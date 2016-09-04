Trending

Bauke Mollema wins Tour of Alberta Edmonton time trial

Holowesko's Carpenter takes overall race lead heading into the final stage

Image 1 of 18

The jersey leaders after stage 4

The jersey leaders after stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 18

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) putting in a strong ride in the TT

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) putting in a strong ride in the TT
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 18

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) takes an early corner along the course

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) takes an early corner along the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 18

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) heads in for a top ten finish

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) heads in for a top ten finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 18

Chris Horner (Lupus) putting in a strong ride

Chris Horner (Lupus) putting in a strong ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 18

Ryan Roth (Silber) shows off his Canadian National Champion jersey today in the time trial

Ryan Roth (Silber) shows off his Canadian National Champion jersey today in the time trial
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 18

Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo) leans through a turn

Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo) leans through a turn
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 18

Danny Pate (Rally) stays focused though turns on the course

Danny Pate (Rally) stays focused though turns on the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 18

Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) on the way past

Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) on the way past
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 18

Today's top three for the stage

Today's top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 18

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) happy to be in yellow

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) happy to be in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 18

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) on the way to taking the yellow jersey

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) on the way to taking the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 18

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) tucks on the descent to make up as much time as he can

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) tucks on the descent to make up as much time as he can
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 18

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) staged to start

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) staged to start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 18

Each bike got weighed before todays race

Each bike got weighed before todays race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 18

Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) leaves the start ramp

Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) leaves the start ramp
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 18

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) warms up before the TT start

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) warms up before the TT start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 18

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) on his way to todays stage win

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) on his way to todays stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Defending champion Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) took his first stage win of the 2016 Tour of Alberta Sunday during the stage 4 Edmonton time trial, beating Andz Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) by nine seconds and third-placed Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) by 16.

But it was Carpenter who came away with the top prize as he took the yellow jersey from overnight leader Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), who finished fifth, 24 seconds back. Mollema placed himself well in the GC battle, however, as he'll start the final stage in Edmonton just one second behind Carpenter.

Mollema, who started the day 18 seconds back in the general classification, covered the 12.1km course in 14:44, while Carpenter came in at 15 minutes and Huffman came in another eight seconds down. Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) put in another good ride for Trek-Segafredo, finishing fourth at 15:03.

Mollema said he was obviously happy to take his first time trial win as a pro and set up a close contest for the final general classification on Monday.

"My goal this week was to do a really good time trial," Mollema said. "I knew it was on the road bike, and we have a really fast, aero bike, so I knew there as a chance for me to win. Of course I’m happy to have won; it’s a good feeling. I think I did a really good time trial technically and the way I built up. I kept the best for the final kilometres, and I’m happy with that. It’s the first time trial I’ve won since I’m a pro, so that’s a nice feeling."

Carpenter, who also wore yellow for a day at the Tour of Utah, said he was a bit surprised to have put in such a good ride, especially considering he lost his bike's computer early on in the stage.

"I didn’t have a radio in my ear, and I lost power a quarter of the way through the ride, so I was just kind of doing it on feel," Carpneter said. "You can kind of look at the sections and see where people are relative to where you are, and I knew that coming down the hill when I didn’t see Evan for about the same amount of time that I saw Colin [Joyce] on the way up, I knew that I was probably close, so that gave me some motivation to really pour the gas on at the end, but I didn’t really know I was on a good ride until I saw the time coming through. I Got back to the team bus and watched Evan roll though, and that was about it."

Huffman said he out in a solid effort on the course, but he was simply beaten by riders who were better on the day.

"The result is a little bit disappointing," the Rally Cycling rider said. "Obviously I really wanted to keep the jersey and thought I could do it. As far as my actual performance, I think I did well. I went as hard as I could and I didn’t make any major errors, but I just got beaten by faster guys today, so it’s kind of bittersweet, I guess."

Sunday's result sets up what should be a major throw down on the streets of Edmonton dying the final circuit race on Monday. The peloton will tackle 11 laps of a technical, lumpy 11km course, with the top10 on GC now separated by just 1:03.

How it unfolded

The Sunday evening Edmonton time trial, in which tme trial bikes and aero gear were not allowed, started and finished in Hawrelak Park following the ITU Edmonton Triathlon earlier in the day.

The riders, who started the 12.1km course one-minute apart, crossed over the Saskatchewan River and rode east along the Victoria Gold Course before turning around and heading northwest toward another turn around that led them back to the park.

The parcour was relatively flat, with the exception of a roughly 1.5km climb that gained 40 metres about two-thirds of the way through the stage.

Starting in 20th position, Canadian Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) set the top early mark at 15:03, a time that would stand for nearly 45 minutes before Holowesko-Citadel's 25-year-old Latvian Andz Flaksis went under 15 minutes with a time of 14:53.

Hejsedal's and Mollema's teammate, Frank Schleck, also put I a good ride, coming in 15:24 to claim a spot in the top 10 with 19 riders remaining. Schleck and Hesjedal no doubt were able to supply Mollema with information about the course and how to pace his effort.

Cannondale-Drapac's Kristoffer Skjerping put in a good ride at 15:08, but he wasn't able to unseat the Latvian.

Nigel Ellsay, who started the day 10th overall at 31 seconds down, was the first of the GC contenders to finish, setting a mark of 15:22 to finish 30 seconds behind the leader. UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Eaton, 22 seconds down in seventh place, crossed the line with a time of 15:11, leaving only six riders who could unseat Flaksis.

Silber’s Alex Cataford put in a fast time at 15:12, but it was not close to the time of Mollema, who's effort was visible as he swayed side to side on his bike with an average speed of 49.2km/h. Next up was Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) who finished more than a minute slower than Mollema at 15:45.

Stage 1 winner and previous race leader Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) finished with a time of 15:13 to keep himself in contention for the overall. Carpenter, who started the day two seconds behind Huffman, crossed next at 15 minutes, keeping him ahead of Mollema on the GC and waiting anxiously to see the race leader's time.

Huffman came into view at the finish quickly, but as he approached the line it became clear that he wouldn't go fast enough to hold the jersey, finishing eight seconds behind Carpenter and ceding the race lead to the Holowesko-Citadel rider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:14:44
2Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:09
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:16
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:00:19
5Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally0:00:24
6Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
7Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
8Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:26
9Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:27
10Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:28
11Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:29
12Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:30
13Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:38
14Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:40
15Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally
16Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
17Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
18Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:42
20Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
21Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
22Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:43
23Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:44
24Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
25Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
26Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada0:00:45
27Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:46
28Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:47
29Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
30Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:48
31Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:50
32Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:51
33Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:55
34John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:57
36Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
37Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:58
38Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:00:59
39Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:00
40Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:01
41Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
42Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:02
43Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:01:03
44Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:01:05
45Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:06
46Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
47Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
48Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:08
49Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:12
50Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:15
51Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
52Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:17
53Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club
54Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:01:19
55Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:20
56David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:21
57Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:22
58Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
59Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada
60Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:01:23
61Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:24
62Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada0:01:27
63Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:30
64Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
65Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
66Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:01:37
67Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:41
68Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:44
69Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:46
70Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:50
71Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:01:54
72Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:56
73Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:01:57
74Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:01
75Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally0:02:02
76Eric Young (USA) Team Rally0:02:05
77Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally
78Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
79Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:08
80Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:12
81Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:15
82Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:17
83Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada0:02:19
84Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:28
85Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:31
86Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:50
87Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally0:02:55
88Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:02
89Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:03:11
90William Elliot (Can) Team Canada0:03:50
91Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:48

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:10
2Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:03
3Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:14
5Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:16
6Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:18
7Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:31
8Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:00:33
9Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:36
10Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:00:39
11Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:40
12Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:46
13Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:49
14Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:51
15David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:55
16Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada0:00:56
17Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:57
18Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:01:11
19Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:24
20Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:01:28
21Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:30
22Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:24
23William Elliot (Can) Team Canada0:03:24
24Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:22

Canadian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:15:03
2Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:09
3Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:19
4Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally0:00:21
5Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:22
6Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:23
7Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada0:00:26
8Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:28
9Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:00:40
10Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:43
11Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:00:46
12Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:47
13Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:53
14Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:56
15David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:02
16Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada0:01:03
17Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:05
18Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada0:01:08
19Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:11
20Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:01:18
21Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:49
22Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada0:02:00
23Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:12
24Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:31
25William Elliot (Can) Team Canada0:03:31

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:45:01
2Trek-Segafredo0:00:11
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:46
4Silber Pro Cycling0:00:58
5Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
6Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
7Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:01:39
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:57
9Team Canada0:02:00
10H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:01
11Rally Cycling0:02:17
12Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:02:26
13Lupus Racing Team0:02:38

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear10:49:26
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:01
3Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally0:00:07
4Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:22
5Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:32
6Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:35
7Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:52
8Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada0:00:53
9Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:01
10Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:03
11Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:22
12Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:25
13Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:02:35
14Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:37
15Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:43
16Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
17Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:55
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
19Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:02:57
20Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
21Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
22Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:03:00
23Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:12
24Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:13
25Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
26John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:16
27Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:03:19
28Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:25
29Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:27
30Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:36
31Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:40
32Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:43
33Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:47
34Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:49
35Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada0:03:52
36Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:54
37Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:03
38Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:09
39Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
40Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:16
41Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:21
42Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally0:04:30
43Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:57
44Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:05:12
45Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:13
46Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:16
47Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:57
48Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:04
49Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:33
50Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:38
51Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:01
52Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:56
53Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:15:13
54Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:49
55David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:50
56Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:15:52
57Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada0:16:03
58Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:16:11
59Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:16:15
60Eric Young (USA) Team Rally0:16:34
61Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:41
62Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:16:43
63Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada0:16:48
64Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:02
65Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:17:49
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:17:51
67Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:15
68Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:18:23
69Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:18:24
70Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:18:31
71Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:18:51
72Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
73Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:44
74Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally0:19:45
75Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:19:50
76Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:13
77Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:20:17
78Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:20:31
79Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally0:21:02
80Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:21:04
81William Elliot (Can) Team Canada0:21:22
82Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:21:39
83Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:21:48
84Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:21:58
85Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:22:05
86David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:22:06
87Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:26:01
88Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:27:37
89Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:59
90Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:29:29
91Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally0:33:14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally29pts
2Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman26
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear26
4Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20
5Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling18
6Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman15
7Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling14
8Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada13
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo11
10Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling8
11Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear8
12Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling7
13John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada6
15Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
16Eric Young (USA) Team Rally5
17Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club5
18Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
19Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
20Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
21Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
22Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP2
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling2
24Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP45pts
2Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team33
3Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team21
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling18
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo18
6Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear15
7Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
8Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally9
9Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada9
10Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
11Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling7
12Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
13Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
14Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
15Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling6
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
18John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
19Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada4
21Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo4
22Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
23Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling2
24Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
25Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
26Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10:49:48
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:30
3Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:03
4Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:33
5Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:35
6Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:03
7Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:05
8Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:18
9Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:25
10Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada0:03:30
11Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:41
12Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:47
13Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:04:50
14Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:16
15Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:39
16Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:34
17David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:28
18Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:18:09
19Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:19:55
20Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:20:09
21William Elliot (Can) Team Canada0:21:00
22Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:21:17
23Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:21:36
24Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:37

Canadian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10:49:58
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada0:00:21
4Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:11
5Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:23
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:40
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:53
8Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:08
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:11
10Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:17
11Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada0:03:20
12Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:49
13Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada0:04:40
14Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:06
15Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:29
16David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:18
17Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada0:15:31
18Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada0:16:16
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:17:19
20Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada0:17:59
21Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:41
22Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally0:20:30
23William Elliot (Can) Team Canada0:20:50
24Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada0:21:07
25Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:27

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silber Pro Cycling32:32:29
2Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:01
3Trek-Segafredo0:01:16
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:49
5Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
6Team Canada0:03:14
7Rally Cycling0:03:26
8Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:36
9H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:30
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:25
11Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:29:40
12Lupus Racing Team0:30:44
13Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club0:35:35

 

