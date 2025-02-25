Tour du Rwanda: Brady Gilmore sprints to stage 2 victory
Israel-Premier Tech 1-2 as Itamar Einhorn takes second ahead of Lorrenzo Manzin in third
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Kate Courtney sets women's course record, Brennan Wertz repeats with solo men's win at Huffmaster Hopper
Tour du Rwanda: Henok Mulubrhan wins first road stage after 50-rider attack
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour du Rwanda: Brady Gilmore sprints to stage 2 victoryIsrael-Premier Tech 1-2 as Itamar Einhorn takes second ahead of Lorrenzo Manzin in third
-
Mathieu van der Poel helps Sam Gaze smash Filippo Ganna's coveted Tarbena Strava recordAlpecin-Deceuninck riders go record hunting during Spanish altitude camp
-
Rapha overhauls its Pro Team bib shorts for third iteration in search of ultimate comfortNew chamois pad and new fabrics in third generation of Rapha’s premium shorts
-
'Maybe I'll go on the attack 150km from the line' - Jan Tratnik takes aim at second Omloop Het NieuwsbladSlovenian ready to clash with Wout van Aert, Arnaud De Lie and Tom Pidcock after move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe