Stetina and Julian Arredondo in the move, while Holowesko had fastman Travis McCabe there to swallow up as many of the bonuses as possible.
Axeon Hagens Berman placed two riders in the breakaway, including Phil O'Donnell and Tyler Williams, who was the best-placed rider in the move at 2:25. Cannondale-Drapac's Toms Skujins was the next best placed rider at 2:57.
The rest of the group included KOM leader Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita), Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare), Matthieu Jeannes (Lupus), Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber), David Drouin (Silber), Mancebo and Ivan Santaromita (Skydive Dubai).
Several riders tried to bridge to the group over the intervening laps, but the leaders built their advantage to 2:25 by the fourth lap, and the bridgers were not able to succeed.
The gap started coming down from the maximum of 2:25, and with four laps remaining, Holowesko, riding on the front for Carpenter, had pulled the leaders' advantage down to just 1:40.
Celano won the first two of three KOMs on the day to seal his mountains jersey, and McCabe took the both intermediate sprints to keep Williams from getting the three-second time bonus.
With three laps to go, the gap to the field was down to one minute, while up front Drouin and Mancebo jumped away and set off on their own. The two riders remained in sight of their former breakaway companions, but there was hesitation among the rest of the breakaway as riders tried to bluff others into piking up the chase.
Rally Cycling came to the front of the field with two laps to go to drive up the pace, hoping to break up the field and launch Huffman up the road, but both Trek-Segafredo and Holowesko lined up behind Huffman's team.
At the head of the race, Skujns jumped across to the leaders to make a group of three ahead of the original break, which the peloton caught about halfway through the lap. Trek went to the front and started driving the pace, further putting the rivet to the field as riders started falling off the back in regular intervals.
When the peloton pulled the leaders' gap down to just 20 seconds, Team Canada's Antoine Duchesne, who started the day 53 seconds out of the overall lead, jumped away from the bunch with Axeon Hagens Berman's Chad Young.
Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) led the peloton through the start/finish to start the final lap, with Mollema in tow and Carpenter latched onto the Trek riders' wheels.
The field had the leaders in its sights with just 7km to go, but Mancebo and Skujins refused to surrender, dangling off the front as more riders tried to bridge. UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill, Cannondale-Drapac's Lawson Craddock and Axeon Hagens Berman's Eddie Dunbar bridged up to the lead duo to form a group of five off the front.
The group lacked cooperation, however, seriously weakening the group’s chances of battling for the stage win. Skujins was the first to drop out of the lead quintet inside of 4km to go, while the gap to the peloton held at 15 seconds.
Mancebo then made his jump away from the leaders, and the cagey Spaniard opened up enough of a gap to spur his stage win ambitions. Mancebo held on by four seconds to take the stage win, while Carpenter finished ninth with the same time as the field to secure the overall. Mollema finished 18th on the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|2:46:01
|2
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|5
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|8
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|12
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
|13
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|20
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|21
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|25
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|27
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|28
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|29
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|30
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|31
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|32
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|33
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|34
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|35
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|36
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|37
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|39
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|40
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|41
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|42
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|43
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:13
|44
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|0:00:17
|45
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|46
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|47
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|48
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:38
|49
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|50
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|51
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|52
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|53
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|54
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:01:09
|55
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|0:00:04
|56
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:12
|57
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:26
|58
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:28
|59
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:04
|60
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:44
|61
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:04:00
|62
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|63
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
|64
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|65
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|66
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|67
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
|69
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|70
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:11
|71
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:45
|72
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:34
|73
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|74
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|0:07:30
|76
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|80
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|81
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|82
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|DNF
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally
|DNF
|Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally
|DNF
|Eric Young (USA) Team Rally
|DNF
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
|DNF
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
|DNF
|William Elliot (Can) Team Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|pts
|2
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|pts
|2
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|15
|pts
|2
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|4
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|9
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|10
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|9
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|7
|4
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|10
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|9
|3
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|4
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|6
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|7
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|3
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|7
|4
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|6
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|5
|6
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2:46:05
|2
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|5
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|11
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|13
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|0:00:13
|17
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:34
|18
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|19
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:40
|20
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:56
|21
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|0:07:26
|23
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|2:46:05
|2
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|6
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|7
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|10
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|11
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|12
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|0:00:13
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|15
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|16
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:56
|17
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|18
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:07
|21
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|0:07:26
|22
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silber Pro Cycling
|8:18:15
|2
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|8
|Team Canada
|9
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:09
|10
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:01:01
|11
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:22
|12
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13:35:31
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:01
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
|0:00:07
|4
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:18
|5
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|8
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|0:00:53
|9
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|10
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:03
|11
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:21
|12
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:22
|13
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:02:29
|14
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:43
|15
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|16
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:02:56
|18
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:57
|19
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:03:09
|21
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:11
|22
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|23
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:13
|24
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|25
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:25
|26
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:27
|27
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:36
|28
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:43
|29
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:47
|30
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:52
|31
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:54
|32
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:03
|33
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:21
|34
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:04:24
|35
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|36
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:05:10
|37
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|0:05:25
|38
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|39
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|40
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|41
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:38
|42
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:06:39
|43
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:36
|44
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:49
|45
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
|0:08:26
|46
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:10:39
|47
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:11:15
|48
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:35
|49
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|50
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:22
|51
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:14:56
|52
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:15:13
|53
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:49
|54
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:50
|55
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:15:52
|56
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:16:11
|57
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:57
|58
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|0:18:31
|59
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:03
|60
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:19:25
|61
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:20:24
|62
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:20:31
|63
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:20:32
|64
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:39
|65
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
|0:20:44
|66
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:21:04
|67
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:21:45
|68
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:58
|69
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:22:19
|70
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:22:32
|71
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:22:39
|72
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:23:13
|73
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:32
|74
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:40
|75
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:24:09
|76
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:25:21
|77
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:27:29
|78
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:27:43
|79
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:27:59
|80
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|0:29:05
|81
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:29:15
|82
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:27
|83
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:35:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|36
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
|29
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|28
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|22
|5
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|6
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|20
|8
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|19
|9
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|18
|11
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|13
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|7
|15
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|6
|16
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|17
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|18
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|3
|19
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|20
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|21
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|22
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|23
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|2
|24
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|26
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|72
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|57
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|18
|7
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|9
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|10
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|14
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|13
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
|9
|14
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|7
|16
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|17
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|18
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|20
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|22
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|23
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|4
|24
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|25
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|26
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|2
|28
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13:35:49
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|3
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:03
|4
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:37
|5
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:39
|6
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|7
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:09
|8
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:29
|9
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:34
|10
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:45
|11
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|0:05:07
|12
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:20
|13
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:18
|14
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:31
|15
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:14:38
|16
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:32
|17
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:39
|18
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|0:18:13
|19
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:20:13
|20
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:22:14
|21
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:27:25
|22
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:27:41
|23
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|0:28:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13:36:03
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
|0:00:21
|4
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|5
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:23
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:40
|7
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:53
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:03:11
|9
|Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:20
|10
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:49
|11
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada
|0:04:53
|12
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:06
|13
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:04
|14
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:10:43
|15
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:18
|16
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:25
|17
|Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
|0:17:59
|18
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
|0:20:12
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:26
|20
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:23:37
|21
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:27:27
|22
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada
|0:28:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silber Pro Cycling
|40:50:44
|2
|Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:01
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:16
|4
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:49
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|6
|Team Canada
|0:03:14
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|8
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:30
|9
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:47
|10
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:29:49
|11
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:36:36
|12
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:36:48
