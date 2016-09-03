Image 1 of 26 Evan Huffman wins stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta ahead of Robin Carpenter (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 26 Riders leave the start for the long day ahead in Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 26 A group tries to get away in the dirt section during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 26 Riders make their way through the gravel during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 26 The peloton divides to avoid mud lagoon on the stage 3 route in Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 26 Colin Joyce (Axeon) finds a safe spot to get through the gravel during stage 3 in Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 26 Riders fight for the top of todays KOM during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 26 The peloton rides past an old barn along the course during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 26 Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field after the stage 2 win in Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 26 Thick forests and rolling hills along the course during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 26 Lawson Craddock (Cannondale) takes a pull in the break during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 26 The peloton passes by a lake on stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 26 The jersey leaders after stage 3 in Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 26 Tour of Alberta stage 3 podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 26 The peloton hits the dirt sector during stage 3 in Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 26 Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita) collects climbing points to keep the KOM jersey during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 26 The peloton passed lots of farmland along the stage 3 route in Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 26 Colin Joyce (Axeon) rides near the front in yellow at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 26 The stage 3 breakaway on the way to Drayton Valley at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 26 Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko) leads the break during stage 3 in Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 26 Horses and ranchers watch as the race rolls past during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 26 Julian Arredondo (Trek) gets a handup from the team car during stage 3 in Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 26 The peloton tackles stage 3's final climb under cloudy skies in Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 26 Colin Joyce (Axeon) heads into the finishing laps during stage 3 in Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 26 Evan Huffman (Rally) taking the Tour of Alberta stage 3 win in Drayton Valley (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 26 Evan Huffman (Rally) happy on the podium after taking the yellow jersey at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman slipped away on the finishing circuits in downtown Drayton Valley on Saturday to take the stage 3 win at the Tour of Alberta and gain enough time to seize the overall lead.

Huffman joined Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter off the front during first of three finishing circuits after the field reeled in the day's breakaway just as they entered town. The duo then built a workable gap before Huffman outsprinted Carpenter to take the win and the 10-second time bonus that went with it.

"It was a little bit impulsive, to be honest," Huffman said of his final jump for the line. "I felt really good and that was the hardest section of the loop, and I just decided to try an attack. I accelerated a little bit the lap before, and then I just decided to go even harder the next time, and it worked out."

Kris Dahl (Silber Pro Cycling) was the third rider across the line, four seconds back, followed by 2015 winner Bauke Mollema in fourth, five seconds down.

Huffman now leads Carpenter by two seconds in the overall, with previous leader Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) dropping to third at 10 seconds. Cannondale-Drapac's is Alex Howes in fourth, 17 seconds down, with Mollema 19 seconds behind in fifth.

Huffman said he was thinking more about the race's yellow jersey than he was about the stage win when he launched the decisive attack.

"I was mostly thinking about the GC, and then once we got out there on the last lap, just the two of us, then I started to think about the stage a little bit," he said. "But it’s a tricky situation. You can’t mess around too much because then you get caught. So it was really just those last couple of corners where I tried to sprint. There wasn’t really time to back it off, play around and try to save energy for the sprint.

How it unfolded

The 181.2km third stage from Rocky Mountain House to Drayton Valley featured 7km of gravel near the start, two KOMs at 31km and 161km, and two intermediate sprints at 70km and 143km. The stage concluded with three laps of a 4km technical nine-corner finishing circuit.

Time bonuses at the sprints and at the finish animated much of the racing as GC contenders fought for the seconds available on the road. Multiple breakaway attempts went away in the early going, but they were brought back as the teams jockeyed to put their riders into position for the first sprint.

Cannondale was active on the front, along with Trek-Segafredo, Rally Cycling and Holowesko-Citadel. Huffman, who started the day in fourth place, 11 seconds off the lead, tried to get away before the first sprint and pick up the maximum three-second time bonus, but the field was having none of it and brought him back.

A group of nine finally managed to pull clear after the sprint at 70km, with Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Tyler Williams (Axeon Hagens Berman), Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel), Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel), Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) and William Elliot (Canada) rolling away from the peloton.

Williams was the best-placed rider from the breakaway at 2:09 down, so the composition pleased the bunch, and the escapees quickly started building their gap. Two riders, Antoine Duchesne (Canada) and Bryan Lewis (Lupus) jumped out of the peloton when the gap was still relatively close in an attempt to bridge, but the peloton was quickly three minutes behind with just over 50km remaining.

Although the course didn’t feature any major climbs, the long straight run north to Drayton Valley took riders over multiple long rollers on the two-lane highway, and Elliot popped out of the breakaway with about 40km remaining, while Duchesne and Lewis continued to chase without success.

Silber Pro Cycling took up the chase, hoping to set up sprinter Dahl for the stage win, while Jelly Belly-Maxxis also added to the chase as the gap hovered around three minutes.

After leaving the gap at the three-minute mark for nearly 30km, the chase started cutting into the leaders’ advantage, which was down to 2:25 with 40km remaining. The gap continued to come down as the race neared the finishing circuits, sinking to 1:35 with 30km remaining.

From there, the gap fell precipitously, and when Amore & Vita went to the front and drilled it to pull KOM leader Danilo Celano forward to try and collect some points at the KOM with 20km to go, the fate was sealed for the group off the front.

Craddock popped out of the breakaway on the climb when the gap to the peloton was down to just 45 seconds. McCabe was the next breakaway rider to drop out of the group, possibly hoping to save a little energy for the finish. As the field closed in, Cannondale’s Phil Gaimon and UnitedHealthcare’s Matthew Busche jumped out of the group in a bridge attempt. McCabe was able to latch onto their wheel, and his day out front continued.

As the lead group dangled in front of the field, attacks flew from the breakaway, which broke into several groups while Jelly Belly-Maxxis and Trek-Segafredo led the bunch into town. The impetus among the lead group stalled, however, as none of the riders appeared to want to power the move.

Gaimon finally took the initiative, as Williams, Busche, Pate and McCabe latched on. But it was all for naught as the group made the catch just before the race entered the first of three finishing laps.

Rally’s Huffman jumped away on the first loop with Holowesko’s Robin Carpenter and Jelly Belly’s Angus Morton, who soon dropped out of the group.

"We came into town and came across the line and saw three to go," Carpenter said when explaining how he and Huffman got away. "Then on the next lap on the uphill crosswind section – it was uphill and full-on crosswind from the left – Evan kind of accelerated there on the previous lap, and he went again and I basically hadn’t let him out of my sight in the last 30km, so I went with him."

Huffman and Carpenter continued on and built their gap on the circuit, giving Huffman a real possibility of a podium finish and a time bonus that would significantly boost his chances in the overall.

The lead duo had 24 seconds with two laps remaining and Axeon on the front of the peloton leading the chase. But it was too little too late as the duo approached the line together, setting up Huffman’s win and ascent into yellow. Carpenter said a moment's inattention cost him in the finale.

"With two turns to go I was asleep at the wheel a little bit," Carpenter said. "Evan played it right. I looked right and he went left. He had a couple of bike lengths on me before the last turn, and that was pretty much it. It was well-played."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4:04:05 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:04 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:07 6 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:11 7 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac 8 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 10 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 12 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 13 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 14 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 18 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 20 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 21 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 23 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 24 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 26 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 28 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 29 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 30 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 31 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 32 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 33 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 34 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team 35 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 36 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 37 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 38 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:23 39 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 40 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 41 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 42 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 43 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 44 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 45 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 46 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 47 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:28 48 Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team 49 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 50 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 51 Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 52 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 53 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:33 54 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:03 55 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 56 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 57 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 58 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:16 59 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:21 60 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:24 61 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:49 62 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:05 63 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team 64 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 65 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:06 66 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 67 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:02:21 68 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 69 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 70 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:53 71 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:09 72 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 73 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:14 74 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 75 Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team 76 William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team 77 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 78 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 79 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team 0:05:44 80 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:04 81 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 82 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:06:08 83 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:12 84 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:07:07 85 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:12 86 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team 0:11:05 88 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:12:35 89 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 90 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:16:01 91 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team DNF Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling DNF Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 10 pts 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 9 3 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 6 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 6 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 4 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 10 pts 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 9 3 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 7 4 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 5 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 5 6 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 4 7 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac 3 3 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Finish line points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 12 3 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 5 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 6 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 5 7 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac 4 8 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 9 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 2 10 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 4:04:16 2 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 8 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:00:12 11 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:17 13 Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team 14 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:10 17 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:54 18 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:02:10 19 Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:03 20 William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team 21 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team 0:05:33 22 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:57 23 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:01 24 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:12:24

Best Canadian # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4:04:09 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:03 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:07 4 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 9 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team 10 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:19 12 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 13 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 14 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:24 15 Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team 16 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:01 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:10 18 Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team 19 William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team 20 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team 0:05:40 21 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:00 22 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:08 23 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 24 Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team 0:11:01 25 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:12:31

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silber Pro Cycling 12:12:37 2 Holowesko/Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04 4 Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 5 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 6 Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Rally Cycling 0:00:12 8 Amore & Vita - Selle Smp 0:00:23 9 H&R Block Pro Cycling 10 Lupus Racing Team 0:00:28 11 Team Canada 12 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:28 13 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:07:24

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 10:34:25 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:10 4 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:17 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 6 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:21 7 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:22 8 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:25 9 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:31 11 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:16 12 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:19 13 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:28 14 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:30 16 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 18 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 19 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 20 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 21 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 22 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 23 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 24 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 27 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 28 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 29 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 30 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:38 31 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:42 32 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 33 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 34 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 35 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 36 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 37 Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:47 38 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 39 Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 40 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:52 41 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:18 42 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:35 43 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:40 44 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:58 45 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:08 46 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:04:24 47 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:28 48 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:30 49 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:33 50 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:53 51 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:31 52 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:23 53 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:46 54 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 55 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 56 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 57 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 58 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 59 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 60 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team 61 Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team 0:14:53 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:15:03 63 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 64 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:38 65 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 66 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 67 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:11 68 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:16:40 69 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:16:56 70 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:44 71 Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:49 72 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 73 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 74 William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team 75 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 76 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:59 77 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:18:00 78 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:18:27 79 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:18:54 80 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team 0:20:19 81 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:20:35 82 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:20:39 83 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 84 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:20:52 85 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 86 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:21:26 87 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:12 88 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:26:37 89 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:10 90 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:28:43 91 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:35

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 45 pts 2 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 33 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 18 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 18 6 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 15 7 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 8 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 9 9 Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team 9 10 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 7 11 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 12 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 13 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 14 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 15 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 6 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 18 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 19 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 4 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 4 21 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 4 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 23 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 24 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 25 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 26 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 29 pts 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 25 4 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 5 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 6 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 7 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 8 Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team 13 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 10 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 11 Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 12 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac 7 13 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 14 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 15 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 6 16 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 5 17 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 5 18 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 19 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 20 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 21 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 22 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 2 23 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 2 24 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10:34:35 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:21 3 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:06 4 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:20 5 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:32 9 Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:37 10 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:30 13 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:04:14 14 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:43 15 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:21 16 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:13 17 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:14:36 18 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:39 20 William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team 21 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:18:44 22 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team 0:20:09 23 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:20:42 24 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:00

Best Canadian Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10:34:46 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:04 3 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:10 4 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:58 5 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:09 6 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 8 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 9 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:21 10 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 11 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:26 13 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:04:03 14 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:32 15 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:10 16 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:25 17 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team 18 Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team 0:14:32 19 Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:28 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 21 William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:38 23 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:58 24 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:20:18 25 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:26:49