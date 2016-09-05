Image 1 of 24 Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) takes the final day stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 24 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) stays in position to hold onto second place overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 24 Kristoffer Skjerping (Cannondale-Drapac) in the bunch before taking second on the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 24 Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) rides in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 24 Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) leads the breakaway before taking the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 24 Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) beats the hard charging field to the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 24 Colin Joyce (Axeon) takes home the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 24 Alex Cataford (Silber) throws flowers to the crowd after receiving the Best Canadian jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 24 Todays top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 24 The overall jersey winners for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 24 Team Silber takes home the best overall team prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 24 Riders descend to the river before hitting one of todays climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 24 Holowesko worked hard to defend the yellow jersey today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 24 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) makes his way to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 24 Riders try to split the front of the field on the first climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 24 A break gets up the road as the bunch loops back towards downtown. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 24 Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) had shoe troubles during todays stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 24 Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) leads an earlier break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 24 The peloton passes by the capitol building. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 24 The late break passes through the finish with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 24 Riders get ready to roll out for todays final stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 24 The peloton tackles todays KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 24 The peloton hits a descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 24 The top three overall in GC: Bauke Mollema, Robin Carpenter and Evan Huffman (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Robin Carpenter nailed down the biggest win of his career Monday at the Tour of Alberta, hanging tough with his Holowesko-Citadel team and holding off 2015 champion Bauke Mollema to win the general classification by just one second over the Trek-Segafredo rider. Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman finished third overall, seven seconds back.

Cagey veteran Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) attacked a day-long breakaway in the final kilometres of the Edmonton circuit to take the solo stage win ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Kristoffer Skjerping and Axeon Hagens Bermans Colin Joyce. The win marked Mancebo's first victory of the season.

"I tried with 1km to go, and I needed a little luck because the pack was so close on the last two laps," Mancebo said. "On the hard climb I looked behind me and I saw the jersey of the leader, and they were only about 10 seconds behind me, so I had a little bit of luck.

"For me it is the first win of the season, and it’s the first time in America for my team, so for us this is a very, very important victory."

The win was also important for Holowesko and Carpenter, who added a big general classification victory to go along with his stage wins at the 2014 USA Pro Challenge and last month at the Tour of Utah.

"We have big wins, but this is the biggest one I’ve had ever," he said in the post race press conference. "I’ve had a couple of solid stage wins, but winning the overall like this is pretty important for me. It’s confirmation of my abilities as a GC contender. I’m a good all-rounder; not great at anything but pretty good at everything. So, yeah, I’m pretty excited about the win. I can't really say more than that."

Carpenter actually did have a lot more to say about his team, which he credited with keeping him safe and fresh throughout a tough week of racing.

"The rest of the team rode out of their skin today," he said. "They believed in me more than I believed in myself, so I have to thank them a lot for the confidence boost and just riding as a team. It’s a team sport and people kind of forget that, but I owe everything this week to my team, for not only riding the front today, but helping me save energy all week. If there was a little bit of a crosswind or we were riding in the gutter, there was always somebody there to help me."

Although Mollema was absent from the post-stage press conference, his teammate, Ryder Hesjedal, went out of his way to applaud the effort of Carpenter's Holowesko squad.

"It was a great battle for Bauke and the team," Hesjedal said. "The Holowesko team road like any top WorldTour team today. They really controlled the race and got the job done, so that was great to see."

How it unfolded

The 124.1km final stage consisted of 11 laps of an 11.3km urban circuit in downtown Edmonton. Two short, punchy climbs on the route provided the day's challenges on the twisting, technical course through the city.

With the top of the general classification so tight, the day's time bonuses were a major target. The first came at the start/finish with seven laps remaining, and the second came with three laps to go. Bonuses of three, two and one second were on offer at the intermediate sprints, and 10, six and four seconds went to the top three on the stage.

The peloton didn't waste anytime setting off the fireworks, with attacks flying from the opening gun until a breakaway group formed on the opening loop. Trek-Segafredo placed Peter Stetina and Julian Arredondo in the move, while Holowesko had fastman Travis McCabe there to swallow up as many of the bonuses as possible.

Axeon Hagens Berman placed two riders in the breakaway, including Phil O'Donnell and Tyler Williams, who was the best-placed rider in the move at 2:25. Cannondale-Drapac's Toms Skujins was the next best placed rider at 2:57.

The rest of the group included KOM leader Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita), Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare), Matthieu Jeannes (Lupus), Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber), David Drouin (Silber), Mancebo and Ivan Santaromita (Skydive Dubai).

Several riders tried to bridge to the group over the intervening laps, but the leaders built their advantage to 2:25 by the fourth lap, and the bridgers were not able to succeed.

The gap started coming down from the maximum of 2:25, and with four laps remaining, Holowesko, riding on the front for Carpenter, had pulled the leaders' advantage down to just 1:40.

Celano won the first two of three KOMs on the day to seal his mountains jersey, and McCabe took the both intermediate sprints to keep Williams from getting the three-second time bonus.

With three laps to go, the gap to the field was down to one minute, while up front Drouin and Mancebo jumped away and set off on their own. The two riders remained in sight of their former breakaway companions, but there was hesitation among the rest of the breakaway as riders tried to bluff others into piking up the chase.

Rally Cycling came to the front of the field with two laps to go to drive up the pace, hoping to break up the field and launch Huffman up the road, but both Trek-Segafredo and Holowesko lined up behind Huffman's team.

At the head of the race, Skujns jumped across to the leaders to make a group of three ahead of the original break, which the peloton caught about halfway through the lap. Trek went to the front and started driving the pace, further putting the rivet to the field as riders started falling off the back in regular intervals.

When the peloton pulled the leaders' gap down to just 20 seconds, Team Canada's Antoine Duchesne, who started the day 53 seconds out of the overall lead, jumped away from the bunch with Axeon Hagens Berman's Chad Young.

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) led the peloton through the start/finish to start the final lap, with Mollema in tow and Carpenter latched onto the Trek riders' wheels.

The field had the leaders in its sights with just 7km to go, but Mancebo and Skujins refused to surrender, dangling off the front as more riders tried to bridge. UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill, Cannondale-Drapac's Lawson Craddock and Axeon Hagens Berman's Eddie Dunbar bridged up to the lead duo to form a group of five off the front.

The group lacked cooperation, however, seriously weakening the group’s chances of battling for the stage win. Skujins was the first to drop out of the lead quintet inside of 4km to go, while the gap to the peloton held at 15 seconds.

Mancebo then made his jump away from the leaders, and the cagey Spaniard opened up enough of a gap to spur his stage win ambitions. Mancebo held on by four seconds to take the stage win, while Carpenter finished ninth with the same time as the field to secure the overall. Mollema finished 18th on the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 2:46:01 2 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:04 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 5 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 8 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 12 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 13 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 21 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 24 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 25 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 27 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 28 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 29 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 30 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 31 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 32 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 33 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 34 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 36 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 37 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 39 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 40 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 41 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 42 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 43 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:00:13 44 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:00:17 45 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:30 46 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:33 47 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:37 48 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:00:38 49 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 50 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 51 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 52 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 53 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:04 54 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:01:09 55 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:00:04 56 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:12 57 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:26 58 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:28 59 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:04 60 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:44 61 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:00 62 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 63 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 64 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 65 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 66 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 67 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 68 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 69 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 70 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:11 71 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:45 72 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:06:34 73 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 74 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:07:30 76 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 77 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 78 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 80 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 81 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 82 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 83 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club DNF David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP DNF Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally DNF Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally DNF Eric Young (USA) Team Rally DNF Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally DNF Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada DNF William Elliot (Can) Team Canada

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 pts 2 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 15 pts 2 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 12 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 4 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 5 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 4 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 9 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 10 pts 2 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 9 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 7 4 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 6 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 7 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 10 pts 2 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 9 3 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 4 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 5 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 6 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 4 7 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 9 3 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 7 4 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 6 5 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 5 6 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 4 7 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2:46:05 2 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 5 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 11 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 13 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:00:13 17 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:00:34 18 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 19 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:40 20 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:56 21 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:07:26 23 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear

Canadian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 2:46:05 2 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 6 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 10 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 11 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 12 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:00:13 14 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 15 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 16 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 0:03:56 17 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 18 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:07 21 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:07:26 22 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silber Pro Cycling 8:18:15 2 Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 3 Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 8 Team Canada 9 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:00:09 10 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:01:01 11 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:22 12 Lupus Racing Team 0:06:04

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13:35:31 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:01 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 0:00:07 4 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:18 5 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:32 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:35 7 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:52 8 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 0:00:53 9 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:01 10 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:03 11 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:21 12 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:22 13 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:02:29 14 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:43 15 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:55 16 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 17 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:02:56 18 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:57 19 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:03:09 21 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:11 22 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:12 23 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:13 24 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:16 25 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:25 26 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:27 27 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:36 28 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:43 29 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:47 30 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 0:03:52 31 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:54 32 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:03 33 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:21 34 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:04:24 35 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:42 36 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:10 37 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:05:25 38 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:42 39 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:33 40 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:37 41 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:38 42 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:06:39 43 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:36 44 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:49 45 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 0:08:26 46 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:10:39 47 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:11:15 48 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:35 49 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:23 50 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:22 51 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:14:56 52 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:15:13 53 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:49 54 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:50 55 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:15:52 56 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:16:11 57 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:57 58 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:18:31 59 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:03 60 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:19:25 61 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:20:24 62 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:20:31 63 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:20:32 64 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:39 65 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 0:20:44 66 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:21:04 67 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:21:45 68 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:58 69 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:22:19 70 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:22:32 71 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:22:39 72 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:23:13 73 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:32 74 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:23:40 75 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:24:09 76 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:25:21 77 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:29 78 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:27:43 79 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:59 80 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:29:05 81 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:29:15 82 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:27 83 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:35:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 36 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 29 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 28 4 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 22 5 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 6 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 7 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 20 8 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 19 9 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 18 11 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 13 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 14 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 15 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 6 16 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 17 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 18 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 3 19 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 3 20 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 21 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 22 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 23 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 2 24 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 25 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 72 pts 2 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 57 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 32 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 5 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 18 7 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 8 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 9 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 10 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 14 11 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 12 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 10 13 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 9 14 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 15 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 16 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 17 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 6 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 20 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 21 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 22 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 4 24 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 4 25 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 26 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 27 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 2 28 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 13:35:49 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:34 3 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:03 4 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:37 5 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:39 6 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:07 7 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:09 8 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:29 9 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 0:03:34 10 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:45 11 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:05:07 12 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:20 13 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:18 14 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:31 15 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:14:38 16 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:32 17 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:39 18 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:18:13 19 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:20:13 20 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:22:14 21 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:27:25 22 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:41 23 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:28:47

Canadian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13:36:03 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:20 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 0:00:21 4 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:11 5 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:23 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:40 7 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:53 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:11 9 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 0:03:20 10 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:49 11 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:04:53 12 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:06 13 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:04 14 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:10:43 15 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:18 16 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:25 17 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:17:59 18 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 0:20:12 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:26 20 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:23:37 21 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:27 22 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:28:33