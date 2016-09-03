Tour of Alberta: Huffman wins stage 3, takes overall lead
Rally Cycling rider slips away at the end of the day to steal the stage and general classification
Stage 3: Rocky Mountain House/Clearwater County - Drayton Valley
Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman slipped away on the finishing circuits in downtown Drayton Valley on Saturday to take the stage 3 win at the Tour of Alberta and gain enough time to seize the overall lead.
Related Articles
Huffman joined Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter off the front during first of three finishing circuits after the field reeled in the day's breakaway just as they entered town. The duo then built a workable gap before Huffman outsprinted Carpenter to take the win and the 10-second time bonus that went with it.
"It was a little bit impulsive, to be honest," Huffman said of his final jump for the line. "I felt really good and that was the hardest section of the loop, and I just decided to try an attack. I accelerated a little bit the lap before, and then I just decided to go even harder the next time, and it worked out."
Kris Dahl (Silber Pro Cycling) was the third rider across the line, four seconds back, followed by 2015 winner Bauke Mollema in fourth, five seconds down.
Huffman now leads Carpenter by two seconds in the overall, with previous leader Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) dropping to third at 10 seconds. Cannondale-Drapac's is Alex Howes in fourth, 17 seconds down, with Mollema 19 seconds behind in fifth.
Huffman said he was thinking more about the race's yellow jersey than he was about the stage win when he launched the decisive attack.
"I was mostly thinking about the GC, and then once we got out there on the last lap, just the two of us, then I started to think about the stage a little bit," he said. "But it’s a tricky situation. You can’t mess around too much because then you get caught. So it was really just those last couple of corners where I tried to sprint. There wasn’t really time to back it off, play around and try to save energy for the sprint.
How it unfolded
The 181.2km third stage from Rocky Mountain House to Drayton Valley featured 7km of gravel near the start, two KOMs at 31km and 161km, and two intermediate sprints at 70km and 143km. The stage concluded with three laps of a 4km technical nine-corner finishing circuit.
Time bonuses at the sprints and at the finish animated much of the racing as GC contenders fought for the seconds available on the road. Multiple breakaway attempts went away in the early going, but they were brought back as the teams jockeyed to put their riders into position for the first sprint.
Cannondale was active on the front, along with Trek-Segafredo, Rally Cycling and Holowesko-Citadel. Huffman, who started the day in fourth place, 11 seconds off the lead, tried to get away before the first sprint and pick up the maximum three-second time bonus, but the field was having none of it and brought him back.
A group of nine finally managed to pull clear after the sprint at 70km, with Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Tyler Williams (Axeon Hagens Berman), Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel), Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel), Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) and William Elliot (Canada) rolling away from the peloton.
Williams was the best-placed rider from the breakaway at 2:09 down, so the composition pleased the bunch, and the escapees quickly started building their gap. Two riders, Antoine Duchesne (Canada) and Bryan Lewis (Lupus) jumped out of the peloton when the gap was still relatively close in an attempt to bridge, but the peloton was quickly three minutes behind with just over 50km remaining.
Although the course didn’t feature any major climbs, the long straight run north to Drayton Valley took riders over multiple long rollers on the two-lane highway, and Elliot popped out of the breakaway with about 40km remaining, while Duchesne and Lewis continued to chase without success.
Silber Pro Cycling took up the chase, hoping to set up sprinter Dahl for the stage win, while Jelly Belly-Maxxis also added to the chase as the gap hovered around three minutes.
After leaving the gap at the three-minute mark for nearly 30km, the chase started cutting into the leaders’ advantage, which was down to 2:25 with 40km remaining. The gap continued to come down as the race neared the finishing circuits, sinking to 1:35 with 30km remaining.
From there, the gap fell precipitously, and when Amore & Vita went to the front and drilled it to pull KOM leader Danilo Celano forward to try and collect some points at the KOM with 20km to go, the fate was sealed for the group off the front.
Craddock popped out of the breakaway on the climb when the gap to the peloton was down to just 45 seconds. McCabe was the next breakaway rider to drop out of the group, possibly hoping to save a little energy for the finish. As the field closed in, Cannondale’s Phil Gaimon and UnitedHealthcare’s Matthew Busche jumped out of the group in a bridge attempt. McCabe was able to latch onto their wheel, and his day out front continued.
As the lead group dangled in front of the field, attacks flew from the breakaway, which broke into several groups while Jelly Belly-Maxxis and Trek-Segafredo led the bunch into town. The impetus among the lead group stalled, however, as none of the riders appeared to want to power the move.
Gaimon finally took the initiative, as Williams, Busche, Pate and McCabe latched on. But it was all for naught as the group made the catch just before the race entered the first of three finishing laps.
Rally’s Huffman jumped away on the first loop with Holowesko’s Robin Carpenter and Jelly Belly’s Angus Morton, who soon dropped out of the group.
"We came into town and came across the line and saw three to go," Carpenter said when explaining how he and Huffman got away. "Then on the next lap on the uphill crosswind section – it was uphill and full-on crosswind from the left – Evan kind of accelerated there on the previous lap, and he went again and I basically hadn’t let him out of my sight in the last 30km, so I went with him."
Huffman and Carpenter continued on and built their gap on the circuit, giving Huffman a real possibility of a podium finish and a time bonus that would significantly boost his chances in the overall.
The lead duo had 24 seconds with two laps remaining and Axeon on the front of the peloton leading the chase. But it was too little too late as the duo approached the line together, setting up Huffman’s win and ascent into yellow. Carpenter said a moment's inattention cost him in the finale.
"With two turns to go I was asleep at the wheel a little bit," Carpenter said. "Evan played it right. I looked right and he went left. He had a couple of bike lengths on me before the last turn, and that was pretty much it. It was well-played."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4:04:05
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|6
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:11
|7
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|10
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|12
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|13
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|14
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|17
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|21
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|24
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|26
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|28
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|30
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|31
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|32
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|33
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team
|35
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|36
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|37
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|38
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|39
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|40
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|41
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|42
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|44
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|45
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|46
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|47
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|48
|Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team
|49
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|50
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|51
|Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|52
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:33
|54
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:03
|55
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|56
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|57
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|58
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|59
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:21
|60
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:24
|61
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|62
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|63
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team
|64
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|65
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|66
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:02:21
|68
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|69
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|70
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:53
|71
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|72
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:14
|74
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team
|76
|William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
|77
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|78
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|79
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:05:44
|80
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:04
|81
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|82
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:06:08
|83
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:12
|84
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|85
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:12
|86
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|87
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:11:05
|88
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:12:35
|89
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|90
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:16:01
|91
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|3
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|6
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|4
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|3
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|7
|4
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|5
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|6
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|4
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|3
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|pts
|2
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|12
|3
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|5
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|7
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|8
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|9
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|2
|10
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|4:04:16
|2
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|8
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:12
|11
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|13
|Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team
|14
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:10
|17
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:54
|18
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:02:10
|19
|Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:03:03
|20
|William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
|21
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:05:33
|22
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:57
|23
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:01
|24
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:12:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:04:09
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|6
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|12
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|13
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|14
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|15
|Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team
|16
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:01
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:10
|18
|Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
|20
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:05:40
|21
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:00
|22
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:08
|23
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|24
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:11:01
|25
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:12:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silber Pro Cycling
|12:12:37
|2
|Holowesko/Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|6
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:12
|8
|Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|0:00:23
|9
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|10
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:28
|11
|Team Canada
|12
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|13
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:07:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|10:34:25
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:10
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:17
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:18
|6
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:25
|9
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|11
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:16
|12
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|13
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:28
|14
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:30
|16
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|18
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|19
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|22
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|23
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|24
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|27
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|28
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|29
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|31
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:42
|32
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|33
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|34
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|35
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|36
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|37
|Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:47
|38
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|39
|Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|40
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:52
|41
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:03:18
|42
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|43
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:40
|44
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|45
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|46
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:04:24
|47
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|48
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|49
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:33
|50
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:53
|51
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:31
|52
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:23
|53
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:46
|54
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|55
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|56
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|57
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|58
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|59
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|60
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team
|61
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:14:53
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|63
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|64
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:38
|65
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|66
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|67
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:11
|68
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:16:40
|69
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:16:56
|70
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:44
|71
|Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:49
|72
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|74
|William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
|75
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|76
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:59
|77
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:18:00
|78
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:18:27
|79
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:18:54
|80
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:20:19
|81
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:20:35
|82
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:20:39
|83
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|84
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:20:52
|85
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|86
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:21:26
|87
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:12
|88
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:37
|89
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:27:10
|90
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:43
|91
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|45
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|33
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|6
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|15
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|9
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team
|9
|10
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|7
|11
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|7
|12
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|15
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|18
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|4
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|4
|21
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|22
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|24
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|25
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|26
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|29
|pts
|2
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|25
|4
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|6
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|7
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|8
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team
|13
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|10
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|11
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|8
|12
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|13
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|14
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|6
|16
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|17
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|19
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|20
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|21
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|22
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|2
|23
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|24
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10:34:35
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|3
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:06
|4
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:20
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|7
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|9
|Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:37
|10
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:30
|13
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:04:14
|14
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:43
|15
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:21
|16
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:13
|17
|Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:14:36
|18
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:39
|20
|William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
|21
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:18:44
|22
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:20:09
|23
|Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:20:42
|24
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:27:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10:34:46
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:09
|6
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|9
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|10
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|11
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:26
|13
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:04:03
|14
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:32
|15
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:10
|16
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:25
|17
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team
|18
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:14:32
|19
|Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:28
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
|22
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:38
|23
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:58
|24
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:20:18
|25
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:26:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silber Pro Cycling
|31:46:30
|2
|Holowesko/Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:59
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:01
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:03
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:07
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|7
|Team Canada
|0:02:12
|8
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|9
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:27
|10
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:14:26
|11
|Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|0:28:59
|12
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:29:04
|13
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
|0:34:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy