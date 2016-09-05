Trending

Carpenter wins Tour of Alberta overall

Mancebo takes final stage win in Edmonton

Image 1 of 24

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) takes the final day stage win

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) takes the final day stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 24

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) stays in position to hold onto second place overall

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) stays in position to hold onto second place overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 24

Kristoffer Skjerping (Cannondale-Drapac) in the bunch before taking second on the stage.

Kristoffer Skjerping (Cannondale-Drapac) in the bunch before taking second on the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 24

Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) rides in the break

Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) rides in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 24

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) leads the breakaway before taking the win

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) leads the breakaway before taking the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 24

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) beats the hard charging field to the line

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) beats the hard charging field to the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 24

Colin Joyce (Axeon) takes home the best young rider jersey

Colin Joyce (Axeon) takes home the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 24

Alex Cataford (Silber) throws flowers to the crowd after receiving the Best Canadian jersey

Alex Cataford (Silber) throws flowers to the crowd after receiving the Best Canadian jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 24

Todays top three for the stage

Todays top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 24

The overall jersey winners for the week

The overall jersey winners for the week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 24

Team Silber takes home the best overall team prize

Team Silber takes home the best overall team prize
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 24

Riders descend to the river before hitting one of todays climbs

Riders descend to the river before hitting one of todays climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 24

Holowesko worked hard to defend the yellow jersey today

Holowesko worked hard to defend the yellow jersey today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 24

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) makes his way to the break.

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) makes his way to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 24

Riders try to split the front of the field on the first climb.

Riders try to split the front of the field on the first climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 24

A break gets up the road as the bunch loops back towards downtown.

A break gets up the road as the bunch loops back towards downtown.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 24

Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) had shoe troubles during todays stage.

Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) had shoe troubles during todays stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 24

Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) leads an earlier break

Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) leads an earlier break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 24

The peloton passes by the capitol building.

The peloton passes by the capitol building.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 24

The late break passes through the finish with one lap to go.

The late break passes through the finish with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 24

Riders get ready to roll out for todays final stage.

Riders get ready to roll out for todays final stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 24

The peloton tackles todays KOM.

The peloton tackles todays KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 24

The peloton hits a descent

The peloton hits a descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 24

The top three overall in GC: Bauke Mollema, Robin Carpenter and Evan Huffman

The top three overall in GC: Bauke Mollema, Robin Carpenter and Evan Huffman
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Robin Carpenter nailed down the biggest win of his career Monday at the Tour of Alberta, hanging tough with his Holowesko-Citadel team and holding off 2015 champion Bauke Mollema to win the general classification by just one second over the Trek-Segafredo rider. Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman finished third overall, seven seconds back.

Cagey veteran Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) attacked a day-long breakaway in the final kilometres of the Edmonton circuit to take the solo stage win ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Kristoffer Skjerping and Axeon Hagens Bermans Colin Joyce. The win marked Mancebo's first victory of the season.

"I tried with 1km to go, and I needed a little luck because the pack was so close on the last two laps," Mancebo said. "On the hard climb I looked behind me and I saw the jersey of the leader, and they were only about 10 seconds behind me, so I had a little bit of luck.

"For me it is the first win of the season, and it’s the first time in America for my team, so for us this is a very, very important victory."

The win was also important for Holowesko and Carpenter, who added a big general classification victory to go along with his stage wins at the 2014 USA Pro Challenge and last month at the Tour of Utah.

"We have big wins, but this is the biggest one I’ve had ever," he said in the post race press conference. "I’ve had a couple of solid stage wins, but winning the overall like this is pretty important for me. It’s confirmation of my abilities as a GC contender. I’m a good all-rounder; not great at anything but pretty good at everything. So, yeah, I’m pretty excited about the win. I can't really say more than that."

Carpenter actually did have a lot more to say about his team, which he credited with keeping him safe and fresh throughout a tough week of racing.

"The rest of the team rode out of their skin today," he said. "They believed in me more than I believed in myself, so I have to thank them a lot for the confidence boost and just riding as a team. It’s a team sport and people kind of forget that, but I owe everything this week to my team, for not only riding the front today, but helping me save energy all week. If there was a little bit of a crosswind or we were riding in the gutter, there was always somebody there to help me."

Although Mollema was absent from the post-stage press conference, his teammate, Ryder Hesjedal, went out of his way to applaud the effort of Carpenter's Holowesko squad.

"It was a great battle for Bauke and the team," Hesjedal said. "The Holowesko team road like any top WorldTour team today. They really controlled the race and got the job done,  so that was great to see." 

How it unfolded

The 124.1km final stage consisted of 11 laps of an 11.3km urban circuit in downtown Edmonton. Two short, punchy climbs on the route provided the day's challenges on the twisting, technical course through the city.

With the top of the general classification so tight, the day's time bonuses were a major target. The first came at the start/finish with seven laps remaining, and the second came with three laps to go. Bonuses of three, two and one second were on offer at the intermediate sprints, and 10, six and four seconds went to the top three on the stage.

The peloton didn't waste anytime setting off the fireworks, with attacks flying from the opening gun until a breakaway group formed on the opening loop. Trek-Segafredo placed Peter Stetina and Julian Arredondo in the move, while Holowesko had fastman Travis McCabe there to swallow up as many of the bonuses as possible.

Axeon Hagens Berman placed two riders in the breakaway, including Phil O'Donnell and Tyler Williams, who was the best-placed rider in the move at 2:25. Cannondale-Drapac's Toms Skujins was the next best placed rider at 2:57.

The rest of the group included KOM leader Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita), Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare), Matthieu Jeannes (Lupus), Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber), David Drouin (Silber), Mancebo and Ivan Santaromita (Skydive Dubai).

Several riders tried to bridge to the group over the intervening laps, but the leaders built their advantage to 2:25 by the fourth lap, and the bridgers were not able to succeed.

The gap started coming down from the maximum of 2:25, and with four laps remaining, Holowesko, riding on the front for Carpenter, had pulled the leaders' advantage down to just 1:40.

Celano won the first two of three KOMs on the day to seal his mountains jersey, and McCabe took the both intermediate sprints to keep Williams from getting the three-second time bonus.

With three laps to go, the gap to the field was down to one minute, while up front Drouin and Mancebo jumped away and set off on their own. The two riders remained in sight of their former breakaway companions, but there was hesitation among the rest of the breakaway as riders tried to bluff others into piking up the chase.

Rally Cycling came to the front of the field with two laps to go to drive up the pace, hoping to break up the field and launch Huffman up the road, but both Trek-Segafredo and Holowesko lined up behind Huffman's team.

At the head of the race, Skujns jumped across to the leaders to make a group of three ahead of the original break, which the peloton caught about halfway through the lap. Trek went to the front and started driving the pace, further putting the rivet to the field as riders started falling off the back in regular intervals.

When the peloton pulled the leaders' gap down to just 20 seconds, Team Canada's Antoine Duchesne, who started the day 53 seconds out of the overall lead, jumped away from the bunch with Axeon Hagens Berman's Chad Young.

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) led the peloton through the start/finish to start the final lap, with Mollema in tow and Carpenter latched onto the Trek riders' wheels.

The field had the leaders in its sights with just 7km to go, but Mancebo and Skujins refused to surrender, dangling off the front as more riders tried to bridge. UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill, Cannondale-Drapac's Lawson Craddock and Axeon Hagens Berman's Eddie Dunbar bridged up to the lead duo to form a group of five off the front.

The group lacked cooperation, however, seriously weakening the group’s chances of battling for the stage win. Skujins was the first to drop out of the lead quintet inside of 4km to go, while the gap to the peloton held at 15 seconds.

Mancebo then made his jump away from the leaders, and the cagey Spaniard opened up enough of a gap to spur his stage win ambitions. Mancebo held on by four seconds to take the stage win, while Carpenter finished ninth with the same time as the field to secure the overall. Mollema finished 18th on the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club2:46:01
2Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:04
3Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
5John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
8Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
12Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally
13Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
17Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
19Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
20Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
21David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
24Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
25Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
26Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
27Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
28Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
29Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
30Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
31Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
32Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
33Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
34Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
35Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
36Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
37Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
39Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
40Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
41Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
42Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
43Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:13
44Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:00:17
45Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:30
46Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:33
47Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:37
48Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:38
49Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
50Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
51Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
52Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
53Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:04
54Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:01:09
55Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:00:04
56Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:12
57Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:26
58Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:28
59Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:04
60Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:44
61Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:00
62Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
63Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada
64Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
65Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
66Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
68Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
69Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
70Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:04:11
71Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:45
72Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:06:34
73Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
74Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:07:30
76Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
77Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
78Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
80Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
81Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
82Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
83Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
DNFDavid Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFEvan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally
DNFShane Kline (USA) Team Rally
DNFEric Young (USA) Team Rally
DNFRob Britton (Can) Team Rally
DNFAlexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada
DNFWilliam Elliot (Can) Team Canada

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5pts
2Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5pts
2Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
3Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club15pts
2Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling12
3Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
4Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling7
5John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
6Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling4
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
9Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP10pts
2Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team9
3Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club7
4Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
6Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
7Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP10pts
2Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team9
3David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
4Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
5Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
6Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo4
7Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10pts
2Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo9
3Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP7
4Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team6
5Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club5
6Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo4
7Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2:46:05
2Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
3Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
4Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
5Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
6David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
11Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
12Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
13Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:00:13
17Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:34
18Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
19Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:40
20Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:56
21Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:07:26
23Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear

Canadian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling2:46:05
2Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
3Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
4Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada
6Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
7David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
10Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
11Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
12Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:00:13
14Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
15Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada
16Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada0:03:56
17Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
18Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:04:07
21Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:07:26
22Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silber Pro Cycling8:18:15
2Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
3Axeon Hagens Berman
4Trek-Segafredo
5H&R Block Pro Cycling
6UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
8Team Canada
9Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:09
10Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:01:01
11Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:22
12Lupus Racing Team0:06:04

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear13:35:31
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:01
3Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally0:00:07
4Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:18
5Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:32
6Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:35
7Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:52
8Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada0:00:53
9Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:01
10Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:03
11Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:21
12Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:22
13Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:02:29
14Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:43
15Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:55
16Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:02:56
18Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:02:57
19Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
20Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:03:09
21Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:11
22Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:12
23Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:13
24John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:16
25Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:25
26Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:27
27Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:36
28Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:43
29Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:47
30Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada0:03:52
31Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:54
32Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:03
33Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:21
34Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:04:24
35Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:42
36Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:10
37Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:05:25
38Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:42
39Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:33
40Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:37
41Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:38
42Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:06:39
43Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:36
44Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:49
45Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally0:08:26
46Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:10:39
47Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:11:15
48Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:35
49Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:23
50Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:13:22
51Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:56
52Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:15:13
53Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:49
54David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:50
55Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:15:52
56Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:16:11
57Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:57
58Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:18:31
59Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:03
60Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:19:25
61Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:20:24
62Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:20:31
63Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:20:32
64Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:39
65Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada0:20:44
66Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:21:04
67Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:21:45
68Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:21:58
69Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:22:19
70Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:22:32
71Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:22:39
72Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:23:13
73Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:32
74Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:40
75Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:24:09
76Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:25:21
77Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:29
78Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:27:43
79Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:59
80Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:29:05
81Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:29:15
82Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:33:27
83Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:35:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman36pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally29
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear28
4Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling22
5Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman21
6Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club20
8Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling19
9Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling19
10Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear18
11John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo11
13Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling8
14Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling7
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada6
16Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
17Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
18Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling3
19Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3
20Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
21Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
22Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
23Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP2
24Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
25Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
26Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP72pts
2Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team57
3Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo32
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team21
5Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team19
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling18
7David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling17
8Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear15
9Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman14
10Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club14
11Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
12Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo10
13Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally9
14Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
15Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling7
16Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
17Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling6
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
20John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
21Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
22Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
23Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada4
24Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo4
25Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
26Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
27Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling2
28Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman13:35:49
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:34
3Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:03
4Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:37
5Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:39
6Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:07
7Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:09
8Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:29
9Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada0:03:34
10Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:45
11Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:05:07
12Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:20
13Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:18
14Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:31
15Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:38
16David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:32
17Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:39
18Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:18:13
19Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:20:13
20Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:22:14
21Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:27:25
22Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:41
23Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:28:47

Canadian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling13:36:03
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada0:00:21
4Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:11
5Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:23
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:40
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:53
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:11
9Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada0:03:20
10Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:49
11Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:04:53
12Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:06
13Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:04
14Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:10:43
15David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:18
16Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:25
17Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:17:59
18Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada0:20:12
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:21:26
20Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:23:37
21Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:27
22Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:28:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silber Pro Cycling40:50:44
2Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:01
3Trek-Segafredo0:01:16
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:49
5Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
6Team Canada0:03:14
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:36
8H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:30
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:47
10Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:29:49
11Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:36:36
12Lupus Racing Team0:36:48

 

Latest on Cyclingnews