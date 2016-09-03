Trending

Tour of Alberta: Huffman wins stage 3, takes overall lead

Rally Cycling rider slips away at the end of the day to steal the stage and general classification

Image 1 of 26

Evan Huffman wins stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta ahead of Robin Carpenter

Evan Huffman wins stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta ahead of Robin Carpenter
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 26

Riders leave the start for the long day ahead in Alberta

Riders leave the start for the long day ahead in Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 26

A group tries to get away in the dirt section during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

A group tries to get away in the dirt section during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 26

Riders make their way through the gravel during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

Riders make their way through the gravel during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 26

The peloton divides to avoid mud lagoon on the stage 3 route in Alberta

The peloton divides to avoid mud lagoon on the stage 3 route in Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 26

Colin Joyce (Axeon) finds a safe spot to get through the gravel during stage 3 in Alberta

Colin Joyce (Axeon) finds a safe spot to get through the gravel during stage 3 in Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 26

Riders fight for the top of todays KOM during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

Riders fight for the top of todays KOM during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 26

The peloton rides past an old barn along the course during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

The peloton rides past an old barn along the course during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 26

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field after the stage 2 win in Alberta

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field after the stage 2 win in Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 26

Thick forests and rolling hills along the course during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

Thick forests and rolling hills along the course during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 26

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale) takes a pull in the break during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale) takes a pull in the break during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 26

The peloton passes by a lake on stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

The peloton passes by a lake on stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 26

The jersey leaders after stage 3 in Alberta

The jersey leaders after stage 3 in Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 26

Tour of Alberta stage 3 podium

Tour of Alberta stage 3 podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 26

The peloton hits the dirt sector during stage 3 in Alberta

The peloton hits the dirt sector during stage 3 in Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 26

Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita) collects climbing points to keep the KOM jersey during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita) collects climbing points to keep the KOM jersey during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 26

The peloton passed lots of farmland along the stage 3 route in Alberta

The peloton passed lots of farmland along the stage 3 route in Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 26

Colin Joyce (Axeon) rides near the front in yellow at the Tour of Alberta

Colin Joyce (Axeon) rides near the front in yellow at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 26

The stage 3 breakaway on the way to Drayton Valley at the Tour of Alberta

The stage 3 breakaway on the way to Drayton Valley at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 26

Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko) leads the break during stage 3 in Alberta

Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko) leads the break during stage 3 in Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 26

Horses and ranchers watch as the race rolls past during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

Horses and ranchers watch as the race rolls past during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 26

Julian Arredondo (Trek) gets a handup from the team car during stage 3 in Alberta

Julian Arredondo (Trek) gets a handup from the team car during stage 3 in Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 26

The peloton tackles stage 3's final climb under cloudy skies in Alberta

The peloton tackles stage 3's final climb under cloudy skies in Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 26

Colin Joyce (Axeon) heads into the finishing laps during stage 3 in Alberta

Colin Joyce (Axeon) heads into the finishing laps during stage 3 in Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 26

Evan Huffman (Rally) taking the Tour of Alberta stage 3 win in Drayton Valley

Evan Huffman (Rally) taking the Tour of Alberta stage 3 win in Drayton Valley
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 26

Evan Huffman (Rally) happy on the podium after taking the yellow jersey at the Tour of Alberta

Evan Huffman (Rally) happy on the podium after taking the yellow jersey at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman slipped away on the finishing circuits in downtown Drayton Valley on Saturday to take the stage 3 win at the Tour of Alberta and gain enough time to seize the overall lead.

Related Articles

Stage set for Tour of Alberta time trial showdown

Tour of Alberta: Mancebo down but not out in North American return

Huffman joined Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter off the front during first of three finishing circuits after the field reeled in the day's breakaway just as they entered town. The duo then built a workable gap before Huffman outsprinted Carpenter to take the win and the 10-second time bonus that went with it.

"It was a little bit impulsive, to be honest," Huffman said of his final jump for the line. "I felt really good and that was the hardest section of the loop, and I just decided to try an attack. I accelerated a little bit the lap before, and then I just decided to go even harder the next time, and it worked out."

Kris Dahl (Silber Pro Cycling) was the third rider across the line, four seconds back, followed by 2015 winner Bauke Mollema in fourth, five seconds down.

Huffman now leads Carpenter by two seconds in the overall, with previous leader Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) dropping to third at 10 seconds. Cannondale-Drapac's is Alex Howes in fourth, 17 seconds down, with Mollema 19 seconds behind in fifth.

Huffman said he was thinking more about the race's yellow jersey than he was about the stage win when he launched the decisive attack.

"I was mostly thinking about the GC, and then once we got out there on the last lap, just the two of us, then I started to think about the stage a little bit," he said. "But it’s a tricky situation. You can’t mess around too much because then you get caught. So it was really just those last couple of corners where I tried to sprint. There wasn’t really time to back it off, play around and try to save energy for the sprint.

How it unfolded

The 181.2km third stage from Rocky Mountain House to Drayton Valley featured 7km of gravel near the start, two KOMs at 31km and 161km, and two intermediate sprints at 70km and 143km. The stage concluded with three laps of a 4km technical nine-corner finishing circuit.

Time bonuses at the sprints and at the finish animated much of the racing as GC contenders fought for the seconds available on the road. Multiple breakaway attempts went away in the early going, but they were brought back as the teams jockeyed to put their riders into position for the first sprint.

Cannondale was active on the front, along with Trek-Segafredo, Rally Cycling and Holowesko-Citadel. Huffman, who started the day in fourth place, 11 seconds off the lead, tried to get away before the first sprint and pick up the maximum three-second time bonus, but the field was having none of it and brought him back.

A group of nine finally managed to pull clear after the sprint at 70km, with Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Tyler Williams (Axeon Hagens Berman), Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel), Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel), Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) and William Elliot (Canada) rolling away from the peloton.

Williams was the best-placed rider from the breakaway at 2:09 down, so the composition pleased the bunch, and the escapees quickly started building their gap. Two riders, Antoine Duchesne (Canada) and Bryan Lewis (Lupus) jumped out of the peloton when the gap was still relatively close in an attempt to bridge, but the peloton was quickly three minutes behind with just over 50km remaining.

Although the course didn’t feature any major climbs, the long straight run north to Drayton Valley took riders over multiple long rollers on the two-lane highway, and Elliot popped out of the breakaway with about 40km remaining, while Duchesne and Lewis continued to chase without success.

Silber Pro Cycling took up the chase, hoping to set up sprinter Dahl for the stage win, while Jelly Belly-Maxxis also added to the chase as the gap hovered around three minutes.

After leaving the gap at the three-minute mark for nearly 30km, the chase started cutting into the leaders’ advantage, which was down to 2:25 with 40km remaining. The gap continued to come down as the race neared the finishing circuits, sinking to 1:35 with 30km remaining.

From there, the gap fell precipitously, and when Amore & Vita went to the front and drilled it to pull KOM leader Danilo Celano forward to try and collect some points at the KOM with 20km to go, the fate was sealed for the group off the front.

Craddock popped out of the breakaway on the climb when the gap to the peloton was down to just 45 seconds. McCabe was the next breakaway rider to drop out of the group, possibly hoping to save a little energy for the finish. As the field closed in, Cannondale’s Phil Gaimon and UnitedHealthcare’s Matthew Busche jumped out of the group in a bridge attempt. McCabe was able to latch onto their wheel, and his day out front continued.

As the lead group dangled in front of the field, attacks flew from the breakaway, which broke into several groups while Jelly Belly-Maxxis and Trek-Segafredo led the bunch into town. The impetus among the lead group stalled, however, as none of the riders appeared to want to power the move.

Gaimon finally took the initiative, as Williams, Busche, Pate and McCabe latched on. But it was all for naught as the group made the catch just before the race entered the first of three finishing laps.

Rally’s Huffman jumped away on the first loop with Holowesko’s Robin Carpenter and Jelly Belly’s Angus Morton, who soon dropped out of the group.

"We came into town and came across the line and saw three to go," Carpenter said when explaining how he and Huffman got away. "Then on the next lap on the uphill crosswind section – it was uphill and full-on crosswind from the left – Evan kind of accelerated there on the previous lap, and he went again and I basically hadn’t let him out of my sight in the last 30km, so I went with him."

Huffman and Carpenter continued on and built their gap on the circuit, giving Huffman a real possibility of a podium finish and a time bonus that would significantly boost his chances in the overall.

The lead duo had 24 seconds with two laps remaining and Axeon on the front of the peloton leading the chase. But it was too little too late as the duo approached the line together, setting up Huffman’s win and ascent into yellow. Carpenter said a moment's inattention cost him in the finale.

"With two turns to go I was asleep at the wheel a little bit," Carpenter said. "Evan played it right. I looked right and he went left. He had a couple of bike lengths on me before the last turn, and that was pretty much it. It was well-played."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4:04:05
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
3Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:04
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
5Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:07
6Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:11
7Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
8Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
10Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
11Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
12Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
13Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
14Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
16Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
17Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
18Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
20Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
21Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
23Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
24Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
25Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
26Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
28Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
29Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
30Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
31Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
32Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
33Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
34Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team
35David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
36Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
37Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
38Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:23
39Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
40Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
41Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
42John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
43Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
44Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
45Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
46David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
47Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:28
48Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team
49Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
50Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
51Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
53Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:33
54Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:03
55Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
56Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
57Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
58Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
59Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:21
60Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:24
61Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:49
62Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:05
63Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team
64Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
65Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:06
66Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
67Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:02:21
68Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
69Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
70Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:53
71Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:09
72Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
73Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:03:14
74Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
75Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team
76William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
77Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
78Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
79Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:44
80Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:04
81Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
82Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:08
83Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:06:12
84Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:07:07
85Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:12
86Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
87Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team0:11:05
88Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:12:35
89Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
90Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:16:01
91Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
DNFGarrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFOliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFPierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFThomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP10pts
2Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo9
3Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac6
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
6Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team4
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac10pts
2Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo9
3Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team7
4Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
5Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling5
6Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team4
7Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac3
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5pts
2Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac1

Finish line points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling15pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team12
3Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo7
5Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
6Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling5
7Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac4
8Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
9Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP2
10Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team4:04:16
2Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
3Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
8David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:12
11Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
12Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:17
13Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team
14Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:10
17Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:54
18Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:02:10
19Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:03
20William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
21Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:33
22Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:57
23Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:01
24Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:12:24

Best Canadian
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:04:09
2Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:07
4Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
5Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
6Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
9Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team
10David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:19
12Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
13Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
14Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:24
15Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team
16Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:01
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
18Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team
19William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
20Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:40
21Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:00
22Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:08
23Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
24Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team0:11:01
25Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:12:31

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silber Pro Cycling12:12:37
2Holowesko/Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear
3Trek-Segafredo0:00:04
4Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
5Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
6Axeon Hagens Berman
7Rally Cycling0:00:12
8Amore & Vita - Selle Smp0:00:23
9H&R Block Pro Cycling
10Lupus Racing Team0:00:28
11Team Canada
12Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:28
13Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:07:24

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling10:34:25
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:02
3Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:10
4Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:17
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
6Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:21
7Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:22
8Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:25
9Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:31
11Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:16
12Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:19
13Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:28
14Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
15Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:30
16Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
18Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
19Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
20Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
21Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
22Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
23Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
24Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
25Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
26Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
27Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
28Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
29Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
30John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:38
31Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:42
32Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
33Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
34Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
35Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
36Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
37Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:47
38Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
39Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
40Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:52
41Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:18
42Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:35
43Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:40
44Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:58
45Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:08
46Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team0:04:24
47Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:28
48Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:30
49Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:33
50Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:53
51Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:31
52Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:23
53Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:46
54Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
55Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
56David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
57Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
58Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
59Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
60Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team
61Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team0:14:53
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:15:03
63Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
64Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:38
65Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
66Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
67Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:11
68Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:16:40
69Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:16:56
70Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:44
71Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:49
72Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
73Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
74William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
75Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
76Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:59
77Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:18:00
78Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:18:27
79Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:18:54
80Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team0:20:19
81Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:20:35
82Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:20:39
83Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
84Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:20:52
85Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
86David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:21:26
87Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:24:12
88Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:26:37
89Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:10
90Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:28:43
91Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:30:35

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP45pts
2Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team33
3Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team21
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac18
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo18
6Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team15
7Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
8Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling9
9Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team9
10Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team7
11Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling7
12Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
13Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
14Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
15Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac6
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
18John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
19Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team4
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team4
21Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo4
22Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
23Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
24Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
25Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
26Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling29pts
2Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman26
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team25
4Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20
5Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
6Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman15
7Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling14
8Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team13
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo11
10Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling8
11Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8
12Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac7
13Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
14John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team6
16Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling5
17Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team5
18Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
19Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
20Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
21Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
22Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP2
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac2
24Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10:34:35
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:21
3Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:06
4Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:20
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
7Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:32
9Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:37
10Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Phil O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:30
13Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team0:04:14
14Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:43
15Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:21
16Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:13
17Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:14:36
18David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:39
20William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
21Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:18:44
22Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team0:20:09
23Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:20:42
24Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:00

Best Canadian Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10:34:46
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:04
3Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:10
4Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:58
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:09
6Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
7Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
8Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
9Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:21
10Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
11Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
12Ed Walsh (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:26
13Adam Jamieson (Can) Canadian National Team0:04:03
14Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:32
15Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:10
16David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:25
17Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Canadian National Team
18Alexis Cartier (Can) Canadian National Team0:14:32
19Alec Cowan (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:28
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
21William Elliot (Can) Canadian National Team
22Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:38
23Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:58
24Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:20:18
25Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:26:49

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silber Pro Cycling31:46:30
2Holowesko/Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear0:01:59
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:01
4Trek-Segafredo0:02:03
5Rally Cycling0:02:07
6Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
7Team Canada0:02:12
8Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:10
9H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:27
10Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:14:26
11Amore & Vita - Selle Smp0:28:59
12Lupus Racing Team0:29:04
13Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:34:07

Latest on Cyclingnews