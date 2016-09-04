Image 1 of 18 The jersey leaders after stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 18 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) putting in a strong ride in the TT (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 18 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) takes an early corner along the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 18 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) heads in for a top ten finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 18 Chris Horner (Lupus) putting in a strong ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 18 Ryan Roth (Silber) shows off his Canadian National Champion jersey today in the time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 18 Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo) leans through a turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 18 Danny Pate (Rally) stays focused though turns on the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 18 Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) on the way past (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 18 Today's top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 18 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) happy to be in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 18 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) on the way to taking the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 18 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) tucks on the descent to make up as much time as he can (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 18 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) staged to start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 18 Each bike got weighed before todays race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 18 Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) leaves the start ramp (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) warms up before the TT start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 18 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) on his way to todays stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Defending champion Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) took his first stage win of the 2016 Tour of Alberta Sunday during the stage 4 Edmonton time trial, beating Andz Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) by nine seconds and third-placed Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) by 16.

But it was Carpenter who came away with the top prize as he took the yellow jersey from overnight leader Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), who finished fifth, 24 seconds back. Mollema placed himself well in the GC battle, however, as he'll start the final stage in Edmonton just one second behind Carpenter.

Mollema, who started the day 18 seconds back in the general classification, covered the 12.1km course in 14:44, while Carpenter came in at 15 minutes and Huffman came in another eight seconds down. Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) put in another good ride for Trek-Segafredo, finishing fourth at 15:03.

Mollema said he was obviously happy to take his first time trial win as a pro and set up a close contest for the final general classification on Monday.

"My goal this week was to do a really good time trial," Mollema said. "I knew it was on the road bike, and we have a really fast, aero bike, so I knew there as a chance for me to win. Of course I’m happy to have won; it’s a good feeling. I think I did a really good time trial technically and the way I built up. I kept the best for the final kilometres, and I’m happy with that. It’s the first time trial I’ve won since I’m a pro, so that’s a nice feeling."

Carpenter, who also wore yellow for a day at the Tour of Utah, said he was a bit surprised to have put in such a good ride, especially considering he lost his bike's computer early on in the stage.

"I didn’t have a radio in my ear, and I lost power a quarter of the way through the ride, so I was just kind of doing it on feel," Carpneter said. "You can kind of look at the sections and see where people are relative to where you are, and I knew that coming down the hill when I didn’t see Evan for about the same amount of time that I saw Colin [Joyce] on the way up, I knew that I was probably close, so that gave me some motivation to really pour the gas on at the end, but I didn’t really know I was on a good ride until I saw the time coming through. I Got back to the team bus and watched Evan roll though, and that was about it."

Huffman said he out in a solid effort on the course, but he was simply beaten by riders who were better on the day.

"The result is a little bit disappointing," the Rally Cycling rider said. "Obviously I really wanted to keep the jersey and thought I could do it. As far as my actual performance, I think I did well. I went as hard as I could and I didn’t make any major errors, but I just got beaten by faster guys today, so it’s kind of bittersweet, I guess."

Sunday's result sets up what should be a major throw down on the streets of Edmonton dying the final circuit race on Monday. The peloton will tackle 11 laps of a technical, lumpy 11km course, with the top10 on GC now separated by just 1:03.

How it unfolded

The Sunday evening Edmonton time trial, in which tme trial bikes and aero gear were not allowed, started and finished in Hawrelak Park following the ITU Edmonton Triathlon earlier in the day.

The riders, who started the 12.1km course one-minute apart, crossed over the Saskatchewan River and rode east along the Victoria Gold Course before turning around and heading northwest toward another turn around that led them back to the park.

The parcour was relatively flat, with the exception of a roughly 1.5km climb that gained 40 metres about two-thirds of the way through the stage.

Starting in 20th position, Canadian Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) set the top early mark at 15:03, a time that would stand for nearly 45 minutes before Holowesko-Citadel's 25-year-old Latvian Andz Flaksis went under 15 minutes with a time of 14:53.

Hejsedal's and Mollema's teammate, Frank Schleck, also put I a good ride, coming in 15:24 to claim a spot in the top 10 with 19 riders remaining. Schleck and Hesjedal no doubt were able to supply Mollema with information about the course and how to pace his effort.

Cannondale-Drapac's Kristoffer Skjerping put in a good ride at 15:08, but he wasn't able to unseat the Latvian.

Nigel Ellsay, who started the day 10th overall at 31 seconds down, was the first of the GC contenders to finish, setting a mark of 15:22 to finish 30 seconds behind the leader. UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Eaton, 22 seconds down in seventh place, crossed the line with a time of 15:11, leaving only six riders who could unseat Flaksis.

Silber’s Alex Cataford put in a fast time at 15:12, but it was not close to the time of Mollema, who's effort was visible as he swayed side to side on his bike with an average speed of 49.2km/h. Next up was Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) who finished more than a minute slower than Mollema at 15:45.

Stage 1 winner and previous race leader Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) finished with a time of 15:13 to keep himself in contention for the overall. Carpenter, who started the day two seconds behind Huffman, crossed next at 15 minutes, keeping him ahead of Mollema on the GC and waiting anxiously to see the race leader's time.

Huffman came into view at the finish quickly, but as he approached the line it became clear that he wouldn't go fast enough to hold the jersey, finishing eight seconds behind Carpenter and ceding the race lead to the Holowesko-Citadel rider.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:44 2 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:09 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:16 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:19 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 0:00:24 6 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 7 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 8 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:26 9 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:27 10 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:28 11 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:29 12 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:30 13 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:38 14 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:40 15 Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 17 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 18 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:42 20 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 21 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 22 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:43 23 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:00:44 24 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 25 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 0:00:45 27 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:46 28 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:00:47 29 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 30 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:48 31 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:50 32 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:51 33 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:55 34 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:00:57 36 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 37 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:58 38 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:00:59 39 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:00 40 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:01 41 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 42 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:02 43 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:01:03 44 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:01:05 45 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:06 46 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 47 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 48 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:08 49 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:12 50 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:15 51 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:16 52 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:17 53 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 54 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:01:19 55 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:20 56 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:21 57 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:22 58 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 59 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 60 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:01:23 61 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:24 62 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 0:01:27 63 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:30 64 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 65 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 66 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:01:37 67 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:41 68 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:44 69 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:46 70 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:50 71 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:01:54 72 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56 73 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:57 74 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:01 75 Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally 0:02:02 76 Eric Young (USA) Team Rally 0:02:05 77 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 78 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 79 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:08 80 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:12 81 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:15 82 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:17 83 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 0:02:19 84 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:28 85 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:31 86 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:50 87 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally 0:02:55 88 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:02 89 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:03:11 90 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 0:03:50 91 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:48

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:10 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:03 3 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:12 4 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:14 5 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:16 6 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:18 7 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:31 8 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:00:33 9 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:36 10 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:00:39 11 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:40 12 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:46 13 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:49 14 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:51 15 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:55 16 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 0:00:56 17 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:00:57 18 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:01:11 19 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:24 20 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:01:28 21 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30 22 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:24 23 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 0:03:24 24 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:22

Canadian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:03 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:09 3 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:19 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally 0:00:21 5 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:22 6 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:23 7 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 0:00:26 8 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:28 9 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:00:40 10 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:43 11 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:00:46 12 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:47 13 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:53 14 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:56 15 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:02 16 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 0:01:03 17 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:05 18 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 0:01:08 19 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:11 20 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:01:18 21 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:49 22 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 0:02:00 23 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:12 24 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:31 25 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 0:03:31

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:45:01 2 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11 3 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:46 4 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:58 5 Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 6 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:24 7 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:01:39 8 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:57 9 Team Canada 0:02:00 10 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:01 11 Rally Cycling 0:02:17 12 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:02:26 13 Lupus Racing Team 0:02:38

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 10:49:26 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:01 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 0:00:07 4 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:22 5 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:32 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:35 7 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:52 8 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 0:00:53 9 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:01 10 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:03 11 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:22 12 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:25 13 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:02:35 14 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:37 15 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:43 16 Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 17 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:55 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 19 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:57 20 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 21 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 22 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:03:00 23 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:12 24 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:13 25 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 26 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:16 27 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:03:19 28 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:25 29 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:27 30 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:36 31 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:40 32 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:43 33 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:47 34 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:49 35 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 0:03:52 36 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:54 37 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:03 38 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:09 39 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 40 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:16 41 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:21 42 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 0:04:30 43 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:57 44 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:05:12 45 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:13 46 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:16 47 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:57 48 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:04 49 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:33 50 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:38 51 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:01 52 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:14:56 53 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:15:13 54 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:49 55 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:50 56 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:15:52 57 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 0:16:03 58 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:16:11 59 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:16:15 60 Eric Young (USA) Team Rally 0:16:34 61 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:41 62 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:16:43 63 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 0:16:48 64 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:02 65 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:17:49 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:51 67 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:15 68 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:18:23 69 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:18:24 70 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:18:31 71 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:18:51 72 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 73 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:44 74 Shane Kline (USA) Team Rally 0:19:45 75 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:19:50 76 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:13 77 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:20:17 78 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:20:31 79 Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally 0:21:02 80 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:21:04 81 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 0:21:22 82 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:21:39 83 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:21:48 84 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:21:58 85 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:22:05 86 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:22:06 87 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:01 88 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:27:37 89 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:59 90 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 0:29:29 91 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Rally 0:33:14

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Rally 29 pts 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 26 4 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 5 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 18 6 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 7 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 8 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 13 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 10 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 11 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 8 12 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 7 13 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 14 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 6 15 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 16 Eric Young (USA) Team Rally 5 17 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 5 18 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 19 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 20 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 21 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 22 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 2 23 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 2 24 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 45 pts 2 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 33 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 18 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 18 6 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 7 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 8 Danny Pate (USA) Team Rally 9 9 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 9 10 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 11 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 12 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 13 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 14 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 15 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 6 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 18 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 19 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 4 21 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 4 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 23 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 2 24 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 25 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 26 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team - Al Ahli Club 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10:49:48 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:30 3 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:03 4 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:33 5 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:35 6 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:03 7 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:05 8 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:18 9 Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:25 10 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 0:03:30 11 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:41 12 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:47 13 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:04:50 14 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:16 15 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:39 16 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:14:34 17 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:28 18 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:18:09 19 Bryon Miguel (USA) Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:19:55 20 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:20:09 21 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 0:21:00 22 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:21:17 23 Nicola Campigli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:21:36 24 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:37

Canadian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10:49:58 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:20 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Canada 0:00:21 4 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:11 5 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:23 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:40 7 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:53 8 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:08 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:11 10 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:17 11 Ed Walsh (Can) Team Canada 0:03:20 12 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:49 13 Adam Jamieson (Can) Team Canada 0:04:40 14 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:06 15 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:29 16 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:18 17 Alexis Cartier (Can) Team Canada 0:15:31 18 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Team Canada 0:16:16 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:19 20 Alec Cowan (Can) Team Canada 0:17:59 21 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:19:41 22 Rob Britton (Can) Team Rally 0:20:30 23 William Elliot (Can) Team Canada 0:20:50 24 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Team Canada 0:21:07 25 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:27